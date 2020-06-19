Batata Nu Shak (Potato Curry)

Hi! I really like this recipe. The things I experienced while making/preparing everything, is that it takes quite some time. It took me I think like an hour and a half to do it all. What takes a bit, is grating the fresh ginger, and cutting the veggies. I cooked the fennel, cumin and mustard seeds, crushed red pepper in organic ghee this time instead of oil. And my hubby liked it better and could taste the difference! I usually cook the seeds in olive oil. I also want to note that when I put the ginger, onions and tumeric in, it not only burns my eyes a little, but really burns my throat and makes me cough, gag. I basically cant breathe its so spicy/hot that I have to turn on my exhaust fan, open my windows. I even tried to boot my dogs out the door for fear it would hurt their throats too. I believe it's the ginger that is doing this. Just warning others, to ventilate before u start this part, lol. ??????. When I didn't add anything extra than what was asked for in the recipe, I thought it needed more flavor or substance. So I added tomato sauce (speghetti ) and peas. So that way it's not as dry like. Once I do this, it tastes so much better and delicious!! I am going to maybe add chick peas next time or some other Indian veggie. U know, experiment!!! Or maybe add some paneer! Of course we eat this with white rice and sometimes put some in a small flour tortilla.