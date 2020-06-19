Delicious Cranberry Sauce

So easy and so delicious - what's Thanksgiving without cranberry sauce? I love to make it homemade and this recipe was perfect. All I added was a Tbsp. of orange zest and replaced a bit of the orange juice with some fresh squeezed. This recipe is a definite keeper!
Instead of water try a low acid variety of apple juice and skip the orange juice. Cranberries and apples seem to love each other.
This was super easy and much better than the canned stuff. I did add a couple more tablespoons of brown sugar at the end as I prefer it on the sweeter side. I think a little orange zest might be good in this too I will try that next time. Suggestion: Wear a black shirt when making this the berries can "pop" some of the juice on you if your not careful!
I am not really a fan of cranberry sauce, but have to say this recipe is really good. I like the simplicity of it and it just tastes fresh. I chopped up half a Granny Smith apple and cooked that in with it. Sweet with that tartness....so good. I also didn't use water, just fresh squeezed orange juice.
After I let it cool for about 10 minutes I added 1 apple peeled and diced and a 1/2 cup of walnuts. It is so delicious and easy!
This is an amazing recipe! My son loves this and requests me to make tons each holiday.
Great flavor on this sauce; I did add a small piece of cinnamon stick as it cooked down which added a bit of spice to it. Will be using this regularly. Thanks Liz!
Excellent...loved it! Super easy to make and tasted great! Added a good amount of orange zest for extra flavour will make again for sure!
I made this for the first time and it was great My daughter inlaw said she did not like cranberry sauce but when she tasted it she wanted some for her Thansgiving dinner. And as usual I make a second batch for me. and according to my Granddaughter its great also