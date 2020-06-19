Brazilian Peanut Fudge
You can make this easy fudge-like sweet using salted peanuts if you like. This will give it a slightly salty bite which is common in Brazil.
You can make this easy fudge-like sweet using salted peanuts if you like. This will give it a slightly salty bite which is common in Brazil.
I really enjoyed this recipe alot and I think it turned out really well. I couldn't find tea biscuits so I made my own and they worked fine. I also used salted peanuts and I think it really made a difference - the balance of salt and sweet was delectable! It didn't firm up quite so hard as other types of fudge (such as chocolate) but it was still delicious! I gave a batch to my brother-in-law for his birthday and he loved it! I think a teaspoon of vanilla might make a nice addition to this recipe - just a thought. I loved this recipe, thank you for sharing it!Read More
I really enjoyed this recipe alot and I think it turned out really well. I couldn't find tea biscuits so I made my own and they worked fine. I also used salted peanuts and I think it really made a difference - the balance of salt and sweet was delectable! It didn't firm up quite so hard as other types of fudge (such as chocolate) but it was still delicious! I gave a batch to my brother-in-law for his birthday and he loved it! I think a teaspoon of vanilla might make a nice addition to this recipe - just a thought. I loved this recipe, thank you for sharing it!