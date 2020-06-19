Delicious Cranberry Sauce

Rating: 4.67 stars
72 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 53
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Just the right amount of sweet and tart. So perfect for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

By Liz

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
Directions

  • Place the sugars, orange juice, water, and cinnamon in a heavy saucepan, and stir to dissolve the sugar. Add the cranberries and bring the mixture to a boil. Cook over medium heat until the berries pop, about 10 minutes. Mash the mixture with a spoon to pop any unpopped berries and help thicken the sauce, if desired, and reduce heat to low and simmer until the sauce is the desired thickness, up to 10 more minutes.

  • Remove from the heat, pour the sauce into a bowl, and chill until serving time. Sauce will thicken as it cools.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 29.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 4.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (74)

Most helpful positive review

Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2010
So easy and so delicious - what's Thanksgiving without cranberry sauce? I love to make it homemade and this recipe was perfect. All I added was a Tbsp. of orange zest and replaced a bit of the orange juice with some fresh squeezed. This recipe is a definite keeper! Read More
Helpful
(88)

Most helpful critical review

Serafina
Rating: 3 stars
11/20/2009
Instead of water try a low acid variety of apple juice and skip the orange juice. Cranberries and apples seem to love each other. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Amy
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2010
This was super easy and much better than the canned stuff. I did add a couple more tablespoons of brown sugar at the end as I prefer it on the sweeter side. I think a little orange zest might be good in this too I will try that next time. Suggestion: Wear a black shirt when making this the berries can "pop" some of the juice on you if your not careful! Read More
Helpful
(13)
patty crocker
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2012
I am not really a fan of cranberry sauce, but have to say this recipe is really good. I like the simplicity of it and it just tastes fresh. I chopped up half a Granny Smith apple and cooked that in with it. Sweet with that tartness....so good. I also didn't use water, just fresh squeezed orange juice. Read More
Helpful
(11)
mrslprince
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2010
After I let it cool for about 10 minutes I added 1 apple peeled and diced and a 1/2 cup of walnuts. It is so delicious and easy! Read More
Helpful
(11)
mommyof5
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2009
This is an amazing recipe! My son loves this and requests me to make tons each holiday. Read More
Helpful
(8)
LindaK
Rating: 4 stars
11/23/2012
Great flavor on this sauce; I did add a small piece of cinnamon stick as it cooked down which added a bit of spice to it. Will be using this regularly. Thanks Liz! Read More
Helpful
(4)
ANJACKSON
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2010
Excellent...loved it! Super easy to make and tasted great! Added a good amount of orange zest for extra flavour will make again for sure! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Claudiia Hawkins
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2011
I made this for the first time and it was great My daughter inlaw said she did not like cranberry sauce but when she tasted it she wanted some for her Thansgiving dinner. And as usual I make a second batch for me. and according to my Granddaughter its great also Read More
Helpful
(4)
