Tomato Spinach and Bean Burrito
Tomato, chopped spinach & kidney bean mixture wrapped in a 10 inch tortilla.
This is awesome! I did make a few modifications. I used black beans instead of kidney beans, added some chopped black olives, added a couple of tablespoons of corn meal as a thickener, decreased the chili powder by about a third to make it more kid friendly, and served it in some of those specialty tomato basil burritos, with some cheddar, sour cream, and taco bell mild taco sauce. TERRIFIC!!!!! Thanks for a great recipe, Lisa!
I didn't make the recipe because it has so much fat and calories. It sounds delicious. I will try it but I will cut out the fat. Any suggestions for a lighter version?
Very delicous but also very healthy. I substitued canned black beans for kidney beans.
The whole family loved this recipe! I substituted the black beans for kidney as suggested. It was an enjoyable and fairly simple recipe to make. Then I served the burrito mixture in a pot, and put out all the toppings so people could customize their own burritos. I made a little extra and reheated for lunches throughout the week. I'll be making these again soon!
I am giving 4 stars as an assumption for how I will feel about it when I make it. I am mainly replying to the poster who asked about reducing fat and calories on this. Most of the fat is coming from the nutritional calculator splitting one ripe avocao into 4 servings, plus the 4 T sour cream and the 2 T oil. I always use ff sour cream, and I hate avocado, so cutting the oil back makes this almost fat free for me (assmuing you use fat free tortillas). Since there's about 28 grams of fat by the nutritional calculator(that contribute 250+ calories), taking out the avocado and using FF sc and cutting back the oil helps tremendously in making this a good light entree.
5 stars, 5 stars, 5 stars!!! This has to be one of my husband's and my favorite recipes from this website!! We omitted the avocado and added a bit of cheese and sour cream to the burritos. Delicious!!!!
This was really good. I sprinkled the tortillas with cilantro leaves before filling and then added cheddar cheese on top before rolling up (although this adds more calories).
This is a great weekday, family friendly recipe...not "award-winning" but quick and simple to make...perfect for last-minute b/c no meat to defrost, yet still enought protein. Everyone loved it...added grated cheese and cilantro...served with rice. Mom's Happy!!
I enjoyed this-- It was a little different and certainly fiber-filled. About the only thing I changed was adding a tsp. of cilantro to the mix and I used fresh spinach. I used fat-free sour cream as well. Keep in mind that this makes 4 very big burritos! Next time I might do only 8 oz. of spinach, just to balance the ingredients a little.
My wife and I really liked this recipe and have made it several times but have made a few changes. Substituted black beans and found that using a fresh deli-style salsa (found in the refrigeration section of the grocery store) really makes a difference.
Very disappointed. I used black beans and fresh spinach and other than that made it per recipe and did not care for it. I even tied it with tortilla chips (as a dip). It was just bland. I'm not sure what to do with the overwhelming amount that is left over.....this makes more like 8 servings. I love all of these ingredients....but didn't care for this...sorry Lisa, thanks anyway.
I know many people were swayed away from this recipe due to the nutritional facts, and at first I was too, because I'm a major health nut. But I altered the recipe greatly to suit my needs, and voila! It was amazing. As someone mentioned earlier, the sour cream and avocado, as well as the cooking oil, make up 1/3 of those calories...as much as I love mexican, I decided to make this more of a dish rather than a taco, to thus eliminate the tortillas as well. Turns out that I don't have any spinach in my house--I thought I did when I printed out the recipe...and looking at earlier reviews, I saw some people say it was a little blah. So I sauted the garlic and onion in minimal/close to no oil, then followed the next part of the recipe. When adding spices, however, I added a few red pepper flakes, three slices of ginger minced very small, and a touch of hot sauce (I used a bit of habanero sauce, but used minimally it's not fatal)...then, after it simmered, instead of spinach I shredded a bit of the green part of romaine lettuce very thinly--it softens, adds color to the meal, and still tastes good. I ate it from a small bowl, and it was delicious. Near the end of the cooking stage, the whole house smelled delicious, and even my younger brother loved it...he's not a major bean eater like I am. What a success! Experimentation is the answer.
This was just o.k., I wouldn't make again. It was kind of bland, maybe some more spices or something.
No one liked this at all. It needed some other kind of flavor. I added a little grated cheddar cheese, but other than that, stuck right to the recipe.
I recommend adding cheese.
Superb healthy dinner. I didn't add the extra 1/4 cup of water, and added a dash of cornflour at the end to get a thicker saucier result. I used 2tsp chilli flakes instead of chilli powder. Really good with sliced avocado & sour cream wrapped in tortillas; also good as a "dip" for tortilla chips, and fabulous with rice.
Our family has really enjoyed this recipe. I have used other green to substitute what we have on hand in the garden etc. We eat just about anything we can wrap in a tortilla around here. I make this recipe each time I make my OAMC meals.
I actually found this to be quite tasty! I added a can of green chiles, used black beans in place of kidney beans and used fresh spinach. The rest of the recipe remained unchanged and it was great! I will definitely make this again. mmmm mmm!
