E-Z Drop Biscuits
These are a favorite of my boys. For an extra treat I drop a handful of shredded cheese in.
I've been looking for a biscuit recipe that doesn't use hardened shortening/butter...as my daughter doesn't tolerate dairy or soy and we have to use oil for everything. Thanks for the awesome recipe! It's so forgiving, as I made many changes. I used half whole wheat flour and half ap flour; accidentally doubled the sugar; left out the cream of tartar; used 1 teaspoon salt (since I was not using butter); used olive oil instead of butter; used rice milk instead of milk. They turned out tender and delicious. Thanks so much for sharing!Read More
These were OK. A little too crunchy and bland tasting for though.Read More
I was looking for a quick biscuit recipe when I decided to try this one. It was fantastic! I did not change the ingredients at all. The only change I made was to not melt the butter, but to freeze the stick of butter and grate it (using a box grater) into the flour mixture. Stir this around and then add the milk. This process yields very flaky biscuits.
These biscuits are perfect! I omitted the cream of tartar. I mixed the butter and milk together and added them both into the flour mix. I added the milk/butter mix a bit at a time and found that I got a good consistancy when there was still about 1/3 of a cup left, so I did not use the rest. May only use 3/4 of a cup of milk the next time. I made larger biscuits (got 7 out of the recipe...LOL), so they took about 20 minutes to cook instead of the regular time. These were perfect and went great with stew! But they also would taste great on their own with some butter! A keeper!
These biscuits are quick, good, and easy. I haven't used the cream of tartar just because I don't buy it on a regular basis but these work just fine without. I have added brown sugar and cinnamon, and will try them with crushed garlic and herbs, Thanks.
Light, tender, flaky...and so QUICK to make!! These are YUMMY biscuits, and the easy preparation is great for busy mornings when I'm trying to get my family out the door!! Put an egg or slice of sausage in there, and you have a cheap, delicious biscuit that rivals any restaurant!! I made mine twice as big as the recipe calls for, and they turned out great. They do fall apart a little, so you have to handle them carefully. But, you get to skip all the kneading, cutting, and MESS!! Thanks, Angela, for this great recipe!!
Easy, easy easy, did I mention these are easy? Delicious, I love drop biscuits because they are no trouble. My batch only made 10 biscuits I think the recipe said the yield was 12. Served with homemade sausage gravy and eggs. Way better than the yellow box drop biscuits!
I followed the recommendations of others and deleted the cream of tartar. However I also substituted 1 cup of the all purpose flour for a cup of whole wheat white flour and in my experience you need a little extra leavening when you do that, so I added about 1/3 of a tsp more of baking powder. I dropped teaspoonfuls of the dough over a homemade simmering berry/apple compote to make berries and dumplings. I left the lid off for a few minutes to promote lightness then put the lid on, turned it down to very low and simmered for about 12 minutes. (You check them with a fork to see if the insides are cooked yet.) Mmmmm, they turned out great! (Drop biscuits generally make fabulous dumplings. I use them for chicken and dumplings too, but today we wanted something sweet.) I wasn't sure about the melted butter thing, but I was in a hurry to feed the kids before school so I tried it and I'm glad I did. Oh, and I baked up about 1/3 of the dough as biscuits because I didn't need it all for the dumplings. They also were lovely. TIP: if you smooth over the bumpy lumpies on the drop biscuits before baking with a silicone brush dipped in melted butter, people won't even know you used a drop biscuit recipe AND the butter makes the outsides crust up a teeny bit and sooo yummy!
I was very pleasantly surprised by this recipe! They were so simple, I didn't think they'd be all that great, but they were! Wonderful texture, very tender. Took less than 5 minutes to whip up. Used skim milk and half whole wheat pastry flour. I've been looking for an easy recipe without shortening, and I've found a great one!
I couldn't believe how tasty these were for how simple the ingredients are. My only changes were I didn't have cream of tartar so I left it out and soured the milk for that butter milk flavor. (You add 1 tablespoon of white vinegar to your measuring cup and then fill with milk to the 1 cup line and let sit for a few min.) They were so moist and light and flaky! These are going to be one of staple recipes now!!
This is my go to recipe for biscuits! It is easily doubled and very easy to put together. I love to add 1/2 tsp of garlic powder and 1/2 cup cheddar cheese and then brush them hot out of the oven with a garlic and butter mixture. Just like Red Lobster's!!!
