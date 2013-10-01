Deb's Millionaire Cake

This is a moist fudgy confection to die for!

By Deborah cobern

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bake white cake mix according to package directions for one 9x13 inch cake. Using the handle of a wooden spoon, poke holes down through the warm cake to the bottom of the pan. Holes should be at approximately 1 inch intervals.

  • In a large saucepan over low heat, melt the butter with the water. Stir in the chocolate chips, mixing constantly until they are melted. Mix in the peanut butter, and stir until smooth. Remove from heat.

  • Pour the warm chocolate peanut butter mixture over the cake, smoothing the surface and gently pressing it into the poked holes. Refrigerate for 3 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
371 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 23g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 293.4mg. Full Nutrition
