Annie's Turkey Salad

This recipe can be made with leftover turkey, or a turkey breast. It is my great-grandmother's recipe. The cook time will not include the baking of the turkey, just making the salad. Keeping the salad somewhat chunky is part of what makes it good. No food processors, please. I serve this on a bed of red leaf lettuce and garnish with red and green seedless grapes and pecan halves. Cubed jellied cranberry sauce is very good with it, so I place that on the plate around the salad. Serve with assorted crackers or breads.
Quick, easy, delicious and adaptable! And therein lies the beauty of this recipe. You can add any number of ingredients for personal preference. It only makes this salad that much more tasty.I halved the number of eggs and added celery,green onions, and mandarin oranges. Try using half Miracle whip and half mayo for a taste sensation. Thanks Annie. This is a keeper in my favorites file.
Quick, easy, delicious and adaptable! And therein lies the beauty of this recipe. You can add any number of ingredients for personal preference. It only makes this salad that much more tasty.I halved the number of eggs and added celery,green onions, and mandarin oranges. Try using half Miracle whip and half mayo for a taste sensation. Thanks Annie. This is a keeper in my favorites file.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2002
Use it for "Left-overs" ... I don't think so ... I buy a turkey just to make THIS recipe!! My husband and I both absolutely love it. I put the grapes or even mandarin oranges, as well as the pecans or walnuts directly into the salad. The chunkier the better. It is so good!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2003
Pretty Cool! I just made this. Wonderful for leftover Turkey. I added diced onions, celery seeds, paparika and of course salt and pepper. I also used sweet relish instead of sweet pickles. It is very tasty.
I'm not sure why this is so good, but it is. My husband & I love turkey, but with just the two of us, we get tired of the leftovers long before they're gone. This is a delicious & easy way to use up the leftovers. I've made soup out of leftover turkey before, but I like this much better. I put it on fresh croisants with lettuce, tomato & a little tobasco. Yummy! Also, I don't like sweet pickles normally, but in this they are the perfect complement. I used Dijonaisse (sp?) for the mayo mustard blend. Excellent recipe. Thank you.
This recipe sure makes a lot. Cut in half for just my fiance and me -- leftovers of leftovers are only good for so long. I thought turkey salad might taste like chicken salad (which I can't stand), but it doesn't! I'm defintely keeping this around for next year. If you can find it, use Durkee's Famous Sauce for the mayo/mustard blend -- it's awesome.
This is exactly what I was looking for. I ground up the turkey in my meat grinder (didn't take long at all). I didn't have the mustard-mayo blend, but did 1/2 mayo and 1/2 dijon mustard. I used sweet pickle relish. Turned out great!
I LOVE this recipe! I use relish if I don't have pickles. I also add seasonings like paprika, and a dash of dill. I add chopped celery and onion or if I am out I add onion and celery seasonings. Also, I just have to add a dash of garlic powder. This is yummy. I usually cut down on the number of eggs. Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2004
great!! didn't have the mayo/mustard so I mixed mayonaise with whole grained mustard in the same quantity to taste. I also added curry one time. Family loves it. Another time I have also added chopped Italian parsley, celery seed, and onion powder(mix of green and regular).
I agree with the other review...forget using just leftovers! I used leftovers from Thanksgiving but wish I had used the whole Turkey!. This salad is AWESOME. Everyone loved it, even my 4 year old niece who never eats anything. And the chunky texture of chopping the turkey, not using the food processor/grinder, is essential. I really don't enjoy salads that just taste like a meat with mayonnaise so the tangy flavor added by the mustard and pickles is great. It will be even better this summer when the weather is hot and will likely replace my chicken salad recipe. I used the pecans in the salad because I love them, and because I felt it gave a little more "crunch" to the salad which added a nice texture element. Also, instead of grapes (because I didn't have any on hand) I used a chopped granny smith apple. You can't go wrong with this one!
I halved the recipe and can't believe I have never made turkey salad. It's wonderful. I used sweet pickle relish. I did not have the dijon/mayo mix, so I used a bit of dijon, a bit of yellow mustard and the mayo. As the recipe says, letting it sit in the fridge does make it better.
Fantastic! I made this recipe with left over turkey, even threw in a little left over lamb for good measure. Delicious! This is an easily customizable recipe folks. Add whatever you like! I added celery, diced carrot, a small amount of capers, diced banana peppers and assorted spices. Have at it! Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
I agree with some of the reviews; something you should eat in the summer. However, I like mine with a lil more flavor. I added onions, celery, nuts and grapes. I also added seasoning; lil salt, rosemary, thyme and pepper.
I've added raisins and pecans, another time I added pineapple tidbits and walnuts. You cannot screw this up. Even as written this recipe is a clear winner. I cut it in half for just the two of us and freeze the remaining turkey for a de ja vue all over again! We love it for a Saturday lunch served on our favorite hoagie roll with chips and dill pickles. YUM! Thanks Annie. You helped simplify weekend lunches and what to serve those football fans.
