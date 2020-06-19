Homemade Apple Cider

140 Ratings
  • 5 90
  • 4 31
  • 3 8
  • 2 7
  • 1 4

This apple cider recipe is easy to make at home without an apple press. Cider may be frozen for longer storage.

By scollins

Gallery
17 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs
additional:
4 hrs
total:
7 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 gallon
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place apples in a large stockpot; cover with water by at least 2 inches. Stir in sugar, cinnamon, and allspice. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Boil, uncovered, for 1 hour. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Strain apple mixture through a fine-mesh sieve; discard solids. Drain cider again through a cheesecloth-lined sieve.

  • Refrigerate cider until cold, about 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 1.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/05/2022