These have been a favorite in our house since my daughter found this recipe here. The best!!! We are biscuit lovers too... These never disappoint...
The best and easiest drop biscuits I've ever made. I leave out the cream of tartar. The recipe is SO versatile! Add a TBSP (each) of garlic powder, onion powder and Italian seasoning, a cup of shredded cheese, or 1 TBSP cinnamon and 1/2 sugar, sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar mix before you bake. The possibilities are endless with these.
This is a very quick and easy drop biscuit recipe. The texture of these biscuits is light and flaky and they have a nice buttery flavor. I have added cheese and spices and they are delicious. I made this when I didn't have any Bisquick on hand, and now I don't see any need to ever buy biscuit mix again. Great recipe!
Wow, this recipe makes the easiest food to make even easier! I ended up w/ 16 good sized biscuits and sub.ed applesauce for the butter and just used water for the milk (I was out) and they turned out just fabulous! (and only 56 calories a piece-- you can't beat that!)
These were SO YUMMY! I served them with butter and honey and I can't stress how much we liked them! I think next time I'll make them a little bigger - maybe a 2 TBS size. A hint - spray your scoop (whatever you use to scoop out the biscuits) with non-stick spray and they'll fall right out without a sticky mess.
This is a great biscuit all the way around. Easy to make and simple too. I have also made these by putting all the dough on my baking stone and spreading out....topped with sausage and cheese and baked. Absolutely wonderful. The only thing I changed with the ingredients is that I added more salt. I added about an extra 1/2 teaspoon. This recipe will be a keeper in our home :o) Thanks for sharing.
I made this recipe today and absolutely loved it. It is the most moist, tender, flaky, light biscuit I have ever made, and I have made a LOT. No other one I ever made can compare to these. I made it exactly like the recipe states (imagine, not changing it and THEN rating it) and had no problem with them. I even had to let them sit for about 15 minutes until my oven was free and I could reset the temp and they came out delicious. My granddaughter loved them too. If people are complaining about them being too crunchy or bland, they overcooked them and the butter and honey can spruce them up fast, even though they really don't need any embellishments.
I wanted to make drop biscuits to go with stew, but didn't have any biscuit mix. this recipe was easy and they came out GREAT! Hubby Ed said he did not need to put any butter on them, they were good on their own. I did forget to add the cream of tartar, but they still came out fluffy and just like the box mix. I'm also going to use this recipe to make dumplings, instead of baking them just drop them into boiling soup or stew. Thanks for a quick, easy and delicious recipe!
VERY quick, easy, and tasty! I love how you can stir these by hand (no mixer necessary) and how you don't have to roll them out like traditional biscuits. The first time I made these, I used canola oil instead of the melted butter, as some suggested, and I substituted rice milk for the cow's milk (we have dairy, soy, and egg allergies in our house). I left out the cream of tartar, and I increased the salt to 1/2 t. and the sugar to 1T. I used a large scoop and was able to make more than 12 biscuits (about 16). The only downside was that they flattened out quite a bit while baking, and they were also very crumbly on the bottom (but maybe this was due to my alterations?). I made them the same way the next time, except I baked them in a greased muffin tin (instead of on a cookie sheet) and used the cream of tartar. They held together so much better! I will definitely make these again and again! THANKS!
These are perfect, just like from red lobster if you add some cheddar cheese. I left out the cream of tarter. They are also wonderful w/ butter and honey (without the cheese) for breakfast.
These are so easy & tasty! I make them at least four times a week. I omit the cream of tarter, and they come out fine. I also put 1/2c of finely shredded colby/jack cheese in the mix. Plus these make awesome dumplings!! Thanks for such an easy shortcut:)
These were easy, and the whole family loved them with the following alterations. I used 1 cup whole wheat pastry and 1 cup white whole wheat flours. I substituted applesauce for the butter and omitted sugar ~ this requires greasing your pan a bit more to prevent sticking. I also added some chopped scallions and a handful of shredded cheddar. Excellent flavor and texture!
I was amazed by how fluffy and tender these were, especially given the simplicity of the recipe. It took very little time to prepare. My husband loved them!
There are easy and they bake up light and fluffy - BUT- they lack flavor. Needs more salt.
