Cajun Blackened Redfish
Delicious, quick and easy dish to prepare! Best when caught fresh, but can use frozen. Made this recipe up when I was about 14, still it is one of my favorites!!!
Delicious, quick and easy dish to prepare! Best when caught fresh, but can use frozen. Made this recipe up when I was about 14, still it is one of my favorites!!!
My husband is from Nawlins (New Orleans to the Northerners). He says this recipe is the REAL thing...very authentic. It really is delicious. I made one without the cayenne for our son. It also tasted great, though to my surprise, he liked the spicy one.Read More
my family thought that the fish was a bit to spicy. next time i make this dish i'll have to tone down the peppersRead More
My husband is from Nawlins (New Orleans to the Northerners). He says this recipe is the REAL thing...very authentic. It really is delicious. I made one without the cayenne for our son. It also tasted great, though to my surprise, he liked the spicy one.
I like fish a lot, and this is my first try with a cajun do. Terrific! I goofed a little in not having the pan quite hot enf to sear -- I nearly cooked the fish in this step! I had also changed a little by using some olive oil in the pan because fridge temperature fish dipped in melted butter just caused butter globs on the first piece, and nothing for the rest. I sprinkled the mixed spices onto each piece with clean fingers ...tidier that way. We had it with ratatouille and a bottle of zinfindel. Killer good! I will do again and, after searing, just simmer in a little of the dressing instead of baking which IMO is an unnecessary, drying out step.
my family thought that the fish was a bit to spicy. next time i make this dish i'll have to tone down the peppers
Big taste difference from the Louisiana original (from Chef Paul Prudhomme) with half of the spices.
If you like hot and spicy cajun food you'll love this recipe. Absolutely delicious!
Great recipe! I changed a few things. Used sea bass instead of redfish. Reduced cayenne pepper to 1/2 teaspoon and added 1/2 teaspoon ginger. Didn't have lemon pepper so added extra teaspoon black pepper. Used 1/2 teaspoon of "fake" salt. Sprayed on olive oil instead of butter. Made Good Seasons Italian dressing. Dressing called for 1/4 cup white wine vinegar. I put 3 tablespoons of raspberry blush balsamic vinegar and filled rest of 1/4 cup with balsamic vinegar. The balsamic vinegar gives is a subtle sweetness. (um, not very Cajun, but tasty!) My wife said that, "it is a restaurant grade dish". I don't know about all of that, but it was very tasty and I appreciated her compliment!
While this recipe does sound tasty, members should be aware that it is not the original, authentic "Blackend Redfish" that was made famous in New Orleans and around the world.
Great recipe despite the Italian seasoning. I'm from New Orleans and blackened anything is a winner. FYI: we don't say "Nawlins". That's a northerner thing
Smply Delisious! I will try this dish again.
I tried this recipe for supper and my husband and I agreed it was delicious! I was skeptical about the salad dressing, but it made a wonderful sauce. I used "lite" salad dressing, by the way. This is a recipe I will definitely make again!
I caught a limit of red fish last weekend and wanted a new recepe. This was great and easy! Not too spicy but good flavor. My 12 year old son thought it needed a bit more spice so he added some Tony's! If you have never blackened fish, be sure to get your pan HOT on high and put a little olive oil(butter burns quick at this heat) in the pan and sear in those seasonings until they start to turn a little black but do not burn it.
Excellent taste. Make sure the skillet is esp hot to sear the fish and keep the filet firm. If you use a prepared "blackening" seasoning cut back slightly. Otherwise, enjoy it's great.
I used tilapia instead and as I couldnt find the cayenne pepper, used normal pepper instead. I didn't find it amazing but my husband loved it.
I have made this over and over again. My husband and I love it. I always use tilapia instead of red fish, but otherwise follow the recipe. I don't sear the fish on high though...smoked out the house the first time and I've found medium works just fine. Leftovers taste delicious on garlic toast!
Wonderful. Previously frozen fillets. I removed fillet from skin. Dipped in the butter. On each side sprinkled some garlic powder, Lemon Pepper and blackened fish seasoning. The rest like the recipe. Served with some alfredo pasta and salad.
My oldest grandson and I enjoyed a red drum dinner this evening. Followed the recipe to the hilt. Excellent recipe.
This was a GREAT recipe! I'm from Louisiana and I found this dish right up my alley. There are two things though that are very important to note. When you first seer the fish it will send a rolling wave of cayenne filled smoke into the air. Be prepared to open all of your doors and windows. Second, this dish is VERY spicy as is. Too spicy in my opinion. Next time I make this I'm going to half the cayenne pepper. It was very flavorful and we loved it.
I loved the flavor! It was pretty spicy and I wish I read the reviews about smoking up the kitchen first - it DID do that! I found there was too much dressing - I only used about half and it was fine. We caught a lot of redfish recently and I'll definitely use it up again this way.
