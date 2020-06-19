Pumpkin Brownies
A twist on a classic brownie recipe--perfect for fall! Rich chocolate flavors are nicely complemented by pumpkin and spices.
Excellent! We love these. Followed the recipe, using canned organic pumpkin, mini chocolate chips and baked them in mini muffin tins. I used a small ice-cream scoop and just layered the two mixtures (did not swirl). The bake time was approx 23 min in my oven. At 18 minutes, I sprinkled additional mini choc chips and chopped walnuts on top and returned to the oven for the last 5 minutes. Perfect, delicious little bites that definately taste like autumn. By not swirling the two batters together, I think the pumpkin flavor really came through. Perfectly spiced, moist, and slightly dense. We really enjoyed these and will make them again. Thanks for sharing!Read More
Excellent! We love these. Followed the recipe, using canned organic pumpkin, mini chocolate chips and baked them in mini muffin tins. I used a small ice-cream scoop and just layered the two mixtures (did not swirl). The bake time was approx 23 min in my oven. At 18 minutes, I sprinkled additional mini choc chips and chopped walnuts on top and returned to the oven for the last 5 minutes. Perfect, delicious little bites that definately taste like autumn. By not swirling the two batters together, I think the pumpkin flavor really came through. Perfectly spiced, moist, and slightly dense. We really enjoyed these and will make them again. Thanks for sharing!
This is a delicious fall brownie. I admit I am partly responsible for authoring this recipe, but I don't think I've had a better brownie, and my girlfriend has made some serious brownies in the past. Using her already deliciously moist and dense brownie recipe as a base, the pumpkin component makes this easily the moistest baked good I've ever had. It's exactly what you'd get if a brownie and a slice of pumpkin pie had a baby.
These are incredible! I've made them 3 times since the end of October, and i am not usually a chocolate/brownie "person"...although i LOVE pumpkin desserts! The first time i made them i followed the directions exactly (except i omitted the walnuts and added ground ginger to the pumpkin half). When i added the cocoa to the the one half, it became sooo thick i could just barely spread it. And when i added the pumkin to the other half, it became very runny and there was TONS. Made the layering process a little tricky! HOWEVER they turned out absolutely amazing, if not a little cake-like. The next time i made them, i split the base batter unevenly so there was a little more batter for the chocolate half. Both halves were much easier to work with this way ( i added slightly more cocoa powder/pumpkin puree too.). In an emergency i had put them in the fridge to cool the second time i made them, and when i tried one it was MUCH chewier than the first batch which was a pleasant surprise! Maybe due to the cooling process? ANYway, these are one of the best desserts i've ever had, and one of the only things i've baked where i just can't seem to mess them up! A winner for sure ( And wonderful for impressing people ;-D ) !!
These things are evil!!! I can feel my pants getting tighter! I used half oil & half butter, because I recently saw on America's Test Kitchens that oil helps to make a chewier brownie. I minimally swirl them, so I get distinct flavors of pumpkin & chocolate. Did I mention these things are evil?! Next time I am going to sprinkle some chocolate chips & nuts on the top. I have to go and eat another one.
I made these brownies for our church's food booth at a local pumpkin farm. They were the hit of the day. I took orders for more and had to bake them the following weeks for the sale again. Since some reviews stated it was too cakey, I used only 2 eggs instead of 3 and I used pumpkin pie spice in place of the 3 spices because that is what I had on hand. Each time I doubled the recipe for a 9x13 pan(so then I used 4 eggs and only used 3 tsp of pumpkin pie spice). These brownies are scrumptious and so perfect for a fall dessert! Thank you for sharing this recipe!!
Sooooo good!! I added a little less butter, a little more cocoa, half chocolate, half butterscotch chips, a little more of the spices, and reduced the cooking time to about 35-40 minutes and they were perrrfect-- Moist and rich and soo flavorful. Definitely try!
I LOVED these brownies! I think next time I make them I might cut down on some of the butter because the pumpkin acts as a moistner as well so the brownies were a touch on the greasy side, but they were delicious none the less.
