Pressure Cooker Carnitas

This is the best. It doesn't get dried out like I've found to be true with slow cooker carnitas recipes. I made it exactly as written with one minor change -I used boneless country ribs and kept them in the whole strips (mostly, after cutting out the excess fat). This made it easier to separate out the meat at the end. We didn't eat the peppers or anything. That's not traditional, they didn't look appetizing as they were totally spent, and my kids wouldn't have liked it. As it was, it was just a tiny bit spicy on the back side of it (if you know what I mean). It was enough for my husband and I to appreciate the nuance but not too much for my kids, one of whom does NOT do spicy, to object to. She noticed it but didn't complain. After literally decades of doing carnitas in the slow cooker, I will never be going back. This is going to become one of our favorite repeat recipes.