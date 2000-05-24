Tomato Chops II
This is pork chops with onions and peppers smothered in tomato sauce.
I have been making a similar recipe to this for years and it has always been a winner. Extremely quick and easy and oh so tender! The veggies make their own gravy which is always a plus for our household - very yummy The only difference is using diced tomatoes instead of tomato soup.Read More
I did not like this at all. Not considering the fact that I over cooked the pork chop, it just tasted like tomato sauce on a pork chop and was not very exciting. I won't make it again.Read More
Really good! I omitted the green peppers because we don't like them and I used spaghetti sauce just because I didn't have plain tomato sauce and I simmered it for about 45 minutes to get the meat really tender and it was super good and everyone loved it! So tender, no knife needed.
Delish!!! So easy to make. I am not a big pork chop fan but I loved these.
I didn't use the flour, I used adobo Goya to season the chops then browned both sides and poured seasoned crushed tomatoes that my mother in law canned and simmered for almost an hour so the chops were really tender. When I served them I topped them with sauteed red and green bell peppers and onions. Very good. The recipe as is would be bland and it would need more seasonings.
My family absolutely loved this recipe! Will definatley be making this more often!
my boyfriend loved this recipe it was fantastic. he was always asking me to add sauce to pork chops because they are always dry when i came across this recipe he fell in love to spice up this wonderful dish i cooked uncle bens spanish rice along with it.
Just got finished cooking it along with cornbread and rice. Soooo good. We are stuffed.
This is gonna be a keeper in our house. Delicious and easy. I did add a couple minor things though. Noticed tomatoes in the picture but not in the recipe so I sautéed some tomatoes with the green peppers and onions. I also threw in a little garlic and Goya Sazonador Total. Instead of dredging my pork chops, I put the flour, salt, pepper, and some Adobe all purpose seasoning in a zip lock bag, put in the pork chops and shook until covered. I shook off the excess before I put them in the frying pan. The pork chops really were tender. I think the next time though I'll use a smaller can of tomato sauce. Hate throwing out a Good gravy
It was good for a change but nothing spectacular. I will probably not make it again. I did use spaghetti sauce instead of fresh diced tomatoes with juice/sauce only because I was out of the latter. I think it would have been better that way. It is basically poor man's zigeunerschnitzel. I did like the flour coating for the little bit of added texture though.
As per my husband's request, I searched for a tomato sauce pork chop recipe because he was nostalgic for his departed mother's food. I had never attempted this recipe before and it was a great hit! My husband is very particular when it comes to food and I had large shoes to fill since it reminded him of his mother--this recipe was extremely well recieved--even by my finicky kids! Have already made this twice and have been requested to add this to our regular rotations of meals. Thank you for a quick, easy and tasty recipe!
