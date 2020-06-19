Fantastic Pumpkin Bars

28 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 5
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I developed this recipe to liven up the traditional pumpkin bar. My family says it's the best pumpkin bar they've ever had. This bar is dense and moist.

By Mindy

Recipe Summary test

prep:
35 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cream Cheese Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10x15 inch baking dish. Whisk together the flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice in a bowl.

  • Beat the eggs in a mixing bowl. Whisk in the white sugar, canola oil, and pumpkin puree until no lumps of pumpkin puree remain. Stir in the carrots and pineapple, then fold in the flour mixture until no lumps of flour remain. Pour into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool completely in the pan before cutting into squares.

  • While the pumpkin bars are cooling, beat the cream cheese, butter, vanilla extract, and confectioners' sugar together in a bowl until smooth. Frost the cooled bars with the cream cheese frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 48.9mg; sodium 279mg. Full Nutrition
