Banana Souffle

One thing I discovered while making this: the recipe fits great in either 4 1 cup small ramekins/soufflé dishes.... or between two standard ceramic coffee cups for something more casual.
Very very light not to mention easy. It would actually make a fun breakfast. I'd add more ginger b/c I couldn't taste it in my souffle.
Thank you for submitting this recipe! My very first attempt and it was a total success, and so easy! We will deffinately be eating this often!
This was a great recipe to try if you are looking for something gluten free and "almost" sugar free. It was really light - almost a little too spongy for my texture liking - but my friend absolutely loved it. I also inprovised and made a blueberry topping by simmering some blueberries with vanilla honey and a little cinnammon - then added a splash of soya milk and let it thicken a bit... I spooned it over the dessert and it was very tasty... I'll make it again for sure!
Be prepared to serve quickly because like any soufflé it deflates quickly. Very nice presentation light and airy but not a whole lot of flavor even after doubling the grated ginger. Couldn't taste the banana but it was still enjoyed by all. Pretty healthy dessert too.
So easy to make I couldn't believe it. It was wonderful and the house had such a nice aroma!
Nothing special. Looked great. Not sure what I expected but it was not this mushy egg dish. Probably will not make it again.
hmmm not sure what to think about this. It taste ok but nothing special. I somehow got the taste for honey cocoa powder and bananas and this is a recipe that came up in the search for which I had all the other ingredients. But I probably won't make again.
Extremely easy to make, doesn't fall even when it's cooled a bit. I would recommend adding a bit more sugar, mine just tastes extremely like banana. But hey, if you really like banana.