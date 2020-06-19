Batata Nu Shak (Potato Curry)
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 211
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.4g 9 %
carbohydrates: 32.8g 11 %
dietary fiber: 5g 20 %
sugars: 3.4g
fat: 7.7g 12 %
saturated fat: 1.3g 6 %
vitamin a iu: 536.4IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 3.1mg 24 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 33 %
vitamin c: 36.7mg 61 %
folate: 37.2mcg 9 %
calcium: 53.2mg 5 %
iron: 2.4mg 13 %
magnesium: 52.5mg 19 %
potassium: 816.3mg 23 %
sodium: 18.8mg 1 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 69.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.