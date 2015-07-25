Easy Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo

Rating: 4.33 stars
141 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 81
  • 4 star values: 38
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 3

Fresh broccoli and tender chunks of chicken breast are combined with a creamy sauce flavored with Parmesan cheese and basil, then mixed with hot cooked fettuccine.

By Philadelphia

prep:
10 mins
additional:
12 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 (2 cup) servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Cook pasta as directed on package, adding broccoli to the boiling water for the last 2 min. of the pasta cooking time. Drain pasta mixture.

  • Meanwhile, heat dressing in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 5 min. or until chicken is cooked through, stirring occasionally. Stir in milk, cream cheese, Parmesan cheese and basil. Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Cook 1 to 2 min. or until sauce is well blended and heated through.

  • Add chicken mixture to pasta mixture; mix lightly.

HEALTHY LIVING

Save 60 calories and 8g of fat, including 4g of saturated fat, per serving by preparing with KRAFT Lite Zesty Italian Dressing, fat-free milk and PHILADELPHIA Neufchatel Cheese.

SUBSTITUTE

Substitute frozen peas, chopped red peppers or any of your favorite vegetables for the broccoli.

Prepare using spaghetti.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
626 calories; protein 35.9g; carbohydrates 60g; fat 26.5g; cholesterol 110.6mg; sodium 543.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (173)

Most helpful positive review

Kimberly Diane Royal-Arnold
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2010
This recipes was great! My home smelled liked an Italian restaurant. I did, however, make a couple of changes. Instead of Italian Dressing, I used Good Seasons Italian Fat Free Salad Dressing Mix – 1.05oz, added 1/2 teaspoon of dried Parsley and 1/2 teaspoon of Garlic. I heated two tablespoons of Olive oil and sprinkled all of the seasonings on the chicken coating each side well. Once the chicken started to brown, I added the remaining ingredients. To compliment the dish, I served an Italian salad and homemade cheddar biscuits. Yum Yum!! Read More
Most helpful critical review

dlstark
Rating: 2 stars
03/15/2010
I followed the recipe exactly and we just didn't like it. The texture was too heavy as cream cheese sauces tend to be. The sauce was very tangy and not in a good way. Read More
Reviews:
Priscilla
Rating: 4 stars
07/26/2010
Easy and fast is always first on my list after working a long day. Great tasting but would add some garlic and onion when sauteing the chicken for some added flavor. Read More
Carol
Rating: 4 stars
10/26/2010
This recipe is really good. instead of going out and buying the alfredo sauce just make it yourself. I did add extra cream cheese like other reviewers suggested. Read More
Mike Long
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2010
Basically a good recipe. I substituted peas for the broccoli. When all was mixed together I put the mix in individual ceramic serving dishes topped with more parmesan and baked for about 25 min at 325. Made a nice crispy cheesy top...yum yum Read More
Tiff_Tiff
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2011
My fiance and I really like this. I did add garlic and used frozen broccoli instead of fresh. Added a slurry (about 2 tsp cornstarch and 1/4 cup milk) to the chicken sauce to thicken it up. One surprising thing...chicken pieces still were a little on the bland side even though it was cooked in that salty italian dressing. My fiance made the suggestion of marinating the chicken in your choice of marinade before cooking. I think italian sausage will work well with this recipe too. Read More
Lisa Campbell
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2013
I was looking for a quick easy & delicious meal to make with the chicken I had thawed out last night & came up on this. I had all the ingredients on hand except for broccoli which was okay since I subbed green peas. I followed the directions & it turned out awesome. So tasty & easy too. My 14 year old grandson asked me what made me such a good cook! I was thrilled!! I will be making this again & again. Thanks for sharing... Read More
L C
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2010
Pretty easy and tasty. I added double the cream cheese because the sauce seemed a little too thin. My 3 year old daughter really loved it, so I would make it again! Read More
B.Mace
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2010
Easy delicious and quick! I made it with low-fat cream cheese milk & Parmesan. Didn't make a difference. Be sure to serve it HOT! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022