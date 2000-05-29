Baked Salmon and Rice
A delicious, healthy dinner of salmon with herbs and rice.
This recipe is also great with bulgar (cracked wheat) instead of brown rice. It is cooked the same way so it can be directly substited for rice and is delicious! To make this a full meal in one dish, I places several shoots of asparagus on top of the fish & rice for the last 5 mintues of cooking and covered the top with foil. The asparagus was perfectly cooked and added an easy veggie to the meal.Read More
Let me first say that the salmon turned out terrific. The orange juice cut the fishy taste and really gave it a different flavor. The whole family absolutely loved the salmon and I will definetely cook it this way again. The only thing I will change is the rice. It is probably just a matter of what tastes you like, but it was voted down in my family 2 to 1. I got three different opinions from my family. My mother liked it, my son absolutely hated it, and I ate it; but it wasn't that great to me. I think the orange taste is what turned my son and I off from the rice. We are rice lovers (we could eat it everyday of the week), but I will definetely skip the rice in this recipe next time.Read More
This was so good! I did up the measurements on spices to make it a little zippier, but for anyone watching their diet, this is so healthy! I couldn't believe my kids shoveled this in!! And we had some broiled fruit, with sweetened coconut flakes and almond butter over it. That was really good with it! And it was just so quick and easy!! I'll use this one again! It completed a beautiful table!
My husband was never a fish eater, but this recipe was very tastey and surprisingly enough, he ate it and asked if there was any left. My baby loved the rice and even had a few bites of the salmon, too. I enjoyed it very much. Thanks for submitting this recipe because I don't cook fish all too often because of the picky hubby. BUT, I will keep this recipe and make it again now that I know he likes it. He's a truck driver, so it's nice to know at least he eats healthy at home.
great recipe! As an aside, being rather conventional, I had my doubts about using a red wine to match up with a fish recipe; was pleasantly surprised to find that the Pinot Noir was the perfect choice in combination with this salmon dish; well done!
this recipe is amazing. I'm a 23yr old college student working 2 jobs. This is so fast and easy. If you keep some brown rice around that's cooked or instant, it literally takes 5 min to get this all together, then throw it in the oven and set a timer. That way I can focus on doing other things and know that it's ready to eat when the timer goes off.
Living on the Fraser river I'm always looking for new way to do Salmon, This rates 10 stars!!! This one will be done again . Only things I did different was Chicken broth for rice and white wine to cover bottom of oven pan. Also rice took longer than 20 minutes to pre cook.
This was so delicious! We had it for dinner with artichokes: a perfect combination. I upped the dill, rosemary, lemon pepper and basil amounts a bit for a little kick. This dish is really easy to make and I'm sure it's ulta-healthy, too!
I love this salmon. I make it now about once a week and we haven't tired of it. I usually serve it with cous cous and brocolli on the side, so I don't add the cooked rice as the recipe calls for. Other than that, I follow it exactly. Restaurant quality recipe!
I'm the submitter. A couple things I've noticed is that when I submitted the recipe, I don't think I submitted 1 lb. I think I submitted it as more than that because when I first made it, it was a very large fillet. Maybe the kitchen folks changed it when reviewing it. ?? Also, make sure you drain the rice really well before you add it to the pan with the fish. There's no way it will be soupy with that small amount of OJ. I know some reviewers have said they just put the dry rice right in the pan and added a little water and the OJ there, so I may try that the next time I make this, too! You don't have to use OJ either. You can use lemon juice, or you can use nothing. We just wanted something a little bit sweet because I was tired of the same lemon flavor on fish. You could even do half OJ and half Lemon juice, if you want. I have recently made the switch to Sea Salt, so I've started using that on this recipe, too. Good luck with the recipe!
Excellent and easy. The fish was the only thing I made and I did it just as instructed, minus the rice, and it came out perfect. Served it with asparagus.
Really, really good. Admittedly, I did use lemon juice instead of orange and omitted the dry mustard because I didn't have any, but this was delicious. We loved it; thanks for sharing. :)
Absolutely irresistible. I made this using 9 pounds of salmon for a dinner party of four. I was left with...nothing.
This was the only recipe that showed up for "rosemary, salmon, orange, rice", and after looking over it, it seemed like it had great promise. Truth be told, it was very flavorful and my husband loved it. (I'm not a lover of rice, but even I liked it.) I'm withholding the one star though because firstly, the orange juice was overpowered by the seasonings (which, by the way, were very good), but also because the rice was SOOOO soupy. I had to spoon out water and I didn't bother adding any to the pan with the fish in it. I'm going to try it again with less water (maybe slightly under 2 cups). I sprinkled the seasoning more over the rice (which was partially covering the salmon), so it had plenty of flavor (why I don't like rice in general). I'm going to be adding it, just tweaking it in the future. Always great to have a healthy option to add to my recipe box!
Easy and fast. I really "Wowed" my friends with this one. They thought I spent all day in the kitchen. Steam some fresh asparagus or green beans to put on the side and it makes a great meal!
