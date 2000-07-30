Pork Chop and Cabbage Casserole

A complete pork chop dinner in a baking dish. Easy and tasty.

By Michele O'Sullivan

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 baking dish.

  • Place a layer of shredded cabbage into baking dish and then a layer of sliced potatoes. Repeat cabbage and potatoes and salt.

  • Simmer the soup, water and diced onion. Pour over cabbage and potatoes.

  • In a skillet, brown each pork chop in a small amount of oil and place on top of mixture. Bake for 1 1/2 hours uncovered or until chops are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 54.2g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 42.2mg; sodium 624.9mg. Full Nutrition
