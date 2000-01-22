Delicious Southern Cornbread

Nothing is easier and tastes better with eggs and country ham than good Southern cornbread. If you can find sorghum molasses, use it instead of the honey in this recipe.

By Mason Morton

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). In an 8 inch cast iron skillet, heat vegetable oil over low heat.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together cornmeal, buttermilk, egg and honey. Carefully stir in the hot oil. Sprinkle skillet with remaining 1 tablespoon corn meal. Spoon mixture into skillet.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 22 minutes, or until firm. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 24.2mg; sodium 378mg. Full Nutrition
