Homemade Apple Cider
This apple cider recipe is easy to make at home without an apple press. Cider may be frozen for longer storage.
I live in China and was missing apple cider so much. I made this recipe at home and was so excited when it was finished but was shocked at how sweet it was. The apple taste was wonderful but there is waaaay too much sugar in this recipe. As my friend said (another foreigner here) it was like drinking liquidized apple pie. My suggestion is to use only a 1/2 cup or less of sugar and it would be perfect.Read More
I made this today using ten very large apples, cores removed, and following the rest of the proportions. I reduced the heat on the boil - just barely kept it boiling but not boiling too hard - and did the full hour. I really didn't lose that much liquid. My cider wasn't too sweet at all, but we felt it needed a pinch of salt and more spices, so I added those at the end. After straining, I got 2.5 liters of cider, so definitely not a full gallon. I followed the advice of a previous reviewer and used the pulpy apples that were left to make the best darn apple butter I've ever had: added 2/3 cup brown sugar, 2/3 cup white sugar, a tsp of salt, ground cloves, nutmeg and more cinnamon and cooked with a lid for three hours and without a lid for another hour and a half. I used an immersion blender to blend in the apple skins and got four cups yield. YUM all around - happy with the cider and the apple butter, too!
Try simmering everything in a crock pot and strain it when you get home from work - easy peasy!
I just finished making it. It was simple, but time consuming. I made it exactly as written. It is very good. My picky 12 year old even drank a cup and said she would drink it again. I will say that something must've went wrong because I only got about a quart of cider when it was all said and done. I think boiling it for an hour was too much and broke it down too fast and then after that it started evaporating. I will for sure make it again, but will put less heat on at first and not boil it uncovered that long. I will make more within the next couple of days and let you know how that goes.-----ok I made it again, I added more water (won't do again) it was ok just watered down, so if I happen to do it again, I will do exactly as stated but will just shorten the boiling time and end up with only a quart of cider, but very yummy...
not sure why everyone is saying "time consumeing". I cut up the apples, filled the pan with water, put in the sugar and spices and threw it on the woodstove. was impressed with how simple the whole process was. I used a v-shaped coffee filter and it took out all the soilds. this is a simple recipe for those who don't have a press.
This was an exciting new technique and recipe for me. I'm hardly an apple cider aficionado (and had to look up the difference between "juice" and "cider"), but this tasted really good, and the bottle of store-brand cider in my fridge couldn't compare. I followed the recipe exactly as written. It didn't say what kind of apples to use, but I did a tiny bit of research and decided to mix 5 Cameos and 5 Granny Smiths. I also presumed I didn't need to bother removing the stems, cores or seeds; I just quartered the apples and tossed them into my stockpot. This also marked only the second time I'd ever used cheesecloth. I was a bit careful with the two sieving steps, but overall the recipe is quite easy, even though it stretches out over 3 hours, plus more time to chill. I've already told people about how easy and tasty this is, and I plan to make another batch this coming weekend. Thanks for opening up a new dimension for this intermediate cook, and such a delicious taste too!
Thank you for having a GENUINE apple cider recipe as apposed to all of the so-called recipes that call for apple cider as an ingredient to "MAKE" apple cider. I am applaud that allrecipes has published soo many fraudulent "recipes" yet I have a very unique family candy recipe they have yet to to even review (after 4 years!).
Awesome! I made this exactly as written and it was delicious. While I would say make this when you're going to be around the house all day just so you can keep an eye on it, it is certainly NOT time consuming. What could be easier than cutting up apples, dumping them in a pot with some spices and letting it do its thing? The straining can be a bit messy, but it's not too bad. Next time I may add less sugar and cinnamon and more apples just because I like my cider really strong, but overall it's wonderful!
