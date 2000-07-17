Vegan Split Pea Soup II
At the restaurant, this easy soup sold out in no time!
This was a very tasty and filling recipe! It was also quite simple to make, although I did make some minor adjustments. I suggest soaking the split peas overnight (or for a minimun of two hours in hot water, if you're short on time). I also slightly reduced the amount of split peas used and, instead, included some finely chopped cabbage. Finally, when all the veggies were tender, I blended them for a creamier texture. Add a dash of black pepper and you're good to go! Yum!Read More
I used green split peas instead of yellow ones, and I soaked them overnight as other users had suggested. I also doubled the recipe. Otherwise I followed it exactly, but it turned out very bland and WAY too watery. I am not sure if the kind of split peas make a difference, but I would definitely suggest seasoning this more, and using probably 1/2 to 2/3 the amount of water it calls for.Read More
I really love this recipe. I soak the peas overnight, then cook them for 1 hour before making the soup. I also add a 1/2 cup of barley. I used curry and added cumin as well. I thought it was much better the second day, so now I just make it in advance and it freezes well too!
Absolutely yummy! Hearty enough to be gobbled up by my two meat-loving menfolk and healthy enough for weight-conscious me. I doubled the recipe, added a couple diced redskinned potatoes, and dumped considerably more curry in it because we like things savory. Really, really good. Make sure to soak those yellow split peas either overnight, or boil them a couple minutes in six cups of water and let them sit for a couple hours. They take a really long time to soften up otherwise, and it's difficult to keep the rest of the soup from scorching.
This was the best split pea soup I have ever made. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of using green split peas instead of yellow. When the soup was done, I put half of it in a blender, pureed it and mixed it back into the rest of the soup to make it thicker. The recipe says it makes 6 servings but I ate almost half of it for lunch today. It was so good I kept going back to the pot for more.
This soup has become a staple in our house. I double the curry because we love it and usually add a diced red potato. Delicious.
Very easy, inexpensive and healthy! I wanted leftovers for the week so doubled all the ingredients and used my slow cooker. I sauteed the carrot, celery and onion as directed then combined with peas, water, curry, water in slow cooker. Set on high for five hours - no need to soak the peas beforehand! Also, used red thai curry paste instead of powder, delicious!
HOLY MOLY! This is the best recipe on this site!!! I add some cayenne because we like it a little spicier! Oh My, you must try this soup!! I make it with some smushy bread- it's so tasty!
Yum! And easy. However, I will double the recipe next time - it only served 2 at my house, with no leftovers. I also recommend soaking the peas for a couple hours.
Really good! I added 2 small diced potatoes, like another reviewer, and also 4 cloves of garlic and 2 tsp Penzeys Sunny Paris seasoning. It was delicious.
it was pretty good and easy to make - but it had to cook for a lot longer before the peas were actually mushy like we like it - and it was really watery - too much for me - i added some smoked sausage and that really helped with flavor
Very simple but delicious!
This is a delicious recipe and is perfect for a snowy winter day! I took the suggestions from other posts and soaked the peas, added cumin, potatoes and extra curry. I also added a tsp of fresh garlic and ground black pepper. It was amazing!
This was good, but I found it too salty. However, that may have been because I added frankfurters into the soup while it was cooking.
I really liked this, thanks for sharing!
Not a bad recipe. Tasted great and everyone liked it. Used green split peas but otherwise followed it exactly. Liked the curry, but it still needed some seasoning. Added pepper, onion powder and garlic powder for more flavor. Will make again with the added seasoning. LOVE the idea that it is a tasty...vegetarian...split pea soup.
Tasted really good...I added some diced red potatoes and minced garlic. It took longer than 50 minutes for the peas to soften (maybe close to 2 hours), even though I soaked them for 3 hours beforehand.
loved it! i made it for st patty's day. i added cabbage to it and it was delish! i used more seasonings; curry, cumin, and some dried herbs. i also used half green split peas. put in the crock pot and WALA!
Wonderful, flavorful soup, easy to make for a filling, vegetarian entree. I did sub chicken broth for the water this time, but it is fabulous either way. Since I love curry, I doubled, and added some minced garlic. (I add garlic to everything). As others suggested, you may want to increase the cooking time if you don't presoak.
