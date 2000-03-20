Spaghetti Casserole II
A very easy recipe!
I make a similar dish, but I use the left overs from day before. After everyone is done I take it all and combine it together and let it sit over night in fridge. Everyone say spaghetti is better next day anyways! Soo I take it and place it in casserole dish and top with chedar and parmesian and cook covered to reheat properly then uncovered till cheese is browned a little then serve! It comes out thicker and mmm good. This way it's your own recipe so you cant complain.Read More
Came out very runny and difficult to eat. It has a very bland taste, and I will not make this again.Read More
Very easy to make not so easy to eat. Not recommended.
I wasnt too impressed with this one.Very easy to make but my wife and daughter didnt like it at all..
this was very good, easy to make but you have to make your own modifications to it like adding less tomatoes not adding the cheese till it is almost done little thing and it is great
My family loved this recipe! Definitely a keeper. It goes fast-so we never have leftovers. pwalker
Can't imagine anything called "spaghetti" without garlic, basil, or oregano. Added them to the tomatoes. OK recipe, but only if there's nothing else in the house to make.
Not that great. There's way too much spaghetti and not enough meat. It's edible, but not at all exciting.
I was good and tasty, I think that it needed more meat and some spice spice. To add more to the taste.