This recipe is delicious! Instead of boiling it for an hour, I waited for the water to boil and treated like soup by reducing the heat and simmering for the other two hours. I ended up with a full gallon of cider! :) Also, instead of using regular white sugar, I substituted about half of it with light brown sugar. I didn't have any cheese cloth so I used my coffee filter instead. This worked out great! Awesome recipe and I'll definitely make it again! (Side Note: I used 10 romeo apples)
Excellent. Afterwards I also added some red wine to it and it tasted even better.
soooo simple! although it took 3 hours, it was definately worth it! but i only got 2 cups of cider (exactly)!! so next time i think im going to leave it uncovered for maybe half the time and lower the heat. but will definately make again! oh! and i didnt have any allspice so i just added some extra cinnamon, a little nutmeg and a dash of pepper. still came out great
OMG! The house smelled so good when making this cider! The kids commented it smelled like Christmas! I had enough apples from our apple tree to do eight batches of this recipe in my largest stock pot. I did not end up using as much sugar as the recipe calls for...the amount of sugar you would need would greatly depend on the tartness or sweetness of your apples. I ended up using approximately 1/3 c per batch for my apples. I also used a few more spices to add more of an apple pie flavor to the cider. I used cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and cardamom. I hope to can enough of the cider to enjoy throughout the fall and winter. The leftover pulp made a flavorful applesauce and also apple butter. Yum!
I love this recipe its a great starter guide. I did it once with exact measurements but realized it needed some tweaking. Heres how I made it the 2nd time 2 Tbs of Allspice 2 Tbs of Cinnamon 2 Tbs of Nutmeg 1 Tbs of vanilla extract 1 cup of sugar (this can change depending on what apples you use, I made this with Mcintosh) I also used 15 Mcintosh apples I brought it to a boil on Medium Heat for 1 hour without a cover and then simmered it for 2 with a cover Also you need to add water as you're cooking otherwise you wont make very much. I added water twice during the first hour and then once per hour for the remaining 2 hours. It should yeild you at least a 1/2 gallon if not more depending on how much water you add. Enjoy!
I followed the directions exactly, but when I came back after two hours of simmering it, ALL of my water had evaporated. Was I supposed to keep adding more? If so, it would be nice if the recipe had said as much.
I used my juicer also with all 10 apples and 1/2 c raw sugar my children had it gone by the time it was cooled. it got pretty thick, next time I will add more water to it. I cooked it after I juiced the apples for about 1 hr. with the spices. thank you for the recipe.
Loved it! I did it a little different though 3/4 cup of splenda instead of sugar and I threw it all in a crockpot on high for 8 hours and strained it. All done! It was great! Thanks!
This is an excellent recipe. This is my first time making homemade apple cider but it was very tasty and my two year old daughter just loved it! Will make it again!
This is a great recipe. I halved it, and used a homemade pie spice blend in lieu of the allspice and cinnamon. Didn't have cheesecloth so I made do with what I had. Very tasty.
Very time consuming during the busy holidays. Came out weak tasting, but sweet. Recipe made less than a gallon. Good for apple aroma throughout the house. Instead of throwing away the solids, I made apple butter with them. Next time I will just buy the apple cider from the store and a candle with apple cinnamon aroma and free up my stove for other recipes.
I think those that are saying it's too sweet are draining the water from the apples or are not using enough water. Also, larger apples are required, so if you're using small, you need to decrease the sugar. All in all this is a very basic recipe and is delicious. Many thanks for sharing.
I don't even like cider and I liked this. I didn't have a cheese cloth, so I just strained it twice. Was delicious.
Boiling at low heat is key! My first time making apple cider and it was a breeze! Thank you for sharing!
This turned out amazing! I only boiled it for 50 minutes though. And I would suggest using some Granny Smith apples, because it was so sweet. It would be really good with a bit of a tart taste to it. But it tasted great, almost exactly like the apple cider we used to get at the cider mills in Michigan. I will most definitely be making this again, and am telling everyone I know about the recipe.
This recipe is excellent! i've made it twice now the whole family loves it! its simple and tasty! its great served warm!
I don't know how some people got so little off this recipie, I guess the minor tweaks I did made a huge difference. I filled a 15qt stock pot with around 15-16 apples, all were honey crisp except three from our apple tree. I filled the pot with water almost to the top. I barely brought it to a boil and kept it on simmer with the lid half on half off the entire time for 3-4 hours I had to shut it off for half hour to pick up my kids. I filled a half gallon and have my 5qt stock pot filled to the brim and no where to put it right now! I'm forcing my kids to finish the milk lol it tastes awesome too. I did add more sugar as I had a lot more water and apples, I added I wanna say around 1/3 cup brown sugar and maybe another 1/2 cup white sugar, I don't measure. I also put in around a tablespoon of ground cloves. On to apple butter or applesauce cause I can't bear to throw out all this apple goodness! Will deffinately be making this again!
