Deb's Millionaire Cake

I made this for my birthday and the only difference I made was to use almost all applesauce for the oil that was called for in the box cake mix. I used an orange peeler to poke holes in the cake, but I found out this was not large enough as almost none of the choc/pb mix seeped into the cake. I had bought a can of frosting for the top of the cake thinking the filling would seep in completely. I was wrong and didn't need it since my choc/pb made 1/4-1/2 inch thick frosting on top. My personal taste would be to make again using more peanut butter and less chocolate chips, but others eating the cake that said they weren't big peanut butter fans, said they would not enjoy it then. I would say the pb flavor was pretty mild. I would also consider making again using half chocolate chips and half butterscotch chips! VERY YUMMY cake!