I have made this recipe alot and I am just geeting around to the review. We used to live in Florida and had alot of local fish so I have used this recipe with red drum, which is what the recipe calls for but they are a protected fish so you can't buy them in the market. I have also used black drum,snapper, blue fish and even shark steaks. It is a great recipe because you get that great blackend flavor without all the smoke. I think I will try the chicken next!
My husband and great aunt are very picky eaters, but we had some fresh red fish and I followed the recipe up to the point of searing the fish in the butter and then just finished pan frying the fish until it was done. Both of them absolutely loved it and are waiting for it again. Delicious!!!
Super spicy but very good!
You would do well to make this in a well ventilated kitchen.
This was a hit for our entire group while camping. It is such a simple recipe to make and was delicious. Some of the guys were hesitant about having fish different than just fried and they soon raved about this recipe so much that I ended up making it twice on our trip! I usually need tartar sauce with fish, but this recipe had so much flavor that I ate it just the way it is!
Tried this recipe and it's awesome but adjusted the heat by reducing the cayenne and pepper to 1/2 teaspoon. would love to try it with chicken!
I really enjoyed this recipe. It definitely filled the Cajun craving that I was having. However, I thought the spices slightly overpowered the fish and left me wanting more fish and less spice.
This may taste good but this is not blackening, it's just cajun seasoning. Blackening is cooking in a firey hot skillet and must either be done outdoors or under a super strong kitchen fan.
Very tasty. Great way to have a healthier fish dish. I used Smart Balance in place of butter.
Easy and flavorful. It was equally good for the fresh catfish as it was the fresh redfish. :-)
This was good if you like Lemon pepper and Italian dressing. We don't; and we especially don't like them together. I did not find the taste of this to be very authentic Cajun. I liked the process and I am glad to know how to blacken something. I can use that knowledge on other fish, chicken and so on. Next time I will use the peppers but not the lemon pepper and will make a different sauce. I may use "herbs de provence" next time as I think a french blend would be more authentic than "italian" dressing. I used a striped bass I caught instead of the red fish.
Absolutely delicious! We tried it with boneless chicken breasts. Pounded to tenderize, put in ziploc with italian dressing for 30 min, then dredged in the dry spices and grilled on the grill for approx. 10 min each side. Awesome flavor with just the right mild heat YUMMY!
I found this recipe to be fantastic if you stop at the frying pan! Just add a little oil to a heavy frying pan and go ahead and cook it all right there. No need to smother the great taste of fresh caught redfish in Italian dressing! I also added 1/2 teaspoons of onion powder and cumin and a a teaspoon of crushed red pepper to the seasoning mixture.
I used Catfish instead and I enjoyed this dish served with Rice Pilaf. However, I'm from Louisiana, and do enjoy hot and spicy food. However, I don't believe 'blackened' is just 'hot' and to me this recipe was 'hot'. My children could not have eaten this (which is good that I fried them some catfish instead). My hubby liked the dish, but said the fish was too hot to 'enjoy' it. I will make this again, however, will omit the black pepper or something b/c it's too much.
I followed the recipe, except I made my own Italian dressing with a touch of fresh squeezed lemon. I was worried that I would end up with soggy fish, but I was very pleasantly surprised. The fish was juicy, tender, flavorful and less "fishy". My family was impressed.
LOVE. This will be my "impress company" recipe. It's easy and quick. Pan seared according to size of filet and only baked for about 8-9 minutes. We added lump crab meat on top. Delish!
Great recipe! made no changes. Used on wild fish and had no fishy taste, My husband is very picky and he loved it. Will keep in my wheel house as a go to .
awesome recipe. had caught some fish the other day and went looking for a good recipe. after making it, this was hella good to eat!! spicy, yet good
I have tried many red fish recipes and this is absolutely incredible!! My husband catches them fresh in the morning and I like to make it for supper that evening. He said that this is by far the greatest redfish recipe he has ever had! I followed the recipe to a T but had a lot of seasoning left over due to having only 1 large fillet. (save for next time!) Make sure you do blacken on both sides for just a little bit before tossing into the oven. It locks in all that flavor! I sent the rest of the fish along with my husband today for work and was so jealous! ;) Tip: try following the recipe exactly how it says first and then the second time around - make adjustments as needed. I promise you won't be disappointed!!
Loved the recipe,however fish rub was not enough for 4 fillets. Not sure if tablespoons of the ingredients would not have been better than teaspoons. I also did everything in one saute pan including putting the pan in the oven. Because that pan is already hot it took less than 30 minutes to finish in the oven. This will all depend on the thickness of your fillets.
