Pizza Pasta

4.3
466 Ratings
  • 5 234
  • 4 177
  • 3 45
  • 2 8
  • 1 2

Very easy to make, and kids will love it! Garnish with your favorite pizza toppings, such as sliced black olives.

Recipe by ATHIELEN

Gallery
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, cook beef with onion until beef is brown. Drain. Combine beef mixture with spaghetti sauce, pepperoni and cooked pasta and pour into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Top with mozzarella.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, until cheese is melted and golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
513 calories; protein 31.2g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 28.4g; cholesterol 92.1mg; sodium 1123.8mg. Full Nutrition
