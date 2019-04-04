A family-favorite holiday side with gravy for the dressing! My dad's mother made an old-fashioned cornbread dressing with gravy from scratch, without canned or boxed ingredients. She taught my mom, who passed this version on to me. I believe people came to my mom's house for Thanksgiving and Christmas for this one dish! This big-batch version does use cornbread mix, condensed soups, and bagged stuffing for convenience, but everyone asks for the recipe when I bring it along to a holiday potluck because they tell me how much it reminds them of the old-fashioned dressing their grandmothers used to make. Add more traditional stuffing spices as desired.
This is a great dressing recipe- very satisfying result. Though I was initially disappointed when I scrolled down to see that there were at least 2 cans of 'cream of' soups required. The introduction to this recipe sort of indicated (my mistake really) that this would be a family favorite from the time "without modern convenience of cream soup mixes..."
My mom would make this all of the time but would use cornbread that was already cooked instead of the ingredients for cornbread. I love dressing and especially with gravy. I usually cook this and put the gravy on top but sometimes my mom puts it in the middle and to be honest with you it isn't that good. My dad hates dressing though which I don't understand. I usually use green onion instead of regular onion. The thing is that I usually cook it for holidays like Easter, Christmas, and Thanksgiving when the whole family is over at our(our being my mom and dad's) house. My family says that it is missing something though like spice. That was my review how about yours? :) :P :O :D
Fantastic recipe! The only thing I changed was to sauté the onions and celery and some garlic in olive oil before I added it to the mixture. Cooking time was only about 45 minutes and it came out perfect! I made it for a Thanksgiving potluck and even had a hardcore stuffing hater tell me she loved it. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is an amazing recipe!! So moist and delicious!! I highly recommend this dish. It does make a lot though. So unless you are feeding a large group of people you might want to cook one and freeze one.
This recipe was missing one other factor add some stuffing or bread crumbs to give it the extra thickness to absorb the broth. Mine came out great and i added turkey neck meat and its broth in mine. Addition onions, celery, and bell pepper.
Thank you for this recipe!!! This is how my mother used to make it but she passed away before teaching me the recipe. I looked for years for a recipe that was like hers and now I have it!!! I made this just as with the addition of some green pepper (just like mom's). Thank You Guuurrrll!! :-)
I’ve made this for our family gatherings for years. I make slight changes you may consider. I use the recipe on Martha White cornmeal mix bag to make 2 “batches” of corn bread. I use 1 1/2 c. diced onion and 1 c. celery either sautéed in the butter...or softened in the microwave for a couple of minutes. I don’t add the chopped chicken as we serve this as a side with turkey. I find there is no need to add salt. I add ground black pepper...1-2 teaspoons. Always add less, then more to taste (taste before adding eggs). You may not use all the broth. It should be the consistency of a very thick pancake batter. This makes 2 deep 9x13 dishes. Leftovers are short lived.