This is certainly a good base recipe but I did tweak it a little bit. Like others have said, this recipe actually works without the cream of tartar. I've baked them with and without the cream of tartar and both times worked. Secondly, they're kind of bland as is. In most recipes, 2 cups of flour call for 1/2 teaspoon of salt so I increased that ingredient by doubling the 1/4 teaspoon the recipe calls for. I did decide to turn mine into more dessert-like biscuits so I swapped the 2 teaspoons of white sugar for 2 tablespoons of brown sugar. I also added a teaspoon of vanilla into the melted butter/milk mixture. I served them with sweetened strawberries (old fashioned strawberry shortcake style) and they were awesome!
Perfect biscuits. I substituted Buttermilk for the milk and used a muffin tin to keep them neat looking.
This was a very easy recipe and while the hubby loved it, I disliked them, I followed fellow member's advice about the cream of tartar and they turned out very dry and tasted very bland.
These biscuits were very easy! And the cook time and serving size were right on. But I didn't care for them... They tasted too much of baking powder for us. Maybe lots of herbs or seasonings would help to hide it? Thanks for sharing, Angela.
Easy recipe, great taste!
These are phenomenal. I do leave out the tartar, and add onions, bacon, and cheese. I could live inside of these biscuits and just eat my way out, and be happy for my whole life.
Foolproof. It cannot get any easier than this recipe. I made a great bbq chicken dinner the other night and the meal "screamed" biscuits! Since I was on the tail end of dinner being done, I needed something fast and this recipe was it. Like a lot of others, I left out the cream of tartar. Really, you do not need it at all, so don't get bummed if you don't have any. Watch the liquids. Add the butter, then 1/2 cup of milk and stir. Add the rest of the milk a little bit at a time until it is all moistened. You don't want these too wet. To spruce up my biscuits, I added some parsley flakes(1/4 cup) along with 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese that I needed to use up. I have to say that something so fast and so easy became the instant hit at our dinner!
Oh my goodness! These are the BEST biscuits I have EVER eaten! I halfed the recipe because it was just my husband and I eating, but should have made the entire batch because we want more! Thank you so much. I will never buy refridgerator biscuits ever again. They melt in your mouth! Thanks!!
I was so excited to find a biscuit recipe that didn't require shortening! It's a perfect base recipe that I needed - adapting it is easy. I made it for my incredibly picky guy last night, and dumped in a wallop of crushed garlic, and he thought it was fantastic. I think next time I'll experiment with some rosemary too.
It's made from scratch, it's easy, and it tastes good. I cut the recipe in half, made one big biscuit, and covered it with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy. sooo good.
I love these! I make them very often, and always add lots of cheese! They're so very simple and tasty! Thanks for sharing!
Very versatile recipe! I made these for strawberry shortcake, so I added extra sugar and a dash of vanilla. Turned out great! I can also see turning these into super quick "scones" by adding raisins/dried fruit into the dough.
these were okay. lacked some flavor AND were a little dry..
Great to find a recipe with melted butter! I omitted the cream of tartar, added about a teaspoon of granulated garlic, 2 tablespoons chopped (jar) garlic, and 3 handfuls of shredded cheddar cheese. There are 7 of us in my family, so I just divided the dough to make 7 biscuits --and then baked them at 410 for about 20 minutes. Next time I will add more salt, but it worked well with this meal, because I served a beef pot roast for the first time, and it was a little too salty. Will certainly make again - thanks!
Very good and very easy. Update I made these again today but I only had vanilla almond milk, I figured it was worth a try. They were awesome. Like a cookie biscuit. Yum
Super easy to make! Don't have time for rolled biscuits? Try these! They are very tasty.
I just made these for dinner only change I made was I left out the cream of tarter I didn't have any. These turned out well. Family ate them even my teen. I will try a few changes next time top them with garlic butter and herbs :)
Wow- my cream of tartar must have been old, because mine came out rather flat. But no one minded as the fam scarfed em down! I found this in a hurried search for something to go with my beef stew & this fit the bill. Seemed like a lot of butter, but my FLAT biscuits were tasty & kind of crunchy around the edges. YUM. Can't wait to try them with fresh cream of tartar. Thanks!
Amazingly easy recipe. They don't need cream of tartar. My variation was to use an ice-cream scoop to make the biscuits more uniform and not get my fingers too sticky. They turned out really nice, light, fluffy golden, but only eleven. You could use a smaller scoop, but who doesn't like big biscuits? I tried half with cheese and half without. Hot biscuits taste the same, but after cooled the cheesey biscuits are more appetizing.
