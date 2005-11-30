E-Z Drop Biscuits

I followed the recommendations of others and deleted the cream of tartar. However I also substituted 1 cup of the all purpose flour for a cup of whole wheat white flour and in my experience you need a little extra leavening when you do that, so I added about 1/3 of a tsp more of baking powder. I dropped teaspoonfuls of the dough over a homemade simmering berry/apple compote to make berries and dumplings. I left the lid off for a few minutes to promote lightness then put the lid on, turned it down to very low and simmered for about 12 minutes. (You check them with a fork to see if the insides are cooked yet.) Mmmmm, they turned out great! (Drop biscuits generally make fabulous dumplings. I use them for chicken and dumplings too, but today we wanted something sweet.) I wasn't sure about the melted butter thing, but I was in a hurry to feed the kids before school so I tried it and I'm glad I did. Oh, and I baked up about 1/3 of the dough as biscuits because I didn't need it all for the dumplings. They also were lovely. TIP: if you smooth over the bumpy lumpies on the drop biscuits before baking with a silicone brush dipped in melted butter, people won't even know you used a drop biscuit recipe AND the butter makes the outsides crust up a teeny bit and sooo yummy!