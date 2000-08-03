Hungry Man's Hash Browns
Home made hash browns cooked with bacon chunks and onions. A breakfast hearty enough to fill anyone's appetite!
Hey yo, this recipe is off the hook. It tastes great, but the reason I gave it five stars was because of how easy and quick it was to make. It is an extremely convenient meal to make and that makes it all the more better.Read More
This recipe is good, the only reason i give it a 3 is b/c of the use of the bacon grease to cook the mixture. The potatoes suck up the grease. Not a good choice for people watching their cholestoral.Read More
I made this using left over potatoes from a previous meal - thus I had to scale this down a bit. Also, I used less onion! This worked out very well b/c the potatoes were already "chilled" and made the shredding easy. Also, I added a dash of paprika overall to give this some color and cheese to melt over my serving. This will fill up any hungry man (or woman!)! Thanks!!
I made this today for the family and we enjoyed it very much. If I make it in the furute though, I will definately add some bell pepper and cheese. Excellent recipe. If you prepare most of it the night before, it all comes together quickly in the morning.
I make these all the time dressing them up differently each time. These are always a treat...we don't eat them all the time as we are watching our waistlines, but then some of us don't have to worry about these issues :p I have made these for years...they are just great :)
I fed a 24 member church group with this recipe and got good comments from all. The only thing I did different was added a small amount of Mrs. Dash's seasoning. ---UPDATE--- Made this recipe a 2nd time but used half SWEET POTATO and half RED POTATO. This was full of flavor. All enjoyed.
delicious and easy recipe...i cooked half of the recipe and it didn't seem like there was enough bacon grease when i came time to cook so i added a little olive oil. got great reviews from my family when i put this in a breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs and shredded colby jack.
I made this recipe exactly as written then added two slices of American cheese when done. I love potatoes and I'm always looking of new ways to fix them. This is nothing fancy but it sure is a good tastey meal. Thanks Adaba for the treat!
I made this a cople of months ago. I'm sure I added a bunch of cheese, pepper, garlic, and scallions. I remember that they came out sort of mushy, but the flavor was there.
solid recpies, nothing special.
Simple ingredients. Simple recipe. It's a keeper!!!
We make a recipe similar to this all the time, especially when we want "breakfast for dinner"....usually I add chopped bell pepper in with the onion and when it is done, top it off with LOTS of shredded cheddar....sometimes I plate and add fried or scrambled eggs on too!!!
I used five potatoes and a little more than 1/3 of an onion. I didn't have bacon so I used butter and Johnny's seasoning salt and pepper. It was SO good and easy!!! Yeah!! My hubby was so happy.
We make this all the time on the boat. What's not to like it has bacon ,onions and potatoes, that's the three corners of the food pyramid right all cooked in bacon grease . Really hits the spot after a long day of fishing.
GREAT! I added bell pepper and only used one onion. I also fried the entire pound of bacon and crumbled it all. I threw it in the crockpot, covered in it cheese and set it to keep warm! Delicious!
I grew with this recipe except that we did not boil the potatoes first. We peeled and sliced them. Then fried them in a small amount of oil alone with the onion and bacon that was cut in small pieces or chunks. Faster cooking that way.
made this for sunday brunch for the family and they were super simple and yummy! The only thing I did differently was add some pepper and cook them a bit longer to get them golden brown and crunchy on the outside!
This is easy-to-make comfort food with ingredients I pretty much always have at home. I have no complaints about the calorie count; I don't know what people expect when they cook potatoes and onions in bacon grease. If you're looking for a healthy recipe, go elsewhere! If you want something that tastes amazing and that you can whip up in a few minutes, this is for you.
THIS IS HOW I MAKE MY HASH BROWNS TOO, BUT I ALSO ADD GARLIC POWDER AND GROUND BLACK PEPPER, WHEN COOKING, AWESOME!!
I've made these, in varying forms, for years. My mom always called this style "German" fried potatoes. For convenience you can "nuke" some spuds the night before, or on the day of need and allowed to cool. Good stuff, Maynard!
Very good.
Okay, truthfully I haven't made this yet, but it looks and sounds so delicious that I had to rate it a five! Besides that, this looks like the perfect breakfast to have camping the next time we go. I'll just boil the potatoes ahead of time, then throw everything in a cast iron skillet. I just know it'll be such a great start to another day camping. :)
Yum! But these are American fries. Hash browns are shredded. American fries are chunks.
I love the hash that the First Watch restaurant chain makes and used this recipe as a springblard to duplicating it. So, here are the changes I made. First, I’m kinda lazy so I bought a package of the Simply Potatoes in the square cut instead of cooking my own potatoes. I added diced green pepper , along with onion. Then I added a little shredded cheddar cheese on top and, finally, a fried egg. Truly amazing and delicious!
Added a little more bacon and some diced red pepper. I will make it again
It is very easy to make. I too added cheese at the end.
I thought it might be a tad bland, but I was wrong. I added bell peppers. After it was cooked I added shredded Medium Cheddar Cheese. When I put it on the plate to eat, I added sour cream, and golly gee WHIZ that was some good eatin's. Just a simple recipe and it came out so delicious. I'm impressed. Had some scrambled eggs and believe it or not some black-eyed peas and it all just came together. Made some biscuits and gravy and had a party.
Next time I'm making breakfast burritos. Scrambled eggs, these hash browns, sharp cheese, avocadoes, and a little salsa. YUMMM.
Wow this is a keeper. French fry cutter cut prep time way done.
I added green bell peppers for a little more flavor.
This is an awesome recipe! My family loved it. My mother-in-law demanded I make it again, lol. The only thing I did differently was boil the potatoes in 1/2 vegetable broth seasoned with Tony’s, salt, and thyme.
I used bacon fat to fry the potatoes but didn't put bacon in the potatoes. I used 9 smallish potatoes and 1 large onion, used salt and pepper to season. My sons enjoyed with their omelet. #AllrecipesAllstarsCanada #DinnerUnder30
easy and delicious!