I didn't have any cream of tartar so I just made the recipe without. I think these were my favorite drop biscuits ever! Very light and tasty. I actually used this recipe as a topping for a pot pie, and I hate a slimy bottom on a biscuit top. So I dropped the whole recipe onto a parchment-covered baking sheet, flattened it out to the size of my pot pie dish, pre-baked it on the bottom rack for about 8 minutes at 375, then carefully slid it onto the pot pie and baked the whole thing at 350 for about 15 more minutes. The pot pie filling was already hot so the additional bake time is really just to get the biscuit done.
I halved the recipe and used 1/3 teaspoon of baking soda instead of baking powder as I didn't have any on hand and threw in some shredded mixed-cheese (so I can use them before they go bad). It made 5 scone-like biscuit. It was great - probably not as soft as it would be if I had use baking powder. I'm not a great chef and this was an easy recipe to follow.
I thought these were very good and love that I don't need shortening for them. One question though, mine turned out like puffed up cookies. The dough seemed to be too soft. They didn't look quite right, but tasted great!
I have used this recipe many times and with great success; making them for guests or potlucks is a snap. Feta cheese, olives, onion, fresh herbs, garlic, chicken soup base, leftover mushroom sauce... it ALWAYS works, no matter what I throw in it. Thank you!
This is really the first allrecipes recipe that didn't work for me. Although my husband thought these tasted fine as long as they were doused in honey, I thought they were super bland. I mixed the dry ingredients well and only mixed the wet ingredients in until just moistened. I also double checked the ingredients list to make sure I used the right amount of everything. I appear to have followed the recipe exactly, so I'm really not sure what went wrong. I won't be making these again.
Incredibly bland. Maybe the recipe should specify salted butter, if that's what it requires. I used unsalted, which is what I always use, and thought they were way too bland and flavorless. If I make it again, I'll either use salted butter or increase the salt.
These were good, but mine did not rise very much. They were very flat, almost like a fluffy cookie. I will try to make these again though and try to change a few things! Maybe they will trun out better with a little help!
The best biscuits I have ever had, and so quick and easy!! I prefer them WITH the cream of tartar, and have added cheese and dried herbs on several occasions (cheddar and thyme is my fave). They are best warm, but if I make them at night, they still work just fine for an egg-and-cheese. I just pop it in the toaster oven long enough to warm it and crisp it a little on the outside.
I'm not sure what went wrong but the biscuits spread out everywhere and the butter ran out onto the oven element and caught the oven on fire.
Followed the recipe exactly. They baked and looked ok but had absolutely no flavoring. Tasted like a ball of flour.
I normally make biscuits that require a little more time/effort with rolling and cutting. I decided to give this one a try as I was short on time. It is *very* easy as the name implies. I gave it 4 stars only because they were a little bland. I think next time I will add the cheddar cheese and brush the biscuits right from the oven with butter and garlic powder (1/4 C melted butter to 1/4 t garlic powder ratio) like the Red Lobster biscuits.
These certainly were quick and easy, but they were pretty bland for having so much butter in them. Not worth the calories for me.
I would give these 5 stars but my husband said they tasted too baking powdery! I loved them and the baking powder flavor. The only change I made was I added baking soda in place of the cream of tarter and I added a tablespoon of vinegar to the milk 5 minutes before putting the milk in the mix-to make buttermilk. They are 5 stars in my book!
This is a good recipe. I was out of bisquick and needed to make some drop biscuits. I'm vegan, so used melted earth balance instead of the butter and coconut milk instead of the milk. I didn't need all of the coconut milk, but did use most of it. The biscuits are soft and a little richer than those made with bisquick. My son is scarfing them down like a little bandit, so they've passed the test.
I tried these for dinner tonight. I needed something quick that my 2 year old would eat. I halved the recipe and added shredded cheddar cheese and baked in a mini muffin tin. it made a perfect amount for the 12 muffin tin. YUM! We made a meal of them with steamed broccoli and cauliflower. Really great and quick! Thanks!!
