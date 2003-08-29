All-Day Apple Butter

4.7
1246 Ratings
  • 5 999
  • 4 188
  • 3 34
  • 2 12
  • 1 13

This tasty apple butter is a real slow cooker, but well worth the wait. Depending on the sweetness of the apples used, the amount of sugar may be adjusted to taste.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
11 hrs
total:
11 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
128
Yield:
4 pints
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

128
Original recipe yields 128 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the apples in a slow cooker. In a medium bowl, mix the sugar, cinnamon, cloves and salt. Pour the mixture over the apples in the slow cooker and mix well.

  • Cover and cook on high 1 hour.

  • Reduce heat to low and cook 9 to 11 hours, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thickened and dark brown.

  • Uncover and continue cooking on low 1 hour. Stir with a whisk, if desired, to increase smoothness.

  • Spoon the mixture into sterile containers, cover and refrigerate or freeze.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
34 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 9g; sodium 4.8mg. Full Nutrition
