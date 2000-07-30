Pork Chop and Cabbage Casserole
A complete pork chop dinner in a baking dish. Easy and tasty.
A complete pork chop dinner in a baking dish. Easy and tasty.
This was really good. I cut the recipe in half since there is just two of us. It worked out well. I used milk with the soup rather than water, I also used cream of mushroom. I added pepper and garlic powder when I was layering the cabbage and potatoes. I also sprinkled salt, pepper, and garlic powder on the chops before I browned them. I used cooking spray rather than oil. Our chops were a bit dry, but not too bad. I think next time I would either cover the dish to prevent the chops from drying out, or pour the soup over the top of the chops too.Read More
This was pretty good. I seasoned the 1/2 inch thick pork chops w/a little garlic salt/onion powder before browning them. I was concerned about the chops drying out per other reviews so I covered the casserole dish w/foil after 45 min. or so of baking. The cabbage tended to be cooked to the texture of boiled cabbage; I may have perfered a little towards al dente'. Also per reviews I sliced the potatoes fairly thin; wished I had gone thicker. My 9x13 accommodated layers of: cabbage, potatoe, cabbage, potatoe, cabbage then chops, and I forgot to salt the layers until the last layer of cabbage, so I salted it good then. I don't think it mattered that much. The chops were fork tender. Overall, good winter comfort food.Read More
This was really good. I cut the recipe in half since there is just two of us. It worked out well. I used milk with the soup rather than water, I also used cream of mushroom. I added pepper and garlic powder when I was layering the cabbage and potatoes. I also sprinkled salt, pepper, and garlic powder on the chops before I browned them. I used cooking spray rather than oil. Our chops were a bit dry, but not too bad. I think next time I would either cover the dish to prevent the chops from drying out, or pour the soup over the top of the chops too.
My husband rated this "awesome" I was looking for a recipe to use up some coleslaw mix. This was perfect. I browned the boneless chops first in olive oil, then in the same skillet, browned the onion, then added the soup and water. I layered the cabbage mixure and sliced potatoes in a baking dish and poured the sauce over the top. I placed the chops on top and baked as directed. I served it with cooked rice, delicious! Thanks!
My husband really enjoyed this dish. I did change it up a little... I used a large head of cabbage, only 3 potatoes and added a bit of garlic. I baked the uncovered cabbage and potatoes at 400 for 30 minutes before adding the pork chops. I then covered the casserole, lowered the temp to 350 and baked for an hour. Delicious!!
DELICIOUS;I added 1 can cheddar cheese soup and 1/2can milk,onion powder, shredded carrots,garlic salt, pepper. Baked COVERED for 1Hr30mins. Thanks
Delicious. I cover the dish for most of the cooking, only removing the foil to brown the chops at the very end. This keeps them moist. The whole family likes this one!
This was simple and tasty! I used cream of mushroom soup. Sorry but cream of chicken's just kind of nasty. Turned out great. I recommend using a little salt and pepper on the pork chops. I pulled it out like 15 min early because I was afraid the meat would be tough. Glad I did that. I don't think it needs to cook quite so long. I also recommend using the deepest 9x13 baking dish you have. It's a pretty tall casserole.
My family loved it. We do lots of spicy foods and this was a perfect alternative. Reminds me of my eastern European family "comfort" foods. I would bury the chops a bit, but not cover it with foil. The family liked the potatoes that got a bit cruncy. Many options for alternatives. I would also use it with kielbasa. Maybe throw in some bacon crunchies. Try to stay low on salt in our house here, but could have used a little more. Family says a definate keeper. Me too! Oh used the food processor to slice the potatoes super thin. Worked great.
This was pretty good. I seasoned the 1/2 inch thick pork chops w/a little garlic salt/onion powder before browning them. I was concerned about the chops drying out per other reviews so I covered the casserole dish w/foil after 45 min. or so of baking. The cabbage tended to be cooked to the texture of boiled cabbage; I may have perfered a little towards al dente'. Also per reviews I sliced the potatoes fairly thin; wished I had gone thicker. My 9x13 accommodated layers of: cabbage, potatoe, cabbage, potatoe, cabbage then chops, and I forgot to salt the layers until the last layer of cabbage, so I salted it good then. I don't think it mattered that much. The chops were fork tender. Overall, good winter comfort food.
Great dish for a snowy Colorado evening. Next time I will add a can of milk instead of water. I also followed another reviewers advice and covered the dish for half the baking time.