These were really simple,quick,and easy to make. I made them to go along with some gravy. I gave it 3 stars because I didn't think the biscuits themselves weren't flavorful enough to eat by themselves....but they were perfect to go along with the gravy I made! Next time I'll use buttermilk and add some garlic and cheese
I needed something quick, and quick these were! Extremely easy to make, but a tad on the bland side. Slathered in butter they were rather enjoyable. I did love that they only took 2 minutes to make, which means I will surely make them again when pressed for time.
Double the recipe, and make your biscuits bigger, at least 3 times what the recipe calls for, then you have excellent biscuits!!! Best eaten the same day!
I did not care for this recipe. Sorry, Angela, but we will not be making these again.
I did not use the cream of tartar and it turned out amazing!
These were delish. I made a few changes to them to make them like "those restaurant ones" and they were INCREDIBLE!! Will be making these again and again. Made this but omitted cream of tartar. Added 1 cup shredded cheddar. Baked 10 minutes. Make sure to REALLY oil your pan or they will stick!! Or use parchment paper. Brushed the top with: 1/2 c melted butter, pinch salt, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, pinch onion powder, pinch parsley all mixed together. Baked another 1 minute. These were AWESOME!!
Very quick and easy...love it.
I followed the recipe and then added some shredded white cheddar and some garlic powder (a teaspoon or so). Used the baking powder and cream of tartar in the amounts specified. The dough was just the right consistency for a drop biscuit. At 5 minutes into baking they were nicely puffed. At 10 minutes they needed a few more to brown properly. They baked for a total of 15 minutes. The taste is quite nice. Maybe a bit more garlic powder, or chopped green onion/chives would have been good. But otherwise, with the flavour additions, these were pretty spot on.
I'll probably make these again because they get the job done, but they didn't have much flavor. I cut the recipe in half and omitted the cream of tartar. They were easy, but I wasn't impressed with the taste.
Made these for the first time today, followed directions to a T and they came out PERFECT!!
Taste great better for Gravy's they crumble really easy and are not very thick. If making a sandwich I just use 2 one for the top the other for the bottom. Very quick and Very Easy.
My husband loves it when I make these! I modified the recipe slightly based on the recommendations of other reviews. I omitted the cream of tartar and added 1/2 tsp of garlic powder. Also, instead of adding melted butter, I grated a frozen stick of butter into the mix. The little flakes melt beautifully into the batter, and the biscuits turn out deliciously buttery and crunchy every time! I have also substituted whole wheat flour for all purpose flour without any problems. You have to try this recipe!
I have made these biscuits a number of times, and my husband and I both love them. They are a bit crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. They aren't as dry as some biscuits seem to be. This recipe makes 11-12 good-sized biscuits. I melt the butter in the microwave, and then add the milk to cool it. Then I add the milk and butter to the dry mix. Don't over mix. Mix just until the dry ingredients are all moistened. For baking, it always takes 18 minutes to brown the tops of the biscuits in my oven. We never eat all of the biscuits for one meal. They warm very well when wrapped in a paper towel, put into a plastic baggie, and heated in the microwave for 45 seconds or so. I have had them in the frig for as much as a week and they still warm in the microwave like I just baked them.
These were very good. I skipped the cream of tartar because I didn't have any on hand, and added about 1/4 cup of shredded sharp cheddar cheese, and served them with a lentil and smoked sausage soup. Kids loved them.
I am lazy and hate the thought of rolling and cutting regular biscuits. This recipe works perfect for me! Great tasting with butter, jam, or honey. My 3 yr old requested these to go with stew the other night. I did omit the tartar as others recommended. They are perfect - thanks for sharing!!!
Great and FAST way to start a biscuit morning! I use an ice cream scoop to lay each biscuit on parchment paper cookie sheet. Didn't have cream of tarter and came out great. Also, they reheat in oven perfectly. I don't think anyone could mess these up!! I think the bigger the scoop the better the biscuit, although you will only get 6-8 biscuits!! Oh, they freeze nicely too.
VERY easy to make. Light and fluffy. I left mine in the oven just a couple minutes longer because I love a golden brown crust on my biscuits. I served them with mango butter and peach butter - but no one used either. The biscuits were stars all by themselves! If you're thinking of a way to get kids involved in the kitchen - this is a great family-friendly recipe! ENJOY!
these are so easy to make and they are very good, I made a batch with white flour and a batch with wheat flour and they both tasted great. I had some half and half that needed to be used, so I used that instead of milk and omitted the cream of tartar. I will never buy biscuits from the store again!!
