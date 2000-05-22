Steamed Tuna Fish

4.4
56 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 15
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Tender steamed tuna with a ginger, sherry, garlic and soy sauce.

Recipe by Janice Laughton

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place tuna steaks in a steamer over 1 inch of boiling water, and cover. Cook 6 to 8 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, combine soy sauce, sherry, vegetable oil, green onions, ginger, garlic, salt, and black pepper. Bring to a boil.

  • Remove tuna steaks from steamer, and place in a serving dish. Pour sauce over tuna steaks, and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 51.1mg; sodium 1329.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022