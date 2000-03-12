Peppermint Schnapps Liqueur
An easy recipe for homemade peppermint liqueur. It goes great with hot chocolate!
I used two parts sugar to one part water, made a simple syrup, let cool added peppermint extract, and it was perfect, easy, and well worth it! Cheaper than store bought and much better in my opinion!! Great for gifts and should try!!
For the same cost, less effort and a better product just go buy a bottle of Peppermint Schnapps.......
Very tasty but pretty thick. I may try again but cut down the corn syrup just a bit. I like to put it in the freezer and it was just to much.
Strong but yummy!
easy and delicious. great gift!
Just like eating a candy cane. I used SKYY vodka and added a touch of blue food coloring--going to give it to a friend that likes it in his hot chocolate :)
Easy and fun to make. I put it in the freezer for a while then served over crushed ice! Yum!
We didn't have corn syrup so we used a mix of sugar and water. Also didn't have enough plain vodka so had to add a quarter of a cup of vanilla flavoured, which added a nice warmth to the peppermint. Used a few drops of food colouring for a nice green colour. Yum!
This recipe was perfect! I used Everclear instead of vodka and it was a great substitute. THANKS!
Fantastic, easy and tastes incredible in hot chocolate!!
