Pressure Cooker Carnitas

126 Ratings
  • 5 93
  • 4 23
  • 3 5
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

Perfect for taco bars! This can be easily adapted to a slow cooker, but the pressure cooker really seals in the flavor and cuts down on cooking time. All the leftover broth from the pressure cooker is packed full of flavor, great as a starter for chile verde, and freezes well. Serve carnitas with white corn tortillas, guacamole and pico.

By yellowpairs hearts

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
7 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the oil into a pressure cooker over medium-high heat. Brown the pork cubes on all sides in the hot oil, and stir in the poblano, jalapeno, and serrano peppers, onion, garlic, coriander, cumin, and beef broth. Lock the lid onto the pressure cooker, bring the cooker up to pressure, and reduce heat to keep the pressure steady.

    Advertisement

  • Cook under medium steady pressure for 1 hour, remove the cooker from the heat, place in the sink, and run cold water over the lid of the cooker until the pressure has been released. Carefully remove the lid, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 42.6mg; sodium 131.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022