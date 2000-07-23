Homemade Chorizo

I will make this more like real chorizo next time! It was almost a waste of good meat. Too little garlic, needed depth from other ground chiles, like paprika , red cayenne,guaillo?, ancho,etc. and more fat content. Nice try for a beginner sausage maker, but no cigar! BTW, most of the Mexican chorizo available in major chain stores is made with Pork salivary glands as a major component. I am not overly fond of that, so more actual muscle is appreciated. Also, Andouille here in the Mississippi Delta is usually stuffed in hog intestines ,not made from them. Internal organs are frequently added but not by most people these days, with the exception of the heart muscle that is used commonly. Maybe you should get recipes that are regional specialties from the regions they came from or do more research .