Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Simple mashed sweet potatoes flavored with maple syrup and butter.
I essentially made this but with a slight twist. I boiled 2 sweet potatoes and 1 carrot then mashed them together with 1/4 milk, 2 tbsp of honey and 1 tbsp of margarine. It was delicious! I will definitely make it again. On a side note I've also made this with a crisp. To do that put the finished mash into a casserole dish. In a separate bowl combine 1 tbsp melted butter, 1/2 crushed bran flakes and 1/4 cup pecans and 2 tbsp of brown sugar. Mix well and sprinkle on top of squash mash. Broil it in oven until crisp is lightly browned. Serve. Delicious!Read More
These were okay - just a little too sweet for me but my daughter really enjoyed this. I took a combination of other suggestions to reduce the sweetness: used 1/4c maple syrup, 1/4c honey and 2 TBLS brown sugar, A nice change to mashed potatoes but I'm not sure if I'm going to attempt them again. Still, thanks rainspirit for sharing the recipe.Read More
I didn't need to break out the mixer... potatoes were soft enough to just mash up with a fork. All you really need here is half the butter and the syrup the recipe calls for and NO milk. SO much healthier that way (I even used light syrup). A couple dashes of cinnamon and yum!
My husband couldn't stop raving about these. I added a bit of cloves and cinnamon as well. Perfect sidedish for a fall meal!
Thank you for sharing this. We love nutritous sweet potatoes and this one is easier than the casseroles that are so popular. The maple syrup gives it a wonderful taste. Didn't rate kid opinion because we don't have any at home. Did not need this much milk.
This was simple and easy to make. I used only 1/3 cup of milk, and 1/3 cup of maple syrup, and 4 tablespoons of butter. Sweet potatoes are so creamy that they don't need a lot of liquid. I also added 1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg, and 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves. I mashed these all together with a potato masher, and then I baked them in the oven for 20 minutes at 350 degrees to give them a "twice baked" fluffyness. My son loves these potatoes.
I roast my potatoes whole in the oven then peel the skin after they cool a little. The flavor is much better than with them boiled.
4.5 stars. I peeled and cut up 3 potatoes. Boiled them and mashed them. Mixed in 1/2 cup milk, 6 TBS butter, 1 TBS brown sugar, and 1 TBS of honey. Excellent. The sweetness was perfect (would not add any more sugar or honey). Made 3 meals-worth for our family (2 adults, 4 kids).
30 minutes was not enough time for the potatoes to cook. Next time I will cook them longer. Instead of all that maple syrup I used about 2 Tablespoons of brown sugar, 2 tablespoons of white sugar and topped it with cinnamon. Came out good, but a little lumpy because of the undercooked potatoes.
I could eat the whole 6 servings! I didn't add as much milk b/c it would have been too runny. I add the butter first, then the syrup, and add milk until it is the right consistency.
Yummy - the syrup adds lots of flavor. Many people liked this one, but we couldn't eat to much at a time since the flavor was kind of strong.
This was good. I didn't even add the milk and also added a little brown sugar.
I scaled this back to suit just two people. I peeled, cubed and boiled 1 large Yam for about 10 minutes. I added a little butter and milk, to taste. I knew the sweet potatoes would be naturally sweet so I only drizzled enough maple syrup to heighten it a little more without it being "overly" sweet. I stired and whipped the potatoes until they were the right consistency. Yams never disappoint me because they are already sweet and tasty. But with the addition of a the butter and maple syrup, these mashed sweet potatoes were buttery, flavorful and fluffy. I can already see that these will be a rotation for this year's Fall and Holiday meals. Tonight we all enjoyed these along with, "Turkey Veggie Meatloaf Cups, " "Garlic-Chive Mashed Potatoes, " and " Quick and Easy Sauteed Spinach, " also from this website.
These were easy and good- I only added cinnamon. I also used only 1 tbsp butter & halved the recipe. I boiled my potatoes whole, then cut them in half and scooped out the insides. I think that is easier than peeling and chopping raw potatoes.
