Banana Souffle

Rating: 4 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

A light, fluffy banana souffle.

By sugarandspite

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 souffles
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Brush 4 1-cup souffle dishes with melted butter; sprinkle the insides of the cups with sugar.

  • Set the egg yolks aside, and place the 4 egg whites into the work bowl of an electric mixer. Beat the egg whites and salt until the whites form soft peaks.

  • Place the 2 egg yolks, bananas, honey, vanilla extract, and ginger into a blender; pulse until smooth.

  • Scoop the banana mixture into a bowl; use a rubber spatula or wire whisk to gently fold 1/4 of the beaten egg whites into the banana mixture. Gently run the spatula through the center of the bowl, then around the sides of the bowl, repeating until fully incorporated. Fold in the remaining egg whites, being careful to keep as much air in the mixture as possible.

  • Spoon the souffle mixture into the prepared dishes; bake in the preheated oven until the souffles have puffed up above the baking dishes and the tops are browned, about 15 minutes. Sift a little sweetened cocoa powder over each souffle for garnish to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 100.6mg; sodium 67.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (24)

Most helpful positive review

sugarandspite
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2009
One thing I discovered while making this: the recipe fits great in either 4 1 cup small ramekins/soufflé dishes.... or between two standard ceramic coffee cups for something more casual.
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

GiftedMama
Rating: 2 stars
10/11/2010
Nothing special. Looked great. Not sure what I expected but it was not this mushy egg dish. Probably will not make it again.
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
sugarandspite
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2009
One thing I discovered while making this: the recipe fits great in either 4 1 cup small ramekins/soufflé dishes.... or between two standard ceramic coffee cups for something more casual.
Helpful
(18)
Christy Anderson
Rating: 4 stars
01/26/2010
Very very light not to mention easy. It would actually make a fun breakfast. I'd add more ginger b/c I couldn't taste it in my souffle.
Helpful
(11)
Sarah Taranoff
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2010
Thank you for submitting this recipe! My very first attempt and it was a total success, and so easy! We will deffinately be eating this often!
Helpful
(10)
Tania
Rating: 4 stars
11/13/2009
This was a great recipe to try if you are looking for something gluten free and "almost" sugar free. It was really light - almost a little too spongy for my texture liking - but my friend absolutely loved it. I also inprovised and made a blueberry topping by simmering some blueberries with vanilla honey and a little cinnammon - then added a splash of soya milk and let it thicken a bit... I spooned it over the dessert and it was very tasty... I'll make it again for sure!
Helpful
(5)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/15/2012
Be prepared to serve quickly because like any soufflé it deflates quickly. Very nice presentation light and airy but not a whole lot of flavor even after doubling the grated ginger. Couldn't taste the banana but it was still enjoyed by all. Pretty healthy dessert too.
Helpful
(4)
psychedlife
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2011
So easy to make I couldn't believe it. It was wonderful and the house had such a nice aroma!
Helpful
(3)
GiftedMama
Rating: 2 stars
10/11/2010
Nothing special. Looked great. Not sure what I expected but it was not this mushy egg dish. Probably will not make it again.
Helpful
(3)
fondukes
Rating: 3 stars
02/01/2010
hmmm not sure what to think about this. It taste ok but nothing special. I somehow got the taste for honey cocoa powder and bananas and this is a recipe that came up in the search for which I had all the other ingredients. But I probably won't make again.
Helpful
(2)
Elsa Witherow
Rating: 4 stars
09/15/2017
Extremely easy to make, doesn't fall even when it's cooled a bit. I would recommend adding a bit more sugar, mine just tastes extremely like banana. But hey, if you really like banana.
Helpful
(1)
