Orange Johnny Cake

A very easy orange cornbread Johnny cake to serve warm with butter and maple syrup. It's excellent with bacon or ham and leftovers are also good cold as a snack.

By MARCIEP

5 mins
25 mins
30 mins
12
1 - 8x8 inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8x8 inch baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, stir together muffin mix, egg, milk and orange zest. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden brown.

88 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 14g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 16.6mg; sodium 328.2mg. Full Nutrition
