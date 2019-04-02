Maple Glazed Turkey Roast

1 of 105

Rating: 4 stars I tried this glaze on an 8 lb. bone-in turkey breast. While it was roasting the smell was amazing. The finished turkey breast was moist but only the skin seemed to have the flavor. I think the next time I try this recipe I'll try injecting the glaze into the turkey breast to get the flavor into the meat. Helpful (68)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! I made mine in a crock pot with 1/2 c extra water cooking it for 8 hours on low. It was moist and delicious! Helpful (64)

Rating: 4 stars I'm not a brave cook so I tend to go for the recipes that already have 100+ high reviews. Not sure what I was thinking going for a recipe with only 2 previous reviews but it definitely paid off! A friend gave me a huge frozen turkey breast and as it thawed, I was clueless as far as what to do with it. I made this recipe just as written. This was really good and easy peasy to make! Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars This is possibly the best turkey I've ever had. I did this on a 20 lbs. whole turkey. I brined my turkey first in a maple brine for 2 days. And multiplied the recipe for 24 servings (so i had extra glaze to baste). I also did an apple maple stuffing. Absolutely delicious. I make 2 turkeys every Thanksgiving...this recipe is definitely staying in the recipe box for years to come. Thanks for sharing! I will post pictures as soon as possible! Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars This was SO great but I deducted one star because the recipe doesn't mention anything about injecting the meat with the glaze, or letting it marinate at least overnight. So I amended for this and added a side dish in the pan: While I didn't have time to marinate the bird for more than a few hours, I rubbed the glaze under the skin and also injected it into the meat. This helped. I didn't have any liquid smoke, and wanted a smoky element, so I instead used some hickory seasoning (from Costco) with smoke flavor in it. It complimented the flavor profile nicely. I reduced salt for health reasons and personal preference. I stuffed the cavity of the breast with cornbread stuffing. No sweet elements added because I wanted it as a foil to the sweetness of the bird. It was perfect. I surrounded the turkey, in the pan, with baby carrots so they'd pick up the maple glaze. Then I crumbled some walnuts over them. I didn't have time to cook at that low temperature, and my bird was eight pounds, so I instead cooked at 400 degrees and wrapped the entire thing in foil. The last forty five minutes, I uncovered the top and switched from bake to roast and caramelized the skin. Breast side up where the fat was. The turkey was very flavorful with just the right hint of sweetness. I don't like overly sweet meat, and this was perfect! The carrots, due to their own sweetness, got even sweeter with the glaze they cooked in and were just perfect. The walnuts added a nice nutty touch. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars I tried this without the liquid smoke and the meat was terrific. I'd do it again but I must warn you about one thing. Don't even THINK about making gravy with the droppings; unless you like turkey with syurp poured on it! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I'm not a big fan of maple or liquid smoke so I took a leap of faith on this one. This was excellent. I loved the flavor combination and even better this was the juiciest turkey breast I have ever made and I make a lot of them. Not sure if it was the lower then normal cooking temp or the basting. This took exactly an hour and a half and my breast was a little under 3lbs. Thanks for sharing this. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was great. I used it on a half turkey breast and roasted it in the oven. I seperated the skin from the breast and filled it with the gaze also. I basted under the skin and atop the breast throughout roasting. I served it with an aple and cranberry cornbread stuffing. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars very good Helpful (7)