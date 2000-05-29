Baked Salmon and Rice

A delicious, healthy dinner of salmon with herbs and rice.

Recipe by SDELATORE

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a saucepan bring 2 1/2 cups of water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • In a large pan, add enough water to just cover the bottom of the pan. Lay the salmon fillet in the pan, pink side up. Place cooked rice around the outside of the fish. Sprinkle the orange juice over the fish and rice.

  • In a small bowl, combine the dill weed, rosemary, basil, mustard, lemon pepper and sprinkle over the fish and rice. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in a preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes or until the salmon is tender and flaky.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 67mg; sodium 184.6mg. Full Nutrition
