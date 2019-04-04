Cornbread Dressing With Gravy

A family-favorite holiday side with gravy for the dressing! My dad's mother made an old-fashioned cornbread dressing with gravy from scratch, without canned or boxed ingredients. She taught my mom, who passed this version on to me. I believe people came to my mom's house for Thanksgiving and Christmas for this one dish! This big-batch version does use cornbread mix, condensed soups, and bagged stuffing for convenience, but everyone asks for the recipe when I bring it along to a holiday potluck because they tell me how much it reminds them of the old-fashioned dressing their grandmothers used to make. Add more traditional stuffing spices as desired.

Recipe by candace

Ingredients

Cornbread Dressing:
Gravy:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray a large roasting pan with nonstick spray and place in the preheating oven until hot, 7 to 8 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare dressing: Combine cornbread mix and water in a mixing bowl; stir until smooth.

  • Remove the hot pan from the oven and pour in the cornbread batter. Return to the oven and bake until golden brown, 17 to 21 minutes. Remove from the oven and let sit until cool enough to handle, 10 to 15 minutes; keep the oven on.

  • Crumble cooled cornbread into a large bowl. Stir in stuffing mix, onion, and celery. Add chicken and both condensed soups, then stir in as much chicken broth as needed to moisten the dry ingredients. Stir in eggs and melted butter; season with salt and pepper.

  • Grease the roasting pan used for the cornbread with more nonstick spray, if needed. Lightly pack dressing mixture into the pan.

  • Bake until the top is golden brown, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

  • While the dressing is baking, make gravy: Combine chicken, onion, celery, and hard-cooked eggs in a large saucepan. Add container of chicken broth and simmer over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender and broth has reduced slightly, about 45 minutes.

  • Mix cornstarch with water in a small bowl; stir into the gravy and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 5 minutes.

  • Remove dressing from the oven and serve with hot gravy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; protein 14.3g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 100.1mg; sodium 1201.4mg. Full Nutrition