Not bad at all. The thickness was just right. The only problem I had was it was a bit bland. My son added more salt to his and thought it was way better so I tried that too and I have to agree. I am not much of a salt eater but it sure brought out the flavor just by adding a bit more and it didn't taste salty.
I made this soup when I was fasting and it was great. Very easy and my friends also loved it. I will make this soup over and over. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
As others have said you need to soak the split peas before making this. I only did it for an hour and it wasn't long enough, the peas were still crunchy, but we kind of like it that way so it was still really good. I also did use broth instead of water and added garlic and potatoes. I think next time I may throw it all in the slow cooker! Thanks for the recipe!
I gave it 5 stars because it's so good. However, the color of it does not make people want to eat it. I had to coax them...but once they did taste it, they cleaned their bowlsl. :)
This was extremely easy to make and tasty. I am at a high altitude and needed to cook over an hour, and add more water. As a main course it is about three servings.
i just finished making this soup. i followed the directions but i left out the celery as i didnt have any. but i added another cup of peas (i only had frozen peas). After cooking it for about 50 minutes i tasted it and i was very dissapointed with the taste. i blended it and added some milk and cooked it a bit more but yet it tasted awful. i will not be making this again.
I found this soup to be delicious, but I added a Tbsp of curry powder and still found it to be quite subtle. I also pureed my soup to get a smoothish texture at the end, and soaked my split peas for about 3 hours before cooking.
This was very good. I didn't have any celery on hand but I didn't miss it.
Very good. I'm not usually a fan of split peas. I prefer thicker soups, and plan to puree half the recipe next time. I'll try adding potatoes, too, but this is a good basic soup without changing a thing.
I really liked the soup. I varied the recpe slightly by adding tomatoes, bean sprouts, and bell peppers. I also added some scotch bonet peppers for a kick. However, the cooking takes a lot longer then 45 min with all of my alterations.
This soup is easy to make and very satisfying. I added 3 bay leaves while it simmered and kept it covered the entire time. Curry is a nice choice of seasoning for split pea soup. Thank you!
This was delicious, simple to make, healthy. What more could you ask for? I served with steamed rice.
This was a pretty simple but great dish. I love spicy things so I added a few splashes of hot sauce. Very good and healthy.
So awesome and so easy!!!
I had to cook it alot longer...anothyer 1/2 hr to absorb more of the water. It never became really thick,or perhapsI don't know what really thick was meant to be. Peas were still a little textured to my taste. I was afraid to overcook. It was ok, but then I decided to put it in a blender. mmmmmm yummmee that was.much better IMHO. Ate the wholething myself for dinner
Great soup even for a meat lover, you won't even miss the ham
good but not amazing.
Very easy, yummy, filling and best of all - FAST! Great recipe!
VERY good. The cooking time is a little light -- an hour is closer. Also, unless you want the soup to be the consistency of mud, you'll need to add back about a cup of water during the course of cooking. I put this through a blender when it was finished, too.
This is the BEST split pea recipe I have ever found! I omitted the carrots (only because I didn't have any on hand) added garlic and used green split peas. Was not watery at all and I did not need to soak my beans at all. OMG it's the best!
Super yummy! I used green split peas and added some new potatoes. Also added more curry and salt but I like a lot of flavor.
This recipe was really easy to make, and it tasted great. My husband even loved it, and usually if it doesn't have meat or dairy he won't like it!
Easy, inexpensive, delicious and healthy. Great leftover. I added garlic but it also tastes great without it.
I liked this. I thought it was good and I have no major complaints. I like that it didn't require lots of chopping. Although, I did only get 3 servings. I will definitely double the recipe, if I make it again. I used 1/2 of a lighter colored split pea and half green for variety. It was done in the time stated. I did have to add 2 additional cups of water while it cooked, which was no big deal. I would consider cutting the salt back, but only because it yielded less servings than suggested.
This needed a lot more spice than the recipe calls for. I also had trouble getting the peas to cook to the very soft consistency I wanted and I had even cooked them a bit beforehand. I pureed it in the blender in the end.
