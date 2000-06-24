Cajun Blackened Redfish

Delicious, quick and easy dish to prepare! Best when caught fresh, but can use frozen. Made this recipe up when I was about 14, still it is one of my favorites!!!

Recipe by M Alario

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium saucepan, melt the butter on low heat; cool to room temperature. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the cayenne pepper, black pepper, lemon pepper, garlic powder and salt. Set aside.

  • Dip the filets into the melted butter, then coat with the seasoning mixture.

  • In a large skillet over high heat, sear fish on each side for 2 minutes or until slightly charred.

  • Place in a 11x7 inch baking dish and pour the Italian dressing onto each filet. Cover baking dish and bake in a preheated oven for 30 minutes or until flaky and tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 20.3g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 38g; cholesterol 102.2mg; sodium 2077.7mg. Full Nutrition
