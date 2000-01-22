Delicious Southern Cornbread

Okay, here's a revelation for everyone out there: not all southerners agree on the way cornbread should taste! Probably the only true constants are a pre-heated iron skillet, and I would say lard (Crisco) instead of butter, but maybe that's just me. This recipe is, hands down, the best one I've tried in a long time. I have to qualify that by saying that I made it with sorghum syrup and I don't think it would have worked as well with honey. The tang of the sorghum, combined with the sour buttermilk was what made it really work for me. I do think cornbread can be too sweet (or too eggy or too cakey), but I've never tried it with sorghum before -- perfect!!! Also, I doubled the recipe for my 10" skillet because cornbread goes really fast at my house and I needed each slice to be pretty hefty. Finally, I'm not a big fan of sprinkling the cornmeal in the hot skillet -- if you're skillet is hot enough (okay, I also made this at 425 instead of the suggested 400), I don't think you really need it, and it can cake up if you're not careful. Having said all that, this will be the only recipe I use from now on.

