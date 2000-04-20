Tomato Spinach and Bean Burrito

Tomato, chopped spinach & kidney bean mixture wrapped in a 10 inch tortilla.

Recipe by Lisa D

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Saute onion and garlic for 5 minutes. Stir in chili powder and cumin, and cook 1 minute. Stir in water, tomato, kidney beans and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Stir in spinach and cook 5 minutes more. Spoon 1/4 of the bean mixture into the middle of a warm tortilla. Wrap and garnish with avocado, sour cream and salsa.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
685 calories; protein 20.6g; carbohydrates 92.1g; fat 29.2g; cholesterol 6.3mg; sodium 1706.6mg. Full Nutrition