HELPFUL TIP: My oven tends to be a tad fast, but even so... I can't imagine using the full bake time!! Be sure to check on it. It only took mine 33 min to finish. Absolutely love these :) I do think adding a heaping amount cocoa powder is a must!
GREAT recipe. Flavors are perfect together. Only thing is (and many people mentioned this) that the chocolate batter is really thick while the pumpkin batter is thin. Not a problem except for spreading and swirling. I even put more "batter" in with the chocolate mixture, didn't help much. I ended up just doing chocolate on the bottom and pumpkin on top, swirled a little and poured a little caramel sauce over. Yum!
My family loved these brownies and they now ask for them on a regular basis. I double the recipe and bake them in a 9x13 pan. Always moist and delicious! The only change I make is to use half the amount of cloves it calls for. Thanks for this unique recipe for brownies!
Yummy. I gave 4 stars instead of 5 only because my boys say they're a little too spicy (the clove I think). Nice quick recipe.
I followed this recipes just as it is stated and it turned out wonderfully! Moist and chewy. I bet the base brownie recipe which this is formed from is spectacular too! Great new twist on brownies!
These are delicious. I haven't made any changes to it in regards to ingredients. The only thing I did change is instead of making layers, I pour the whole chocolate batter in the bottom and then the whole pumpkin batter on the top. I still make the swirling motions with a fork. I did try the layers once before and the chocolate layer is just to sticky and dense to be spread evenly on top of the pumpkin batter. I am addicted to these though. Perfect holiday brownies.
i substituted 1/2 cup of vegetable oil for the butter (i can't have dairy) and used a mini muffin pan for bite sized brownies. these baked up perfectly in 20 min. i will definitely be making these again soon!!!
The pumpkin and chocolate combination is unique and works well together. I only used 7 T butter with 1/4 c plus 1 T applesauce in place of the rest of the butter. I also slightly decreased the nutmeg and cloves. This makes more of a snack cake or a cake-like brownie.
I got rave reviews for these on thanksgiving. Someone even told me it was the best brownie they ever tasted! Just know that these are pretty rich and heavy. I don't think I will bother with the marble effect next time. It didn't really work out.
Made w wheat flour
To die for! These are sooooo good. I made them twice in 5 days. I did use 60% cocoa chocolate chips since that is what I had on hand.
So so so delicious. I omitted the cloves and walnuts because I didn't have them handy. Per other reviews, I poured more batter in the pumpkin bowl which made it easier to pour into the pan, but still I found it hard to marry the batters into a pretty design. But that doesn't really matter too much because they were absolutely wonderful. They didn't last a day in my house.
Wonderful! I didn't include as much cloves or nutmeg and the brownies came out perfect. Also, I didn't mix the choc chips into the batter -- I sprinkled them on top of the marbled mixture before baking. I also omitted the nuts. Thanks for this phenomenal recipe!
I took out the cloves and added a few more chocolate chips. These are fantastic! Just enough pumpkin taste.
This is REALLY close to Martha Stewart's recipe for pumpkin swirl brownies. Hers calls for only 1/2 cup of butter, 1 more egg and 1/4 tsp of cayenne. Otherwise they're fundamentally the same. That said, they ARE excellent brownies!
Absolutely delicious! Used applesauce instead of melted butter... turned out fantastic!
Great.
These are a nice change up from the usual brownie recipe - especially if you are looking for something different in that department....and an interesting way to use up any extra pumpkin. On the down side, I don't think I would enjoy these as much any other time of the year except for the Fall.
These were absolutely fantastic! There is a bit of effort (and mess) involved given the need to split the batter, but it was definitely worth it. Also, while the batter was a bit difficult to spread as other reviewers have mentioned, I used a knife and swirling-motion at the end as directed, and they came out gorgeously marbled. If you like the combination of autumn spices with pumpkin and chocolate, you really can't go wrong with these. I made a few changes to make them a bit healthier, and my husband and I both felt that they tasted just as good as if I'd followed the recipe exactly. I used 1/2 cup Smart Balance Light plus 1/4 cup extra pumpkin in place of the butter (incorporated both in the base-batter, adding the other 1/2 cup of pumpkin when directed) and only 1 cup of sugar. I used 5 packets of Stevia to make up the difference. I also omitted the nuts, but kept all else the same. The brownies baked up perfectly in 40 minutes, and they were enjoyed just as much freshly baked and warm as after a night in the fridge. This one is a definite keeper, and I know I will make them multiple times over the coming season. Thank you so much for the great recipe!!