This cider is delicious! I used 12 medium sized sweet apples (Jonathan & Empire). I cut the sugar to 1/2 cup and added cardamom, ground ginger & pumpkin pie spice. Instead of boiling uncovered for 1 hour, I simmered covered for 2 hours to keep the moisture. I then simmered for an hour uncovered because I wanted to smell all the lovely spices. Instead of discarding the solids, I made apple butter. I used the pulp and added 1/2 c brown sugar & 1/4 c white sugar. I added more pumpkin pie spice & salt. I simmered for 2 hours with lid on then blended! Yum!!
Very good. I actually added 4 additional apples (I like a strong flavor) as well as a teaspoon of nutmeg, a pinch of cloves, and a slash of vanilla (didn't measure but it wasn't very much). This drink is great hot or cold! After the first batch I made two more.
Tastes great! As soon as the apples and water came to a boil I reduced the heat to low and covered for at least 3 hours. I also added a few whole cloves to the pot. update: I'm making this again....sort of. I am trying it this time without spices and sugar to make juice for my kids. ( mother-in-law has apple tree and I am trying to use them up )I have never canned before, so I am going to freeze is ice cream containers.
I am trying this recipe with all my left overs like the peels and cores. We will see how it turns out.
Made this for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Used six green and six red apples and boiled for 30 minutes and then simmered for several hours. Added some maple syrup and cloves as well. Very good and made the house smell delicious!
We really enjoy this drink! It's not my favorite that it takes so long to make, but I think we'll be able to shorten the time if we keep trying different methods.
Nice basic recipe! I recommend making apple butter with the leftover solids.
Smelled Heavenly! Tasted really mediocre and bland. After hearing the complaints of small volume, i decided to bring to a boil only breifly and then simmer for an hour, covered. upon tasting, i realised this was not delciious and was mostly just water with a slight hint of apple and cinnamon. so i removed most of the large particles(peels) and allowed the stuff to simmer uncovered for another hour. the flavor improved within that hour! but still not great, so i took a cup or so of unsweetened applesauce that had been taking up space in my fridge, and added that to the mix. stirred it up and took a sip, much better! Then i put everything i had strained out previously back into the pot, brought it back up to a boil, covered it and held it at a very low boil for 30 minutes to soften up some more. I also added some orange peel. I'm still not in love with the recipe, but since thanksgiving is tomorrow and i'm now out of apples, it will have to do. next time i think i'll replace the water with apple juice, and use better quality apples - the bagged ones just aren't that great.
Made with Gala only and then with half Gala and Half Honey Crisp. This is an awesome recipe. You can alter to your liking (i.e. add a dash of cloves, vanilla or nutmeg). I am thinking that the people who ended up with a small amount are those who may have cooked it on high for too long. After the first hour, turn the heat way down to a simmer. I have a second batch on the stove now and have already been asked to make it for our family Thanksgiving. This is a true autumn treat. Thank you for sharing.
Yum and so easy, i used gala apples and next time i will reduce the sugar. I also used more water alot more but it cooked down. About 15c of water.
This recipe was wonderful. Simple and tasty. I love drinking it warm. Someone else on here commented that it is too sweet but they probably didn't use the proper kind of apple. If you use a sweet apple, it's going to be overwhelmingly sweet. Obviously. Use granny smith. Or balance sweet apples with fresh lemon juice and it will taste perfectly fine.
While this was a little bit weaker than I would have liked, it was very good! I ended up with seven cups, and if I were doing it again, I'd try to boil it down a little more to give it a stronger flavor--or maybe just change the apple type. I used 6 golden delicious and 6 Jonathans, since that's what I had bags of, and I got a very sweet cider--and a very sweet, good, though somewhat weirdly textured applesauce.
looking forward to making this, just have a quick question. does it matter on the type of apples? for instance, I have, on hand, Macintosh apples. would those work?