I like sugar as much as any sugar-holic, but don't care for candy-sweet dishes with a meal. This recipe was exactly what I wanted - the taste of sweet potatoes that wasn't drowned out by sugar, nuts, and the dreaded marshmallows. After washing and piercing them, I placed the potatoes in glass pan with a bit of water, covered with pierced plastic wrap and microwaved them as another reader suggested. The skin slipped off easily and to avoid the issues of strings, I sliced them into disks, then mashed using a hand masher. Based on the sage advice of others, I added the remaining ingredients incrementally until I achieved the desired consistency and taste. they were going so fast that I hid a couple of servings in the fridge to enjoy with the turkey leftovers today. Many thanks to the contributor - this recipe will be on our table for decades to come!!
These were great - the key is to slowly add milk until the potatoes get the right consistency. The skins can be left on, they blend into the mixture well. I also added cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt to taste.
I had a catered dinner at work and there was quite a bit of baked sweet potatoes left, so I wanted to see what could be done with them. I came across this recipe and thought I would give it a try. The only changes I made was that I only needed 1/3 cup of milk and used sugar-free syrup (we are all watching our weights). It was a hit. My family loved it and this will definitely be a side dish I will make often. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
I used much less butter and syrup and it was sweet enough for me. Good flavour combination.
Delicious! I've made it twice - once with maple syrup and the other time with half honey & half brown sugar. I also added a healthy dose of cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg. Next time I'm going to try adding a little pumpkin pie spice. I've never really measured anything in this recipe - I just keep adding stuff 'til it tastes good. A big hit and people will think you spent a lot more time on it than it actually takes! YUM! :)
I just made these for Thursday's Thanksgiving Dinner--They are so good, I can't wait for my guests to try them. I cut down on the maple syrup and added some brown sugar and cinnamon. I will probably also add some chopped pecans when serving. I used sugar free syrup and splenda brown sugar to make them diabetic friendly!
I only used half the butter, which I thought was plenty.
Delicous & easy enough for a week night. Once the potatoes were tender (at least 40 min total), it came together in minutes. I used 1/2 cup of brown sugar and just a tiny bit of syrup. Also only used about 1/4 cup of milk and wayyy less butter!
Made a few modifications but everyone loved it - especially the kids. I cut the yams in half & nuked them for about 8 minutes, let them cool for 10 minutes and them scooped them easily right out of the skin. Added about about 2 tsp butter, fresh ground black pepper, a pinch of cinammin & about 2 tbsp of maple syrup. Just mashed with a potaoe masher (didn't need a blender) Also cooked 6 slices of bacon until crispy - chopped and stirred in & the end. Bacon isn't the healthiest add i know but will probably do it again for special occassions.
I'v been making my sweet potatoes this way for about 25 years now and will continue. They are delicious.
Made this last night with chicken and stuffing casserole. Used only 3 sweet potatoes so adjusted ingredients. I did not have maple syrup so I used a little honey and brown sugar. I also added cinnamon and nutmeg to it. Did not need all the milk called for. Teenagers liked it, but the 5 yo would not touch it, but only because he knew it was sweet potatoes.
My Hubby didn't are for this.
This was good but not great but I am going to make it again. I would like to try a little less boil time and give the potatoes a little more chunkiness. This time was a little too much like baby food. Also, it needs another ingredient in it, maybe chunky pecans.
Made some with syrup, and some with brown sugar. I preferred the ones with brown sugar, I guess just because I associate it more with sweet potatoes! I added the ingredients little by little to achieve the best taste and consistancy. Went well with Pecan Crusted Chicken!!
These were great! My son absolutely loved these!! Will definitely make again.
Absolutely delicious!! I'll be making these again and again. The only changes I made were to use half & half instead of milk, and 3/4 of the butter. A wonderful and easy fall treat!
Loved these potatoes! I used a hand mashed rather than an electric mixer because I prefer some pieces of "clumped" potato rather than a whipped texture. Excellent.
