Reduced Fat French Toast

This is an easy variation on the basic French toast recipe, except it uses reduced fat substitutes! Serve with fruit or sugar-free maple syrup.

Recipe by Jen

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Beat together egg substitute, milk, vanilla and cinnamon. Dip bread slices in egg mixture until both sides are soaked.

  • Spray a skillet or frying pan with cooking spray and heat over medium high heat. Place bread slices into pan and cook until golden brown on both sides

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 0.8mg; sodium 152.7mg. Full Nutrition
