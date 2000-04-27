Ham and Cheese Breakfast Tortillas

This is great for a special brunch or even a quick and easy dinner. Other breakfast meats can be used, but the deli ham is the easiest since it is already fully cooked.

By Jennifer

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat together eggs and milk. Heat a lightly oiled skillet (or non-stick pan) over medium high heat and cook egg mixture, stirring occasionally, until firm. When almost done, stir in ham, green onions, salt and pepper.

  • Spoon 1/4 of the egg mixture on top of each tortilla. Sprinkle the eggs with cheese, fold over the tortilla to make a roll and top with salsa if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
627 calories; protein 37.1g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 34.3g; cholesterol 601.3mg; sodium 1320.8mg. Full Nutrition