This was excellent. I did cover it for part of the cooking time. Because I read reviews saying the cabbage/potatoes were bland, I added caraway seeds and apple slices, along with lots of salt and pepper. Turned out fantastic and chops were delicious as well. A keeper!! Thanks for a good and easy St. Patrick's Day Supper.
Very good dish. I, too, added extra seasoning. I sauteed the onions and garlic while I browned the chops. I followed others and sliced the potatoes thin - in retrospect I wish I had sliced them thicker. My pork was a bit dry - so I will probably immerse it into the mix next time. Overall... we were very satisfied!
This was pretty good. My 77 year old grandfather, who likes just "plain-Jane" foods (and there is nothing wrong with those types of people OR food, mind you), thought it was really good. For convenience, I cooked it in the crock pot (use a full can of soup plus a full can of water) on high for one hour and then on low for four hours. I also didn't peel the potatoes and just sliced them into big hunks like you would for a roast. It was filling but I had some dijon mustard on the side with mine and it helped it a bit. The "gravy" would've been really good over rice or noodles. All in all, I'll probably make this again since the "Oldman" is a cabbage and pork lover. Thanks for sharing!
We enjoyed this. I covered with it with foil for 1 hour and cooked it for another 10 minutes to let it brown a little, and the pork chops were very moist and tender. I added salt and pepper to taste, but might add a little rosemary next time. I used cole slaw mix with carrots instead of just cabbage as a short cut and to add some color.
I personally loved this meal. My bf didn't say much he said he liked it, and my toddler wouldn't touch it lol (he is at that picky stage) . I'd definately make it again. I used cream of mushroom and i did cover this dish. I'm out of foil so i used a baking pan. So it wasn't a air tight cover. The pork chops i used were on the thin side. So i took the dish out early. I baked it for 1hr 10 mins. the vegs were perfect.
I think the recipe is fine pretty much as is...you have to remember that it is a simple comfort food dish, and not meant to be highly seasoned. We are Polish and eat quite a bit of cabbage, this was a very tasty way to prepare it. My only change was that I used pork boneless western ribs because it was more cost effective and was on sale. I think it added alot of real pork flavor as opposed to plain chops. I did use milk instead of water, not sure that really made any difference and I also added garlic with the onions. Very easy would definitely make again!
I liked the potato and cabbage mixture, but it would have been better with a bit more spices. The chops were very dry. The pan definitely needs to be covered and, like a couple of others said, perhaps pour the soup mix over the top of the chops.
The cabbage and potato mixture was fabulous. However, the pork chops were so dry. Next time I will make the cabbage mixture with a pork roast instead of chops.
Wow, this was unexpectedly good. I didn't expect 5 star results. I didn't have a can of cream soup, but did have some leftover home made cream of broccoli soup that I used. We shredded the cabbage fine, and layered it with thinly sliced potatoes and boneless chops. Yummy! Next time I will leave the foil on for the whole time as the chops were on the verge of drying out.
Very Good & Easy! I didn't shred the cabbage, I just cut it up. I cooked the onions in the leftovers from browning the pork chops, then added the water and soup. And poured over the cabbage and potatoes. Put pork chops on top and done! Easy! I covered the whole thing while baking. I also added salt and pepper,but thats to your own taste. Will make again!
This iss a great receipe! I like to add about 1/3 cup chicken broth to it and layer it in a crockpot. Cook low & slow all day! Family loves it either way, just depends on how much time I have to cook.
The potatoes and cabbage were wonderful as a side dish. We will make it again. I browned the onion with celery, garlic, salt and pepper. This added the kick my family likes. I also used milk instead of water. My family loved it.
This recipe is out of this world. I love porkchops. I love potatoes. And I love cabbage. What a great recipe to combine. My husband love this recipe and wants me to keep it in my recipe box. As you can see, took a picture of it and placed it on Allrecipes.com. Does it look good and tasty?
I chopped up several stalks of celery and a bell pepper and added this with the onion. I also diced my potatoes instead of slicing them. I seemed to run out of room in my casserole dish when making this also. It taste great though. My wife and son absolutely loved it. It needs more seasoning than this recipe calls for but that is up to the cook. I cooked this ahead of time and reheated in the oven and should have covered with foil because the pork shops got a little dried out but that my come with my lack of experience. I would definitely give this one a try.