Great recipe and very simple to do. After simmering I double strained the cider with a mesh strainer and than again with cheesecloth. After that I simmered again for an hour or so. I doubled the amount of apples (had a lot to use) and should have at least a gallon of cider. For everyone who is reporting less than a quart yield, I suggest reducing boiling time to 10-15mins and allow to simmer for the remainder. Also, make sure you're adding enough water. I pressed down on the apples while adding water to make sure I had good coverage.
This is amazing! I want to add pics of my process but don't know how it will work after I submit my post. I believe in following every recipe I use as written, the first time I make it...The 2nd time; if I like it, I will typically use other home cooks' suggestions, along with what my personal taste. This recipe was different because I read a lot of other people's comments (strictly pertaining to spices) and incorporated their thoughts into my 1st try...Hands down this is the best homemade apple cider recipe for any novelist cook.
This recipe didn't yield a gallon. While it was easy enough, it didn't even yeild a quart. I used splenda instead of the sugar. . .cuts the calories and makes it 0 points on WW!
I didn't add any sugar - my apples were sweet. I cooked the cider for the 3 plus hours according to the recipe and it turned out watery and under a gallon. Now my cider was fairly clear unlike the photo by Sweetcreations taken 12/04/2009.
This makes a very good Apple cider. Next time I will take the advice of a reviewer and use a juicer. It's not like you have to baby it at all, just put it on the stove and let it make its self. Very easy and very simple recipe for homemade apple cider! Thanks for sharing it with us
Wow! delicious and easy!!! I used Granny smith apples and a mixture of cinnamon and apple pie spice (it was all I had). My mom and I like to drink it while it's still warm! and we are planning on making it and putting it in large mason jars for Christmas gifts!
it didn't make NEARLY a gallon of cider. far less, like maybe 4 cups. And it was a little to sweet for my liking. I think i will stick to orchard cider.
This was an easy recipe to follow, and although the process from beginning to end takes awhile, you've got lots of free time in the middle. After making a few batches, I have found that store bought apples, as have been noted in a few other posts, will give you a very sweet cider. The best apples to make this with come from the tree in you neighbors back yard. These apples don't have the sweetness store bought ones do. You do run the risk of finding unwanted guests in these apples though! I have also added other fruits to the pot to see what other flavored cider I would get. Blueberries and strawberries have given me more color than flavor, but try adding two peaches to the brew and you will be amazed!
Delicious and easy apple cider! I added in 1 sliced orange as well, have a nice flavour. Wish it made more liquid though!
If you have cored the apples, Hold solids for applesauce!
It tasted super good but it only made about 3-4 cups for me. Not happy.
i thought it would be too sweet but it was amazing and if u strain it with a hand towel u get some amazing apple sauce for the kids and i got a lot out of my batch i made
As written, this is an easy, decent recipe. Make sure the 1st hour is a simmer/VERY gentle boil. To make it 5 stars in my book, I decreased sugar to 1/2 c and added mulling spices the last half hour of cooking. Goes very well with bourbon ;)
The original recipe would have been like 3 stars max. I however think that with my changes it’s a 100 star recipe. We have a red crab apple tree and used 10 cups of those and covered them in water added 2 cinnamon sticks 1 teaspoon nutmeg and 3 cloves. Along with 3/4 cup sugar. I covered the pot, got it to a boil then put it all the way on low for 2.5 hrs approximately. Then can e and checked it and it was super watered down and had no real favor. So I added another teaspoon nutmeg, another full cup sugar 3 more cloves and 3 tablespoons black tea. Then left that for maybe 10 to fifteen minutes and came back to check. It was the most amazing thing I have ever had. It wasn’t as sweet as apple cider so whoever complained about it being to much sugar, I had to add more and I do not have a sweet tooth. So add a lot more spices throw in some tea and more sugar. Do not put the tea in at the beginning though, it will become bitter.
No changes recipe was perfect. I will definitely make it again
Am I missing something. This tasted nothing like cider. I used 20 apples(a mixture) and still pretty tasteless. I will not make this again and now am trying to figure out what I can do with this mess. Sorry.
