Peppermint Schnapps Liqueur

16 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

An easy recipe for homemade peppermint liqueur. It goes great with hot chocolate!

By Marjory

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 2 quart pan over medium heat, combine sugar and corn syrup. Heat until sugar dissolves, stirring regularly, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vodka. Cover and allow to cool. Stir in peppermint extract. Pour into a sealable bottle.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 17.7mg. Full Nutrition
