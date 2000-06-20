Hawaiian Sandwiches

An unusual layered brunch sandwich, old family weekend favorite. A delicious flavor combination of bacon, cheese and pineapple. You'll see why they call Hawaii the Sandwich Islands!

Recipe by Debbie

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain and set aside.

  • Place 8 slices of toast on a baking sheet. Place a slice of pineapple, two slices of bacon and a slice of cheese on each. Broil until cheese is melted. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
491 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 35.4g; cholesterol 67.8mg; sodium 818.8mg. Full Nutrition
