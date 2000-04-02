Barbecued Pork Chops

Very tasty! I usually serve mash potatoes with these chops.

By Betty

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a skillet, heat a small amount of oil and brown both sides of the pork chops.

  • In a bowl combine ketchup, salt, celery seed, nutmeg, vinegar, water, and bay leaf; Pour over chops.

  • Bake in oven for 90 minutes. Turn chops once during baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 39.1mg; sodium 635.4mg. Full Nutrition