It tastes great and made my apartment smell amazing but it didn't make as much as I thought it would. Maybe I didn't use enough water originally but it barely made three glasses! I'd suggest using a lot of water and keep adding to it every once in a while while it's simmering
Made this for the 1st time with apples from our tree. I cored and de-stemed the apples because I intended to keep the apple solids to use in another recipe. I strained it in a fine sieve and reserved the apple solids to use in my dog bone recipe. No waste at all. This was a great recipe and a great way to spend a cold rainy Fall day.
I used Cloves instead of AllSpice because I just did not have any in the spice rack. Turned out tasty.
homemade cider from our trees canned for Christmas. It's going to be good!
i love it this is one of my son's favorites
I just made this recipe, it turned out great, I like it. I’m used to having hot cider made from the packets so I was surprised when it didn’t take as sweet as that, but I really like it.
It was perfectly fine. From what I can guess it depends on the apples more than I'd realized. Good recipe.
This is delicious! I put the apples in a pot with a pasta insert easy, cleaner straining! Instead of adding the ground spices I added a cinnamon stick and a few cardamon seeds. In the last hour add a dry red pepper to the simmering apples for a nice little kick!
We picked a variety of apples from our local orchard last week so I decided to make home made cider. Was pleasantly surprised to find this recipe and was thrilled with how easy it was! I strained it first through my food mill and then again through a small mesh strainer. I then brought it back up to a boil and canned it. It was very easy and is incredibly delicious. Will definitely make again - I love it.
Very good! For those of you who don’t have cheese cloth sitting around, I used paper towel and it worked well.
Made no changes, but when it was done it was about 1/2 cup of cider and tasted turned. It may have been something I did but I followed the recipe to the T.
I added vanilla extract, tastes like liquid apple pie.
Very tasty. Only ended up with a couple of cups at the end, though. Next time I'll probably turn the heat down a little during the open-boiling stage because it evaporated maybe three to four inches of liquid during the entire process. We had to add water to get a pitcherful. It was still tasty but not as good as it would have been undiluted! Will make again, though might try some variations in ingredients as well as a slow cooker method.
I used this process to make pear cider instead of apple cider. I substituted pears for apples, used light brown sugar instead of white sugar (simply because I was out of white sugar) and used a blend of whole mulling spices instead of ground cinnamon and allspice. Overall I was very happy with the flavor but not so much the quantity of the cider I ended up with. I'll definitely boil it for a shorter amount of time next time.
Love making it.
This is a great recipe, and super easy, but I only got about 3 cups of cider, so that was a little dissapointing. Otherwise, loved it.
Mine turned out well but I would agree with some other reviewers suggesting to add more apples for a stronger flavour.
Tasted great and easy to do. I didn't use the full amount of sugar because I don't like things too sweet.
It was delicious!!!!!!!!! Best apple cider ever!!
I tried this recipe, following it exactly. Instead of Apple Cider, I ended up with mostly apple butter. There was almost no liquid. I used about 1 1/2 cups of water to pour through the strainer hoping that would help. I didn't want to water it down anymore so I stopped trying to add water and strain. I tasted the mixture of apples and it reminded me of apple butter, so I decided to use it as that instead. The small amount of juice I got out of the recipe did not taste like apple cider, but it didn't taste bad. I won't be making it again.
Followed the recipe exactly. No snags or snaffoos to report. Excellent cider and good warm too. I have made it 3x and am making it for Thanksgiving tomorrow. I wonder if the apple moosh could be used for something like muffins. It would also be beneficial to know a more efficient way of de-juicing the apples afterwards without a masticating type of juicer.
I made this in the crock pot and it turned out really yummy. I used granny smith apples and cored them so I could use the solids. I used extra spices to taste. I started the pot on high for 3 hours then reduced to low for 3. This yielded 2 quarts of pretty thick cider. I plan on thinning it out just a bit before serving. The solids made about 5 cups of puree that went straight into breads and muffins.
I added a bit more water, cooked it in the crock pot all night, and put the soggy apples thru the blender with some if the liquid and then mixed it all back together. It's amazing!!
This recipe is fantastic for cider, and mine's never come out bad. I use 7 jonagold apples, 2 honeycrisp, and 1 granny smith. Gives it a flavor that is nicely rounded and deliciously crisp. Also, if you wanna go an extra step, shave the skin off and cut the core out to get applesauce after!
