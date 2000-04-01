Pizza Pasta

Pretty good recipe. I was in a pinch for dinner, so I decided to try this one out. I used whole grain rotini pasta instead of regular. I used two 15 oz cans tomato sauce instead of the jar of spaghetti sauce (I didn't experience any dryness this way). I also used 2 cups mozerella along with about a cup of cheddar, and this turned out to be perfect. I didn't have any pepperoni, but neither I or my husband really missed them. My husband also doesn't like biting into onions, so I just used onion & garlic powder along with some Italian seasoning. I cooked the ground beef in extra virgin olive oil and we both agreed it was a good choice. The end result was tasty enough and easy to make. Next time I will toy around more with the seasoning. Thanks for the recipe!