Vegan Split Pea Soup II

4.3
108 Ratings
  • 5 66
  • 4 30
  • 3 3
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

At the restaurant, this easy soup sold out in no time!

Recipe by Elaine Hallyburton

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large saucepan. Cook and stir carrot, onion, celery and curry for about 5 minutes. Add the water, peas and salt. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 45 to 50 minutes, or until very thick.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 2.3g; sodium 400.6mg. Full Nutrition
