Baked Salmon and Rice

I'm the submitter. A couple things I've noticed is that when I submitted the recipe, I don't think I submitted 1 lb. I think I submitted it as more than that because when I first made it, it was a very large fillet. Maybe the kitchen folks changed it when reviewing it. ?? Also, make sure you drain the rice really well before you add it to the pan with the fish. There's no way it will be soupy with that small amount of OJ. I know some reviewers have said they just put the dry rice right in the pan and added a little water and the OJ there, so I may try that the next time I make this, too! You don't have to use OJ either. You can use lemon juice, or you can use nothing. We just wanted something a little bit sweet because I was tired of the same lemon flavor on fish. You could even do half OJ and half Lemon juice, if you want. I have recently made the switch to Sea Salt, so I've started using that on this recipe, too. Good luck with the recipe!