Steamed Tuna Fish
Tender steamed tuna with a ginger, sherry, garlic and soy sauce.
Tender steamed tuna with a ginger, sherry, garlic and soy sauce.
I served it with Sushi Rice (Japanese Rice) and it was very good. I found that 1 tsp salt is too much because there is a lot of salt in Soy sauce already. I think it is better not to add salt at all.Read More
This was the worst fish I have ever tasted. It was tough and much too salty even though I did not add salt. My husband is a died in the wool fish eater did not like this at all.Read More
I served it with Sushi Rice (Japanese Rice) and it was very good. I found that 1 tsp salt is too much because there is a lot of salt in Soy sauce already. I think it is better not to add salt at all.
I would give this 10 stars if I could. My husband couldn't stop talking about it, and my father kept giving me the "thumbs up" during dinner (a major compliment) I did take the advice of the other reviewers and added less ginger (2 tablespoons) and it was delicious. Thanks, Janice!!!
Very tasty marinade! Makes tons. Hubby liked it too. Probally would be really good over grilled tuna as well.
Thankyou everyone for giving me such a high rating on this recipe. I admit that you can cut back on ginger. I come from the Micronesian island of Kosrae and we use much ginger there. I have other recipes, with an island flair, that I plan to add to this site in the future.
This recipe is excellent and very easy!!! I used half the ginger and would probably reduce the amount to about 2 tablespoons next time.
I loved this recipe as did everyone I made it for. I do think that 1/2 cup of ginger is an awful lot. I used less than 1/4 cup and it was delicious.
This is an excellent recipe! We loved it and will make it again and again. I did not use as much ginger as the recipe called for but simply grated up one 2inch piece. It was plenty gingery and delicious!
I had some frozen tuna steaks given to us by a local fisherman. I took them out today, and had NO idea how to cook them. I found this recipe, but couldn't go to the store to get the missing ingredients so.... I "made do". No sherry. No problem; I added a tablespoon of brown sugar to merlot. No green onion, so I substituted a yellow onion, finely chopped. I used powdered ginger. I did not add additional salt, per other reviews. Another reviewer mentioned wrapping everything in foil and baking for 30 minutes. BINGO - just what I was looking for. I put the very thick steaks into my large stainless steel frying pan, poured the sauce over, and baked at 350 for about 40 minutes. OH MY GOSH. It was some of the best fish any of us have ever had. I'm keeping the weirdly altered recipe because hubby says "Don't change a THING."
Very gourmet - not too complicated.
This was a great recipe. I was not able to get Tuna so I subsituted Sword fish. It was very good. I cut back on the amount of ginger but you still had a nice strong smell and ginger tast.
This was great. My teenagers even loved it. I did cut back on the ginger.
I made this dish with asparagus and I just could not get enough of the sauce! I put it on everything! It was excellent! However, I recommend searing the tuna instead of steaming it and using just a touch less ginger. Thanks Janice!
I too cut back on the ginger, only used two tablespoons. Definately a keeper!
Very good. I didn't have ginger root so I substituted 1 tsp ginger powder. I also omitted the salt per the other reviews. To steam it I lined a 13x9 glass pan with foil. I laid the fish down and poured the marinade on top. I folded all the loose edges in and baked it at 350 for 30 minutes. Thanks for a great recipe!
Don't use too much ginger...
This recipe is good, and very easy, and I love that it's so good for ou too! However, I suggest that you don't use all the ginger that is recomended. I used a little Merlot instead of Sherry, and it still wasn't very sweet at all. Next time I might try adding some honey, or maybe peaches.
Instead of steaming, I pan-seared the tuna, and also omitted the salt for the sauce. I think I used less ginger than the recipe called for, but I didn't measure so I can't be sure. It looked more like a topping than a sauce, but was surprisingly delicious! My husband loved it and called it "num-ilicious"! The liquid part of the sauce was also great with steamed asparagus.
I've just come across this recipe and will definitely be trying it for dinner 2nite,, mainly because as a fellow Micronesian from the island of Pohnpei,, it is such a pleasant surprise to come across a Kosraean cook on here...Kudos Janice and Happy Cooking:D:D
Easy, excellent, low calorie. We used white wine instead of water in the steamer to give extra flavor.
The sauce for this tuna is delicious. I also cut the ginger in half and left out the extra salt. With these modifications, the sauce turned out very well. My husband and neighbors loved it!