I doubled it, and added a sprig of rosemary and a bay leaf. it was excellent. I'm newer to cooking and learned the hard way that if the peas you buy are too old, they will never soften. But when you have good peas, this is a lovely, tasty dish that lasted all week!
My family did not like this soup at all.
I quadrupled the curry and used the full amount of salt (usually I use half the salt when I cook). But it is cheap, easy, and filling. The leftovers are better than the first night.
Family Favorite. I used frozen mirepoix recipe from Kroger. Same great taste.
I added more veggies and it came out much better than I thought it would. I will definitely make this again.
The peas were crunchy after 50 min., so I simmered them for 5-6 more hours - then the soup was done. Also I added 1 red bell pepper chopped; plus 4 tsp. beef bullion to the water. (Will try chicken bullion next time!) :-[)
Great recipe!!! I added two teaspoons of curry instead of one and a little cayenne pepper. YUM!!!
Very tasty. I used green split peas instead of yellow because I couldn't find any at the store and it still turned out great!
Excellent! I used this recipe as a base and made some minor adjustments. I did not use carrots or celery but instead sauteed peppers, onions, and garlic with the curry, which I nearly doubled. I cut back a little bit on the water and added more if needed. Towards the end of simmering I added a bunch of fresh kale. I also didn't simmer it until the peas were completely liquid. Absolutely delicious and the kale adds some extra vitamins!
I followed the recipe exactly except when it was time to mix the split pea water with the vegetables, I just poured in some of the water to get all of the spices from the pan of vegetables to the pot of peas. Tasted delicious! I also simmered the peas for about 10 minutes before actually making the soup and let them soak for one hour. It did help the peas soften up but I blended the soup at the end anyways since I prefer creamier textured split pea soup. For someone who doesn't like peas at all normally, this soup was great! If you don't like peas, don't let the smell of them boiling dissuade you from trying it, you'll love it!
Tasty soup. I had to preboil and simmer the split peas for 30 min. I then used my immersion blender on the split peas and water. When the peas were almost done simmering, I stirfried the other veggies. Then I added the veggies to the split peas, and simmered everything for 1 hr. Switching up the order, boiling the split peas, and using the immersion blender made the split peas softer and mushier, making it a much better soup for me.
This is delicious and easy to make! Very thick so I put it over rice.
Awesome
i doubled the carrots and celery and soaked the peas overnight. An excellent soup for Gluten free diets too.
I added leeks, and a little bacon fat. (We're faux vegans.) I also doubled it and am so glad I did. Everyone loved it.
Made a larger portion. Came out terrific. Perfect split pea soup taste & consistency.
Delicious.... the hint of curry is perfect!
Bland and unappealing
Doubled recipe & used a whole bag of split peas. Added cumin and garam masala. Also used vegetable broth in addition to water. Would make again.
Smells wonderful! Easy to make. Nice flavor!
I liked the flavors; did bump up the curry a bit.
Tasted great and really easy to make. I have a quibble with the serving size, though. I made it exactly as written and barely got 3 good-size servings. I did cook it until it got quite thick.
Our go-to split pea soup recipe. I always double it and add barley. Perfect.
This was delicious. I used 2x the carrots and curry and was very pleased!
Love this soup!! I don't soak the peas (I use green), just cook it a bit longer. Other than that I follow the original recipe. Everyone loves it and asks for the recipe.
I loved it!, but I made some minor changes after reading several review and substituted some ingredients which I did not have: - Doubled the amount of curry powder. It was still subtle but it added complexity to the taste. - Added 1 tsp of chopped garlic - Added 1 potato in small cubes (I did not have any carrots) - Added a pinch of spicy dried red pepper - I also used green split peas (I did not have yellow) The soup was great, but next time I will double the recipe, we barely had enough for 4 medium bowls. Also, the texture is a bit runny, my suggesiton is to add maybe 1/2 cup less or simmer uncovered.
Great recipe and so easy to make! I also added butternut squash and a little bit of cayenne pepper. It’s delicious!!
I followed the directions closely (used broth instead of water, plus black pepper)but after reading the reviews, I was worried that it would take forever for the soup to get ready. I threw the soup into my electrical pressure cooker for 15 minutes and enjoyed the very delicious, creamy soup. Highly recommend this recipe.
