All-Day Apple Butter

Very simple and easy recipe. A few helpful hints for those that are making apple butter for the first time. 1. Look at your choice of apples before peeling. Some apples are tart, sweet, crisp, soft… some are ideal for baking and others for eating. The sweeter the apple the less sugar you will want to put in your butter. So make sure and taste your apple before you put your sugar and spices and everything nice in the pot. 2. Peel, then use your kitchen gadget to core and slice at once. No need to finely chop it will cook down then you can use a stick blender if you need. 3. I use a cheap slow cooker and I have found that it takes longer for my butter to “thicken” up after the hour uncovered. I cook mine uncovered on high for an hour, and then move to low for another hour or so. Stir that bad boy and you can visually see when that butter is ready even before doing the “test” 4. Do the “Test”, put your saucer in the freezer an hour or so before your butter is ready. After taking the cold saucer out, put a small teaspoon of the butter on the plate. If your butter is runny, then keep cooking, you are not ready to jar it up. Once it mounds up and trust me you will know what I mean when you see it, then you can jar that yummy goodness up :D 5. And last but not least, PLEASE, taste your butter as it is cooking. Before you thicken it up you can add a lil of this and that to make it just perfect for YOUR tastebuds.