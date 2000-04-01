Pizza Pasta
Very easy to make, and kids will love it! Garnish with your favorite pizza toppings, such as sliced black olives.
Very easy to make, and kids will love it! Garnish with your favorite pizza toppings, such as sliced black olives.
DELICIOUS! I only have a few suggestions: I like my pepperoni a little crispy so the next time I make this I will cook the hamburger and pepperoni together. Drain it then add the rest of ingredients. (My pepperoni was just too soggy.) I also put the cheese on top and then topped with more pepperoni. It just gave it a nice presentation. And lastly, you will definately need more spegetti sauce. I added 3/4 of another jar. My 5 year old loved this recipe. Next time I will make some garlic bread too.Read More
This is good food made easy. Next time I'll added ricotta cheese to the mix.Read More
DELICIOUS! I only have a few suggestions: I like my pepperoni a little crispy so the next time I make this I will cook the hamburger and pepperoni together. Drain it then add the rest of ingredients. (My pepperoni was just too soggy.) I also put the cheese on top and then topped with more pepperoni. It just gave it a nice presentation. And lastly, you will definately need more spegetti sauce. I added 3/4 of another jar. My 5 year old loved this recipe. Next time I will make some garlic bread too.
A good tip to cut down on the greasiness of the pepperoni is to microwave the slices between paper towels for 30 seconds. The slices are still pliable and you wont be adding all that fat into the casserole. As written the recipe is pretty basic, I wanted to punch up the flavor. I cooked the beef, drained the fat and added chunks of red onion, minced garlic, red pepper flakes and oregano. I cooked that just for a minute or two. I used a pound of pasta because I think just 8 ounces is not enough for all of the meat in the recipe. I added sliced black olives also. It turned out good.
I was looking for supper ideas and I found this recipe. It was so good! It was like a lasagna-type casserole. I browned the ground beef with seasoning salt, a dash of chili powder, hot sauce, and Italian seasoning. I added chopped pepperoni to the beef as well as chopped red onion, browned it all together, then added the mixture to the rotini with a jar of pasta sauce mixed with hot sauce. I topped it with mozza and a bit of cheddar, and sprinkled with a bit more Italian seasoning. I took the casserole out when the cheese was browned, and I sprinkled parmesan cheese on top. This recipe is basic and can very easily be tweaked, you don't have to follow the directions to the t if you don't want to. Next time I will add mushrooms and peppers to the casserole.
This was a very good basic dish and my son and husband liked it. I added Italian sausage and fresh mushrooms and it was very good. I also froze a portion of the casserole before baking; I thawed it later and baked, and it was delicious!
My whole family loved this recipe. The sliced pepperoni was sticking together when I mixed it in though. So, I placed in on top before putting on the cheese, and that worked better.
Pretty good recipe. I was in a pinch for dinner, so I decided to try this one out. I used whole grain rotini pasta instead of regular. I used two 15 oz cans tomato sauce instead of the jar of spaghetti sauce (I didn't experience any dryness this way). I also used 2 cups mozerella along with about a cup of cheddar, and this turned out to be perfect. I didn't have any pepperoni, but neither I or my husband really missed them. My husband also doesn't like biting into onions, so I just used onion & garlic powder along with some Italian seasoning. I cooked the ground beef in extra virgin olive oil and we both agreed it was a good choice. The end result was tasty enough and easy to make. Next time I will toy around more with the seasoning. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a very decent dish! My 7YO had 3 helpings, while my 2YO vacuum barely ate. I agreed with other users and used a full 16 oz bag of pasta (shells) and 1-28 oz can of pasta sauce mixed with 1 jar of pizza sauce. I added onion, bell pepper, and more italian seasonings. I used the stated amount of cheese. We definitely enjoyed it--I made two 8x8 pans...one for dinner and one to freeze. This recipe still needs something though. I will keep this recipe and play with it each time. Thanks for a great kick-start recipe!
This was VERY easy to make and tasted great! My husband and five year old son absolutely loved it! I added some extra sauce and extra cheese, not to say it needed it though! I just love it!
My family really enjoyed this. I skipped the pepperoni cuz most of us don't like it. However for a little more pizzaz I may add it next time, just finely chopped so the kids don't find it! Thanks!
This is good food made easy. Next time I'll added ricotta cheese to the mix.
Very Good, if you like pizza or pasta, you will enjoy this, and it's quick and easy too!
