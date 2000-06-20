Hawaiian Sandwiches
An unusual layered brunch sandwich, old family weekend favorite. A delicious flavor combination of bacon, cheese and pineapple. You'll see why they call Hawaii the Sandwich Islands!
This reminded me of a sandwich I had at Disney World but theirs was on a roll with Chicken breast. I used 4 boneless Chiken breast and pounded w/ mallot to flatten. Used 8oz pkg. bacon and par fried in pan,removed and sauteed chicken lightly in grease. Put chicken on large bake sheet, covered w/ cheddar. Then I topped with par cooked bacon,put one pineapple slice on top (small cans have around 4 slices in them.) Then generously sprinkled w/ brown sugar. I baked under broiler until nice and bubbly. Put in a split roll and poured on my favorite bbq sauce. Everyone raved!! Try it this way ,It's more fattening but oh so good!! Thanks Debbie!Read More
The pineapple didn't work for us at all. I don't think I will make this again, but it was worth doing once.Read More
Because I seem to be out of bacon today (how did I run out of bacon, seriously), I used leftover sliced ham from dinner a couple nights back. My family thought this was great. I did not toast the bread, I just cooked them like you would a grilled cheese sandwich. The boys thought this was great!
An interesting combination... even better when you vary the type of bread used and use Turkey bacon instead (it doesn't make the bread as greasy). It's a little like Hawaiian pizza without the sauce.
While I was making this hubby was watching and he said, "What in the world are you doing?!!!!" I was a little hesitant too to try this recipe but finally did. I'll have to say this was pretty good and if you like ham and pineapple together, then this will appeal to your taste buds too. I'd eat it again, but it didn't really have any WOW factor. A bit on the dry side though and could use some type of sauce, maybe a honey mustard? Thanks, this was a nice change of pace for lunch.
Really good. I used an Italian bread loaf and pre toasted the slices first then topped it with everything. I also used mozzarella cheese instead. Tasted like a Hawaiian pizza.
Quick, easy and very good.
These are delicious! I made them with English Muffins instead of regular bread. That's the way my mom made them when I was a kid!!
Very tasty and easy recipe. I made it for a luau-themed shower, cut it in fours and served as an appetizer. Everyone remarked about how tasty they were.
My husband loves this sandwich, I had to make it twice in one day. I used Maple Bacon, and added a lil mayo to it. I also grilled the pineapple slices. Its so good.
Loved 'em! Used Italian bread. Make sure bacon is cooked crispy and drained on paper towels. A great summer sandwich!
This is a very tropic sandwich and pleased everyone.
I made it one morning, and it was so GOOD:) But used everything but the pineapple!
I was really hesitant to try this. I used crushed pineapples instead of slices only because that's all we had. It was actually pretty good. I do agree that it needs some type of sauce or something.
I cut the recipe in half; used italian bread and toasted first as some others suggested and used a mixture of italian cheeses. Very nice as a lunch with a green salad and some fresh fruit. Thanks for posting. Only gave 4 stars because I did change ingredients a bit.
This was a great recipe and a great idea!! I use turkey bacon and it's great. I've been using this recipe for several months now and really wanted to just thank the person who put it up here! I'm a picky eater and this was different and great :)
So good - I used fresh pineapple. Yummy
Mmmm.. these were so good! And very easy to make! Will make again.
easy to make and my guests loved them! The sweetness from the pineapple and the saltiness from the bacon, what a great combination! I did have to cut the crust off because it burnt abit and I cut the sandwiches in half, will definitely be making these again at my next party!!
Made these for my recipe club and they all enjoyed it.
I'm a vegetarian, so I made this open-faced without the bacon; so delicious!
Yummy and quick!
If you love the combination of salty and sweet, this sandwich is for you. As is, this was a good recipe, but we thought maybe some mayonnaise on the bread would be a good addition. The only other thing I might try next time is to use crushed pineapple or pineapple chunks so we can get more pineapple flavor in every bite.
I used sliced ham and tomato instead of bacon and used mozzarella cheese on top. It was a great hit with this family. Going into my rotation for sure. Thanks !!
You can't just call everything you put pineapples on from "Hawaii". That's seems to be a trend on this site. Sandwichs tasted fine.
Simply adding pineapple to something doesn’t make it Hawaiian. It’s a pineapple bacon sandwich 🙄