Fast and very easy. I love this no hassle recipe!
This was a great recipe as is. I've also baked these up with some shredded cheddar and garlic powder - when they came out of the oven, I brushed a butter/garlic/salt/italian seasoning mix on top. Rivaled the infamous Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster -SO GOOD!
Great little biscuit! Tender, fluffy, and moist. These had a "buttermilk" flavor to them maybe that was the cream of tartar? Very good recipe and they turned out well. I cut this in half and got 4 biscuits from it. Thanks for a wonderful fast little breakfast bread.
Our new family favorite! I didn't have cream of tartar, and it seems fine. We also have halved the recipe and still made 12 (small) biscuits with no problem. Thanks!
Wonderful, light, airy, delicious biscuits! This recipe works very well with soy milk. This is the newest addition to my recipe collection and I definitely recommend it to anyone who needs a great drop recipe, in a pinch!
grrreat! easy, no mess.
These bisciuts were excellent! They were light and flaky just like a rolled biscuit but so much easier--I onmitted the tartar like others did and they turned out great. I made them to go with soup for dinner, but they would be just as delicious with butter and jam for breakfast. They will be made (and eaten!) regularly in our house.
This recipe is so quick & easy. I love biscuits and being able to whip them up in a snap is just wonderful. I don't add the cream of tartar, it's just something I never have in my pantry. I love adding various ingredients to them as well, like different cheeses! and they're great to go along with gravy!
These were so tasty and so fast and easy to whip up along a hearty bowl of soup. I added 1 cup of grated cheddar and baked them on my PC stoneware baking sheet and they turned out perfectly. Delicious!
i made these EXACTLY as instructed and they were very bland. so then i made the the 2nd time and made the following adjustments: a. 1T kosher salt b. 1T garlic powder c. 1T black pepper c. 1T cumin d. 1t chicken bouillon the last 2 ingredients went w/the chicken soup i was making...
Super easy recipe, and super yummy biscuits! They took about 15 minutes total to throw together, I added the cheese and omitted the tartar, and they turned out perfectly fluffy, moist, and golden on the outside. Delicious recipe - so much better (and cheaper!) than buying canned biscuits!
Very easy and quick to make. Yummy, a real hit with the hubby and kids. I will save this recipe and make again. Thanks for posting it :)
Absolutely fantastic.
Quick, easy & very good! I got more like 20 biscuits out of this, usng a cookie scoop to drop the dough. Definitely a keeper! Thank you!
Amazing! Made these this morning for biscuits and gravy. No changes made, perfect as is. I used real salted butter and will next time too. I have a big family of hearty eating boys. Doubling the recipe seemed like too much, so I made 1 1/2 times the recipe and had no issues with the results. This will be my go to recipe from now on. I can not wait to add bacon/cheese, herbs/garlic/parmesan. Thank you so much Miss Angela!
DO NOT ADD THE CREAM OF TARTAR. Seriously, such a gross bitter aftertaste. Besides that, these are delicious and easy to make. Cook quickly, too. But no cream of tartar.
I've made this dozens of times and I've never used the cream of tartar. First because I didn't have any and other reviewers said it wouldn't matter and then because everyone loved them so much without it that I figured why fix it if it ain't broke! This is now my go-to biscuit. We've added all kinds of things to them - cheese, ham, bacon, sausage, herbs, jalapenos. Never any leftover.
Quick, and easy with a good flavor. I've made these many times.
I don't know what I did wrong... I followed the recipe exactly and these came out horribly bitter!
Great for a very basic biscuit. I sifted the flour to make it more airy. My husband loved them, but we both agreed that the recipe may need a tad more salt. I think I will use 1/2 tsp next time instead of 1/4. I love that this is a no mess quick recipe that can be modified. I'm also going to try adding herbs and cheese the next time I make them so they aren't so bland. Thanks!
These are awesome! Of course I had to play with it a bit and make it mine by adding 1 tblsp of garlic powder and substituting 1/4 cup if the butter with bacon grease and it's awesome!! Shredded cheese is good too. :-)
These are incredible. I can't believe how good these are, seriously. I didn't add the cream of tartar because I didn't have any, and instead of dropping them I made them in a muffin pan - the recipe made 12. I had to cook it for 16 minutes. They were light, buttery, sweet, delicious. Will make again and again!
