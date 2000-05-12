Orange Johnny Cake
A very easy orange cornbread Johnny cake to serve warm with butter and maple syrup. It's excellent with bacon or ham and leftovers are also good cold as a snack.
This is delicious! My family always eats Johnny Cake sprinkled with a little sugar (or Splenda) and soaked in milk. Yes, you need to put it in a bowl first!Read More
It was VERY easy to make, and it ended up tasting exactly like I thought it would...orange cornbread. Typically, johnny cake is cooked as a pancake, but I was OK with baking and cutting it into squares. I cut back on the milk a little and added some orange juice, but even with the orange zest, I would have liked more orange flavor. This was OK, served it with butter and maple syrup for breakfast, but not sure I like it well enough to make again.Read More
I Really enjoyed this toasted in the morning with my favorite brew.
Super simple, yet the orange zest adds a nice flavorful touch.
