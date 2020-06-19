Pumpkin Brownies

The way to know an excellent recipe is that you can alter it for health and it's still a winner. That was this recipe. I subbed out half the butter with a low saturated fat spread (Can't Believe Not Butter Light) and the other half with super-healthy chia gel (mix 1 tbsp ground chia seeds in water and let gel). I used 1 tsp organic stevia extract (NOW brand has no aftertaste) for half the sugar and I subbed in whole white wheat flour (not red wheat) and they still looked good, tasted very moist, and were a winner at church (where they usually only tolerate my healthy food :-). I even made a nut free batch for the priest (he's allergic) and it turned out very well too. I did lower the cloves (as I ran out) but that worked so I'll keep it at a "pinch" as they can be strong and are disliked by many. I also subbed with mini chocolate chips but the same amount (as that's all I had). Still the texture was awesome and *I* loved that I wasn't feeding them high calories nor something that would spike blood sugar (the lower sugar, nuts and whole wheat keep it from spiking). This is an EXCELLENT recipe! Thank you for sharing it. I will make it often - oh, and the leftovers froze well - tasted the same the following week when I served it again. Can't beat that!