Chicken with Ginger Pesto

Rating: 4.33 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is my version of a Chinese classic, Cold Ginger Chicken. I like to serve this with steamed jasmine rice and Japanese-style marinated cucumbers. It makes for a pretty presentation when sliced on bias and served with the bright green, fresh sauce drizzled all over it.

By Kelly Joy

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour the white wine into a saucepan of lightly salted water, and place the chicken breasts into the pan. Bring the pan to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer the chicken until cooked through and white, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, and let the chicken cool in the broth. Remove from the broth, and set the chicken aside.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet over medium-low heat, and stir in the ginger, garlic, salt, and sugar. Reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is browned and soft, and the oil is flavored, about 20 minutes. Stir in the green onions, and cook for another 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the white parts of the onions are soft.

  • Slice the poached chicken breasts on the bias into slices about 1 inch wide, and arrange attractively on a plate. Spoon the green onion mixture over the chicken breasts, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 58.5mg; sodium 925.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (12)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Insomniac Baker
Rating: 4 stars
11/04/2009
I think the salt amount was a typo. The salt was overpowering and almost made it inedible. However, my family agreed that this would probably have been delicious if the salt had been reduced to about 1/2 tsp, so I'm giving it 4 stars with the hope that it can be salvaged just by that one change. Read More
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

runningone
Rating: 2 stars
12/21/2009
This is NOT a pesto. This recipe is at a good start however needs a fair amount of changes and additions. Suggestions - Don't skimp on the green onions shortly after adding green onions add 1-2T of lemon juice (this will add a little zest and freshness to the taste). As other reviewers have written... 1t. of salt is definitely enough. Lastly ginger burns easily so be careful because that can definitely make or break the dish. Read More
Helpful
(11)
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Insomniac Baker
Rating: 4 stars
11/03/2009
I think the salt amount was a typo. The salt was overpowering and almost made it inedible. However, my family agreed that this would probably have been delicious if the salt had been reduced to about 1/2 tsp, so I'm giving it 4 stars with the hope that it can be salvaged just by that one change. Read More
Helpful
(13)
runningone
Rating: 2 stars
12/21/2009
This is NOT a pesto. This recipe is at a good start however needs a fair amount of changes and additions. Suggestions - Don't skimp on the green onions shortly after adding green onions add 1-2T of lemon juice (this will add a little zest and freshness to the taste). As other reviewers have written... 1t. of salt is definitely enough. Lastly ginger burns easily so be careful because that can definitely make or break the dish. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Gracie
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2009
1 Tbl. salt is a bit much for the onion mixture. I think most of that is meant to go in the poaching bath so take note! I only used a dash and it was adequate. Very tasty! I also doubled the onion/garlic/ginger sauce mix as we wanted more:) I also substituted for part of the oil unrefined coconut oil used for cooking that unlike the refined has a faint flavor of coconut. Mmmm. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
Deb
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2009
EXCELLENT! I prepared it just as stated and it was not only tasty but beautiful as well. I will next serve this for some company I'm expecting this weekend. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(7)
sarah ramage
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2010
I loved this. the "pesto" was so delicious that even though I made double the sauce my husband and I still wanted more! It was just the right about of sweet and savory. Of course I read the reviews prior to making it and cut the salt way down. Read More
Helpful
(6)
AMYANDBREN
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2010
Yum yum yum! The garlic sort of caramelizes and adds this delicious little crunch to the chicken. I will likely double the sauce next time - we all craved more garlic and onion to add to each morsel of chicken. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
LINDAANA
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2009
Very yummy. Followed recipe exactly except only used 1 tsp salt Read More
Helpful
(5)
AZ
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2011
I loved this! Cooking for one I used 1 chicken breast and halved the sauce but I would have been happy with more! A few notes - I put about a teaspoon of salt in the poaching water and then half a tsp into the sauce. (double those amounts if making the whole recipe). Don't put all of the salt into the sauce! This is not a real pesto but that's OK! She says it's a variation on a Chinese dish not an Italian dish. I will definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Linda Gibson Peabody
Rating: 3 stars
02/03/2011
Way too salty and oily. As another member suggested I think maybe it could be thinned out with some lemon juice and more green onions added. Less oil less salt and maybe it would be good but then it wouldn't be the same recipe which would be fine with me. I won't cook this again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/13/2022