Good flavor. I recommend adding all of the ingredients little by little to taste, because I'm sure I used quite a bit less, and simply stopped adding when it got too sweet/mushy/buttery for me. A teeny dash of cinnamon is great in it, too.
Well, this recipe just didn't work for me. Wierd texture, and the sweet potato taste is just too strong for me (I like them all fancied up and hidden under sweets and cinnamon).
I cut back a little on the butter (about 1/4 c) and syrup (about 1/2 c) and added a whole bunch of cinnamon. When it comes to sweet potatoes, I've always preferred them simple and baked to desserty casserole style, so this simple recipe works well for me! For someone living alone, they keep well in the fridge as a side for various meals through the week.
Tried this recipe because i over cooked my yams and made them too soft - This is great - hubby loved it - this is a keeper
A little too sweet for me but my husband liked it.
Great. I used Almond milk and didn't have to use as much maple syrup. Will make again.
I did not like the taste of maple syrup with the sweet potatoes.
Yummy!!!! I adjusted the recipe to serve 2 and used fat free half and half instead of milk.
Excellent...I used 4 large sweet potatoes and replaced syrup with brown sugar. Thanks for the tip on peeling after boiling.
Time saver suggestion: microwave the sweet potatoes. Wrap them in either wax paper or paper towel and microwave between 3-5 minutes for a large sweet potato. The skin separates easily and you can mash it with a fork. Like other reviewers, I reduced the ingredients and added cinnamon and....yum!
Tasted funny.. But if you use the white sweet potatoes its yummy.
Not the best I've had or nearly close. Followed the exact recipe but I didnt like the flavor. I made it for a get together and almost the entire thing was left over. Sorry, I just would not make this again.
The overall taste of these was very good. I have some issues with the ingredient amounts and directions though. First off, I was preparing this for 2 people, so I only bought 2 sweet potatoes instead of 6. When I started putting the sweet potato chunks in the pan to cook, it was clear there would be way too much, so I really only used a little more than 1 sweet potato. Just 1 probably would have been enough, as we had leftovers. Second, the instructions say to add milk until it's the desired texture and then add the butter and maple syrup. Those ingredients thinned out the sweet potatoes even more and it ended up a lot more liquid than I liked. So I would recommend adding the butter and maple syrup first, and then if you want it any thinner add milk last.
I've made this recipe a few times now and they are so good. My almost 2 yr. old will even eat them and she has been very picky eater latly. I have used brown sugar and honey as suggested by another reviewer because we were out of maple syrup and they are really good that way also.
These were quite a success! Even my picky toddler liked them. Just the right amount of sweetness in my opinion.
Fabulous! Going to make these for Thanksgiving instead of yams.
Completely delicious. I did not have syrup, so I used honey and brown sugar which made a spectacularly tasty side dish. Loved by all!
This recipe was so easy and I liked that there wasn't a lot of ingredients. I love maple syrup in cooking and this was excellent. I also did not have to add the milk. Thanks for a great recipe.
Deilicous! I didn't measure the maple syrup, just kind of tasted it as I poured and didn't need the milk. It was soooo yummy and I got rave reviews at Thanksgiving! Thanks!
These were great. The whole family loved them. After reading the reviews I added all of my ingredients to taste, reduced the amount of milk, subbed margarine for the butter, added a little honey, brown sugar, butter lite maple syrup and a pinch of cinnamon. Was very good and I will make it again.
The family loved it. A healthier alternative to mashed potatoes. I used brown sugar instead of maple syrup and seasoned to taste with cinnamon. Goes great with a fruit stuffed pork roast!
I microwaved my potatoes, then peeled off the soft skins with my fingers. (Let them cool down first!) I also skipped the electric mixer and hand-mashed them. They were still tasty!
My 7 year old son decided he wanted to make mashed sweet potatoes, I asked him if he wanted to add maple syrup like this recipe said and he wanted to. But we only had pancake syrup. It is amazing!
Easy and yummy!