Fantastic! I had to alter the recipe a tad (didn't have mayo-mustard blend) so I just put 1 1/4 cup mayo & 1/4 cup yellow mustard. Also with the eggs, I used all 6 eggs but took out 3 yolks (trying to save on fat!). Could have used less mayo though. Definitely a keeper!
I MADE THIS TODAY FROM THE LEFT OVER THANKSGIVING TURKEY. WOW! IT WAS SO GOOD. I DID MAKE A FEW CHANGES THOUGH. I DID CHOP 1 CUP OF CELERY AND 1 TSP OF POULTRY SEASONING WITH A LITTLE SALT AND FRESH GROUND PEPPER. I USED HELLMANN'S DIJONNAISE AND THIS ADDED JUST ENOUGH FLAVOR TO SPICE IT UP. MY HUSBAND REALLY LIKED IT. I WILL BE MAKING THIS AGAIN. GREAT RECIPE! ! RHONDA H.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2003
Very good recipe for basic turkey salad.... my husband and I really enjoyed it. A great way to use leftover turkey. Ingredients can be added to taste; the simplicity of it allows you to use your imagination and creativity for adding other ingredients. Tastes great on rye bread!
This is a really good way to use up leftover turkey. I found it was missing a couple things. I add celery, walnuts and some onion powder. I did not have a premade mayo/mustard blend so I added 1/2 cup mayo and 1/4 mustard. We are more of a mayo loving family. You cannot forget the salt and pepper in this salad either. I ate it in a sandwich with mozza cheese, spinach and tomato. It was delicious.
Excellent use for leftover turkey. Did follow others suggestions and used pickle relish instead of pickles, and l/2 mayo and l/2 miracle whip with a dash of dijon mustard. I halfed the recipe, it makes a lot. Also added celery, onion, and chopped pecans. Will make this again. It would be breat as a salad in the summer.
I made this this morning for lunch today and had to give it a taste. I don't usually experiment with recipes I have never made before, but with the rave reviews I just had to try it. After tasting for the first time, I said... hummmm let me taste it again. I am amazed at the combination of ingredients that blended together so well. Now I can't wait for my daughter and her husband to come for lunch. This is a real treat. Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe. If I could give it a 10 I would. I halved the recipe.. I, too, added a stalk of celery sliced thinly, used 3 cups of smoked turkey, leftover from Thanksgiving (vacuum sealed and frozen, of course), only 1 hard cooked egg and a dash of sweet paprika. Used a combination of dijonaisse and regular mayo with salt and pepper to taste. Next time, I will add a little of fresh dill just for a little change. But I see this recipe as being very versatile and you can add what you want. I LOVED IT.
I cut this in half, just for my family. I didn't have a mayo/mustard blend, so I just added a tbsp. of mustard. I also used homemade mayo and garlic dills. (Noone in this house likes sweet pickles.) I added a bit of the turkey stock, as that's what Miss Paula does. I also added two chopped stalks of celery and a little chopped sweet onion, to fill it out a bit and make it stretch. Smells divine. I'll update on how the family liked it after lunch. EDITED: My husband ate three sandwiches. He and I LOVED it, my kids not so much. I'll make it for us alone, for sure. And this is coming from someone who isn't a fan of salad sandwiches. EDITED AGAIN: Half a batch of this recipe made eight stuffed sandwiches. Not bad. I made a second batch yesterday and added a tsp. or so of garlic powder which made it even better. This sandwich filling is SO good.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2005
I made turkey sandwiches for the first time in my life with it and they tasted good. I also added chopped galic for more flavor.
I am not a fan of turkey at all, so after Thanksgiving I'm not into the leftover turkey. I found this while looking for options on what to do with my leftover turkey and it is GREAT! I added celery since I had leftover of that too and I can't wait to have my next sandwich. Yum!
Delicious! This recipe is very similar to my tuna salad recipe, except for the eggs, but the eggs make it very similar to my potato salad recipe...a perfect combination of ingredients for a yummy change of pace. I bet this would be equally as good using leftover chicken! A keeper and I have saved to my recipe box, as I'll be making again and again...thanks!
This is DELISH!!! I'm so glad I found this recipe, I've made turkey salad before but I used food processor(bad mistake) don't use it chop your turkey with a knife ! You must try this I can't stop eating it and like other people have said please feel free to add stuff you like , you can't go wrong!
This is a fantastic turkey salad recipe because it lets the turkey shine without being covered up with competing ingredients. Not having mustard / mayo mixture, I just used about 2TBS Dijon mustard and added 1/4 cup light sour cream. A bit of celery added a nice crunch. Luckily, I had some cranberry bread from Christmas, and used that. Wow! As another reviewer stated, this is a great base recipe that can easily handle a few extra add ins to suit your tastes.
This was pretty good, but I think some of the things I didn't like might have been my own fault. I used dijonaise for the mustard/mayo portion and it turned out a little too mustardy for my liking. I didn't have any sweet pickles, so substituted dill. I did add some celery & green onion. Just didn't seem like turkey salad without it. I will definitely try this again and change the things to more closely match the original recipe. Will get back to you on it.
