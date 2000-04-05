Annie's Turkey Salad

I made this this morning for lunch today and had to give it a taste. I don't usually experiment with recipes I have never made before, but with the rave reviews I just had to try it. After tasting for the first time, I said... hummmm let me taste it again. I am amazed at the combination of ingredients that blended together so well. Now I can't wait for my daughter and her husband to come for lunch. This is a real treat. Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe. If I could give it a 10 I would. I halved the recipe.. I, too, added a stalk of celery sliced thinly, used 3 cups of smoked turkey, leftover from Thanksgiving (vacuum sealed and frozen, of course), only 1 hard cooked egg and a dash of sweet paprika. Used a combination of dijonaisse and regular mayo with salt and pepper to taste. Next time, I will add a little of fresh dill just for a little change. But I see this recipe as being very versatile and you can add what you want. I LOVED IT.