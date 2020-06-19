Pumpkin Oat Bread

Satisfy your cravings with this hearty, flavorful pumpkin oat bread that's perfect for fall. A cup of chai tea goes wonderfully with this bread.

By happiestmama

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
22
Yield:
2 8x4-inch loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease two 8x4-inch loaf pans.

  • Stir together oil, eggs, and pumpkin in a large bowl. Stir in white and brown sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg until well combined. Beat in flour and 1 1/2 cups of oats.

  • Pour batter into the prepared loaf pans; sprinkle tops with remaining 1/4 cup of oats. Press oats lightly into top of the batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted in the middle of a loaf comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes before slicing.

Cook's Note

I use a flour blend of equal parts whole wheat flour, wheat germ, and ground oats to add flavor and density to almost all my recipes. It works great in this bread also.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 33.8mg; sodium 211.5mg. Full Nutrition
