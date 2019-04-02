Pressure Cooker Carnitas
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 152.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 15.5g 31 %
carbohydrates: 2.8g 1 %
dietary fiber: 1g 4 %
sugars: 0.9g
fat: 8.6g 13 %
saturated fat: 2g 10 %
cholesterol: 42.6mg 14 %
vitamin a iu: 85.9IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 6.2mg 48 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 20 %
vitamin c: 13.5mg 23 %
folate: 8.9mcg 2 %
calcium: 26.4mg 3 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 19.8mg 7 %
potassium: 275mg 8 %
sodium: 131.2mg 5 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 45 %
calories from fat: 77.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.