This was a good recipe, it's possible that I should have used real maple syrup instead of pancake syrup. I had to add brown sugar, cinn, and nutmeg to cover up the pancake taste of the sweet potatoes.
So delicious yet so easy. I added a little clove to mine...I am a clove nut!! very Good!!
We had them for Easter Dinner and they were good. Husband doesn't like sweet potatoes, but he ate them and even commented on how good they were. Will make again, but might tweak just a little with seasonings. I didn't have to add any milk, because the potatoes were already wet enough.
I used half the maple syrup and it was still too sweet for my 4 year old. But husband said it was worth making again..
Made these for Thanksgiving, they were a major hit. Everyone loved them. I did not need to add any milk. They were already thin enough with the butter and syrup.
very easy and very good. a little sweet but next time i will cut down the sweet a bit. thanks!
I made this r cite but for 2 servings only. Used maple syrup and only 1 tbsp of butter. Fantastic! My boys (5 & 11) gobbled it up!
Very good recipe. I used half of the syrup and butter suggested. I thought it could have used even less syrup because I added more milk to mask the syrupy taste but my husband loved it. I suggest adding the butter and syrup in very small increments as suggested.
These were great!!! I had traditionally used a recipe that had brown sugar in it as well, and was looking for something slightly less sweet. This wins a place at the Thanksgiving table every year!
I made this for Thanksgiving last year and it was a hit. Made it again this year at my husband's request! However, I used Eggo Buttery Syrup and didn't have to use any actual butter in it at all! It's so simple and very tasty!
Delicious, not to sweet as I didn't put full tablespoons of maple syrup but it was sweet enough! Very easy.
A bit sweet with the maple syrup. I omitted the syrup all together and used sweet potatoes, not yams, which are a lot less sweet, but hard to find...yummy!
Pretty good! My husband loves sweet potatoes, so I'm always looking for new ways to prepare them. I used my stand mixer to mash them and omitted the milk. I always add vanilla to my sweet potato recipes, about a teaspoon here. Used a couple teaspoons of brown sugar but forgot the cinnamon. Husband gave them thumbs up!
This is the best recipe for mashed sweet potatoes!!! It's the maple sugar! This is always a hit at pot luck dinners.
Could just be me, but I found the consistency too stringy. I also didn't have real maple syrup, I'm sure that would have made a difference, but 3 stars for the consistency alone
These weren't bad, but they were definately a little lumpy... need to really boil the sweet potatoes first! I might make them again...
I needed a quick side dish to accompany ribs and chose this one. It was quick and easy enough to make, and delicious. I will be making it again!
Too sweet. This tasted more like a pie filling than a side dish. Will maybe try making it once more with about a tablespoon of maple syrup.
Used only a bit of syrup to taste. These were not too sweet which was a good change. It's a keeper.
I've made this several times, and we really love it. I add a touch of vanilla (1/2 to 1 tsp) to round the flavor out, of this very simple recipe. I don't time the boiling; just when they're very soft.
I took the advice of another reviewer and used 1/4c brown sugar and 1/2c honey because I had no maple syrup. I didn't have to add any milk, it was already liquidy enough. It turned out well and was really easy with the mixer doing the mashing. Turned out a bit sweet, I'd say you only really need 1/2 that amount of maple syrup, but it was very tasty.
This came out fantastic, so easy. Instead of using a blender, I used my hand masher (keeps the consistency thicker, not too smooth like some of the previous reviews). I only used 1/4 cup butter, added the maple syrup and milk a little at a time until the consistency was perfect and so was the taste. The recommendation for cinnamon was the perfect touch. There were a lot of "Mmm mmm's" at our table tonight and seconds all around.
Very simple & tasty. I used light butter and sugar free syrup and they're still delicious. Got lots of compliments when I served them as a side to ham at a recent football game.
Delicious, delicious, delicious!!! Perfect for a side dish at dinner, with a holiday meal, or even just as a tasty snack!
