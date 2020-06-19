Delicious Cranberry Sauce

1 of 74

Rating: 5 stars So easy and so delicious - what's Thanksgiving without cranberry sauce? I love to make it homemade and this recipe was perfect. All I added was a Tbsp. of orange zest and replaced a bit of the orange juice with some fresh squeezed. This recipe is a definite keeper! Helpful (88)

Rating: 3 stars Instead of water try a low acid variety of apple juice and skip the orange juice. Cranberries and apples seem to love each other. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars This was super easy and much better than the canned stuff. I did add a couple more tablespoons of brown sugar at the end as I prefer it on the sweeter side. I think a little orange zest might be good in this too I will try that next time. Suggestion: Wear a black shirt when making this the berries can "pop" some of the juice on you if your not careful! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I am not really a fan of cranberry sauce, but have to say this recipe is really good. I like the simplicity of it and it just tastes fresh. I chopped up half a Granny Smith apple and cooked that in with it. Sweet with that tartness....so good. I also didn't use water, just fresh squeezed orange juice. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars After I let it cool for about 10 minutes I added 1 apple peeled and diced and a 1/2 cup of walnuts. It is so delicious and easy! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This is an amazing recipe! My son loves this and requests me to make tons each holiday. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars Great flavor on this sauce; I did add a small piece of cinnamon stick as it cooked down which added a bit of spice to it. Will be using this regularly. Thanks Liz! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent...loved it! Super easy to make and tasted great! Added a good amount of orange zest for extra flavour will make again for sure! Helpful (4)