Apple Glazed Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 5 stars This dish was exceptional! Followed directions precisely, except I doubled apples, and we are not drinkers so I used apple juice instead of wine. Also, I didn't know whether to cover or not, so I covered first half and uncovered last half. An absolute keeper...A++++!!!! Helpful (124)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect for entertaining! I used a 4lb pork loin roast with 5 gala apples. I used 2 cups of apple butter instead of apple jelly, 2 onions, 1 1/2 cups reisling wine, 5 tablespoons balsamic vinegar. Baked in Convection oven at CONV ROAST 325 degrees for 1 1/2 hours. Covered for first hour. Uncover rest of time. Take out when you get an internal temp of 160 degrees. Let sit 10 minutes. So many compliments!!! Served with balsmati rice, spinach salad and rolls. Helpful (76)

Rating: 5 stars This is amazing! I happened to have only Empire apples and I increased it to 1 1/2 apples. In addition I only had Chardonnay which I think worked out well since the dish is a little on the sweet side anyway. Served this with long-grain brown rice and green beans. The sauce spooned over the rice flavored it wonderfully. I will definitely make this again! Helpful (73)

Rating: 5 stars Very good!! I made this using a 1 lb. 2 oz. pork tenderloin. I cut the wine (chardonnay) jelly and balsamic vinegar in half and thought that was still plenty of sauce. I had a little trouble mixing the jelly and balsamic until smooth but heating it slightly in the microwave remedied that. The sauce is thin and sweet but not too sweet and very good drizzled over the pork and apples. I didn t peel my apples but next time I would. The skins didn t get quite as soft as I would have liked. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars So good - Used a Honeycrisp instead of Gala and used Chardoney (sp? not a wine drinker) instead of Riesling because that is what my mom had on hand... EXCELLENT! Can't wait for left overs tonight!! Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious and easy! I only had a little apple jelly, so ended up using a mixture of apple jelly, apricot preserves and cherry preserves. I was worried it would be too sweet, but it came out perfect. Tender and delicious. My husband Loved it. Also, used Chardonnay (it's what I had on hand). This is definitely going in the rotation! Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars This was the best pork tenderloin I've ever had. I think there are a couple of reasons why this recipe succeeds. 1. The pork is taking a liquid bath throughout the entire cooking process, making it some of the moistest meat I've ever had. Moreover it retains its juicyness in the leftover phase and is even better if left with the original pan juices. 2. The apple components are a natural pairing for pork. Though the apples serve as more of a garnish, the apple jelly includes more liquid component and adds sweetness to an already savory pork. It pained my grandmother to admit that this recipe was better than my other grandmother's. Doesn't that make it worth it? Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is great! Every time I make it it is gone. I made a couple of minor changes. Added dried cranberries in with the apples and added mushrooms to the veggies. Also I don't bother to brown it as I usually use a loin and make it for a crowd. To do this I buy a large loin and increase th veggies put it all in a turkey roaster pour the apple mixture and the balsamic vinegar mixture over it all and turn the oven on to 250 and leave it for a few hours. I have found this works great if you can't be home all day to cook add some rolls and a salad and you have a wonderful dinner. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars DELICIOUS!!! Great dish for impressing company! I doubled the ingredients for the sauce (because I'm always worried there won't be enough) but you could just stick with the amounts called for in the recipe and have more than enough to spoon over the meat. --Made it for my mother-in-law and she was totally "wowed"!! Helpful (14)