Yum! A definite "keeper." After reading some of the other reviews, I skipped the rice and made potatoes instead. The salmon was delicious! Moist and great spices on the top -- the ground mustard gave it a little zing. It had great flavor. My kids even liked it (I gave them pieces without much spice.) My uncle who "likes all fish but salmon" even liked it and asked for the recipe.
I a big seafood lover and always looking for way to prepare it differently. My husband and I loved this recipe, we just used regular rice though. We were very skeptical when I was putting it together but it turned out amazing!
The salmon is fabulous!! I cooked it without the rice and I mixed the herbs with butter and olive oil then drizzled over the salmon. Delish!
Recipe was very good. I did not have any brown rice, so I used basmanti rice. Orange flavor worked well with the flavor of the basmanti rice.
Incredibly delicious. I can't say in words just how delectible this dish was. Even better was the "Mom's Dill Sauce" served on the side. WOW!
This was very good and every enjoyed it, even my 2 kids!
This was very good. Salmon was very moist and tender. No left overs!
Nice flavor for a healthy meal. I didn't measure the spices, but probably used 2-3 times the suggested amounts, also adding a little garlic. I will probably increase spice amounts next time for a little additional flavor, but will make this again for healthiness and ease.
Good fish, the rice was a little too much orange. The aroma was wonderful when cooking. I will make again, only using less orange juice.
My Husband loved this recipe and looked forward to me cooking this again. I was surprised... I am not a fish eater but this was good... I did change cooking time slightly it is a bit too long.... generally you cook this size for 30 to 35 min. and salmon finishes cooking within. I cooked it the full 45 min and it was dry. I also used less oil the second time cooking it.
I don't know why I didn't love this. I was looking forward to it, maybe since I used frozen filets. I used white rice. I thought the rice would taste salmonish and it didn't. I guess maybe I am more of a fan of the garlic and oil variety.
I did not like this. It was attractive, but tasteless. My boyfriend, the human garbage disposal, did not eat leftovers, which is a very bad sign. I followed the recipe to the letter, too. Thanks anyway.
I think I will stick with how I usually prepare salmon (a little bit of butter, lots of lemon juice, and dill weed). This recipe wasn't that impressive.
very tasty, very healthy. the rice really turned out very well.
We are big Salmon eaters. Love rice too. With all of the rave reviews...thought this would be a *winner*. At best it rated "ok" at dinner. The salmon was overcooked. The rice was overcooked...down right mushy. The sauce lacked flavor or zest. And the orange juice gave the rice a very unusual flavor. And the herbs combo just didn't seem to "go". I doubled the recipe since 1 salmon fillet is rarely enough for the 5 of us. We did not touch one of them. I won't make again as I really don't like wasting $25 worth of salmon.
Made it for New Year's dinner, everyone LOVED it!!! The spices were great, and the oj is what makes it great! I used saffron rice just because I don't care too much for brown rice. Everyone asked for the recipe!!!
Wonderfully flavorful! Even our 11 year old daughter (who doesn't like much of anything) loved it! Thanks!
Fabulous! I used salmon steaks rather than the filets -- adjusted the cooking time a bit. My daughter wasn't too keen on the brown rice although my husband and I loved the flavor. I may try again using white rice. Perfect with a green salad and French bread.
The kids loved it. Nice combination of herbs and the orange juice added a nice, subtle flavor. It is a tastful burial for any salmon!
I have zero skill in the kitchen, but I cooked this dish and it was a big hit. It was healthy, flavorful, moist, and delicious. Thanks! I didn't test it on any kids though, so I can't do the "Kid Friendly Rating"
Beautiful presentation and very tasty. I would only increase the amount of OJ. Tastes great as left overs too!
Great salmon! It's moist, tangy and awesome. It's even better when you substitute orange juice for Corona. Try it!
I make "freezer meals" for my elderly parents and gave this a rey. They raved about it and told me to put it on the "Must Make Again List"! I just followed the recipe up to the point of baking, then wrapped it in foil and froze. Thaw overnight and bake, covered, according to recipe directions.
Very tasty and healthy. Served with broccoli on the side. The boyfriend loved it!
Healthy and easy to make. Next time I would add some other spices to jazz it up a bit. I like the way it used alternative ingredients to make it a bit more healthy.
A great way to prepare salmon! Had fresh asparagus and strawberry shortcake. Delicious!
I made this for my parents one night and we looooooved it, it was easy and delicious. The orange juice seems weird at first but after it's baked it gives the salmon a zest that's amazing. I will continue to make this. Don't change the recipes it's excellent
mm-good
We ate it but did not enjoy this. Won't ever make again.
I was not too impressed with this recipe. My family thought it was just ok. I will probably never make it again.
One of the best Salmon recipes! I used a saffron rice mix instead of the brown rice and it was wonderful. The salmon was moist with a very mild orange and herb flavor. I will use this one again.
My kitchen smelled very good after cooking this dish. I invited five people over and everyone ate heartily. It taisted like a gormet dish and was not very hard to make.
