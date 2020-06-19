Gujarati Kadhi
I love gujarati style kadhi. It is more watery than Punjabi kadhi and I particularly like the sweet-sourness that is typical of gujarati cooking. This kadhi is great to eat with plain rice or khichdi.
Really really delicious! My husband makes the khichdi, I make the kadhi. The first time I made this recipe, hubby was a little skeptical about the turmeric and cilantro, but I followed the recipe as written. It was excellent, but in subsequent batches I left out the turmeric and kept the cilantro (not "traditional" in our book, but sometimes it's good to part with tradition!) Also, I've used low fat yogurt and low fat laban - reducing the water added. Both work great!
this was ok at best, but perhaps I didn't nail it. I tried making it with chicken. I poached the chicken in the curry broth after following the recipe closely. The seeds and asofateda smelled great in the frying pan, but very little of their pungence came through in the final recipe. Maybe it just needs more of all the spices for my taste. Overall, pleasing, but not exciting. Sauce was very thin for what I am used to also, but this could be traditional Gujarati, not sure.
This was very good and quick and easy to make. I cooked some okra in it and it worked well.
thanks for sharing this recipe. I am also going to cook kadhi and I liked kadhi so much with rice.