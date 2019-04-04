Cornbread Dressing With Gravy

My mom would make this all of the time but would use cornbread that was already cooked instead of the ingredients for cornbread. I love dressing and especially with gravy. I usually cook this and put the gravy on top but sometimes my mom puts it in the middle and to be honest with you it isn't that good. My dad hates dressing though which I don't understand. I usually use green onion instead of regular onion. The thing is that I usually cook it for holidays like Easter, Christmas, and Thanksgiving when the whole family is over at our(our being my mom and dad's) house. My family says that it is missing something though like spice. That was my review how about yours? :) :P :O :D