Barbecued Pork Chops
Very tasty! I usually serve mash potatoes with these chops.
Very tasty! I usually serve mash potatoes with these chops.
90 minutes is way too long unless your using very thick chops.1 hr is plenty but overall a good recipeRead More
This was tasty, but as written the chops came out pretty dry. Next time I'll adjust the liquid and the cooking time and see what I can come up with. I also added some garlic powder to the sauce.Read More
90 minutes is way too long unless your using very thick chops.1 hr is plenty but overall a good recipe
I added a few tablespoons of bottled BBQ sauce to the sauce because it was kind of watery and the vinegar tasted very strong. But other than that they were easy to fix.
Very good if you want something a little different from the regular pork chops. I added a little more water though, and they came out very moist. I will definately make this one again.
This recipe gives an unusual but nice flavour to the pork chops. I am not overly fond of nutmeg, but glad I didn't cut it down because it added a nice aroma and taste. I did add an onion sliced in large pieces and some pepper. I will make this again--Thanks.
This was tasty, but as written the chops came out pretty dry. Next time I'll adjust the liquid and the cooking time and see what I can come up with. I also added some garlic powder to the sauce.
Great recipe that is quick and easy to make. Thanks for the easy meal suggestion!
My daughter is the most picky eater in the world and she loved it and so did I. Will make again, thanks
Excellent!! I made it as stated and the sauce was watery but it turned out excellent! The only difference was that we only baked it for 60 min. Very tasty and my kids just loved it!
I liked the taste of this and will make it again. Followed previous review and added green pepper, onion and garlic. Do not cook for 90 min.
The chops turned out very dry. I took the advice of other reviewers and let it cook for only 60 min. will not make these again. My kids did not eat these, they took one bite and I had to make them something else to eat. The only reason I gave this three stars is because my husband liked this.
This recipe was very good and easy. I took many readers advise and added onion and garlic to this recipe. I only cooked the chops for 60 minutes basting and turning frequently.
My husband loves this recipe. I think he enjoyed it most when I let it marinade over night. It is easy too.
My husband loved it! It was so easy to make.
I thought this was pretty good. My hubby and I both agreed on a 4 star rating. I did make some small modifications. I used 1/2 C. aplle cider vinegar and the rest as white vinegar. I also added in a few ybsp. of bottled bbq at the advice of the other readers. I added some gar;ic and onion powder and a tbsp. of splenda to sweeten it up. I baked the chops in the oven for 30 minutes and pulled them out and thickened the sauce with some flour because the sauce was pretty runny. I used really thin chops, so they were a little more dry than I would have liked. All in all, I will make this again. Thanks for sharing :D
Love it...family loves it...easy to make...made double the sauce...great with rice!
I made it exactly the way the recipie called for. First, of all the sauce is practically water with a very weird flavour combination. I had to keep adding bottled BBQ sauce to thicken, a waste of time and money.
These were good. I did not brown and only cooked for 30-45 minutes. I added fresh garlic and onions and thickened the sauce. Nxt time I will try these in the crockpot.
I loved this recipe. Marinate overnight, even better! I used less vinegar about 1/4 cup and crushed the bay leaf.
Very easy, very tasty recipe. I made only a couple of changes. First do not cook for 90 minutes. I let it cook for an hour and I still think that was too long. Second I did away completely with the ketchup and added bottled bbq sauce instead. I also added some garlic powder. This is a good recipe and easy to adjust to your taste. Remember to baste frequently. I will make this again.
Too dry and not spicey enough for my family's taste. Won't make it again. It would have helped to read the reviews first and then made some adjustments. I was in a hurry and picked the recipe by the number of stars.
We found this recipe completely boring. We took the advice of some other reviewers and added some bottled BBQ sauce, but it didn't help. The sauce was very thin and watery, and the pork chops basically just boiled in the sauce; the only reason this recipe didn't get 1 star is because I cooked the chops for an hour only and they were still relatively moist.
Very easy and remarkably good favor. I cooked it at 300 degrees, covered for an hour and uncovered for the final half hour -- GREAT.
My family loves the pork chops fixed this way. My 12-year old doesn't want me to fix them another way.
We loved this one because it wasn't over powering and just added that nice flavor. It smelled just like sweet and sour. Thanks
i found this recipe to be ok in flavour, not the greatest though. my parents really liked it though. I did add some garlic to the sauce and some bbq sauce too like others said. might make again don't know may change and use my homemade bbq sauce
This was an excellent family or casual, dinner-for-friends recipe. It gave the tender pork chops a delicate bbq flavor. I used the thick boneless chops from Sam's Club (9 of them), seared them on my non-stick grill pan and doubled the sauce recipe to bake. Got rave reviews all around the table. The chops cut easily with a fork. So simple, yet so good.
IT WAS OKAY, FAST AND EASY, WON'T MAKE AGAIN, MEAT WAS A BID DRY.
This is DELICIOUS! My picky, meat-hating kids gobbled it up and asked for seconds! Definitely a keeper!
It was a good recipe, not one I would cook to impress though.
This smelled delicious when it was baking, but when we ate it, the meat didn't really absorb the flavor. I will try it again but marinade it first.
Very Good recipe, super easy and the sauce was great. Thank you for sharing.....
This was a pretty good recipe. I don't think the chops turned out tasting very "barbecued", but they did have a nice flavor to them. I'll keep this recipe for future use, because it is a fairly easy one and different than your standard "shake and bake" forms of cooking chops.
This is the same recipe that my Mother used to make. I prepared it for several who had never had it and they raved about it. It shouldn't be dry unless you let the sauce thicken too much. Add more water every now and then if this happens while cooking. Also I use a round roasting pan with a lid. It is better if you leave the lid on for an hour then off for the last thirty minutes. I doubled the recipe and it was wonderful!!
I thought this recipe was great
As this recipe is written, I think it would have been very bland, but I made some changes as suggested by other reviews. I added the onion and garlic, and I used bottled bbq sauce instead of ketchup. I did them in the slow cooker, so they were nice and moist. The whole family enjoyed them!
loved it after the changes I made. I marinated them for one hour in sauce. instead of ketchup I used honey bbq sauce and I used no salt, celery seed, or bay leaf. instead of nutmeg I used truffle powder, instead of the vinegar I used lemon juice. and of course I used water and onions. I didn't really measure anything just added to taste. and I used the same cooking time and temperature.
I used apple cider vinegar, added brown sugar, and chopped onion. I omitted nutmeg and cooked them to 145 degrees. Yummy.
Chops were nice and tender. The sauce was pretty good. I made it with rice wine vinegar and added some crushed red pepper flakes.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections