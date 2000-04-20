Tomato Spinach and Bean Burrito

I know many people were swayed away from this recipe due to the nutritional facts, and at first I was too, because I'm a major health nut. But I altered the recipe greatly to suit my needs, and voila! It was amazing. As someone mentioned earlier, the sour cream and avocado, as well as the cooking oil, make up 1/3 of those calories...as much as I love mexican, I decided to make this more of a dish rather than a taco, to thus eliminate the tortillas as well. Turns out that I don't have any spinach in my house--I thought I did when I printed out the recipe...and looking at earlier reviews, I saw some people say it was a little blah. So I sauted the garlic and onion in minimal/close to no oil, then followed the next part of the recipe. When adding spices, however, I added a few red pepper flakes, three slices of ginger minced very small, and a touch of hot sauce (I used a bit of habanero sauce, but used minimally it's not fatal)...then, after it simmered, instead of spinach I shredded a bit of the green part of romaine lettuce very thinly--it softens, adds color to the meal, and still tastes good. I ate it from a small bowl, and it was delicious. Near the end of the cooking stage, the whole house smelled delicious, and even my younger brother loved it...he's not a major bean eater like I am. What a success! Experimentation is the answer.