This was a great dish. I used pizza sauce instead of spagetti sauce to give it more pizza flavor. I also have kids who are not big fans of pepparoni so I bought the mini ones already cut up from the bag. They loved them.
I really loved this recipe. It was quick, easy, and tasty! As a busy mom, I'm always looking for new recipes that wont take up my whole day to make. My husband and my son loved it! I snuck in some onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. I think the only thing I will do differently next time is use turkey pepperoni, the regular was really greasy, but still very tasty!
My family really liked this. Definitely a keeper! I followed other reviewers suggestions and cooked the pepperoni in with the beef. I used 28oz of pasta sauce and 6 oz of pizza sauce. I didn't want it to be dry and it was perfect, not too saucy. This recipe is a great base, I can see being able to make a lot of changes to the ingredients and still have it turn out yummy. Thanks ATHIELEN!
The reason I gave it 3 stars is because it tasted nothing like pizza... all we tasted was spaghetti. The beef overpowered the pepperoni & you only knew you were eating a piece of pepperoni if you saw it on your fork before putting it in your mouth. I think I will attempt this dish again, I will only use 1/2 pound of ground beef & double the pepperoni to 8oz & see if it makes it more like I would expect a 'pizza pasta' to taste.
I noticed black olives in the photo but not listed in the recipe. I added black olives, garlic powder, italian seasoning, and I added a bag of frozen cut yellow squash. I served with Texas toast and a salad. Quick, easy, yummy - Thanks!
This is a very easy dish to make, my kids loved it. I only made a few changes. I added red pepper flakes, a little tobasco, garlic powder, and dried parsely to the meat as it cooked. I cut up a couple of mushrooms and added them to half (for my hubby). It turned out great!
I am as begginer as they come and i thought it was simple and my kids, 2 and 6 (fairly picky eaters) loved it! My wife said good job! whoo hoo!
This is definitely a keeper. My family LOVED it. We have a couple "picky eater" boys and they thought it was "the best". I did use turkey pepperoni so there wasn't a grease factor.
Great starter recipe to add your fav toppings. I used sweet italian sausage instead of hamburger meat and a package "mini" pepperoni (that's all the store had) and I pre-cooked the pepperoni as other reviewers suggested. I also added about 2 cloves fresh garlic, about a 1/2 tbspn. of italian seasoning, fresh onion, fresh green pepper and fresh mushrooms. I also added more cheese on top (didn't measure, just did handfuls till it looked right -but probably about 3 cups). I only used one jar of pasta sauce (Newman's Sockarooni) and the consistency was that of a pasta "casserole". Next time I will add a can of italian diced tomatoes to make it perfect. I served it with the good ol' standard -salad & garlic bread. Nice and filling.
C-. This is an okay recipe- quick and easy but honestly, kind of unhealthy and full of preservatives and processed foods. I felt guilty after making and eating it (esp for my health conscious family) because the jar of spaghetti sauce and pepperoni is very unhealthy- salt, preservatives, etc etc. Next time could make sauce from scratch and also not include the pepperoni to make it more healthy. Thank tho
My family liked it no complaints from them- just me. This was a good dish, but like others have said it was missing something- perhaps pizza sauce instead of speghetti sauce and maybe garlic. I know I like garlic on my pizza.
Great recipe! Very kid friendly too - my 3 year old loved it! We used a little less beef and will use a little more cheese next time - but other than that it was delicious!!!
A winner for my family! My 5-year-old actually ate it, which is saying something. Will definitely make again. Thank you.
This was great...I made one change--I added 3 cans (15oz each) of pizza sauce instead of the pasta sauce. Wonderful!
What I love about this recipe is you can adapt it to whatever you have on hand, or whatever your favorite pizza toppings are (bacon and pineapple anyone?) The combo that I think works best with this is green pepper, mushrooms, and black olives; and as with many other reviewers I replace pepperoni with Italian sausage. Sooo yummy! PS: Don't forget the garlic!
Very tasty when you use tomato sauce and italian seasoning, then add additional herbs/spices to taste for extra flavor. Pasta sauce would probably be just as good, too, but we were out. Wouldn't change a thing.
Easy to make with delicious results. I did find it to be a bit drier than I wanted but the flavor was excellent. I will certainly make it again and use more spaghetti sauce next time. I ate some the next day reheated in the microwave and it was just as tasty, if not more so!
I had ground beef and rotini and needed a quick meal to make, this was great! I skipped the baking part and it still turned out wonderful! Thanks for sharing!
