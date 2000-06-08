Mashed Sweet Potatoes

I added a small pinch of salt and a few shakes of cinnamon, and used sugar-free syrup for the sake of a diabetic in our household. Since we were spared a few calories using the lower calorie syrup, I was able to use heavy cream instead of milk and still keep it under 200 calories per serving. I didn't need quite as much heavy cream as the original recipe called for in milk, so I imagine that if I had used milk in the recommended quantity, they would be a bit runny. The results were heavenly and this will absolutely be a new kitchen staple for us, with my changes incorporated. As a side note, I don't know if my sweet potatoes are abnormally large or not, but there is *no way* there are only 6 servings in the original recipe unless they are using much, much smaller potatoes than I used. I got 10 generous servings out of a *half*-batch!