Ha ha ha, I'm sure I did something wrong. I tried to make layered cupcakes, like one of the photos show. They fell apart completely, but it was so good, we had to serve them anyway. We mushed them into balls, and made Pumpkin Brownie truffles, rolled in cocoa and powdered sugar. I'll try it again, definitely.
UMMMMMMM
This recipe was interesting more than anything. I got good feedback especially on those who arent chocolate lovers. It kinda tastes like the mexican "abuelita" hot chocolate. Overall very good flavor! I just thought the texture was a bit off but thats just the pumpkins fault.
I was looking for recipes with pumpkin in them because I need to finish a can off. When I stumbled across this one. Very easy to make, very moist, it's different and very good. Thank you for sharing this one.
This was so amazing!! I told my husband that I could eat these all day. I used cheese cloth to sqeeze the water out of the pumpkin before I added it which solved the problem of the pumpkin batter being too thin. I also subbed the cloves for orange zest and I didn't add the chips or nuts because I like my brownies without chunks.
made these for desert on Thanksgiving.they were a big hit.
ummm AMAZING!!! I would prefer this everytime I have a brownie from now on please!
We really liked these!
Wonderful rich brownies! And I'm not a fan of pumpkin sweets. I used 1/2 c butter plus 1/4 c applesauce, and 1 c sucanat plus 1/4 c white sugar, added 1 T of flaxseed meal to the main batter, and omitted the cloves. I also used slightly less than the required nutmeg b/c I grated in fresh nutmeg, which has a stronger flavor. I baked in mini and regular muffin cups to make "brownie bites." Sorry, didn't pay attention to time in muffin pans...just kept a close eye on the oven and watched for doneness. I'd say it was less than 20 mins for even the regular muffin size.
Incredibly rich and very, very good! I made them as the recipe is written, but I think next time I'll use less margarine and possibly swap some out for unsweetened applesauce.
Shame but I did not like these. The chocolate was to thick and not spreadable at all. The pumpkin mixture was runny and didn't set well even after baking the full time. It turned out to be clumps of hard chocolate mixture in too soft pumpkin. Also, the pumpkin had too much of something, either cloves or nutmeg...it was all I could taste really. Will not ,make again.
these were a wonderful addition to our Thanksgiving dessert table. They were very moist and fudgey and pumpkin-y at the same time. I did leave out the walnuts due to allergies, but they were just delightful. I received many compliments and had to hand over the recipe.
These were so good!
Love! perfectly moist... a big hit for halloween.
These were very good. I made them for Thanksgiving since my family are all chocolate lovers. I doubled the recipe and it made a ton. Makes a very dense brownie. Instead of the individual spices it calls for, I just added pumpkin pie spice and it was wonderful.
I have made these twice: the first time leaving out chocolate chips and walnuts and the second time adding the chocolate chips. Definitely do not make this recipe unless you have the chocolate chips on hand because they are so much better with them in there! I took these to a "girl's night" of five women, and half of the plate of brownies was gone before I left. Everyone raved about how good they were. I have to say though, they turn out almost more cake like than brownies though, and they are extremely moist. Just be aware of that if you are more of a fan of a crunchier/dryer brownie because these are more like stick to your finger gooey brownies. It's not a brownie I'd make all the time either, but it was something fancy and nice for a fall get together. Overall, these were a hit!
I never thought that I would say this, but these are too sweet. I felt that they just tasted like a lot of sugar and the pumpkin and chocolate flavors didn't really come through. They are still okay, and my kids really like them. I followed the recipe exactly only changing the pan that I baked them in. As far as appearance goes, these looked so cute baked in a mini-bundt pan with a little orange glaze. May try again with a little less sugar and a little more spice.