I have made many split pea soup recipes and never found "The one!" until today. This is by far the best recipe I've ever made and it's going into my family recipe cook book so that my kids have it forever. The only thing that I changed was to add some chopped garlic to the recipe and a bit more curry and since I had split GREEN peas on hand that's what I used, that's it! If you love split pea soup then this recipe is a must to make, you won't be sorry.
Awesome recipe! Very easy to make. I soaked green peas over night, peeled and diced a brown potato, and upped the spices a tad (based on the previous reviews), oh and I added a teaspoon of marjoram and 2 cloves of chopped garlic. I used my emersion blender to thinken it up a little, making sure I left some potatoes so it didn't feel like eating baby food. HUGE HIT! Absolutely going to make this again. Thank you so much for sharing!
Great recipe! we did everything folks suggested - soak over night, add cumin, add potatoes (we do red), blend 1/2 when almost done to smooth it out.
First off, this recipe is DELISH! I highly recommend it. Of course, I made a couple changes based on necessity. First, I had no curry so used turmeric in its place. Most importantly, however, is cook time. It took almost 5 hours for the green peas that I used to soften. Plus, a LOT more fluid. I used chicken broth instead of water and I ended up using two additional cups of chicken broth in order to cook the peas to the proper consistency. Luckily, I started this early in the day. In was well worth the wait and I will definitely make it again!
Bland and watery.
Love this in the winter. I add extra cumin and curry to increase the spice. Its so yummy!
I found it very delicious, the curry added an extra zest to it, I used split green peas. such a simple recipe!!! I also used basil and thyme, also added veggie bouillon to the broth extra tasty
Good tasting soup and real easy to prepare. I used vegetable broth instead of water too. Also added 2 diced red skin potatoes and a can of white beans, rinsed. I'm always surprised when the recipe does not say add some pepper which I did and added 2 cloves of garlic. I didn't find a need to soak the split peas, used all I had about a 1.5 cups and will blend half the soup to add some creaminess and than combine. Some people might say that I changed the whole recipe by my additions, but I know what I like and only use recipes as a suggested started. It's not even done yet and I can't stop tasting it!!!
Very simple to make. I added a little extra salt, pepper and red chili flakes when serving.
Pretty good. Original recipe needed some modifications, though. I doubled the recipe, and made the following mods: - used green split-peas instead of yellow - added 3 shredded potatoes - added 2 cubed potatoes (my son LOVES potatoes in pretty much any soup) - added a teaspoon of garam masala - replaced 4 cups of water with vegetable broth - added a couple cups of water due to the added potatoes. I also pureed about 1/3 of the cooked soup in our Vitamix to make it a bit more creamy. Result? everyone loved it! :) Will definitely make it again. But next time I may add some soy or rice milk to make it even more creamy.
I loved it!!! My two year old devoured it and asked for seconds. It was so amazing and filling. I used 1/2 tsp of curry paste to substitute the curry powder and it gave it a tiny kick which just pushed it over the top. I will absolutely be making this again.
Nice soup, couldn't be easier to make. I doubled the curry
Delicious and healthy! Love the creamy texture.
I doubled this recipe and to it I added 1 pound of cooked, diced, smoked turkey bacon. Also 4 chicken bouillon cubes and soaked the peas overnight.I only used green peas. In the morning I washed the peas and then added all the ingredients. This tasted as good as regular split pea recipes Ive used with a fatty pork bone but this is way healthier. Will make this again and again, yummy.
I used green split peas because that's all I had, but it's a wonderful soup and even meat lovers love this (and don't miss the ham!). It's a quick and easy soup too. I do however suggest doubling it if it's to be a main course soup.
Good base recipe and I love the addition of curry powder. I think that made the soup! 4 stars due to things I changed based on reviews. I read suggestions of soaking the split peas (I only had green and boiled water then soaked for one hour). I also used vegetable broth instead of water and omitted salt due to seeing reviews talking about blandness. Everything else was the same! I ended up simmering uncovered for 45 minutes and covered for 30 minutes to get the right consistency. I’ll definitely be making again (with the revisions of course)!!
