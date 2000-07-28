Coconut Coffee Mousse
This is delicious and very easy to make. Before serving, sprinkle on some confectioners' sugar and cocoa for decoration.
This recipe is good, but I made a few changes. I used homemade whipped cream instead of frozen and I doubled the amount of coffe liquer. I also recommend against freezing this. The top layer gets a funky taste; refrigerate it for 6 hours instead! Make sure it's covered as well.Read More
I thought this was just ok and a bit bland. It starts to soften up the minute you pull it out of the freezer. This is not something I would make again.Read More
What an easy yet elegant dessert. I used AR recipe Whipped Coconut Cream (by Karen Gaudette) instead of whipped topping and some decaf espresso powder instead of liqueur so the kids could enjoy it. This was delicious. Thank you for the recipe.
