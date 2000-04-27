Ham and Cheese Breakfast Tortillas
This is great for a special brunch or even a quick and easy dinner. Other breakfast meats can be used, but the deli ham is the easiest since it is already fully cooked.
These are great to make for a crowd. Make the scrambled egg mixture, fill the tortillas wih the egg and cheese. Secure with toothpicks. Spray with cooking spray and bake till cheese is melted and torillas are crispy.Read More
Really disappointed. I cut down on the eggs and I used diced salami instead of ham - but the mild salsa I added to the top completely overwhelmed the eggs and ham/salami. All I tasted was spicy tomato and cold, doughy tortillas. I wanted to taste the eggs!! BUT...I had 2 left over with no salsa on top and the next day I opened the wraps and added a little more cheddar and ADDED fresh cooked asparagus, re-wrapped and zapped for 60 seconds. DELISHIOUS. I mean, really good. Think of tasting scrambled eggs and a mild salami with cheese and fresh asparagus, wrapped in a hot tortilla wrap. No salsa. Now THAT'S a ham and cheesy breakfast tortilla! Super.Read More
Delicious - not just for breakfast but for dinner which is when we ate them! I cut the recipe in half and added a little garlic powder. I used a Mexican cheese blend and these really hit the spot!
We love these. I fold them like Chimichangas and grill them on the griddle to get the cheese good and melted. I use sharp cheddar.
My kids loved this! Being the quesadilla freaks that they are, I sprayed a non-stick skillet with Pam and grilled the tortilla and put the egg mixture with some extra cheese and salsa inside. Very good and filling. Will make this again very soon!
This was breakfast this morning. I cut this in half and it still made plenty for my two sons and I. I did add some more chopped green onion (I had some to use up, so I just threw it in), fresh garlic and one red bell pepper. My kids ate theirs in flour tortillas but because I'm cutting out carbs, I ate mine as is with a little salsa verde on top. SO good.
This is a great recipe for make ahead school morning breakfast for kids. I make these the night before, with what ever I have in the fridge. The burritos reheat well and quickly for a filling meal. I slice some fresh fruit and serve along side. Kids love it and it keeps them going all morning long. On a plus side there is not a mess to clean up. If there are any left they will eat them when they get home from school or practice.
Perfect for a quick dinner!
Outstanding...I made these for my wife & son....now my son wants me to cook all the time.....
Great for a quick and easy lunch. Just don't make too many eggs! :)
not bad ;)
My son had 2 servings, that means it's a keeper and definitely good! I only used 8 eggs following other reviewers' recommendation and added the salsa with the mix. Thank you for the recipe--
Mmmm... delicious! Less eggs and more ham & onions!
Loved it! Next time I'll add some hot sauce or?
I make some close to these- I scramble eggs w/ some ham and onion powder then put in a tortilla w/some cheddar cheese and salsa. super easy and we love them.
I am hooked on these. Now I make a mustard salsa to have with them. 2T Salsa, 2T BBQ Sauce and 2T Mustard.
I made this a while ago and forgot to review it. Very tasty as far as I can remember!! I made another one tonight with some leftover ham eggs and potatoes.
One of our breakfast favorites. Generally, I sauté finely chopped yellow onions, finely chopped green and red pepper, and some frozen hash brown potatoes. When just about done, I add the ham, some fresh, sliced mushrooms, and the egg mixture, following the rest of the recipe as written.
This was great, I just think there were too many eggs in it...
Delicious and filling tortillas. I fixed this recipe for a Sunday lunch. It came together quickly and was very good. We only ate 2 of them, so I just wrapped up the others and my husband reheated in the microwave for breakfast the next two days. I liked the presentation of this dish and it would be nice served to company. Thanks Jennifer for sharing.
This was an excellent dish. We actually had it for dinner and it was very fulfilling.
At our house we call these breakfast burritos. I substitute bacon, sausage and sometimes leftover roast beef that I cube up. Some times I will add leftover cubed cooked potatoes, what ever I have in the fridge gets used up when I make these. If I have a can of diced green chilis I throw that in for more flavor as well. My family prefers bacon in these, so I cook up the bacon and then cook up everything else in the same pan in the bacon fat. Decadent but very yummy! The bacon drippings give this great flavor! My sons and husband also likes a dallop of sour cream added to their burrito!
