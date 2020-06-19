Batata Nu Shak (Potato Curry)

I learnt this dish from a friend of mine who doesn't like vegetables, but loves potatoes. She learned this recipe from her Gujarati mother in law. This spicy curry goes very well with fresh phulkas or rotis. It also tastes great with plain cooked rice.

By SUSMITA

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Fry the cumin seeds, mustard seeds, fennel seeds, and red chile peppers in the oil until the seeds begin to splutter. Stir the asafoetida powder into the mixture. Add the onion, ginger, and turmeric; cook and stir for a few minutes. Add the tomato and simmer until the tomatoes are soft. Sprinkle the ground cumin, coriander, and ground red pepper over the mixture.

  • Fold the potatoes into the mixture until coated. Pour the water into the skillet; season with the sugar and salt. Cover and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. The gravy should be nicely thickened. If not, add a teaspoon of chickpea flour to thicken it. Garnish with the cilantro to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 32.8g; fat 7.7g; sodium 18.8mg. Full Nutrition
