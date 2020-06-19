Homemade Apple Cider

I just finished making it. It was simple, but time consuming. I made it exactly as written. It is very good. My picky 12 year old even drank a cup and said she would drink it again. I will say that something must've went wrong because I only got about a quart of cider when it was all said and done. I think boiling it for an hour was too much and broke it down too fast and then after that it started evaporating. I will for sure make it again, but will put less heat on at first and not boil it uncovered that long. I will make more within the next couple of days and let you know how that goes.-----ok I made it again, I added more water (won't do again) it was ok just watered down, so if I happen to do it again, I will do exactly as stated but will just shorten the boiling time and end up with only a quart of cider, but very yummy...