Chicken can also be used. I cut the potatoes in half and then very thin. They held all the flavors and spread in your mouth.
Great recipe. First time I made as written... 2nd time I used cream of mushroom soup, chicken broth in place of the water and added 1 tsp of garlic powder. Both ways were great!
Although it's very pale on the plate, it tasted great -- very homey and comforting. I sliced the onion and layered it with the potatoes and cabbage, and used garlic powder and seasoned salt. I didn't heat the soup -- I just used a low-fat cream of chicken soup and mixed it with half a can of milk, and poured it over everything, including the pork chops. I covered the whole thing with foil and baked it for 45 minutes, then uncovered it and baked for another 45 minutes. The chops were tender, not dry, the cabbage was tender, but not mushy -- the whole thing was very good!
Delicious. I had to make a few changes, only because of what I had on hand. Changes - I used sliced red potatoes and bone-in pork chops. Other than that, I stayed pretty much true to the recipe. I put all the cabbage on the bottom, topped with the potatoes, poured the simmered soup, water, and onions over and then topped with the browned pork chops. I added salt only on the top of the chops. It didn't need anymore. Delicious. I got my husband to eat some veggies by putting in the cabbage. It didn't taste like cabbage at all, really. The cabbage just blended in with the potatoes and had no bad cabbage bite at all. A mellow cabbage, soft, hardly noticed at all by my vegetable-phobic husband. This was so good. I ate two bowls of the pots and cabbage. The juice is excellent. I added some rice on hubs presentation plate....soaked up those savory juices, so exellent and tasty. Yum yum! Thanks.
My husband loves this and requests it everytime I have pork chops. I may never be able to make them any other way
Oh my gosh this receipe is sooo good the viewers that said the portkchops were dry were so wrong. I did add my own seasonings plus carraway to the casserole I made sure I covered the dish I turned out so good my husband kept telling me I outdid myself I would recomend this receipe highly very tasty no bland at all and very creamy and the meat so tender it falls apart.
This was great! It is a very comforting and satisfying dish. I followed the advice of some other reviewers, and I used a can of cream of mushroom soup, in addition to the cream of chicken soup. I used boneless, thin cut pork chops. I seasoned the pork chops with garlic and pepper. I sprinkled some caraway seeds on the second layer of cabbage. I had never used caraway seeds before, so this was a neat recipe for trying them out. This really gave it a great flavor! I poured some of the sauce on top of the pork chops, too, to make sure they would be moist. I covered the dish with foil for the last 45 minutes of cooking time. We loved it. I would make this, again. Goes nicely with a beer, too, and (though I don't know if this is an Irish dish)I felt like I was having some nice Irish pub fare.
This was delicious. I added one thing however. I mixed corn flake crumbs and melted butter and used as the first layer of the casserole. It added a slightly sweet and crunchy texture to the dish. I also was out of cream of chicken soup so I substituted cream of celery soup and it worked wonderfully. I will definitely make this dish again.
I was really excited when I ran across this recipe. I love cabbage and pork chops, but I was so disappointed. It was so bland. I even tried to spice it up with layering the salt and pepper as other reviewers had suggested, but it didn't help. My husband didn't like it either, but he's not a big fan of cabbage so that didn't really surprise me. I won't be making this again. Sorry.
Definitely needs more seasoning. With each layer of cabbage & potato, I used salt, pepper and caraway seed as suggested by another. That was good, but the chop itself was still bland. I would use seasoning salt on it next time before frying. Used cream of mushroom soup with milk and topped the end result with sour cream and it was very yummy. It was reminiscent of the foods of my eastern European heritage.
Easy and tasty. Good comfort food.
I don't know... I TRIED to like this.... it sounded good on paper, but as I was putting it together I realized that it wasn't going to be what I had hoped for... unfortunately, I was right. This was just a weird meal... bland, the potatoes seem out of place, nothing about it was great, or even good The best part about the meal was the applesauce I served with it. Also, if you must make it, do NOT make it for company.. it LOOKS as bad as it tastes. I will NOT be making this again.
I was a bit leery about this one but I tried it and it was delicious. The only modifications that I made was using cream of mushroom soup (didn't have chicken soup) instead of chicken and one cup of chicken broth instread of water. Amazingly good.
My family really liked this alot. I added some black pepper and some mushrooms also. I'll make this again.
