Minnesota Apple Crisp

Rating: 3 stars I prefer apple crisp without oats and I also liked that this wasn't overloaded with cinnamon. However, as this recipe's first reviewer, I regret that after preparing this recipe I have to say it did not impress me. Ultimately this was very good, but only after a whole lot of monkeying around with it. As the submitter suggested, I made this in individual sized portions. First, I had to add more flour to the "crisp" to get it to crumble nicely. The proportions of butter/brown sugar/flour are off (too much brown sugar I think?) and made it kind of pasty rather than crumbly. Second, there weren't nearly enough apples for all that topping so I had to increase that too - which now meant I had to play around with the initial sugar/cinnamon mixture as well. I baked this in individual shallow ramekins, about 30 minutes at 350 degrees and while it ended up being delicious I'll move on to another recipe where the measurements of ingredients are more accurate and reliable. Helpful (68)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious easy no oats required!! If you are storing left overs do not cover it otherwise the topping gets soft. Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars Yay! No oats! Very tasty very easy. I did increase the apples to about seven cups. Also added a tsp of vanilla to the topping and a pinch of nutmeg because I like it. For variety next time I will add dried cranberries. A great starting point if you don't want the oats. Just tweek it to make it your own! Helpful (12)

Rating: 2 stars Sadly this wasn't the crisp I was looking for. VERY sweet and stayed crisp for about five minutes then a soggy crust after that. Just not our taste I guess. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars i just made this tonight highly disappointed!!! i love apple crisp very much and everything looked good until i took it out of the oven the topping was total mush.... but it tasted good but my favorite thing about apple crisp is the topping and that part was the worse i followed everything right even double checked... :( maybe i will try this again but im very sad on how it turned out :( Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars The recipe was dead on exactly what I grew up with as a kid. It last about the same amount of time... Seconds. I would not change perfection. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic. Took this to a pot luck and came home with an empty pan. Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars It was good and tasty. But I was disappointed that the topping wasn t of a crunchy texture. Maybe my fault in that respect. Helpful (1)