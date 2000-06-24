Cajun Blackened Redfish

I have tried many red fish recipes and this is absolutely incredible!! My husband catches them fresh in the morning and I like to make it for supper that evening. He said that this is by far the greatest redfish recipe he has ever had! I followed the recipe to a T but had a lot of seasoning left over due to having only 1 large fillet. (save for next time!) Make sure you do blacken on both sides for just a little bit before tossing into the oven. It locks in all that flavor! I sent the rest of the fish along with my husband today for work and was so jealous! ;) Tip: try following the recipe exactly how it says first and then the second time around - make adjustments as needed. I promise you won't be disappointed!!