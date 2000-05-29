Rich Macaroni and Tomato Bake

A quick and easy dish that everyone loves.

Recipe by Kylie Elizabeth

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Stir in pasta sauce, black pepper and cooked pasta. Spread mixture in prepared dish.

  • In a medium bowl, combine eggs, cream, milk and nutmeg and stir until smooth. Pour gently over macaroni mixture. Sprinkle with mozzarella.

  • Bake in preheated oven 30 minutes, until set and golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
511 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 46.6g; fat 27.4g; cholesterol 203.1mg; sodium 665.9mg. Full Nutrition