Its ok, I made these for my husbands lunches and he ate 1. =(
this was great!! I made this with black beans and corn and kept the rest as is!
this did not come out at all like i was expecting. way too runny/watery and way too spicy even when i reduced the chili powder to a tablespoon. not quite sure what went wrong but i won't be trying it again.
I followed the recipe except that I used black beans. Thought it was bland and missing something...it was OK, but not a recipe I'd make again.
There are many good things about this recipe: the ingredients are items you might already have at home (as I did), it is simple and quick, and--most importantly--it is delicious!
Yum. Subbed black beans for kidney.
This is a good recipe, however, I would change a couple things: 1) frozen spinach :-( Yuck. Fresh is the best. 2) Why use kidney beans when you can use yummy black beans? And for those that feel this recipe contains too much fat you need to look at where it is coming from. Avocados are a great source of what I like to call "friendly fat" (www.avocado.org). And remember those "friendly fats" fuel the brain.
Great tasting and filling. I left out the sour cream, and ended up mixing my own spices since I was certain I had chili powder at home but didn't. Leftovers were great for lunch the next day too.
This is SO YUMMY. I also changed mine a bit and used fresh spinach, about 8 oz, and black beans. This would also be good with corn. This is also so versatile. I made it for dinner the other night and served it on rice for my young son, put it in a tortilla for my husband, and served it on top of greens, crushed tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream for myself. This is also a great chip dip with salsa and sour cream (and guac if you have it). I had that for dinner as leftovers a few nights later. Delicious, economical, and versatile! Thanks Lisa! I will be making this again.
This just seemed "flat" to me, something is missing. I will try it again with a jalapeno and fresh cilantro, but as is it is bland despite the chili powder.
I thought this was horrible. Maybe it was because I substituted the kidney beans for chickpeas. All I really cared about when I started eating it was the sour cream and salsa. I don't even think I can finish it. Yuck!
Very good - and filling, too. I made according to the recipe (plus some cheese with the garnish), but they ended up a little too wet/sloppy. Next time I will mix with rice, and maybe leave out the water altogether. The mix would be great just as a topping for rice without the tortillas, and I'm looking forward to trying it that way.
I tried this recipe because I had fresh spinach to use... I used black beans because that's what I had in the pantry and didn't have fresh tomatoes so substituted a 14.5 oz can petite diced tomatoes (drained), an 8 oz. can tomato sauce, and omitted the water. Also added quite a few good shakes of hot pepper sauce and coriander. I ate the bean mixture on rice and with the addition of sour cream and salsa it was quite tasty. I made this recipe a second time using chipotle powder - the results were definitely not bland!
This was ok, but something just wasn't doing it for. The flavors did seem to go together real well.
Very good meatless option. Burritos will be very plump, so be sure to use LARGE tortillas. I will omit the water next time - there is more than enough liquid. I also cut the chili powder in half and added 1 tablespoon taco seasoning too. MMMM!
Tasty & healthy. Next time, I'll leave out the water, since the tomatoes gave it plenty of juice & it was too liquidy. Also used fat free sour cream. Taco seasoning package would go well with this also
This was really good and easy to make. It is also really nice to look at, as it has deep rich colors. I used fresh spinach instead of frozen and that added some time to the prep time, chopping and washing it. Nice, subtle flavor!
I added 2 tablespoons of cilantro, substituted black beans and then stacked it with tortillas and some shredded cheese to make a mexican lasagna. It was a big hit!!
Very good. I added in a can of black beans + some left over kidney beans (about half a cup). I only added in two cups of tomatoes, and half a bag of fresh baby spinach chopped (that's all I had). I also added garlic powder, dried cilantro, paprika, a good amount of salt and black pepper to season. I didn't have any salsa so I added in some chopped tomato to each burrito along with cheese. Served sour cream and guacamole on the side. Btw, I would also suggest adding mexican rice to these burritos.
Great base recipe. Switched black beans for the kidney beans and added some grilled chicken breast.
Extremely Delicious Extremely Healthy Extremely Easy to Make Extremely Inexpensive I originally was planning to make veggie lasagna but some how stumbled over this recipe - I'm so glad I did, it's much healthier and quicker to make! I used whole grain wraps to help keep the carbs down. Also, we make our own soffrito so I used some of that. This one is going in the lineup and I'm sure I'll be adding other ingredients to experiement in the future. I bet it'd be great with shrimp...
Bland,and didn't like the flavor.
It was okay, but not fabulous. Not sure what's missing (maybe cheese), but I don't think I would make it again.
I thought it was a great recipe. Omit the sour cream if you are worried about fat and calories, but not bad anyhow. A good, fast & easy vegetarian meal.
makes tons of filling........enough for 8 burritoes. Didn't use salsa.....it was already so tomatoey but loved it overall.
I love this recipe and I make it quite often. It is full of fiber and protein and the tomatoes and spinach add some nutrients. I do add ground beef or turkey to this to make it a little heartier.
