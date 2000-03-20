Spaghetti Casserole II

A very easy recipe!

By Christine

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground beef until brown. Drain. Place beef in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Top with tomatoes, tomato soup and tomato juice. Layer spaghetti over tomatoes and top with shredded cheddar.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, until cheese is golden and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 51.8g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 49.2mg; sodium 576.9mg. Full Nutrition
