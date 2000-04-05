Annie's Turkey Salad

This recipe can be made with leftover turkey, or a turkey breast. It is my great-grandmother's recipe. The cook time will not include the baking of the turkey, just making the salad. Keeping the salad somewhat chunky is part of what makes it good. No food processors, please. I serve this on a bed of red leaf lettuce and garnish with red and green seedless grapes and pecan halves. Cubed jellied cranberry sauce is very good with it, so I place that on the plate around the salad. Serve with assorted crackers or breads.

Recipe by Ann Sizemore

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

  • In a large bowl, thoroughly mix the eggs, turkey, pickles, prepared sandwich and salad sauce and mayonnaise. Chill in the refrigerator approximately 3 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 28.9g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 183.7mg; sodium 496.2mg. Full Nutrition