Awesome....
These brownies might seem like a weird combo but they are not. I followed the recipe as is in an 8x8 pan and they came out very moist. They were delicious and I might make them again next year.
Absolutely delicous! By far the best brownies ever!
These were okay, but you likely may want to add more spice to bring out the flavors otherwise the recipe as written is a little dull on spice and flavor. Just so you know, this is a fluffy more cake like brownie than a dense fudgy brownie. I love the cake like brownies, so I was pleased with that. I ended up adding more spice, however, the brownie batter stuck to the pan after it was baked while the pumpkin did not. This has never happened to me before although I have been baking for a while. Because the brownie portion stuck to the pan and didn't release, it ruined my whole batch of brownies that I planned on taking to a Halloween event tonight.....
Great Recipe! Will make again. Used the comment changes: "flour" pan with cocoa and sprinkle chocolate chips on the chocolate layers. I made the brownies less cake-like by using 2 eggs and also used pistachios instead of walnuts.
Great original recipe! I was also skeptical about how it would turn out, but followed the directions exactly (with the addition of butterscotch chips) and it was excellent. Thanks!
Oh my, these have to be one of the best brownies ever! I made them in a muffin tin instead of an 8 x 8 pan because I was taking them to work. I also sprinkled the walnuts on top, because I wasn't sure who liked them or not. They were gone in record time. Those were the only minor changes that I made that don't affect the outcome of the recipe. These are absolutely perfect as is. They are more cake-like, but moist and creamy. I now have to make sure I have pumpkin on hand at all times in case I have a craving for these! Thanks for sharing this delicious recipe!
Everyone really liked these. The flavor combo was very interesting, though I wasn't quite as keen on them. They were a great texture and a different fall treat to enjoy.
My husband made and loved these. He took over my tradition of making pumpkin chocolate chip muffins every fall. After trying this it has the same great flavors and much easier to make than waiting on muffins to bake and refill. They are moist and delicious. Will still make the muffins, but this gives us something to take to fall gatherings for the desert end of the meal.
Amazing!! I entered in the fall fair and won first with them. I followed the recipe exactly but layered the batters in mini muffin tins for presentation purposes and did not put walnuts or chocolate chips in. In the muffin tins they only baked for 15-20 minutes. A great recipe!
These brownies turned out amazing! They are more of a cakey bar than a brownie, but they are delicious! I doubled the recipe and used a 9x13 pan. I just spread all of the chocolate batter on the bottom, then spread all of the pumpkin batter over top and swirled it. Instead of using walnuts in the pumpkin batter, I chopped up white choco chips and added them. Turned out great! Very rich!
I scaled down the recipe and they came out perfect.
Terrific recipe! Friends and family loved them. I substituted 1/2 butter for applesauce and 1/2 flour for whole wheat flour.
Most excellent! Smells wonderful while baking! Didn't survive long at my house - all gone!
I started mixing up the ingredients for these brownies then much to my dismay, I opened the cupboard and had no chocolate chips. I went ahead and made them anyway and they're delicious, but the extra chocolate from the chips would make them even better. Thanks for the recipe!
These are AMAZING!!!!!! Totally yummy!
Excellent autumn brownies! I made these for a small group and they got rave reviews and were gobbled up! My only changes were to reduce the amount of butter (1/2 cup) and I layered the pumpkin mixture on top of the chocolate mixture instead of swirling them together.
This recipe was very good. The brownie batter was so delicious, I almost just ate that :). It would be a good way to get rid of leftover pumpkin from Thanksgiving. I didn't add the nuts so maybe next time I will try that and it might get five stars instead of four.
This recipe was good but it was more cake-like than a brownie. The only trouble I had was spreading the brownie batter in the pan. It was too thick to spread. If I make this again, I will sprinkle the chocolate chips on top of the brownie batter rather than mix them in as it was difficult to spread with them in the batter.
It's very cake-like and not chewy-brownie-like, and I wasn't wild about the cloves. But, it's a nice change for a sweet fall dessert and my four kids mowed through it like steak tar tar. UPDATE 10/14/12: I'm bumping this up to 5 stars because peo keep requesting it & I keep making it!