Fresh fish always are better. This is a great cajun recipe, almost blinded myself searing it. The cayenne in the face and all. That is my fault though. I am gonna try it with catfish next. Like my Mom said, if it is smokin' it is cookin'. When it is black it's done.
This recipe was quick and easy to make, it was delicious!!!
Very nice favor and spicy.
This was incredible...didn't have cayenne so I subbed powdered red pepper. Nice spice to it! And redfish is soooo good when caught fresh.
Way too salty.
I caught a redfish the other day and still had half of the fish's fillets left in a ziploc in the freezer. I made the recipe word for word and it was delicious. Hope you like spicy!!!!
Loved it. Going to try doing this to chicken.
My husband loved it. Didn’t have Italian dressing so I used a honey mustard one I had. Used about 1/2 of the amount of dressing that the recipe called for. Still quite nice. Also used bassa fillets instead of redfish. Great.
Great recipe with lots of flavor. Will reduce the cayenne next time - it was a little too spicy for most.
I made this and forgot the whole butter part. So I just melted some butter in the pan prior to putting the fish in nd it worked out great. I don't really like fish, but this recipe will be my "go to" for fish.
Nice kick to it. Perfect for a nice white fish as well.
Loved it! Used a premade blackening seasoning (had to add salt because it was salt-free). Followed the directions and used my dad's cast iron skillet for searing. Baked the fish about 20 minutes and did some chicken the same way for the fish hater in the family. He missed out because the fish was way better. This was delicious and I would definitely make it again.
iT IS A GOOD RECIPE BUT THE ITALIAN DRESSING IS A BIT OVER POWERING FLAVOR WISE AND THE PROBLEM I ALWAYS HAVE IS THE POISONOUS FUMES GENERATED WHEN SEARING THE FISH
served with crab meat on top with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli. My husband said he felt like we were in a restaurant.
Easy prep and delicious. Be careful not to overcook, easy to do if not careful.
Love it! Great spice!
Never had redfish before despite being a lifetime Floridian. The dish was prepared as prescribed. Notes: dial back the Italian dressing and increase the volume of dry seasoning by two. I cut the sear time to 3 minutes which was prudent. Also, checked it after baking for 20 minutes. It was done. 10 more minutes would've wrecked it. It was good as is but these tweaks will make it way better.
So good!!! And very easy. I personally did not get the char shown in the pictures in the two min on each side and I didn't want to overcook and make it dry. So mine did not look so dramatic. But it was delectable! I left the skin on and the skin became melt in your mouth tender. Love it when I don't have to remove skin.
This is an excellant recipe very simple to make best if blackened outside on side burner of grill.
I fixed this for my husband and he just kept saying, Oooo Weeee! So I guess it was delicious! He said he would definitely love to have it again!
This was the best tasting of the recipes I tried on a large amount of redfish my husband caught on a fishing trip last year. Reheats well, too, if you have leftovers.
This has to be the best blackened recipe I have made yet. Also the first recipe I followed exact measurements. The only thing I did different was melted my butter on low in my cast iron pan. Dipped fish in butter seasoned and put on a plate. Raised the heat on the cast iron with the leftover butter and a drop of olive oil and seared both sides covered with foil and continued with the recipe. Cooked for about 20 mins since I used my already hot pan. Omg delish! Hubby said it's his new favorite. Will be doing it this way for now on. Thank you!
Used the recipe for porgy and grunt; spicy but good
This was good, and I will use it as a base recipe. I thought the dressing step was not needed.
I will never cook redfish any other way. So delicious and easy!!
My husband and I went fishing and for the first time caught and ate redfish. They are very large so I deep fried the first time and had to try something else. This was IT! The hubby loves blackened. I did scale back about 1/2 cayenne (because of me). I blackened the fillets in a skillet with some bacon grease and the left-over butter. Then drizzled the blackened filets with the Italian dressing (maybe 2 T) because I know my husband wouldn't like all that dressing. The little changes made it PERFECT for both of us. TY for the recipe.
I've made this twice already and my guess love it. You can use prepared cajun seasoning also. I recommend cutting back a bit on the Italian dressing. the first time I made it, there was too much and the second time, i used less and it was PERFECT!
Made this 2 nights ago. It was my first time making redfish and this recipe came up when I was looking for recipes on how to cook. It was so buttery and I loved the spice! Did a side of pesto angel hair and wilted spinach. Will definitely make again!
Not great. Waaaay too salty and too much lemon flavor. And with the Italian dressing it doesn't make sense to call this "Cajun" blackened redfish. I suppose one could tinker with the ingredients but it seems a lot easier to just pick up a commercial blackened fish seasoning.
No changes needed for this easy quick recipe. My 7 year old granddaughter ate more than I did. I will cook this if I can catch another Red
Well done! Excellent recipe and very easy! My best fish dish yet!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections