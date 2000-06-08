Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Simple mashed sweet potatoes flavored with maple syrup and butter.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • With an electric mixer on low, blend potatoes, slowly adding milk, about 1/2 a cup at a time. Use more or less to achieve desired texture. Add butter and maple syrup to taste. Blend until smooth. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 50.9g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 43.1mg; sodium 160.1mg. Full Nutrition