I just made these today and I have to THANK YOU SO MUCH for this GREAT Recipe. These are just awesome and I made them exactly as written expect I used fresh pumpkin and not canned. I did add some cream cheese frosting which really takes them to the next level of FANTASTIC Brownies. Thanks again for the recipe, I don't think I will ever buy box brownies again.
**Had to make tons for a party, so I used a box of brownie mix and made this recipe but only added pumpkin ingredients; doubled the pumpkin puree, cinnamon,and nutmeg then used pecans and a dash of cloves. Poured 1/2 brownie mix in bottom of 9x 13 pan then 3/4 of pumpkin mixture then the rest of brownie mix and then pumpkin. Used a knife to swirl, no problems. Loved it!
Yummy!! next time will probally only layer once and swirl, but still taste wonderful
It was good, very strong taste. Went to try a different kind of brownie after and all I could taste was pumpkin. Its def something you have to eat within a day or two. had another brownie four days later and the texture totally changed.
I thought these were sooooo good. husband wasn't a fan though.
I love pumpkin, but wasn't sure about pumpkin and brownie together. These were really great though! I did the brownie layer on the bottom and the pumpkin layer on top. They looked and tasted great. I made homemade chocolate frosting for them...awesome!
These are unbelievably good! I did a horrible job of separating the batter into halves, so I had more pumpkin than chocolate, but that did nothing to take away from the flavor. These are so moist and delicious - I'll never look at a "plain" brownie the same way again! I used fresh pumpkin puree - maybe a bit more than what was called for. They came out a bit on the cake-like side, but I absolutely LOVE these brownies! Thanks for sharing, CroqueMadame!
These were good, more like cake. Maybe change the name to Pumpkin and Chocolate Cake.
I thought this was fabulous although I did make a mistake on my first try because I was in a rush and needed to bake something for an office party for the next day as I almost mixed the cocoa powder in with the flour as you do for brownies. I scooped out as much as I could and went ahead and made it. It was a great hit with everyone and everyone asking for the recipe. I will agree though it is not exactly brownie like but more like snack cake. Very delicious though!!!!!!!!!!!!! I just made it again today as I have lots of pumpkin. Do not be afraid to try unless you don't care for pumpkin all that much like my husband. Don't care though all te more for us!
Delicious! Big hit at Thanksgiving dinner! I must not have split the batter up evenly because there ended up being more pumpkin than brownie, but it was still yummy. Next time I'll try dividing the batters better!
I made these for a baby shower and everyone really liked them. (I doubled the recipe and left out the nuts for personal preference.) I did have some trouble with the marbling effect because my batters sat for a while before I put them in the pan and they got pretty stiff. I baked it for about an hour since I doubled it. Thanks for the recipe!
I made these exactly like the recipe, only cutting the amount of cloves and nutmeg in half for my ownt tastes. These didn't keep very well for me, the pumpkin layer held too much moisture and they became rather sticky. I wasn't blown away by these, and probably wouldn't make them again, but it was a way to use up some extra pumpkin puree I had.
These were delish. Had lots of fresh pumpkin left over from Halloween treats and dinners. It was great using fresh pumpkin. Great job.
these are delicious and moist. i could have baked them a bit longer and i think they would have been a little better and next time i make them i'll cut back the butter a bit as it seemed to be seeping out of the mixture but they tasted delicous and i would definitely make them again.
Brownies turned out very moist, but we just weren't crazy about the flavor. I served with whipped cream and took them to work, no one really liked them. Sorry, had high hopes.
These were delicious! I left out the cloves and of course substituted out some of the butter to make it healthier. I also used whole-wheat flour instead of white flour.
I wanted to try something different and since I love chocolate and pumpkin I decided on this recipe. It is to die for. I took the batch over to the flower shop where my Mom used to work and they said the same thing. They could not believe how good they were. I am making several batches to use for a fund raiser. They should sell quickly. Thanks for the great recipe.
AMAZING!! I used only one cup of agave in place of sugar and cut the butter in half, adding extra pumpkin in place of it. Left out the nuts, just a personal preferance. Will definitely revisit SOON.
