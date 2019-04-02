Betty's Broccoli Casserole

Rating: 4.22 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Broccoli and cream cheese with almonds has been a Thanksgiving tradition in our family for over 40 years. Easy to double. A favorite at family gatherings.

By rd4565

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Grease an 8x8 inch baking dish.

  • Pour 1 or 2 tablespoons of water into a saucepan, and bring to a boil. Place the broccoli florets and chopped broccoli into the saucepan with the water, cover, and cook over medium heat until thawed, about 5 minutes. Drain off the water, and stir the cream cheese into the hot broccoli. Spread the broccoli mixture into the prepared baking dish.

  • Mix the bread crumbs with butter in a bowl, and spread over the broccoli in an even layer. Sprinkle the top with almonds, and bake in the preheated oven until the top is browned and the dish is bubbling, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 61.4mg; sodium 325.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Deb C
Rating: 4 stars
07/21/2016
This is a good side vegetable dish when you are looking to change things up. I made a portion of the amount and after reading reviews I increased the amount of cream cheese. I didn't have slivered almonds so I just chopped some and added it to the buttered breadcrumbs. Read More
mwcalco
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2020
I doubled the recipe and used a 32-oz. package of florets without adding the chopped broccoli. Also I had on hand a tub of garden vegetable cream cheese and one regular block of cream cheese and used that. Otherwise I didn t double the toppings or almonds and it still looked great. Took it to a church potluck luncheon. Very pleased with this recipe Read More
