Delicious Southern Cornbread
Nothing is easier and tastes better with eggs and country ham than good Southern cornbread. If you can find sorghum molasses, use it instead of the honey in this recipe.
Okay, here's a revelation for everyone out there: not all southerners agree on the way cornbread should taste! Probably the only true constants are a pre-heated iron skillet, and I would say lard (Crisco) instead of butter, but maybe that's just me. This recipe is, hands down, the best one I've tried in a long time. I have to qualify that by saying that I made it with sorghum syrup and I don't think it would have worked as well with honey. The tang of the sorghum, combined with the sour buttermilk was what made it really work for me. I do think cornbread can be too sweet (or too eggy or too cakey), but I've never tried it with sorghum before -- perfect!!! Also, I doubled the recipe for my 10" skillet because cornbread goes really fast at my house and I needed each slice to be pretty hefty. Finally, I'm not a big fan of sprinkling the cornmeal in the hot skillet -- if you're skillet is hot enough (okay, I also made this at 425 instead of the suggested 400), I don't think you really need it, and it can cake up if you're not careful. Having said all that, this will be the only recipe I use from now on.Read More
I am sorry, but I did not care for this. Of course I am from the south and we do not like sweet cornbread. I have also never had cornbread with eggs before, but that I am willing to try...Read More
This was really good and quick to make. I heated the oil in the skillet right in the oven while it pre-heated. Love the crust on the bread from the hot skillet. FYI: if you don't have self-rising cornmeal, add 2 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt to one cup of cornmeal.
Tried the sorghum molasses as the author suggested. Not only turned the cornbread dark, but gave it a most unusual flavor. Not of the usual cornbread lovers in my house cared for it. 4 whole slices & 3 half-eaten were thrown out.
This is excellent and if I could rate higher than 5 stars I would. I followed the ingredients exactly using honey and not molasses. I placed the oil in my cast iron 8" skillet and then preheated the oven with the skillet on the middle rack. I left the skillet in the oven while I prepared the cornbread. I removed skillet from oven and sprinkled the tablespoon of cornmeal on the bottom of the skillet. I then poured the cornmeal mixture in the skillet and it sizzled slightly. I placed in the oven and baked for 21 minutes. Removed and coated top with butter. Recipe did not specify white or yellow cornmeal - I used white! This is not a sweet cornbread! Outside is crisp and golden inside is moist! Excellent with honey butter! Thank you Mason for sharing!
This is definitely a terrific cornbread recipe. It was a snap to make, and tasted wonderful. I usually add a bit more sugar to my batter, but that's personal taste. I couldn't find the molasses that were originally called for, but will try to make again with that ingredient, should I find it. Thanks for the recipe!
Awesome! I added a bit more honey -- tasted great!!
I doubled the recipe and used a 10-inch skillet and it turned out great!
Wow I could eat this whole pan of cornbread! I did as other sugg. and used sorghum molasses and I subbed out the oil in the recipe for melted butter flavored shortening. Now it's a true southern cornbread! Better than my Momma's, and that's saying a lot ;) I baked it in my heated cast iron skillet 400 degrees for 18 minutes & it was perfect! Crisp outside and moist and tender inside, not dry like some other recipes I've tried on this site :) This is my new "go to cornbread" from now on!
This is the best cornbread I have ever eaten. My boyfriend asked me to make extra so that he could eat it during the week.
Of all times for me to go on a low carb diet! My husband loved this recipe! Will make again. Instead of using oil and then mixing it in the batter, I did what my mom does. I take bacon grease (I know) and heat it in the skillet. Then I slowly add the mixed batter to the skillet. If you pour slowly it will push the oil out and really make the edge of the crust crispy.
Wonderful! You won't miss the regular gluten-laden version of Southern Cornbread. I live in the South and my friends and hubby LOVE this. I also tried it with coconut oil instead of vegetable oil, and coconut milk instead of buttermilk because of food allergies and it was AWESOME! Thank you for the recipe!
