Hungry Man's Hash Browns

Home made hash browns cooked with bacon chunks and onions. A breakfast hearty enough to fill anyone's appetite!

Recipe by Adaba

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes in large pot. Fill the pot with cold water until it is half an inch above the top of the potatoes. Add the salt to the water and stir briefly to dissolve. Bring water to a boil and cook until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and set aside to cool.

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Remove bacon, drain, cool and crumble. Leave bacon fat in skillet and return to stove.

  • Add potato chunks, onion and crumbled bacon to skillet. Cook over medium high heat until potatoes begin to brown and onions are translucent, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
474 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 61.4g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 1891.9mg. Full Nutrition
