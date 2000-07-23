Homemade Chorizo
Savory and spicy pork chorizo with garlic, vinegar, oregano, and red pepper. This can be made with ground beef as well. To cook, crumble in a skillet and fry.
Chorizo is good when used as a breakfast meal. Scramble eggs, add some refried beans, and then some chorizo. Cook together in a large skillet and serve with flour or corn tortillas. (I can't give exact measurements because I just add to my family's liking) Play around with it. You could alao make Mexican rice, and add cooked chicken breast on top of the rice with lots of Mexican cheese, and then top it off with the chorizo.Read More
Yum! My only change was to use 1/4 cup chili powder and 1/4 pepper flakes instead of the full 1/2 cup flakes.Read More
Having never made chorizo before and for someone who lives in the Southwest, this recipe is awesome! Spicy, but not so spicy that your mouth hurts. This one is a keeper!
Made this with venison and it turned out great!! Just be sure to remove all fat before combining.
This is an easy recipe that is made ahead of time. Prepare the night before and it,s ready when you get home from work. I fry it in a pan,then scramble it with beaten eggs.
Chorizo pairs up nicely with fried potatoes, in addition to scrambled eggs. add a little cheese and you'll have a great burrito!
Make this, freeze this in 1/4lb portions and incorporate it when you make tacos or burritos or enchiladas. When I finished cooking it is when I added a little salt.
I thought this was ok as a spicy sausage recipe but not chorizo. I'll have to try something else.
I loved it. I just wish I had suggestions on how to use it. I used it like ground beef. I guess that worked because my family loved it.
Loved it in our chili. Was very easy to make, just takes a little time to "set-up".
This was yummy, but had to cut down on the red pepper flakes. I cut the red pepper by half and it was good for us. I made it with scrambled eggs, salsa and tortillas. Very good. Thanks so much for posting the recipe.
I agree with LaidyLisa. My husband is mexican and I wanted to surprise him because he loves chorizo con huevos. It was way too hot for him to enjoy. Perhaps I will throw it into some chili so I won't waste it.
I didn't like this recipe at all. The liquid added, drowned out all the other flavors. Another thing, chorizo is NOT supposed to be flaming hot, but slightly spicy with other aromatic flavors. This recipe is only meant for spice, and is not even close to being close to an authentic recipe, or even that flavorful.
What my grandma always did is fried an egg in with the chorizo, then served it with a tortilla. It's really good.
good but not what im looking for
My guy liked this more than I did which is strange because I'm the hot and spicy pork lover of the family. I think it is pretty good but doesn't wow me. I did cut back on the pepper flakes just because I wanted to enjoy this and not suffer. lol
My godmother was hispanic and she used to make homemade tortillas and we would have chorizo and eggs most mornings, this recipe reminded me of her. I added a little more of the spices then called for so it had more flavor. I even gave my mom and stepdad some, the loved it too.
it's a yummy food . I and my cousin eat every week
Definitely an easy recipe with a nice bite to it. I used it the first time to stuff poblano peppers. It was a hit.
This version is over-the-top spicy! The red pepper flake overpowers the other flavors completely. If I make this again, I will definitely change the spice ratios.
Finally, a way for someone who doesn't eat beef or pork to enjoy chorizo! I subbed out lean ground turkey for the ground meat and split the red pepper with equal parts smoked spanish paprika. I don't understand why a traditionally paprika flavored sausage recipe wouldn't include paprika in the ingredients. I made soft tacos with it for lunch and it was so flavorful and spicy I didn't need any sauce. This is going in the favorites for sure! Can't wait to start experimenting with chorizo based recipes. :)
I will make this more like real chorizo next time! It was almost a waste of good meat. Too little garlic, needed depth from other ground chiles, like paprika , red cayenne,guaillo?, ancho,etc. and more fat content. Nice try for a beginner sausage maker, but no cigar! BTW, most of the Mexican chorizo available in major chain stores is made with Pork salivary glands as a major component. I am not overly fond of that, so more actual muscle is appreciated. Also, Andouille here in the Mississippi Delta is usually stuffed in hog intestines ,not made from them. Internal organs are frequently added but not by most people these days, with the exception of the heart muscle that is used commonly. Maybe you should get recipes that are regional specialties from the regions they came from or do more research .