I was skeptical about these, but man was I wrong?!? They are absolutely delicious. I made them a day ahead for the "Addicting Sweet Potato Burrito" recipe also found on this site. They were so delicious that I was worried I may not have enough leftovers for the burrito meal (made them exactly as stated in the recipe above). Never fear though! You can always make more!
Delicious! My recommendation-- don't skimp on the butter! I don't add the maple syrup, and use nonfat milk to even out the added butter calorically.
This was great! I cut back on the maple syrup once I realized it was getting soupy - the kids loved it. The only problem I had was serving it with cinnamon squash at Thanksgiving dinner - people thought it was squash and the squash was sweet potatoes. :)
It was great! I've always wanted to try mashed sweet potatoes. I added a little honey and a tablespoon of brown sugar though.
I omitted the milk and replaced maple syrup with brown sugar to taste.
VERY good, and different side! I did not add any milk, just butter, maple syrup and a little cinnamon.
I LOVED this recipe! Very sweet and tasty. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Easy to make and it was good. I followed other reviewers advice and added honey and brown sugar to taste instead of the maple syrup.
Made this for Thanksgiving this year exactly as described. Turned out great. Super easy and yummy. I will be making this again. Thank you.
Not bad. The maple syrup flavor is very strong. They taste like breakfast. Maybe next time I will use a lighter syrup. My girlfriend loved them, though!
I gave this five stars but I also changed quite a lot of things about it. So many things that it was almost a different recipe. I first sauteed in butter a few shallots (about 3/4 cups roughly chopped) and one peeled and chopped green apple. I added pepper and nutmeg to this. I followed the rest of the recipe separately and I stuck to almost exactly (although I did use a little less maple syrup) and I roughly mashed the potatoes so they would still be a little chunky. Then I mixed in my apple and shallot mixture. Because the shallots are much more mild than onions, it compliments the sweetness of the syrup perfectly. I paired it with smoked porkchops (topped with the same apple/shallot mixture - with some brown sugar added - which comes out like a warm chutney). It was an excellent meal and my roommates still talk about it even though I made it months ago.
I added a small pinch of salt and a few shakes of cinnamon, and used sugar-free syrup for the sake of a diabetic in our household. Since we were spared a few calories using the lower calorie syrup, I was able to use heavy cream instead of milk and still keep it under 200 calories per serving. I didn't need quite as much heavy cream as the original recipe called for in milk, so I imagine that if I had used milk in the recommended quantity, they would be a bit runny. The results were heavenly and this will absolutely be a new kitchen staple for us, with my changes incorporated. As a side note, I don't know if my sweet potatoes are abnormally large or not, but there is *no way* there are only 6 servings in the original recipe unless they are using much, much smaller potatoes than I used. I got 10 generous servings out of a *half*-batch!
here's my very easy version. after boiling the sweeties, peel and mash with a fork. add to taste, s&p,a tbsp butter, a little brown sugar,cinnamon and syrup. mix in a small amount of mini marshmallows. mix all. when ready to eat, heat in microwave. can prepare ahead.
The maple flavor is really strong, so if you're not into it you might want to add less syrup. Otherwise a crowd pleaser!
Thanks so much! I'd bought sweet potatoes because I'd heard they were a nice change from regular, but I didn't know how to cook them. I used 1/2 the butter, and 1/2 the milk, (figuring I could add more if necessary) but I didn't need it. The nutmeg and cloves another user suggested were divine. Thanks so much for posting this easy, easy, delicious recipe!
AMAZING! Only thing I did different was add 2 tablespoons of brown sugar because I like my sweet potatoes sweet! Came out awesome!
This was the perfect solution to over-boiled sweet potatoes! I didn't add milk and less butter and maple syrup, so it makes a pretty healthy side dish that tastes GREAT!
these were great. didn't have maple syrup so i used brown sugar. everyone loved it!!!!
This recipe was delicious. Didn't really follow the amounts, I just eyeballed them and added what I thought was enough and how my family prefers it. I used pure maple syrup and poured only a bit of a time to taste, I didn't want it to come out to sweet. Also sprinkled some cinnamon. It was perfect, will do again, thanks!
