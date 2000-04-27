Ham and Cheese Breakfast Tortillas

While I certainly mean no disrespect to either the submitter or the overwhelming majority of reviewers, I’m afraid I cannot perpetuate “the emperor has no clothes” metaphor obviously going on here. Most would agree that tucking some scrambled eggs with a variety of add-ins and ‘fixins’ into a tortilla is neither a recipe nor a novel concept. Most reviewers, too, rather than reviewing the “recipe,” simply noted what they did to embellish it, ignoring that this is really nothing new or different; and not really a recipe at all. This is more helpful as a breakfast suggestion, or as an idea of what to do with ham and eggs. That said, we still enjoyed these, even tho’ I think ham paired with salsa wasn’t the best combo. Hubs, on the other hand, disagreed, remarking, “I don’t know, I thought they were pretty ‘D” good!”