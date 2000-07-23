Homemade Chorizo

Savory and spicy pork chorizo with garlic, vinegar, oregano, and red pepper. This can be made with ground beef as well. To cook, crumble in a skillet and fry.

Recipe by Shelley

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
7 hrs 55 mins
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender, combine garlic, oregano, vinegar, red pepper flakes, and water. Blend until smooth.

  • In a bowl pour mixture over ground pork; cover and refrigerate all day. Pour off any water that accumulates. Refrigerate or freeze for future use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 5.5g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 92mg; sodium 74.7mg. Full Nutrition