This was a very good basic recipe. I made my sauce instead of using canned or jarred. I used 1 jar pizza sauce, 1 can of tomato sauce and 1 can of diced tomatoes with oregano, basil, and garlic. I added to the sauce more garlic powder, 1tbsp oregano and 1 tbsp basil and a few shakes of ground sage. I did not have any dryness like others have posted. Next time, I think I will add more pizza toppings. My family really enjoyed this meal.
Kid approved and versatile to suite pickier eaters add or leave out --whatever you like on pizza you can put in this. I doubled it and froze a pan for a busy weeknight and both ways it was devoured.
This is VERY tasty, especially for such a simple recipe. And there are so many things you can do to change it up -- add peppers, olives, and mushrooms for more of a 'supreme pizza' taste OR omit the meat and add even more veggies for a 'veggie pizza'. Thanks for sharing this idea. I think it's a great way to satisfy that pizza craving I get now and then.
Was a big hit with my boyfriend and his buddies! I made a few changes. I omitted the onion and put garlic salt and Italian seasonings on the ground beef instead. I also used Italian style cheese instead of mozzarella. I think I made add sausage and mushrooms the next time I make this recipe :) I am looking forward to making it again!
Thank you for the recipe! This was really good. I didn't think it tasted like pizza but it was a zippy tasty pasta dish! :-)
It tasted OK. I don't really think I liked the noodles that were used. Next time I may use a different shape. My husband loved it though!
It was really good but could use some spices or something to add more flavor, and it was kind of dry so it could probably use some more sauce.
So easy to make and very delicious; my three yr. old loved it as well!!!
This is such a fun family meal!! Quick, easy and filling!! We really like cheese so I will add more the next time I make this.
I would give this 5 stars but only after a few additions to the recipe. First I didnt have spaghetti sauce so I used pizza sauce (which was yummy!) I also added 1/2 a green pepper & onion and 3 minced garlic cloves to the ground beef when frying. Then I followed the directions from there! Very good, served with cheesy bread. The kids loved it. Thanks for the start to a great recipe!
I made this for the first time last night and substituted ground turkey for the beef and it turned out perfect. My boyfriend who is a pizza addict devoured it!!! I thought it was pretty good but next time I plan on using more seasonings to add more depth to the taste. I used a plain spaghetti sauce so next time I'll try a Ragu Sauce like garlic and herbs or something I am also going to put cheddar cheese as well as Mozarella on my next pizza pasta. But overall A+ for ease and most of the ingredients are already in the fridge.
I did not have any pepperoni so made it without. I added red peppers and fried them with the onions/ground beef. Also, I added a can of tomato soup to the large jar of spaghetti sauce and it was the perfect amount and flavor. Very very good!
This recipe was great!! It was quick and easy to put together and throw into the oven. However, I did make a couple of my own changes. I didn't use the ground beef or the pepperoni, I used italian sausage instead and it still turned out really good.
So easy and kid-friendly! I only used the pepperoni and it came out fine. Thanks!
All of my family liked this - will be making this one again!
This was a really good recipe!! I thought it was pretty simple to make. If I were to make it again I would probably add a little more cheese to it. I thought the pepperonis added to the taste too.
Smell of the Recipe is delicious....But I did make a minor change. as my family Hates pepperoni, I substituted browned sausage, as sausage pizza is a favorite here. Easy prep for no-fuss dinner.......I would recomend. Gave it 4 stars because i changed it....
Mediocre at best. Despite the pepperoni and onion it didn't really taste much different than American chop suey, which requires less prep and fewer ingredients.
I used whole wheat penne pasta, and I cut the recipe in half, but left the pasta at 8oz. I'm glad I did, because it wouldn't have been enough otherwise. Instead of the spaghetti sauce, ground beef, and onion, I used some leftover sauce from the World's Best Lasagna recipe on this site. It was amazing. My 1 year old couldn't get enough of it.
As a family of 8 finding a dish that pleases everyone is difficult. Six people in my family liked this dish(my husband wanted more "toppings" added to his)my picky picky boys said it was ok and they would eat it but it didn't knock their socks off but six out of eight is pretty good thus the five stars
Great pasta recipe and the entire family enjoyed. My boys are very picky and they loved it. This is a keeper.
Delish! I left out the onions and used onion powder, I also left out the sausage. After I topped it with cheese I put pepperoni and olives on top to make it look kind of like a pizza!
