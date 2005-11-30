E-Z Drop Biscuits

These are a favorite of my boys. For an extra treat I drop a handful of shredded cheese in.

Recipe by Angela

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, sugar, cream of tartar and salt. Stir in butter and milk just until moistened. Drop batter on a lightly greased cookie sheet by the tablespoon.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden on the edges, about 8 to 12 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 195.7mg. Full Nutrition
