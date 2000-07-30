Pork Chop and Cabbage Casserole

Delicious. I had to make a few changes, only because of what I had on hand. Changes - I used sliced red potatoes and bone-in pork chops. Other than that, I stayed pretty much true to the recipe. I put all the cabbage on the bottom, topped with the potatoes, poured the simmered soup, water, and onions over and then topped with the browned pork chops. I added salt only on the top of the chops. It didn't need anymore. Delicious. I got my husband to eat some veggies by putting in the cabbage. It didn't taste like cabbage at all, really. The cabbage just blended in with the potatoes and had no bad cabbage bite at all. A mellow cabbage, soft, hardly noticed at all by my vegetable-phobic husband. This was so good. I ate two bowls of the pots and cabbage. The juice is excellent. I added some rice on hubs presentation plate....soaked up those savory juices, so exellent and tasty. Yum yum! Thanks.