This was really good. I've been on a cabbage kick lately. I followed the advice of others by pouring half the soup mixture over veggies and the other half over the chops. I added carrots to the veggie mix and covered with foil half way through cooking. Still a little dry but I think I seared the chops too long. Only rated a 4 b/c the rest of my family was not as fond of it as I was.
Excellent dinner. Very easy to make and full of flavor. I used cream of mushroom soup and added garlic salt & pepper to the layers of veggies. Definitely cook covered for at least 45 min. of the cook time. They were the most moist pork chops I've ever had.
This was good. I followed directions, salt and peppering the cabbage and pork to my taste. Covered the dish to back the whole time. Pork was tender and the cabbage and potatoes were just right.
After reading all the reviews of this recipe and making a few adjustments (adding seasonings to the vegetables, adding some mushrooms and orange bell peppers and covering the dish with foil for most of the baking), it never got past the so-so mark with me and my husband. It was okay but pretty nondescript. Not worth making again.
I'm sure this recipe was designed to be a bit bland, however I added some crushed rosemary during the cooking process. In keeping with suggestions from other reviewers, I poured some of the soup over the top and covered the pan. Yummy!
This was so easy and awesome! I used country ribs instead of pork chops, they were so moist they melted in your mouth. Added chicken broth intead of can of water. Put sauce over top and covered the dish during 3/4 of the cooking time, then removed cover. My husband whom is not a cabbage fan absolutely loved this dish and thought I spent all day in the kitchen!
Good recipe. I used cream of celery soup mixed with milk. I seasoned with garlic pepper salt. Cooked all of it in an electric fry pot in about 45 minutes, the last 10 minutes uncovered to thicken the sauce.
Needs some seasonings, but good basic stuff
I liked this recipe, but unfortunately my husband did not. I used some caraway seed to add interest, but my husband still thought it was bland.
This was surprisingly good! My husband is a picky eater and he took a second helping. I used a low fat soup and extra salt and pepper. I also sliced up a pork tenderloin instead of chops. I agree the meat got a little dry. Next time I will cover the dish for part of the time.
This was wonderful! Only change I made was to use cream of mushroom soup. Will definitely make again.
Excellent!! Family loved this recipe. Added red, yellow and orange peppers.
We really enjoyed this. I added celery to the mix, only for flavor, not to eat. Also, to the sauce I added apple cider vinegar to give it a bite as well as applesauce.
This recipe was a nice change from our usual pork chop dinner. Next time I make this recipe I would like to layer cabbage,mashed potatoes and repeat. I love mashed potatoes with cabbage and pork chops!
Did need to add seasonings and would never have left the meat uncovered. Used fat free soup and also added some lite sour cream. Nice change from the chicken and rice casseroles.
I enjoyed this recipe. I did as others had suggested. Added shredded carrot, sauteed the onions in the porkchop pan when the chops were close to done then added onions to warmed soup. Kept the dish covers for the first half of cooking time. I think I browned the chops a little to long, they were on the dry side, that was my fault. Next time I will try boneless country ribs. This is a keeper, thanks M.O.
We did not care for this at all. There are so many more flavorful dishes you can create with pork chops and cabbage.
Made this for the first time last night and we liked it. My baking dish was overflowing so I covered it in foil and placed it on a cookie sheet while baking. I only cooked this for 1 hour and the pork chops came out perfect! My fiance said it was a little bland (though he over salts everything). I think I will add a bit more salt and experiment with spices next time.
This was the perfect dinner for our first cold Fall day here in Ohio. I only made a few small modifications: I shredded half of the cabbage and chopped the other, only because my food processor shreds really small. I also did 1/4 can milk and 1/4 can water instead of just water. Baked for one hour uncovered and covered for the last 30 minutes and it was delicious!! Hubby loved it and even my picky 8 year old had to admit it was really good! I will be making this many times through the fall and winter. Thanks so much for sharing Michele.
I tried to spice it up, maybe I should have added some cheese, but it was just too bland for my liking.
Very good! A great New Year's dish served with black-eyed peas. Try adding some Carraway seeds to bring out the flavor of the cabbage.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I took advice from others about adding more spice. However, next time I'll add even more. Definitely will make again!
I used the cream of mushroom soup instead of the chicken, cause that is what I had. Overall was tasty. The husband and I liked it tho the kids didn't. I don't think they get taste buds till they are 30 anyways :)
Very good all in one kinda of meal. Tasty and filling.
