Coconut Coffee Mousse

3.7
4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is delicious and very easy to make. Before serving, sprinkle on some confectioners' sugar and cocoa for decoration.

Recipe by Terry

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
3 hrs 50 mins
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fold coffee liqueur and coconut into whipped topping until well combined. Pour into 8x8 inch baking dish and freeze 4 hours, until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 6.6g; sodium 1.4mg. Full Nutrition
