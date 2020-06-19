My family loved this bread. If you're looking for the Starbucks type pumpkin bread with more sugar and spice than pumpkin, this is NOT for you! This lower sugar bread was moist, easy and delicious. We could actually TASTE the pumpkin over the spice which was a nice change. Next time I'm using whole wheat flour and some wheat germ as well as cutting back to 1/3 c oil and 1/3 c applesauce. Will definitely make this again!
8.17.10 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/212463/pumpkin-oat-bread/ ... Mine took closer to an hour (plus) to bake. To plump the oats, I let them sit in a half cup of applesauce, quarter cup oil & the pumpkin for a while. I subbed splenda for the white sugar. It is a heavy bread - heavier than most. No "wows," but pretty good. Next day review: 13 year old boy likes it. Surprise. The spices deepened overnight. Not strong still, but more evident. I'll have to play with this one to get it lighter - as in less dense. A couple more days later, the spices intensified so much no one liked it. We threw it away. Definately wouldn't freeze this one. Eat within a few days.
I made it for my diabetic husband. I subbed applesauce for the oil. Used whole wheat pastry flour and my own blend of pumpkin pie spice. I halved the recipe & used Splenda for the white sugar, but left the brown in. We are enjoying it.
Just go on and make a double batch! I used the flour blend in the notes and cut back on the sugar a little. I made one loaf and used the other half the batter to make 9 muffins with raisins. Very yummy!!
this bread/recipe is *awesome*. i was looking for a tasty way to get more fiber into my family's diet and this hit the spot. granted, there are other (healthier, packed with more fiber) recipes out there to try but i was in the mood for some fall comfort food. the bread is very dense and slightly chewy (probably due to the oats)... the flavor is fantastic. my extremely picky fiancé fell in love at first bite, and in our house that says a lot.
This is actually a very yummy bread! However, I found it a little densed. I don't know if it's something I did, but it was a little tough to cut into (but very moist on the inside which was good!). I love the taste and I will definitely make it again, probably increasing the leavening agent. Thank you so much for this recipe!
I love this recipe! It is so moist and "pumpkiny"! I substitued natural applesauce for the oil. If it wasn't for all the sugar, it would be almost good for you! :) I made 1 regular loaf and 3 mini loaves. That works out best for me.
this was great! I made it into muffins instead. I also, based on advice from another reveiw, upped the leavening ingrediant jsut a smidge. I think I could taste it a little and I didn't see much difference. I would bake these again, very hearty!
Good proportions. To make sure it was not overly dense I seperated the eggs and whipped the whites folding them into the batter. Also I didn't have enough all purpose flour so I used I cup of tapioca flour. Perhaps a littel vanilla extract would have added even more flavor.
I bake a lot and changed this majorly after reading two reviews: over cover 3/4 cup raisins with water and microwave for 1.5 minutes in separate bowl stir together with 11/3c oatmeal until evenly moist and set aside. mix 1/3 c oil, 6 eggs, and 14 oz pumpkin together,skip the white sugar and substitute 3 packages of stevia with vanilla,add 1 teaspoon of soda and 1 teaspoon of ginger, add chopped walnuts if you love nuts with the oatmeal and raisin mixture; the rest is the same. I used some as muffins and some in small loaf pans.Less calories and very Light! Enjoy!
BrendaA
Rating: 1 stars
09/25/2014
Dry, dense, and tasteless. Each loaf was super heavy and the spice taste seemed funky.
very good! A dense bread packed with good things. Less sweet than most pumpkin breads or quick breads. Perfect for heating and topping with butter. Loaf is as tall as most quick breads. I skipped topping it with extra oats. Substituted quick oats. Used half course ground whole wheat flour and half fine-milled white flour. Added 1 tsp baking powder (1 tsp baking powder for each cup flour) Will definitely make it again!
This turned out exactly like I wanted! So delicious and moist, with a little texture from the oats. I did cook it about 48 minutes since the toothpick was not clean until then. Also, I don't know why it says to beat the flour and oats into the wet mixture - it should probably say 'stir just until combined'.
Yes, I added dried cranberries and chopped walnuts. It was amazing. Every bite moist and a burst of flavor. This recipe is a must try. We used our Halloween pumpkin, which I still cook down every year for pies and bread for the holidays.
I used butternut squash instead of pumpkin,and 2and 1/2 cups of whole wheat flour instead of 3 cups of all purpose flour. I used 1 and 1/2 cups of rolled oats in the batter. Instead of putting oats on tops of loaves I sprinkled them with cinnamon sugar. The loaves did not turn out as tall as I would have liked. On a scale of 1 to 10, I would rate it a 9. Definitely worth making again.
I enjoyed this recipe. It turned out a bit more dense than I had anticipated. Overall, the bread was very tasty. I had a bit of a mishap and added 1/2 tablespoon of nutmeg Instead of 1/2 teaspoon, and removed the extra as best as I could. The nutmeg wasn't overpowering, so I guess it turned out ok. I'd certainly make this again.