Good recipe but you are SERIOUSLY missing out if you don't save the excess apple for apple sauce! Just stick it in a blender and add a few teaspoons of sugar to taste and you're done! **We did not use a cheese cloth though so ours might have been a slightly different consistency than others.** Either way, we've done this twice now with great results.
Taste-wise this was a very good recipe. The cider was perfectly spiced with such a simple ingredient list! Reflective of some other reviews, what I found troublesome was the quantity of cider. After my initial one-hour boiling period, I already had lost more than half of my water. Trying to be true to and keep my faith in the original recipe, I did not add more and I covered to simmer on very low heat. After two hours, I had less than ONE cup of cider and it was very sweet and strong. So, I ventured off of the original recipe and added the expected serving in water to my original pot with all of the original contents and the cider that had been created. I simmered on low heat for about an hour again and ended up with enough cider for the family. Still very tasty, still very spiced and no "overdone" or burnt sensation. I would recommend adding water to taste and desired volume after the initial recipe.
Delicious.
I make a couple of batches a year and it usually lasts me through the winter. It tastes good and makes my house smell great. I follow the recipe to a T and it works well. I don't particularly enjoy running anything through a cheesecloth but it does help get all the apple goop/remains out that a strainer can't! I usually serve this with some spiced rum or gin for the holidays!
I've never made cider before, but after having some my sister in law made, I was inspired to find a recipe like hers (she didn't really have a recipe lol). It tasted a LOT like hers and I'll definitely be making this again!
Awesome cider recipe, however, don't discard the remains from the apples! It makes great applesauce!
I think maybe I didnt make it right but I only got about one filled jar of apple cider from this, I must not of added enough water. Other than that I loved this ^~^
Due to my husband having a cinnamon allergy I had to cut the cinnamon to a 1/4 of a Tbs but it came out really good I blended the apples up and made them into a nice applesauce. I boiled it down and added a cup of apple juice and made it bomb. I will be making it again and use this recipe for apple pie filling.
So easy. Did not read the directions carefully so I peeled and cored the apples. I did not have cheese cloth so I just put the cider through a strainer and although there were some bits it was really good. We all enjoyed it
fantastic recipe! huge hit with my family and delicious hot or cold! I used enough apples to make a gallon and it barely lasted a day . thanks for sharing!
I read couple of comments that said the cider was too sweet. Hint: Taste your apples FIRST then add sugar to taste. If you are using a tart apple then obviously you would need more sugar.
I found this recipe very easy the only change i made was i put it all in a slow cooker and simmered on low overnight, plus instead of adding ground cinnamon i just added around 4-5 cinnamon sticks and it turned out really well, plus all the leftover apple pulp mage great apple sauce
yummy. i used suggestions to get it boiling then let it simmer for two hrs. i still didn't get 1 gallon..way less but it was tasty.
So simple, easy and absolutely delicious. I like the idea of taking the time to let the flavors and spices infuse with the boiling/simmering...worth the effort. It's in my permanent recipe files!
Really like this! I had a bunch of little tiny apples that were on the too old side to eat, it's probably about what 10 big apples would be, so I chopped them up and added about 1/2 cup sugar (since I wasn't sure if I had the 10 apples or not, figured I could add more if needed). THen I followed the advice of a couple of people who threw everything into a crock pot and cooked on high for 7 hours. I tasted the cider at 6 hours and it was a little weak, I tasted it again at 7 hours and DELISH! So good, so flavorful. Thanks for the recipe!
Simple, easy and everyone loved it. A little thick but not by much. When I bought the store brand I was surprised to see it taste just like the store bought brands will def make again.
I put all the ingredients into a crock pot. Set it to low and it cooked for 12 hours while I was at work. Came home and the whole place smelled like fall. I served it with bourbon. Highly recommend that last step.
used 6 each granny smith and red delicious. peeled the oranges, simmered overnight spices were perfect ( used allspice , not ginger this one, ) tasted better the 2nd day
What an easy recipe and delicious too!
I filled a large pan with apples and topped it with water. I probably doubled the apples than what the recipe called for. Otherwise, it was made as written. Although it was somewhat thicker after refrigeration, we enjoyed it very much. I would make this again.