When I had these just out of the oven, I thought they were okay but not amazing. The next day, though, I am completely sold. They're not beautiful, but they are delicious and unique and marries my loves of chocolate and pumpkin. I took others advice and reduced the butter (6T, replaced with apple sauce, could probably reduce it some more), halved the baking powder to make less cake-like (worked great), and used scant measures of the spices. It didn't take the full time to bake.
These were just ok. I am no baking expert, but I think 2 eggs would have made them more "fudge like" and thus more of a brownie in my mind. They seemed much more of a cake than a brownie. That being said, maybe a nice cream cheese frosting would have helped, or just one less egg. I also thought the walnuts seemed a little out of place, wish I would have saved them for choco chip cookies. Sorry, I don't think I will try this again : /
I made this recipe without the nuts and chips, simply because I didn't have any in the house. The brownies got rave reviews...though I will admit, I didn't think they were as amazing as everyone else did. Next time I will try with the mix-ins. Maybe that is the magic ingredient.
These brownies came out exactly like they should have. The chocolate layer was very moist. I guess I just don't like the combination of chocolate and pumpkin as much as some people do.
two of my favorite things: pumpkin and chocolate. super moist and yummy!
Super yummy! I'm not usually a fan of brownies, but I'm definitely a fan of these ones! Very moist. My husband who loves brownies thought they were very tasty too. This recipe is a keeper.
Sorry, these brownies just didn't do it for me. I followed the directions, baked them per directions. They seemed done, toothpick came out dry. They were way too wet at the pumpkin parts. I could salvage the edges but the middle was way too moist to serve...
Yummy!!!
These are excellent! I used milk chocolate chips in place of the nuts, but otherwise followed the recipe.
These are great! I love that they're fall-flavoured in a mellow way. I made them in a 9" pan and just spread the 2 flavours one on top of the other. Baked for about 35 mins, and they're perfect! Fudgey and delicious. (omitted the nuts)
The way to know an excellent recipe is that you can alter it for health and it's still a winner. That was this recipe. I subbed out half the butter with a low saturated fat spread (Can't Believe Not Butter Light) and the other half with super-healthy chia gel (mix 1 tbsp ground chia seeds in water and let gel). I used 1 tsp organic stevia extract (NOW brand has no aftertaste) for half the sugar and I subbed in whole white wheat flour (not red wheat) and they still looked good, tasted very moist, and were a winner at church (where they usually only tolerate my healthy food :-). I even made a nut free batch for the priest (he's allergic) and it turned out very well too. I did lower the cloves (as I ran out) but that worked so I'll keep it at a "pinch" as they can be strong and are disliked by many. I also subbed with mini chocolate chips but the same amount (as that's all I had). Still the texture was awesome and *I* loved that I wasn't feeding them high calories nor something that would spike blood sugar (the lower sugar, nuts and whole wheat keep it from spiking). This is an EXCELLENT recipe! Thank you for sharing it. I will make it often - oh, and the leftovers froze well - tasted the same the following week when I served it again. Can't beat that!
These are awesome! Very moist; followed the recipe exactly. Thanks!
YUMMMMMMMY!!!!!!!! I didn't add the nuts - but that didn't seem to deter my friends from nearly licking the plate clean! Thanks for sharing such a yummy snack! I enjoy a rich, pumpkin flavor - I'll most likely add more spices to the pumpkin layers the next time I bake these brownies.
AWESOME!! Don't change a thing!
These are perfect. The only thing I did was use pumpkin pie spice instead of spices as it was what I had on hand. Also left out nuts as kids don't like. Will be making it to hand out to adult trick or treaters! Thanks for sharing.
These are so yummy! I had to leave out the walnuts. I did end up adding more pumpkin and choco chips, just to finish up the bags! Which I think, made it take longer to bake but the end result: FABULOUS!!!
Such a yummy recipe. A perfect brownie for the fall. It's like pumpkin bread with a chocolate chip brownie mixed in. I did add less butter and only used 1/2 of a cup. Turned out perfect.
