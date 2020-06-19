Fantastic Pumpkin Bars
I developed this recipe to liven up the traditional pumpkin bar. My family says it's the best pumpkin bar they've ever had. This bar is dense and moist.
I developed this recipe to liven up the traditional pumpkin bar. My family says it's the best pumpkin bar they've ever had. This bar is dense and moist.
Oh my gosh are these ever delicious. One of the best dessert recipes I've prepared in a long time. All my guests raved. So very very moist and flavorful. This is a real keeper. Only change was I used Fat Free Cream Cheese but no one could even tell.Read More
This is a good, moist recipe. I used this recipe and made muffins instead - the baking time was the same. Without the icing, these are quite tasteless, though - mild carrot taste, mild pumpkin taste, and you can barely taste the pineapple but you can see them in there! Maybe because there are so many good ingredients - they cancel each other out??Read More
Oh my gosh are these ever delicious. One of the best dessert recipes I've prepared in a long time. All my guests raved. So very very moist and flavorful. This is a real keeper. Only change was I used Fat Free Cream Cheese but no one could even tell.
Absolutely delicious!! Easy to make & very moist. I didn't have a 10 x 15 pan so I used a 9 x 13 and baked it for a few minutes longer until toothpick came out clean. Worked out great. Almost like a carrot cake with pumpkin. Yummy frosting too! Co-wrkers loved it also. Definately recommend!
Simply fantastic!! The only change was that I used an 9x13 and baked about 15 minutes longer; otherwise this recipe is perfect as-is. I'll make this again and again.
I absolutely love these pumpkin bars. They are extremely moist and by far the best that I have ever made. I followed the recipe to a T.
Awesome recipe! Have made this twice now and eveyone loves it. I also ended up using a 9x13 inch pan because that was the largest I had on hand. Comes out just like carrot cake. YUM!!
I took this to a Halloween Party and it got raves! Very moist and cake like. Don't skip the frosting, it really added the perfect touch to this great fall dessert. Next time I will probably halve the amount of shredded carrots, when you cut the cake, the carrots just string out everywhere which was not so visually appealing.
Bars taste fantastic! Very quick and easy recipe! I used a little over a 1/2 cup of oil and the bars still turned out very moist. Will be making them again!
Sooooooooooooooooooooo good, not low fat, but worth the extra calories. Followed recipe exactly except I used store bought frosting since I had a jar to get rid of. If you love carrot cake you will love this recipe, similar but with a kick.
These are unbelievably delicious - the cream cheese frosting takes 'em right over the top - will be making again!
This is a good, moist recipe. I used this recipe and made muffins instead - the baking time was the same. Without the icing, these are quite tasteless, though - mild carrot taste, mild pumpkin taste, and you can barely taste the pineapple but you can see them in there! Maybe because there are so many good ingredients - they cancel each other out??
These are very dense, and wonderful. They freeze well. I made in two 9x9 pans and froze one. We did not frost them, just sprinkled powder sugar on prior to serving them....
My co-workers, family, and friends all loved it! Awesome recipe.. not too sweet or overpowering. I did add a little bit of lemon juice to the frosting so it wouldn't taste like straight sugar haha
Very moist and good. I followed the recipe just as directed. I only had a 9x13 pan so it turned out real thick and I cooked it extra time.
Maybe it was because I used egg substitute, but mine needed to be cooked a lot longer. Maybe putting the batter in two pans would have made mine firmer also.
5 3 15 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/212153/fantastic-pumpkin-bars/' ... Probably better with frosting, but very good without; definitely better for you without. I reduced the oil by a T or 2, used all cinnamon (2t). For the pineapple, I measured a cup then drained it = about 3/4c. A moist & goodtasting snack cake. The carrots aren't very noticeable so could be a "good" one for kids. 'Looks just like the photo. Oh, a 10x14 is a jellyroll pan/cookie sheet. It baked about even with the riim. While I liked this, I doubt I'll make it again. It's quite a bit of prep time & dishwashing for a dish that really doesn't show it, if ya know what I mean. :D
Very moist and delicious!
This is a delightful and delicious way to enjoy pumpkin. The only change I made was, I didn't have the ingredients to make the frosting, so I just sprinkled powdered sugar over it. Really, didn't need the frosting. But, with the cream cheese frosting, I bet it would have made it taste like a carrot cake...yummy. For a fast taste of pumpkin treat, this one's the absolute go to recipe.
This came out much closer to carrot sheet cake than the intended pumpkin bars, but my son liked it so much he wants another one for his birthday! I about doubled the cinnamon and added cloves, but otherwise followed the recipe. Moist cake with delicious icing. Will make again (in about a month, apparently).
This will be a definite 'go-to' for anytime of the year; thanks, Mindy! Try any or all of the options: 1 tsp. vanilla, 1 Tbs. orange zest (really adds!), 1/2 c. nuts, 1/4 c. coconut, 1/2 c. raisins or Craisins.
Made as stated, Great moistness and the family loved them, including me. Although I think the title should be Fantastic Carrot Cake Bars.
These are seriously delicious! We liked them so much I just finished whipping them again! I made the recipe without eggs though and substituted 4 TBSPs of ground Flax seed mixed with 10 TBSPs of warm water and wait until it reached the consistency of eggs. This time I put the carrots and pineapple in the processor because one of my kids complained of seeing the carrot!
the best tasting bars. I also added chocolate chips to have the bars...yummy
Simply fabulous!!! So moist and absolutely delicious, this recipe is definitely a keeper and it’s going to be my go to dessert for the upcoming holidays for sure. Thank you for sharing it with us!
Great bars, especially for my kids since its packed with things they won't normally eat ;). Mine were a little wet, though I think I should have drained the pineapple a little more. Didn't taste the pineapple much though and could use more spice for my taste. I substituted half the oil with applesauce and half the flour with whole wheat flour to make even healthier. Overall great recipe and I will likely make again!