Our 4th grade Girl Scouts made them on our camping trip and the girls loved them. We added diced frozen potatoes and had diced green pepper available. The girls could add whatever ingredients they wanted. We also used bacon. I've made them at home since and they are a hit. Have a little leftover bacon, ham, potatoes from another meal - make a burrito.
Easy and very good.
yum...just what i was looking for!
I'd use this again but with 8 eggs as others suggested. Not over the top, but a good additional breakfast meal to add to the rotation.
Okay, these are great, as we've made versions of them for 35 years. Really though, anyone with an iota of imagination doesn't need a recipe for something this simple. We do prefer a taco sauce as opposed to salsa. LaVictoria brand is very good. Enjoy!
Very good! Salsa makes a nice flavor along with the cheese ( Xtra Cheese), egg, and ham. Used leftover Christmas ham and was delish! Thanks :)
Quick & Yummy breakfast! I scaled down the portion for just my husband and I and also added some baked tater tots to the wrap. The tater tots gave it a nice crunch!
Great anytime of the day. Had to add some roasted green chili and/or serve with hot sauce.
Nice and easy and tasty too!
While I certainly mean no disrespect to either the submitter or the overwhelming majority of reviewers, I’m afraid I cannot perpetuate “the emperor has no clothes” metaphor obviously going on here. Most would agree that tucking some scrambled eggs with a variety of add-ins and ‘fixins’ into a tortilla is neither a recipe nor a novel concept. Most reviewers, too, rather than reviewing the “recipe,” simply noted what they did to embellish it, ignoring that this is really nothing new or different; and not really a recipe at all. This is more helpful as a breakfast suggestion, or as an idea of what to do with ham and eggs. That said, we still enjoyed these, even tho’ I think ham paired with salsa wasn’t the best combo. Hubs, on the other hand, disagreed, remarking, “I don’t know, I thought they were pretty ‘D” good!”
I loved this recipe! It was so delicious! I substituted the green onions with bell peppers, and it tasted very good. Great recipe, I would definitely make it again!
Add some fresh spinach to the eggs and ham. Kids get some green veggies that way.
This looked really good, but it was just okay. The only change I made was cutting the amount of eggs and milk in half to cut back the cholesterol. I also used 1/2 of an 8oz smithfield ham steak I cooked in the pan and chopped instead of the lunchmeat ham slices. I thought the green onion taste was kind of strong and I couldn't really taste the ham. Maybe, the slices actually would have been better. I didn't really understand the salsa on top? The whole point of recipes like this, in my opinion, is they are portable in the morning. I have a go to recipe, that works great, but wanted to try something different. They will all get eaten, just not a repeat recipe.
Delicious quick breakfast!!
mmmm
It was good! I used Turkey instead of Ham. (I don't like ham) and I added spinach to the eggs. My husband liked it too.
This was fast, easy and delicious. I didn't have green onions on hand so I substituted some sweet onion, diced, added garlic and some diced yellow pepper; stir fried the ham, onion, garlic and yellow pepper first, then added egg mixture. To dress eggs, I added a little oregano, cinnamon and salt. This is a great recipe for adding your own egg flourishes to the base recipe. Loved it.
This was great, and easy. I had chopped everything the night before. I just threw a bunch of stuff in with the scrambling eggs, so I didn't really measure. I did use 8 eggs, which was a little much for the three of us. I added milk, seasoned salt, garlic, red bell pepper, green onion, diced ham... mexican-blend cheese at the end and on top when rolling in tortillas... added salsa and cilantro on top and more cheese when rolling, heated in pan like a quesadilla on both sides. Served with salsa and fruit on side. Great! :) I might add avocado next time... and i might mix the salsa in with the eggs instead of adding on top. Bacon or sausage would probably be better but the ham was easy. Love it.
Good. Really basic, easy and tasty.
Did without green onions and cheese. Would be fine w/o tortilla, too...
Very good recipe. I used bacon rather than ham as that's what I had on hand, and I cut it down to 2 eggs per person. I made it with 6" tortillas, again because that's what I had on hand but allowed 2 of them for a single serving. Very good recipe and as others have said, one can easily vary the ingredients without taking anything away from the recipe.
