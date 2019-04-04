Pumpkin Cream Puffs
Impressive, but surprisingly simple to make. A classic puff recipe with a delicious variation in the filling for your fall and winter table.
Made per recipe. 2 c. of cream is way 2 much. U will have so much filling. This is why 4 stars. Don't like sweet desserts but I recom. another 1/4-1/2 c. more of P.Sugar to be added IF using the 2c. of cream. Used 15 oz of Libby's 100% pure pumpkin. U can adjust pumpkin to your taste. Next time I will use 1 c. H. cream, 1/2 c. P.sugar & adjust pumpkin to my taste.Read More
i only used 1 C of heavy whipping cream which was sufficient. But my filling was too flat and too runny. Was the cream meant to be kept cold and then whipped into peaks? I also added more conf. sugar. I thought the filling was going to be 'fluffy'. Did I miss a step?Read More
Thank you for such a lovely recipe! I made the cream puffs with another recipe I used previously for strawberry cream puffs, but the pumpkin filling was a roaring success at my sister's birthday party! The cream filling had the delicious essence of pumpkin and was the perfect autumn dessert. I will definitely try it again in the future, and I'll try the cream puff recipe too! Super easy recipe that yields lots of adoring fans! :)
Very attractive for the holidays. The filling could use a bit more powdered sugar; maybe even a cup. The puffs are very easy and could be used for multiple fillings.
The puffs came out much better when I used salted butter instead of unsalted. The pinch of salt that it calls for doesn't do much and it's nice to have the slight saltiness to balance the sweet filling. For the filling, I found a whole can of pumpkin puree to be to heavy. I used half of the can and it kept the filling lighter and more "whip cream" like. What a lovely treat these cream puffs are!!
This is a good basic recipe. The pumpkin flavor in the middle was very slight so next time I would add the whole can of pumpkin. I also topped them with a spiced cream cheese glaze. I will trya chocolate glaze in the future.
I have made cream puffs for years and used a recipe just like this. I use a smaller amount of dough for each puff and it makes 24-25. I bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes then let cool completely. I decided to try pumpkin this year and I bought the Libby's pumpkin pie mix in the can with the spices and sweetness already added. I mixed 1 1/2C pumpkin pie puree with 6oz. of cream cheese. In a separate bowl, I whipped the heavy whipping cream with 1T. of vanilla and 1/4 cup granulated sugar until stiff peaks formed. Then I folded the pumpkin/cream cheese into the whipped cream. Then I filled the puff pastry. I also put a dab of the filling on the top of the puffed pastry with a roasted pecan piece.
These were very DELICIOUS! They could use a little more sugar. Other than that, perfect.
Used saved pumpkin from jack-o-lanterns which I had pureed. Great way to use that left over pumpkin up.
made these and OMG..THEY ARE WAY OUT OF THIS WORLD!!
This was wonderful. It was my first time making choux pastry and it turned out great! The only thing I did differently was that I doubled the amount of powdered sugar in the filling. Yum!!!
I made these last year, and they were easy to make for me, and I had never made cream puffs before. I thought they were delicious, and lasted a couple of days lightly covered with waxed paper in the refrigerator! I will make them again,and,maybe with Pistatio filling for Christmas!
The pumpkin puffs were great. The only modification I would do is make double on the puffs. Great do ahead, place cooled puffs in air tight container and filling in the frigerator. I put togetner right before serving. The puffs were still great. .
Very easy to follow. Next time will add more sugar to whipping cream. Filling could have been a touch sweeter.
This recipe is a hit!! I followed the directions as written and they were the perfectly spiced very light and fluffy pumpkin cream cream puffs. The choux pastry worked so well. I did have to cook them a bit longer but great recipe! Thank you
this is a keeper I am going to make these for Valentines day and fill with cherry pie filling
