Tomato Chops II

This is pork chops with onions and peppers smothered in tomato sauce.

Recipe by CHARLIE WARLIE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a large skillet, saute onion and bell pepper in oil over medium-high heat until tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from skillet and set aside.

  • Generously season pork chops with salt and pepper. Dredge each chop in flour. Place pork chops in hot skillet and brown on both sides.

  • Return onions and peppers to pork chops in skillet. Pour in tomato sauce; reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for 15 or 20 minutes, until pork chops are fully cooked. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of a chop should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 1382mg. Full Nutrition