Agree with other people about not using too much ginger. Followed the rest of the recipe the exact way and it was absolutely delicious.
Absolutely Amazing!! Ended up having to use ginger powder instead of fresh ginger but it was still wonderful. Will make again and again.
i practically lived off this recipe last summer. i took the advice of other reviewers and used much less ginger. also switched between tuna and salmon, both very good. i served this with korean style rice and fresh green beans.
Great recipe! My wife loved it. I added very small chunks of pineapple and about 1 teaspoon of brown sugar. Also reduced the soy sauce, thanks to previous reviewers.
This was the worst fish I have ever tasted. It was tough and much too salty even though I did not add salt. My husband is a died in the wool fish eater did not like this at all.
I used tilapia instead of tuna and it turned out great. Based on other reviewers, I did not add any salt on top of the soy sauce. I also put mushrooms with the fish.
Yum Yum, The sauce was great. I pushed it and cooked 8 minutes. Do not steam longer. Tuna needs to be on the raw side. We like this one.
easy and great
the sauce is excellent, but perhaps I over-steamed the tuna? It was kind of dry and tough. I will definitely use the sauce for other vegetable dishes with brown rice. Tip: use low-sodium soy sauce.
This is an excellent recipe that my husband loves. Take care not to over cook tuna.
Excellent. Would work with most fish...sea bass, salmon, flounder.
this was delicious! the sauce was a little salty so next time I would omit the salt and use low sodium soy sauce. very easy to make, I used my cuisinart steamer and it turned out perfectly!
I love this sauce! I even make it by itself to use on vegetables, rice, etc, etc...
I knew I would love this recipe, but my husband has never been a big fan of fish. He really enjoyed it! I prepared the sauce exactly as the recipe stated and for the tuna, I just marinated it for a half hour with lime juice, soy and ginger before steaming it. This recipe is a keeper. Thank you!
I have only seen tuna steaks once, so I use this recipe on seared salmon (filets on medium high heat for 4-6 minutes on each side in canola oil). It is perfect. I use 3 tbsp. of ginger and any old red wine that happens to be open, but otherwise follow it perfectly. My family loves it! So easy and so quick.
Delicious recipe (I did cut the ginger as advised)! I've never had steamed tuna before -- it was wonderful. My husband said he could eat this all the time!!
Very good sauce. The only person in my family who wouldn't eat it is my 7-yr old. Everyone else really liked it. Thanks for a great alternative for our fish!
Very good and versitle sauce. I used a tiny bit of white onion b/c I had no green onion, used water instead of oil (on a diet), and added bits of dried seaweed to it. The result was wonderful and good on my tuna and the steamed brocolli!
Tried this last night and it was quite good. The sauce is really tasty and packs a punch. I followed the recommendations of other reviewers and used less ginger. I had never steamed fish before, so that was interesting. I may have overcooked the tuna, but the taste of the sauce made up for it. I'll likely make this again, thanks!
I am a seafood lover to the fullest and let me say that this recipe was AWESOME! Only thing is that I wasn't able to find any fresh ginger root, so I used the equivalent in ground ginger; I only had enough for 2 servings, so it came out to 1-1/2 tbsp. for the 2 tbsp. of fresh ginger. Even then, I may tone down the ginger a little bit to see how it tastes as I could definitely sense the zest that it, along with the soy sauce provided, which was really good and really easy to put together. I think it would make a great marinade as well and I might make the full amount and put my next batch of tuna steaks in there. I served my tuna steak with a side of salad and steamed spinach, and it was easily the best meal that I have made in a long time. Could've left the tuna in the steamer for a little longer, but it still came off light and delicate on my fork...and that sauce! If I could give just the sauce five stars, I'd definitely do it! I really hope that I can get the chance to do this again as it was simply AMAZING!!!
Our first time making tuna steaks and tasted great (left out the 1t salt).
I only used a pinch of salt, but it was still way too salty. I cut back on the ginger to 2T, but doubled it. I love ginger. I also used dry sherry, and I am thinking maybe that is why some love it and others don't. There is creme sherry, dry, and cooking (that has lots of added salt). I fixed the way too saltiness by adding another 1/2 cup of sherry, and cooking for a few minutes, then added a bit of sugar. Much better.
Added Stella Rosa in lieu of sherry
I added a bit of lime juice. We cooked it parchment paper. In the oven at 400 degrees F. It was delicious and moist
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections