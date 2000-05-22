Steamed Tuna Fish

I am a seafood lover to the fullest and let me say that this recipe was AWESOME! Only thing is that I wasn't able to find any fresh ginger root, so I used the equivalent in ground ginger; I only had enough for 2 servings, so it came out to 1-1/2 tbsp. for the 2 tbsp. of fresh ginger. Even then, I may tone down the ginger a little bit to see how it tastes as I could definitely sense the zest that it, along with the soy sauce provided, which was really good and really easy to put together. I think it would make a great marinade as well and I might make the full amount and put my next batch of tuna steaks in there. I served my tuna steak with a side of salad and steamed spinach, and it was easily the best meal that I have made in a long time. Could've left the tuna in the steamer for a little longer, but it still came off light and delicate on my fork...and that sauce! If I could give just the sauce five stars, I'd definitely do it! I really hope that I can get the chance to do this again as it was simply AMAZING!!!