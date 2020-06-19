Chicken with Ginger Pesto

1 of 12

Rating: 4 stars I think the salt amount was a typo. The salt was overpowering and almost made it inedible. However, my family agreed that this would probably have been delicious if the salt had been reduced to about 1/2 tsp, so I'm giving it 4 stars with the hope that it can be salvaged just by that one change. Helpful (13)

Rating: 2 stars This is NOT a pesto. This recipe is at a good start however needs a fair amount of changes and additions. Suggestions - Don't skimp on the green onions shortly after adding green onions add 1-2T of lemon juice (this will add a little zest and freshness to the taste). As other reviewers have written... 1t. of salt is definitely enough. Lastly ginger burns easily so be careful because that can definitely make or break the dish. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars 1 Tbl. salt is a bit much for the onion mixture. I think most of that is meant to go in the poaching bath so take note! I only used a dash and it was adequate. Very tasty! I also doubled the onion/garlic/ginger sauce mix as we wanted more:) I also substituted for part of the oil unrefined coconut oil used for cooking that unlike the refined has a faint flavor of coconut. Mmmm. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars EXCELLENT! I prepared it just as stated and it was not only tasty but beautiful as well. I will next serve this for some company I'm expecting this weekend. Thanks! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this. the "pesto" was so delicious that even though I made double the sauce my husband and I still wanted more! It was just the right about of sweet and savory. Of course I read the reviews prior to making it and cut the salt way down. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Yum yum yum! The garlic sort of caramelizes and adds this delicious little crunch to the chicken. I will likely double the sauce next time - we all craved more garlic and onion to add to each morsel of chicken. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Very yummy. Followed recipe exactly except only used 1 tsp salt Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this! Cooking for one I used 1 chicken breast and halved the sauce but I would have been happy with more! A few notes - I put about a teaspoon of salt in the poaching water and then half a tsp into the sauce. (double those amounts if making the whole recipe). Don't put all of the salt into the sauce! This is not a real pesto but that's OK! She says it's a variation on a Chinese dish not an Italian dish. I will definitely make this again! Helpful (5)