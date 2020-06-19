Gujarati Kadhi

I love gujarati style kadhi. It is more watery than Punjabi kadhi and I particularly like the sweet-sourness that is typical of gujarati cooking. This kadhi is great to eat with plain rice or khichdi.

By SUSMITA

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Directions

  • Mix the water, yogurt, and chickpea flour together in a large saucepan until smooth; add the green chile peppers, ginger, sugar, turmeric, and salt. Bring the mixture to a boil and then immediately reduce heat to low; cook on low 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Heat the oil and ghee together in a small skillet over medium heat; fry the dried red chile peppers, curry leaves, cumin seeds, mustard seed, and asafetida powder in the the mixture until the seeds splutter. Stir the mixture into the saucepan with the cilantro. Serve hot.

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 100.2mg. Full Nutrition