I really did not enjoy this recipe. It had a funny taste to me w/the cabbage and potatoes mixed together. Family agreed too.
I WAS LOOKING FOR SOMETHING DIFFERENT FOR PORK CHOPS AND THOUGHT I WOULD TRY THIS RECIPE. IT WAS OKAY BUT NOT REALLY THAT GOOD. I ASKED MY HUSBAND TO RATE IT 1 TO 5 STARS AND HE GAVE IT A 3 AND HE IS NOT A PICKY EATER. I ASKED MY 17 YEAR OLD SON THE SAME HE GAVE IT 2 TO 3 STARS. I DON'T THINK I WOULD WAISTE EXSPENSIVE PORK CHOPS ON THIS RECIPE. SORRY.
I would go with cheddar cheese soup...need to add more spices....paprika, garlic powder, agree with other reviews that could sub pork with chicken....I used pork stew pieces that I browned with onions...I covered the dish....so pork did not dry out...different
My husband and I are always looking for something new and fun to fix for dinner. We thought this was an excellent one dish meal. We would like to suggest maybe shredding carrotts and adding to it.
This was a great tasty dish for a colder night. It makes a lot of food so I would halve the recipe next time.
This was great. I love cabbage fried with onion and bacon and was so happy to find this. I made sure to salt each layer and sliced the potatoes pretty thin. The pork chops were seasoned with lawrys and montreal steak seasoning and when I put them in the dish I laid them in then turned them so they had some of the soup on the top layer.
Yummy,I have made this recipe several times. I always add garlic and sweet pepper to the onion when making the gravy with the soup. Dot potatoes with butter and season with garlic salt. I use cream of mushroom and cream of chicken. It always comes out great. My husband loves it and so do I.
This IS bland and yet it's good. I think if the chops just had a bit more flavor(or maybe just more sauce for the chops themselves) it would be 5 star.
We enjoyed this. SO doesn't like any thing too spicy , so this was perfect . I had to change the cooking method a little , as I shredded too much cabbage . I used a 11x15 baking dish , and layered cabbage , potatoes , and diced onion , s&p in the bottom of the dish . Since I had so much cabbage , I doubled the soup and water . I poured 1/2 of it over the layer of veggies . ( warmed up ) Repeated layers . The dish was full , so I popped it in the oven for 30 min. uncovered . Put the browned chops on top after the 30 mins. and covered the dish . Baked for 30 more mins. then uncovered the dish for 15 more mins. We will have this dish again .
This was pretty tasty however after reading the reviews I did spice it up. I added red bell pepper and garlic sauted with the onion and layered it with the cabbage, and I added caraway seeds and freshly ground black pepper as well. I used milk instead of water to make the sauce creamier. I don't know that I would make it all the time but more likely as a change of pace meal.
I used cream of mushroom soup because that was all I had. I also added garlic salt. It wasn't pretty - but it tasted good. My family liked it. I covered it for the entire time and the pork chops were nice and moist. Next time I may add some red bell peppers for some color and a little zip.
loved this recipe..
I used a seasoning salt and pepper as I browned the chops. Used cream of mushroom and added a few slice baby bella mushrooms and sliced onions. Covered with foil which I removed after about 50 minutes and baked for 10 minutes more. Chops were moist and veggies were very done. If you cover and if the chops are essentially cooked during the browning, you can take 30 minutes off the cook time (unless your veggies are in a really thick layer. Very good way to use extra cabbage and adaptable to other veggie additions and seasonings.
This was absolutely delicious. I used a savoy cabbage and seasoned each layer with garlic salt and onion powder. I seasoned the pork chops with garlic salt, onion powder, and a dash of cayenne pepper. I only let it cook for 1 hour because I didn't want the chops to be to dry. I had about 1 inch thick pork chops and they actually came out perfect, so if your chops are smaller it would be wise to watch them closely. Be sure to slice your potatoes fairly thin so they can cook completely because remember you're cooking this uncovered. This is a keeper.
My husband says this recipe tastes really good so I know it will be a keeper.
This was a great, easy meal to make after a day of work. I would make sure to pour the soup over the pork chops, but I wouldn't cover it again. It made the cabbage and potatoes very watery.
Very tasty dish. All the flavors come together.