Super easy and delicious! Followed recipe, I just added extra seasoning. Would make again.
Great recipe that can be tweaked to everyone's favorites and it seems to be a real crowd pleaser. I made this recipe in bulk for my sons orchestra potluck and it was completely gone before we left for home. Thanks for sharing.
This was a good base, but I did doctor it up a bit for our likings.... I used 1 Lb. rotini, did 1/2 Lb. Italian sausage with about 3/4 Lb. ground beef, cooked the pepperoni (also cut all the pieces in half) with the ground beef and added a 15 oz. can of tomato sauce to the spaghetti sauce (used Bertolli 5 cheese). Also, I pulled this out at 25 minutes and it was a little too done... I think 20-22 minutes would do the trick. I couldn't imagine how it would have been if I had left it in the 30 minutes, it would have been completely burned! We like it a lot, but might try to layer the pasts mixture and cheese next time... kinda like a pizza lasagna. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!
I thought this was good and I loved the simplicity. I did add more sauce though to juice this up a bit more. Also, it's too hot right now to turn on the oven, so I just simmered this in our large electric skillet and put the cheese on to melt for the last five minutes. I thought it was great; the family just said so-so.
This was good, just really greasy. Not sure if I'll be making this again.
oh so very very very delish!
The taste was good, but nothing special.
It was wonderful! I had to double it because I have a big family, and served it with Garlic bread. The only thing I would say to add would be Ether salt or Garlic salt, because it needs it, but overall the combo is great! It will definately be added to our regular menu now!
Beautiful! Even without the onion. My kids loved it... that makes it worthy of 5 stars!
So good, so quick!! I added some Alpine Touch (Montana's special spice!) And I added WAY more sauce... and a bit of italian sausage. Almost forgot, my girls love pepperonis, so we added an 8 ounce package! Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
EASY EASY EASY! I did make one small addition...I added a can of diced tomatos! My boys loved the recipe and I loved that I could make it ahead so that all I needed to do was pop it in the oven after a long day of work! I will make this again for sure!
It was very nice, i added some black olives and green peppers. I mixed some cheddar cheese and a little bit parmigiano reggiano) and topped it with some dry thyme over the mozarrella cheese. it tasted exactly like the Super supreme pizza.
Good. Was liked by entire household. Was a little dry for me, so I think I will add some more cheese and/or extra suace the next time. Thank you for sharing
Tasted so-so but had that "jarred" taste.
Family really enjoyed this. I did microwave the pepperoni for a few seconds to get rid of a ton of grease first. This was quick, easy and a hit.
As written, I rate this a four star because it is a little runny. I have added a 6 oz. can of tomato paste to resolve that problem. I use a quiche pan so that I don't get runover problems. My family likes the taste of sausage better than hamburger so I will be making that substitution. I top with the cheese but then I lay the pepperoni on top of that so it looks like a pizza. Also, I use about 2 cups of dried pasta.
Yummy! The pepperoni flavor really carries through the pasta - delicious!
This is excellent. My kids usually won't eat food that is "all mixed up", but they ate this and asked for seconds. Same with hubby...he's very much a meat, veggie and potato man, but he loved this! I'm making it again tonight because it's fast & easy and we're in a rush :-)))
This meal is wonderful my kids and husband love it and I shared this with my sister and she as well as her family enjoys it.
Incredibly easy, and a basic variation on cooked pasta. I tend to avoid boiling the pasta by cooking it in with everything. You can do this by adding some water (about a cup per 16 oz of pasta), covering the pasta so it steams until cooked, then uncover to allow the cheese to melt. It took about 45 minutes to cook the pasta with this method, then another 5-10 to melt the cheese. I used sausage instead of ground beef and halved the recipe--all except the pasta, which I kept to half a box. I tossed in a few veggies: chopped broccoli and yellow pepper. Thanks for the recipe!
This is really good starter recipe. I use turkey pepperoni to cut down on fat and add minced garlic. I didn't have time to put in the oven and it was better that way. I cooked it all on top of the stove and it didn't seem dry as other complained after baking in the oven. Top with cheese and cover for five minutes before serving!
Very yummy. Easy and quick.
My husband is a picky eater, and he really really loved it! I thought it was very good too, and I'll make it many many more times!
Easy with frozen cut onion/pepper mix and mushrooms. Tasted between goulash, spaghetti, and pizza.
