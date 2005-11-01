No-Knead English Muffin Loaves
Forget about store bought English muffins! Make your own! Slice and serve with butter, jam, sugar and cinnamon, whatever.
This recipe is exactly the same as the English Muffin Bread submitted by Jo. The only difference is, one is called a bread and other is called a loaf - otherwise everything is exactly the same.Read More
Definitely not the same taste as a traditional english muffin I'm used to but still had a good taste.
Very nice toasted and for breakfast. I guess it's the baking soda that puts the holes in the bread. Really easy, and because I made very small loaves ended up with 3 of them. I'm freezing two of them for when I don't feel like making bread. Didn't have any issues with the dough being too sticky or not sticky enough. I did roll in corn meal before baking just to make them a tad more English muffin-y. Thanks for the recipe!
Superb! Very easy to make, which I love! Makes the best toast ever!
I baked it for 40 mins 400 degrees. Delicious. Soft. Will make again!
Simple and yummy! I'll do it again!
Just toasted a slice! Delicious! I stirred mine by hand, easy enough. Added some water as it was dry and not taking flour. My dough was a craggly looking , very thick batter. I scooped it into the pans and crossed my fingers. Turned out good with nice nooks and crannies. Will make again.
I've made quite a number of different English Muffin loaf recipes and this one is the best I've found. No need to look further. This is SO good toasted with butter on it. I like peanut butter too. You won't be disappointed.
