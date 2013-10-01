Deb's Millionaire Cake
This is a moist fudgy confection to die for!
This is a moist fudgy confection to die for!
This cake was good and easy, containing things I generally have on hand. I wish I had done 3 things though: 1) I was afraid it was too much butter and water. I halfed those and should not have because those are probably what makes the sauce thin enough to fill the holes well. 2) I should have made more holes. 3) I should have made the holes BIGGER! I did use only a 12 oz pkg. of milk chocolate chips, and do not regret that. It was yummy and went well with ice cream.Read More
This cake wasn't as good as I expected it to be. The choclolate sauce does not run into the cake well despite the large holes I poked into it. The flavor was nice.Read More
This cake was good and easy, containing things I generally have on hand. I wish I had done 3 things though: 1) I was afraid it was too much butter and water. I halfed those and should not have because those are probably what makes the sauce thin enough to fill the holes well. 2) I should have made more holes. 3) I should have made the holes BIGGER! I did use only a 12 oz pkg. of milk chocolate chips, and do not regret that. It was yummy and went well with ice cream.
I seem like a broken record when I rate recipes, but once again, yum! So easy to make. You have to use a wooden spoon so you get large holes for the fudgey part to get down in the cake. I wouldn't change a thing about this cake. The biggest problem I have is making this cake last more than one day in my house. Thanks Deb!
Very tasty - Holes poked in cake must be large enough for frosting to flow into otherwise you end up with about 1/4" of a thick chocolate frosting on top of a white cake.
I made this recipe as written except I added a little vanilla extract to the cake mix. I always do this,I think it makes the box mixes taste better. And I have to give this a "5 star" rating. It may not be the fanciest cake ever. But it taste really good. It's very easy to make and you probably already have the ingredients on hand. Do make the holes plenty big and make sure the cake is right out of the oven when you put the chocolate mixture on. I just kept going over the cake with the spatula and the filling was pushed into the holes. I baked the cake in a glass pan so I could check it at the bottom. The semi-sweet chocolate is very rich. If you're not a chocolate lover, you may prefer to use milk chocolate chips. Please try.
This is a great easy recipe. My 13-year-old son LOVES this cake. I have made it with chocolate cake too and it is even better.
My youngest son wanted a "Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cake" for his birthday and this was the PERFECT recipe for that. My only modification was to use a chocolate cake mix and cut up Peanut Butter cups on top. It was a HUGE hit!
This is a great recipe. I used the Chocolate Cavity Maker Cake recipe from this site instead of the cake suggested in this recipe. Boy was it rich! I took it to my office and everyone loved it. It would even be good without the peanut butter. You could also try putting cinnamon in with the chocolate instead of peanut butter.
The recipe was delicious as is, but the second time I made it was even better. I used yellow cake mix and a bag of mixed chips- peanut butter and chocolate chip. I also sprinkled crushed peanut butter cups on top after it had cooled.
You must be a peanut butter & chocolate lover to appreciate this cake. If you are, you'll love it. Very simple to make.
This cake wasn't as good as I expected it to be. The choclolate sauce does not run into the cake well despite the large holes I poked into it. The flavor was nice.
Had difficulty getting the chocolate to go down in the holes. It was more like just a white cake with very thick frosting. The flavor of the the chcolate was good but the whole thing was way too rich. Even my kids would not eat it.
I used 12 oz dark chocolate chips and creamy peanut butter for my hubby's birthday cake. Our kids (7 & 9) gave it "20 thumbs up" but I thought the peanut butter taste was barely there, maybe due to the dark chocolate chips instead of milk chocolate. The rest of my family rates it at 5 stars but I gave it 4 because I expected a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup flavor but it wasn't that strong. Thanks, will put this in my 'keeper' file.
I made this for my birthday and the only difference I made was to use almost all applesauce for the oil that was called for in the box cake mix. I used an orange peeler to poke holes in the cake, but I found out this was not large enough as almost none of the choc/pb mix seeped into the cake. I had bought a can of frosting for the top of the cake thinking the filling would seep in completely. I was wrong and didn't need it since my choc/pb made 1/4-1/2 inch thick frosting on top. My personal taste would be to make again using more peanut butter and less chocolate chips, but others eating the cake that said they weren't big peanut butter fans, said they would not enjoy it then. I would say the pb flavor was pretty mild. I would also consider making again using half chocolate chips and half butterscotch chips! VERY YUMMY cake!
Took this to a party and everyone loved it.
Did not like. Something seems to be missing in the frosting. Sugar, maybe?
Good for something different. My first time with a "poke cake" and will probably make it again.
Heart it.
pretty good, tastes best warm, but everyone is right you need BIG holes AND a LOT of them....to where the cake isn't smooth on top! pretty easy, might make again.
I made this cake for company and all enjoyed it. You have to poke large holes and make sure they go all the way to the bottom. Don't skip the water, you want it to be thn enough to get all the way down. When left in fridge over night, the filling was creamy and soft, perfect!
Very Good--VERY rich! I use the cake mixes from scratch recipie because I didn't have a white cake miz on hand--and it was very tasty.
This cake is delicious, easy and you have will have these ingredients on hand. My teenage son says "I don't really like cake, but this is really good". My kids actually preferred it when it was warm with a dollop of whipped cream. I sprinkled some peanut butter cups on top as well. The only adjustment I made was adding a teaspoon of vanilla to the cake batter as others suggested.
Boyfriend loved it!
This cake was a hit at a BBQ. I'll be making it again!
This cake was wonderful. The mixture of chocolate and peanut butter is always terrific. The only change I made was that I used milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet, I just don't care for the darker chocolates. Also, I didn't use the stove to melt everything, I cheated and used the microwave. I will no doubt be making this one again.
The frosting was great, but it was really just a white cake with peanut butter/chocolate frosting. Not my favorite, but I might use the icing for other stuff...
I loved this recipe. The cake was very moist and the combination of peanut butter and chocolate worked out great... I will do it again and again and again...
Can't say I was crazy about this one. I thought the cake was dry and it was a bit of chocolate overload.
Although this cake is very easy to make, I was not impressed. The topping is too thick and overtakes the cake.
Only change for icing -I had 12 oz. bag of chocolate chips so I reduced other ingredients by one fourth and it worked fine. But I probably should have let the cake cool a little before pouring the chocolate over. It sunk into the holes quite a bit due to warm chocolate over warm cake. But everyone loved it anyway!
I made this cake last night. It was very easy to make. I poked big holes in it with my wooden spoon the chocolate did soak down to the bottom. I added peanut butter reese cups on top and I used chunky peanut butter, It reminds you of the little cakes made by tastycakes! My husband loved this as well!!
I made this cake for a Super Bowl party. It was a big hit. It was even better the next day after being refrigerated.