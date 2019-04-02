Mom's Green Bean Vegetable Casserole

Rating: 4.58 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is my mom's personal twist to the original green bean casserole. She has made this every Thanksgiving because our family demands it!

By renee mae

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a casserole dish.

  • In a bowl, stir together the cream of celery soup, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, onion, and salt until well combined. Mix the green beans and corn together in the prepared dish, and spread the soup mixture over the vegetables. Place the crushed crackers in a bowl and stir in the butter. Spread the crumbs over the casserole.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the casserole is bubbling and the crumb topping is golden brown, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
406 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 28.1g; cholesterol 52.1mg; sodium 992.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (27)

Kara
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2009
Great Recipe!! My mom actually makes this same dish every Thanksgiving except that she puts sliced almonds on top instead of breadcrumbs. I prefer the almonds but the breadcrumbs are good as well. If you do use almonds make sure to cover.
Helpful
(26)

Holiday Baker
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
09/23/2010
I did not like this at all in taste or appearance. None of the three people I served it to would eat it either and one of them will eat just about anything. It got tossed out unfortunately. I think the problem was that with both the canned vegetables and then the soup all that could be tasted was salt! And even though I chopped the onions very small after the recommended cooking time they were still crunchy! And the ingredients did not seem to transform themselves into anything more than they really were vegetables mixed in sour cream and cheese. The only thing I did different was use regular square crackers. This recipe does have quite a few high ratings. I am not sure what I did wrong or if it is mainly my taste buds when it comes to canned vegetables and sour cream? I really wanted to like this.
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
Cat Lady Cyndi
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2011
Pretty good not bad considering it took me 5 minutes to put this together. I chose this recipe as a vegetable side dish because I was so very low on ingredients before grocery shopping day and I was trying to use up items I had in the pantry. Only 2 changes I made was I used regular cut green beans not the French style and I also topped this with French fried onions because we were out of the crackers. I baked this for 45 minutes but I did loosely cover with foil the last 20 minutes so the topping didn't get too brown. Thanks for sharing a simple yet tasty quick side:)
Helpful
(16)
Wyattdogster
Rating: 4 stars
04/26/2010
I was surprised at how much my family liked this dish. Usually I avoid cooking with canned soups but needed something quick to throw together. Had everything on hand...but used 2 cans of cut green beans instead of the gr. bean and corn as written. No need to put so much butter on top I sprinkled the cracker crumbs and just dotted the top with about 2 tablespoons of butter. Great stuff!
Helpful
(9)
Lauren Bass Swenson
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2009
This recipe is sooooo good. My recipe calls for 2 cans of french style green beans and one can of mexicorn instead of regular corn.
Helpful
(7)
Katie Kaboom
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2011
Made a few minor changes;cream of mush soup and french fried onions. I loved it and thought it was better than the classic green bean casserole.
Helpful
(5)
CARTEGROVES
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2010
I wanted a different green bean casserole for Christmas and this was it! What a hit! Everyone loved it! I made a few changes as I used condensed Cream of Mushroom and Roasted Garlic soup plus I used the Southwest whole kernel corn in the can. The taste was wonderful!
Helpful
(5)
GourmetGale
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2010
Simple to make and absolutely delicious. My family and friends raved about it. Recommend serving it with simple main dishes such as meat or roasted chicken. It's very rich.
Helpful
(5)
BADALLAS
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2011
I made this and took it to a dinner party tonight and honestly it was the hit of the evening. There is not one thing I would change about it. It's definitely a keeper!
Helpful
(4)