This was NOT a true southern recipe. NO ONE puts molasses in the mix. Maybe as something eaten with the bread. Just a disappointment.
I don't use the honey, just a little dab of sugar. I heat my 8x8 glass baking dish (with oil in it) while oven is preheating and about 5 min after oven is fully heated. I spoon the mix into the dish never taking dish out of oven. Bake at 425 for 20-22 mins. Result: perfect cornbread on inside and crispy outside crust. It's exactly how us Tennesseans love our cornbread!
This is delicious!! I doubled the recipe tonight for a 10" skillet....it was perfect. It made a crispy crust and crispy on top. I set my oven to 450 degrees, though. This is now my official cornbread recipe for my family!!
I loved the dense consistency of this cornbread. I like mine a bit sweet so I added 2 tbsp sugar instead of honey, but that's not necessary.
I will give this a decent rating, because it was a good texture and went together easily. However, the flavor of the cornbread wasn't something anyone in my family was really thrilled with. We prefer the sweet cornbread, and this was not sweet! I doubled the recipe, and baked it in cast iron corn stick molds, it was too much. Following the recipe as is would have been plenty for the 4 of us!
This is the best cornbread that I have ever tasted...the honey just adds a special touch...I used a small cast iron skillet but if you want to feed more than 2 double the recipe by all means...I have made this 3 times in the past week...a keeper...
Not to my taste... very flat and dense.
I made this about a week ago for myself and my parents to serve with chili, and it went perfectly. It's moist, perfectly sweet, and not too crumbly or gritty. I appreciate this as a classic sweet cornbread recipe. I'm on here right now because I'm making it again for dinner, and I thought I should go ahead and give this guy some props. Swipe some butter on it and it is true southern goodness.
The taste of this cornbread is great. My entire family loved it. But I question the amounts. I used a 6 x 9 pyrex dish and the finished bread was thin, only 1 1/2" thick. I will double the recipe next time to fill a 9" round cake pan.
I am a Southerner - growing up in Mississippi and now living in Alabama. Most of us Southerners in my family and friends don't like sugar or honey in our cornbread as we don't like it sweet. That makes it more like bread - great with chili.
I made the recipe per directions, substituting a glass baking dish. While I liked the texture and speed of prep and baking, I miss the taste of butter and will use butter instead of vegetable oil in the future. For the record, I am a Southerner and the son and grandson of two of the best cooks in Alabama! Thanks.
It is my fault that I didn't realize I didn't have self rising corn meal. Don't make my mistake and I'm sure it will be fine because the flavor was good even though it was flat as a pancake.
Do I have to use buttermilk ? Or is regular milk ok ?
This recipe is dry and cakey and too sweet.
Easy and delish! Crispy on the bottom, fluffy on the inside. I made it without the honey...
This was just like my Mom's cornbread. Unfortunately, it never occurred to me to learn her recipe. After she passed away, I thought I would never have any like it again. Perfect texture and flavor. Thanks for helping me recreate a happy memory to share with my family.
Experimented by adding a Tbl. of Indian Jaggery. Excellent.
As a Southerner, I prefer my cornbread with all cornmeal and no flour. I really like that about this recipe. What I don't like is sweet cornbread, so I omitted the honey. Since this is February, I decided to put some fun into tonight's dinner by making the cornbread in heart shapes. We ate it with Basic Ham and Bean Soup from this site.
This is great every time! The secret is to put the skillet into the oven as it preheats. Then pour the heated oil into the batter. If you coated the skillet with the oil it should fall out easily!
5 Stars with a couple of adjustments. I left out the honey - most southerners prefer that cornbread taste more like bread, less like cake. I also used butter instead of the oil. Very simple yet delicious recipe.
I omit the honey (I prefer it as a topping, if I decide to use it at all). I use rendered bacon fat instead of vegetable oil, and increased the buttermilk to a cup, plus a pinch of salt. My husband could eat the entire pan if I let him. Nice and crispy and incredibly easy to make.