This was very good! I however needed more sauce on mine.
we thought this dish was pretty good, almost tasting like a lasagna. no changes made aside from sauteing in some chopped garlic & extra onion. thanks anna!
SOOO good, but I did not bake it. I bought the Ragu brand marinara and simmered it with ground beef that had been cooked with bell peppers and seasonings and I then added a pack of mini-pepparonis and tossed over rotini with mozzarella cheese. My daughter loved it!
Made this last night for my husband and son they loved it! My 21 month old had 2 bowls :). Only thing I changed was added extra cheese on top, didn't need it we just love cheese. Great recipe, super easy!
This was good, the whole fam ate it. I think a little more pepperoni would be nice. I agree with some other reviewers, I cooked my pepperoni a little in the microwave so it was crispy and you can drain the grease.
This is pretty tasty. I jazzed it up with oregano, garlic and red pepper. I also used pizza sauce instead of spaghetti sauce, and an entire extra can! I like my food wet! My one year old loved this - the rest of the family thought it was just okay. I might make again with more alterations.
My family thought this was a very tasty dish! My 5 year old daughter really liked it.....she went back for seconds.
This was great. Because I am on a tight time budget, I look for fast meals and this was perfect. It was very easy to make. The only thing I did differently was quarter the pepperoni. Will make again!
This was a nice change from spaghetti, but still just as low cost. I used rigatoni as that is what I had on hand. One jar of sauce didn't look like enough so I added another. I also added bell peppers and garlic with the hamburger and onion. My whole family LOVED it and my 4 year asked for it again tomorrow. This is definitely a keeper :)
I don't know what I missed here but this was not good. It tasted just like those ingredients together, did not come through as an entree. Maybe I had higher hopes, scrapping this one but appreciate you sharing
I added green pepper and didn't follow the exact amounts (family of five here), but it turned out wonderful! I have a generally picky family and they're all in love with it. Also very easy on the dishes..one pot, one pan and the baking dish..much nicer than many other recipes!
So easy and really good. Will definitely make this again!
I used ground chicken and omitted the pepperoni. It still turned out great and flavorful, especially since I added in some green peppers, spinach, and a bit of shredded cheese to the sauce mixture. Very easy and tasty.
My family loved this dish, I did edit the ingredients somewhat though. The only reason I'm am rating it 4 stars is because it was not my favorite dinner, but my husband and children thought it was wonderful (I'm not a big pizza fan either!). I made it a little healthier. I used whole wheat rotini, ground turkey and turkey pepperoni. I added a can of diced tomatoes, some oregano and some basil to the jar spaghetti sauce. I layered the rotini on the bottom of a sprayed baking dish then put a small amount of shredded parmesan over the rotini. Then I added the turkey/sauce mix on top and covered that with a 1/2 cup of fat free shredded mozzarella cheese. My family requested that I make this regularly, so it was a hit. Thank you so much for the recipe!
Very good dish! My husband gobbled it up and wanted seconds.
I was a little nervous about this one until the taste test. Just before the ground beef was totally cooked I through in the pepperoni and cooked it a bit to cook out some of the pepperoni grease. Then I drained the ground beef and pepperoni mixture. It came out great and the whole family enjoyed it.
This was DELISH! My fam loves when I decide to do a new recipe. I did take the advise of others and fried the pepperoni with the ground beef - not only cut down on oil but also gave the beef a great flavor. Also added a dash or two of cayenne pepper. Recipe is GREAT as written (always try 2 make as written 1st time) only thing might add next time is mushrooms & maybe green peppers. THANK YOU for an awesome recipe which is NOW in rotation at my house by popular demand!
yummy! so simple and tasty.
OMG!! This was SO good!!! I added a little sugar to sweeten the sauce. Also added garlic powder and Parmesan cheese. Instead of adding the pepperoni to the mix I put it on top. Just made it prettier. Served with a salad. Perfect!
I thought that is was good overall but it was a little blan and it could use more sause. Except for the pepperonies and cheese, it was basically baked spaghetti
The only suggestion I have for next time is to add some Italian seasoning and/or some garlic. Other than that, it was easy and delicious!
This dish is delicious. My very picky boyfriend loved it so much he wants me to make it twice a week.
I have made this recipe twice now and it has turned out great each time. My boyfriend and my family love it too. Thank you for this recipe!
This was very good! I used pepperoni instead of "pepperoni sausage", and it gave it a nice flavor. It will be added to my monthly rotation!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections