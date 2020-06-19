Minnesota Apple Crisp

Rating: 4.2 stars
40 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

The simplest apple crisp recipe proves that less is more when it comes to apples. I grew up with this recipe and it never fails to impress. If you have small casserole dishes, you can make individual serving sizes for the kids. I prefer the slightly tart Haralson apple for this recipe. Top with half-and-half, whipped cream, or ice cream.

By T. Larson

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place the apples into an ungreased 7x11-inch baking dish and sprinkle them with the sugar and cinnamon. Stir to combine thoroughly.

  • In a bowl, mix together the brown sugar, flour, and softened butter until well combined; sprinkle over the apples.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for until the apples are bubbling and the topping is lightly browned, 45 to 60 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 61.7g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 120.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (39)

Most helpful positive review

Melissa Malloff
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2009
Delicious easy no oats required!! If you are storing left overs do not cover it otherwise the topping gets soft. Read More
Helpful
(21)

Most helpful critical review

naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
10/29/2009
I prefer apple crisp without oats and I also liked that this wasn't overloaded with cinnamon. However, as this recipe's first reviewer, I regret that after preparing this recipe I have to say it did not impress me. Ultimately this was very good, but only after a whole lot of monkeying around with it. As the submitter suggested, I made this in individual sized portions. First, I had to add more flour to the "crisp" to get it to crumble nicely. The proportions of butter/brown sugar/flour are off (too much brown sugar I think?) and made it kind of pasty rather than crumbly. Second, there weren't nearly enough apples for all that topping so I had to increase that too - which now meant I had to play around with the initial sugar/cinnamon mixture as well. I baked this in individual shallow ramekins, about 30 minutes at 350 degrees and while it ended up being delicious I'll move on to another recipe where the measurements of ingredients are more accurate and reliable. Read More
Helpful
(68)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Donna Fiola
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2012
Yay! No oats! Very tasty very easy. I did increase the apples to about seven cups. Also added a tsp of vanilla to the topping and a pinch of nutmeg because I like it. For variety next time I will add dried cranberries. A great starting point if you don't want the oats. Just tweek it to make it your own! Read More
Helpful
(12)
mauigirl
Rating: 2 stars
01/31/2013
Sadly this wasn't the crisp I was looking for. VERY sweet and stayed crisp for about five minutes then a soggy crust after that. Just not our taste I guess. Read More
Helpful
(6)
ashleejeepgirl
Rating: 3 stars
10/08/2014
i just made this tonight highly disappointed!!! i love apple crisp very much and everything looked good until i took it out of the oven the topping was total mush.... but it tasted good but my favorite thing about apple crisp is the topping and that part was the worse i followed everything right even double checked... :( maybe i will try this again but im very sad on how it turned out :( Read More
Helpful
(4)
Jason
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2014
The recipe was dead on exactly what I grew up with as a kid. It last about the same amount of time... Seconds. I would not change perfection. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Gatorfan
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2013
Fantastic. Took this to a pot luck and came home with an empty pan. Read More
Helpful
(2)
SlowCookinBill
Rating: 3 stars
10/31/2017
It was good and tasty. But I was disappointed that the topping wasn t of a crunchy texture. Maybe my fault in that respect. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Chrissie Roberts
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2016
I will definitely be making this recipe again. This recipe smells so good and makes my home smell of deliciousness lol A must try!! My husband loves this recipe. Thank you so much Read More
Helpful
(1)
