Mom's Green Bean Vegetable Casserole

Rating: 5 stars Great Recipe!! My mom actually makes this same dish every Thanksgiving except that she puts sliced almonds on top instead of breadcrumbs. I prefer the almonds but the breadcrumbs are good as well. If you do use almonds make sure to cover. Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars Pretty good not bad considering it took me 5 minutes to put this together. I chose this recipe as a vegetable side dish because I was so very low on ingredients before grocery shopping day and I was trying to use up items I had in the pantry. Only 2 changes I made was I used regular cut green beans not the French style and I also topped this with French fried onions because we were out of the crackers. I baked this for 45 minutes but I did loosely cover with foil the last 20 minutes so the topping didn't get too brown. Thanks for sharing a simple yet tasty quick side:) Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars I was surprised at how much my family liked this dish. Usually I avoid cooking with canned soups but needed something quick to throw together. Had everything on hand...but used 2 cans of cut green beans instead of the gr. bean and corn as written. No need to put so much butter on top I sprinkled the cracker crumbs and just dotted the top with about 2 tablespoons of butter. Great stuff! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is sooooo good. My recipe calls for 2 cans of french style green beans and one can of mexicorn instead of regular corn. Helpful (7)

Rating: 2 stars I did not like this at all in taste or appearance. None of the three people I served it to would eat it either and one of them will eat just about anything. It got tossed out unfortunately. I think the problem was that with both the canned vegetables and then the soup all that could be tasted was salt! And even though I chopped the onions very small after the recommended cooking time they were still crunchy! And the ingredients did not seem to transform themselves into anything more than they really were vegetables mixed in sour cream and cheese. The only thing I did different was use regular square crackers. This recipe does have quite a few high ratings. I am not sure what I did wrong or if it is mainly my taste buds when it comes to canned vegetables and sour cream? I really wanted to like this. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Made a few minor changes;cream of mush soup and french fried onions. I loved it and thought it was better than the classic green bean casserole. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I wanted a different green bean casserole for Christmas and this was it! What a hit! Everyone loved it! I made a few changes as I used condensed Cream of Mushroom and Roasted Garlic soup plus I used the Southwest whole kernel corn in the can. The taste was wonderful! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Simple to make and absolutely delicious. My family and friends raved about it. Recommend serving it with simple main dishes such as meat or roasted chicken. It's very rich. Helpful (5)