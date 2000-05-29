Rich Macaroni and Tomato Bake
A quick and easy dish that everyone loves.
We really liked this, however, we did make some modifications based on other reviews. We used Classico Spicy Red Pepper Pasta Sauce to give this extra kick. Rather than using bacon, we used hamburger. We doubled the heavy cream and milk to keep everything more moist. With these changes it was great! We will definitely be having this one again.Read More
I wasn't too impressed. It tasted to me like an "adult version" of Spaghetti O's. Not enough flavor for me. I may try it again, but will have to add many many many more spices and/or flavor to make it more than noddles with a tomato cream sauce....which is really all that it was.Read More
In all honesty, I didn't eat this. Several others at the wake did though, and everyone raved about it. I'm only giving it 4 stars though because it did like a curdle-y thing that made everyone think that the sauce was some form of beef that roughly resembled canned dog food. Seriously, it looked pretty bad. I doubled the recipe though, and it was all eaten, so I don't know what tweaks, if any, it could have used. Oh, I didn't realize that I didn't have bacon though, so I used pepperoni.
This is one of my new favotite pasta dishes. It tasted like lasanya without the hassle. It was so easy to make. I never had bacon in a pasta dish before this. I am glad I tried it with the bacon. I made it exactly as stated. It turned out perfect. My picky husband and 6 year old loved it. My daughter said I have to male this again, and believe me I will. I highly recommend you try this if you like lasanya.
This was pretty good. Next time I'll use more bacon and sauce it was a little dry.
This wasn't great but it wasn't bad. I'm not sure where the cream mixture went to because none of it melded well. It tastes like macaroni and pasta sauce with cheese (best part) on top. It was easy though, and a good way to get ride of left overs (used left over bacon and smoked ham). I would recomend it as a quick and easy recipe.
wonderful meal, though i edited it a bit myself, used 2 jars of ragu cheese sauce, with a large can of diced tomatoes, with a small can of mushrooms, me, my hubby and my near 3 year old daughter loved it!
this was a pretty decent recipe.i added extra milk to it for moisture.and less pasta sauce.
I used vegetarian bacon and pepperoni in place of the traditional bacon. However, my sauce didn't curdle like some other reviewers mentioned. However, I thought it needed some salt (maybe thats because I didn't use real bacon). Everyone liked this recipe, although my husband couldn't eat too much because he thought it was too rich.