This was wonderful! However, I have since made this dish using sliced Kielbasa ...then pouring the soup over the top. You want to cover this dish with foil. I served it with fried apples and pinto beans....My husband LOVED it! With the chops, I have made it with saukerkraut...layer of saukerkraut, smoked pork chops and another layer of saukerkraut and sprinkle with red pepper flakes. Cover with foil and bake 1 hour. WOW...delicious
I made this recipe exactly according to directions although I didn't exactly measure the cabbage and I put foil over the dish for baking (as another reviewer suggested). This turned out very well and my family enjoyed it and requested it be added to the "keepers". It's not especially pretty to look at (perhaps not a company dish) but it is a very nice warm "comfort dish" that is perfect for an easy family meal. Thanks for sharing!
This was very delicious. Our whole family enjoyed it including the 2 and 3 year old. Smelled wonderful when I entered the house! Nice winter warm-you-up dish.
I liked the pork chops, but when I cook this again, I will put more seasoning in the cabbage. The cabbage was way to bland.
Great dish. Was a hit with my family. A wonderful way to use cabbage. I used the food processor for potatoes and cabbage. It enhanced the flavor of the cabbage. Did not change a thing. It was perfect and is a keeper. Thanks Michele
okay, this was very good. I used Cream of mushroom soup since it was what i had on hand and i salt and peppered the top cabbage layer before pouring the sauce. I used olive oil to brown the chops. I only had them in the pan for a couple minutes for each side so when they cooked in the casserole there would still be plenty of juice and they would not dry out. No need to cover the dish while baking. I also seasoned the chop with salt and pepper while browning. It was a very good recipe and my husband was very impressed.
This was excellent. My husband who usually does the cooking said this is a must have dish. We like it creamy so I used 3 cans of Cream of Mushroom with Garlic and used milk instead of water. I too made sure to season the cabbage and potatoes as well as my chops so it would not be bland. I used Lawry's seasoning salt, garlic salt and ground black pepper. Didn't care for the potatoes so next time I'll just put lost of cabbage. I steamed some rice and poured the gravy and cabbage over it. DELICIOUS!!!!! My porkchops came out juicy but only put it for 1HR 15 minutes
This was ok. Very filling. next time will use to cans of soup and milk in place of water.
This was perfect for a low fat (alter with low fat) filling meal.
Next time will cook for one hour at 350. 1.5 hours gave me shrunk up pork chops. Should have checked them. Otherwise good. ??
This was great. I used 1" pork loin and pushed them down into the mixture which kept them moist. I started out uncovered and realized it was getting dry so I covered for the remained of time. I added 1/2 can water. May try adding some Yams to the top next time. I served this pinto beans and mexican cornbread. Very good and easy.
love this recipe
I covered for at least 45 min. Next time I will use cream of mushroom soup.
I love this
Changed up the receipe. I didn't have the chicken soup or potatoes. I substituted with cream of mushroom soup and Portobello mushrooms insted of the potatoes. I layered just like you said. My husband said it was better than his Mom's. My daughter said the aroma drew her out of her room and loved it. My only suggestion is to cover with tin foil. This is definitely a keeper. Oh I just thought of another idea. Add sliced apples to the mix.
This is good but I made a few adjustments. I added more seasonings like garlic and pepper. I used gluten free country style gravy mix to make it gf. Another option would be to thicken cornstarch in broth. The potatoes were soft and the pork chops tender.
Easy and tasty meal! I didnt have cream of chicken so I used cream of mushroom.
Vegetarian Slow Cooker revision: I used the "ingredient search" for the vegetables that I had on hand: cabbage, potatoes and onions, and this recipe came up. It sounded like it would be good, even without the meat, and it was! I used cream of mushroom soup (instead of chicken), and based on others' suggestions: seasoned salt, pepper, garlic powder and sprinkled a little celery seed over each layer. Instead of baking I just layered all in my slow cooker, on high for 4 hours. Great side dish!
Very good and easy recipe. Only rated it 4 because I needed to add more seasoning, otherwise I stayed close to the recipe. Definitely would make again.
This was very good and easily made. I like the one dish design. Everyone at our house liked it very much. Will cook this one again.
I created this using Progresso Light Creamy Potato Bacon Soup and I added a little extra water - I feel like the light soup kept this dish on the lighter size although we're talking pork chops here ;o) LOL - I also used Slap Your MaMa Cajun seasoning spice on the chops and over the cabbage Mixture - well - because we like a kick! Great recipe!