I wanted to try a new way to prepare salmon. However, this recipe made me realize that I do not like my fish overly seasoned or even herb-encrusted for that matter. I felt it masked the taste of the salmon, which is so good already. However my husband did like it, apparently it was cooked well and he eats just about everything.
this was an awsome way to cook the salmon, i think everyone sould try it at least once.
Excellent! Turned out perfect and the family loved it. Thanks.
Excellent and moist!!
The spices were overpowering for this dish, yet the rice and salmon were bland. I love brown rice and salmon, just not with this recipe.
I thought this was just OK. The salmon was fine, just unspectacular. The rice was just OK, too. I think I'll keep looking for baked salmon recipes that have more punch to them.
I didn't have a big enough baking pan so it took a bit longer to cook as everything was mashed together. I couldn't taste the orange but the fish was good. Like the rice a lot but my family hated some herb in it.
This was very tasty. I loved the kick the orange juice gave the rice and salmon. I did agree with a previous poster about one of the spices being a bit much, but otherwise it was very good. I will try it again varying the seasonings!
I just made this dish. It smells so good. But one thing. I forgot to cook the rice. LOL. The rice came out tender any how.
This recipe was pretty easy, but it didn't turn out very tasty when I made it. I didn't have any dill weed, so maybe that was the problem. My family just poured a lot of lime juice on it, and that made it okay.
Bland as bland can be. I cannot believe I wasted a good salmon fillet on this recipe!
I couldn't even taste the orange juice. This recipe was just too bland for us.
This was good-- I doubled the orange juice, added Dijon mustard instead of dry mustard, and didn't add any dill weed (didn't have any). I didn't add the rice, either. I whisked all the ingredients together and poured the mixture over the salmon, then sprinkled a little more of the spices over the top before covering and baking for 30 minutes. Served with red potatoes and steamed broccoli-- fast, easy, and tasty!
No one in my family liked the way this one came out... I didn't think the fish was very flavorful, neither was the rice, and it just tasted "blah" to us... We love salmon and rice, but this one didn't quite do it for us.
Loved this recipe. Incredibly healthy and the fish turned out delectable and moist.
The spices don’t appear to work well together (at least to me), but the final product is amazing!! We topped the fish and rice with a bit of lemon juice because there wasn’t enough acidity in the final dish. We also used long grain white rice and cooked it for about 10 minutes before we moved everything to the pan/oven... a new favorite in our house!!!
Overall very good but I agree with other reviewers that one spice is more overpowering than others. I used a mix of wild rice and white rice because I didn't have brown rice. It turned out really well. My salmon turned out kind of dry (I bought it fresh) so I made a mustard & honey dipping sauce mix to give it a jucier texture and honey-taste that I love on my salmon.
Not bad, but nothing really stands out in the flavor--it all just kind of blends into anonymity.
I tried this recipe because it was easy and sounds very good. After reading the reviews I revised the recipe thinking it would help with the negative reviews. 1)I used orange juice concentrate with 2/3 of the water needed on the can instructions for both the liquid layer in the pan and over the fish and rice. 2)I also decreased the basil and rosemary and added garlic and increased the dill. Even with both of these revisions, I found the fish to be bland. I also added green onions and dried cranberries to the rice which added an extra zing to the rice but not the overall dish. I would try other baked salmon recipes over this one.
Turned out great!! Family lived it. (So did my "up" app)!!
This was pretty good...I just used some frozen salmon you buy at the store in a bag of 4 small filets. Needless to say, I accidentally overcooked it :( and used a Saffron rice mix. I threw in my chopped carrots and green onions in the rice while it cooked. Hubby loved it, however. I made it with a dill sauce on the side. I'm AFRAID he had to "dip" b/c it was dry. Anyway, would make again, just adjust the time a little and maybe a FEW more adjustments to "jazz" it up. Oh, and I don't think I added enough OJ...couldn't taste it at all?!?! Thank you for the recipe :)
OK for a weeknight meal.
This recipe was delicious! I had only a minor change, which was using instant brown rice that was cooked in the microwave. I used it just as the recipe stated by putting it in the dish with the salmon and herbs. I thought the taste, consistency, and quality of the meal was 5 stars! I'm a good cook, with a passion for making great meals, and this dish makes me feel like I could proudly serve it to guests! Thanks for sharing!!!
It isn't easy to get my boyfriend to eat something healthy, and he loved this. Thank you!
This was easy to make and very healthy. the herbs were great (I had not used lemon pepper before) but I think I would add more orange juice for a zesty flavour.
I loved this recipe and so did my family. I will definitely make this again. I did make 2 very minor changes. After reading reviews about the rice being soggy, I reduced the water to 2 cups for 1 cup of dry rice. Also, I coated the bottom of the baking dish with white wine rather than water. It turned out great.
This is a simple salmon recipe with a built-in side dish of brown rice. It’s not a dazzling combination of flavors, but it does the job for a weeknight salmon meal with minimum clean up. The herb crust developed by the spice mixture had the effect of making the salmon taste a bit like herbed tea. Will probably reduce the amount of rosemary and basil in the dish next time or use fresh basil. Also, the orange juice wasn’t quite as powerful or prominent as I would have liked. Will probably increase amount of orange juice next time.
