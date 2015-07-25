Easy Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo

1 of 173

Rating: 5 stars This recipes was great! My home smelled liked an Italian restaurant. I did, however, make a couple of changes. Instead of Italian Dressing, I used Good Seasons Italian Fat Free Salad Dressing Mix – 1.05oz, added 1/2 teaspoon of dried Parsley and 1/2 teaspoon of Garlic. I heated two tablespoons of Olive oil and sprinkled all of the seasonings on the chicken coating each side well. Once the chicken started to brown, I added the remaining ingredients. To compliment the dish, I served an Italian salad and homemade cheddar biscuits. Yum Yum!! Helpful (74)

Rating: 4 stars Easy and fast is always first on my list after working a long day. Great tasting but would add some garlic and onion when sauteing the chicken for some added flavor. Helpful (52)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is really good. instead of going out and buying the alfredo sauce just make it yourself. I did add extra cream cheese like other reviewers suggested. Helpful (37)

Rating: 4 stars Basically a good recipe. I substituted peas for the broccoli. When all was mixed together I put the mix in individual ceramic serving dishes topped with more parmesan and baked for about 25 min at 325. Made a nice crispy cheesy top...yum yum Helpful (17)

Rating: 2 stars I followed the recipe exactly and we just didn't like it. The texture was too heavy as cream cheese sauces tend to be. The sauce was very tangy and not in a good way. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars My fiance and I really like this. I did add garlic and used frozen broccoli instead of fresh. Added a slurry (about 2 tsp cornstarch and 1/4 cup milk) to the chicken sauce to thicken it up. One surprising thing...chicken pieces still were a little on the bland side even though it was cooked in that salty italian dressing. My fiance made the suggestion of marinating the chicken in your choice of marinade before cooking. I think italian sausage will work well with this recipe too. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a quick easy & delicious meal to make with the chicken I had thawed out last night & came up on this. I had all the ingredients on hand except for broccoli which was okay since I subbed green peas. I followed the directions & it turned out awesome. So tasty & easy too. My 14 year old grandson asked me what made me such a good cook! I was thrilled!! I will be making this again & again. Thanks for sharing... Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Pretty easy and tasty. I added double the cream cheese because the sauce seemed a little too thin. My 3 year old daughter really loved it, so I would make it again! Helpful (9)