This was good. I added chopped onion & celery. I also used half mayo & half miracle whip for the mayo needed. It could use a little seasoning so I added salt & pepper to taste. This made it perfect! Yummy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2001
This is a very good recipe especially if you like a sweet turkey salad. You can use up alot of leftover turkey.
This is pretty darned good. Quite a refreshing change for left over turkey. I added celery, mandarin orange, salt and pepper; served with whole wheat crackers. Will try grapes next time. Will make this again for sure.
Very, very good. I made it with smoked turkey. I didn't have enough dijon to mix with mayonaise so I added some stone ground mustard to the mix. The seeds gave it extra eye appeal. It's so good, i'm thinking about inviting a friend over for lunch tomorrow!
This is so good. I used left over turkey, miracle whip, dijon mustard and dill pickles. I toasted a roll under the broiler with real parmesan cheese, pulled out of the oven, loaded up with the salad then added cayenne pepper on top. Yummo!
This rocks. As as single man who for some reason always ends up cooking for Thanksgiving, this is excellent. I like spicey so instead of realish I added my own homemade Jalepeno relish with salt, pepper and splash of apple cider vinegar. Wow! very wonderful and refreshing.
I came across this recipe today...it sounded too good to pass up! I cut the recipe in half, added diced purple onion & celery, and changed sweet pickles to dill. I topped one half a bun with sliced mozz cheese and the other with the salad; lightly toasted in oven; topped with lettuce tomatoe & honey mustard. Wonderful, Wonderful Recipe!! Perfect recipe to take to a luncheon. Thanks for sharing! ***I made this salad again. This time I added chopped pecans and golden raisins, and served with assorted crackers. Loved it this way too!
This is a great recipe that leaves room for many options. I added 2 stalks of celery, 1/2 a small onion and a red bell pepper finely chopped and sauteed until tender, reduced the eggs to 4 and put in a cup of chopped pecans. It was fantastic. Everyone in my family loved it. Thanks for the great recipe.
Kids AND husband absolutley love this!!!! It is always gone within a day....I have learned to double or triple this recipe in order for it to last even a few days. I ALSO buy turkey on sale JUST for this recipe...YUMMY!!!
I put the turkey in my food processor. I like it ground with a few chunks in it. I couldn't find a mayo/mustard sauce at the store so I had to adlib. I used a mayo/dijon mustard blend (90% mayo 10% dijon) that I made myself. This was a simple and delicious way to use up leftover turkey. I agree with other reviews...this recipes makes ALOT!
I can't believe I posted a picture of this but didn't review. I agree with another reviewer, that the whole reason you should cook a turkey is for this recipe alone. It's fantastic!! I served it on toast with leftover cranberry sauce.
It was really good. I used durkee's mustard/mayo. It made a little too much for just the family. It's rather rich and you can only have so much of it. I cut it down to 4 eggs like others suggested and I think I would do the 6 eggs next time. I will make it again.
I was looking for a good base recipe and this was it. I had to get help from mom (don't judge me lol) and she told me what was missing: onions, celery, bell pepper, seasoning salt, garlic powder, and a little sugar to round it out. It was great then. Thanks.
Yum! I cut this recipe in half and had to improvise since I didn't have a mustard/mayo combo - just added dijon mustard to mayo. Also added a stalk of celery. Should have cooked the eggs a bit longer than called for cause the yolks weren't done (I used large size). I didn;t have regular sweet relish, but used my sister's homemade relish. It turned out wonderful!
Like most other commenters, I just had too much leftover turkey this year. This was a great find. I hadn't thought to add the eggs. I did (about) half the recipe and added 2 stalks of diced celery and a very small diced onion. A healthy bit of freshly ground tri-color pepper adds a nice zing overall. I also didn't have a mayo/mustard blend so used about a cup of mayo and a 1/4 - 1/2 cup of generic Dijon mustard and it worked wonderfully. Subbed sweet relish for the pickles. Thanks for the inspiration!!
If you love sweet pickles, you will probably love this. I thought the pickles were overpowering.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/01/2009
Fantastic! I made this recipe with left over turkey, even threw in a little left over lamb for good measure. Delicious! This is an easily customizable recipe folks. Add whatever you like! I added celery, diced carrot, a small amount of capers, diced banana peppers and assorted spices. Have at it! Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
This is a great way to use leftovers. I made it last year and will make again this year. Someone said in the review that it is just turkey and egg salad. Be creative!!! You can add anything you like to this recipe. It was delicious. Thank you Annie for taking the time to share this awesome recipe with us!!!
My daughter is allergic to celery and onions so I am always looking for chicken or turkey salad with flavor but not those veggies. This turkey salad is excellent. I did reduce the eggs a bit just as a personal preference. Thanks for the recipe.
Cooking tip I got from The Pioneer Woman. For boiled eggs, bring water to full boil, place eggs gently into water with slotted spoon. Reduce to gentle boil. 13 minutes. Put eggs directly into ice bath 5 minutes. Shells never came off so easy! Trust me, it works!
My family love, loved it! I did add white onions and celery. And I use spicy brown mustard! That’s the only changes I made and I followed Annie’s recipe, just couple Tweaks . Thank you Annie for great recipe!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.