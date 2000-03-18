Vegan Taco Chili

A chili using no meat, eggs or dairy products. Tastes great in a bread bowl and is easy to make! This soup should never be made the same way twice! Add red, green or yellow bell peppers in the first step, experiment with the beans, or add whatever your heart desires. For a non-veggie dish, add 1 lb ground beef and some sour cream. This soup should never be made the same way twice! Add red, green or yellow bell peppers in the first step, experiment with the beans, or add whatever your heart desires. For a non-veggie dish, add 1 lb ground beef and some sour cream.
Absolutely delicious! I did add the following spices per another chili recipe: 1 tbl chili powder, 1/2 tsp salt, 1 tsp ground cumin, 1tsp dried oregano, 1 tsp cocoa powder, 1/2 tsp red pepper sauce.
BMAPPLE
Rating: 4 stars
01/09/2001
nice and tastie! A nice base of ingrediants give this vegan chili a well balanced flavor and a perfect texture. ( Add a little more garlic to make me really happy!) I love open ended recipes and this is no exception. Mix it up or add something off the wall,have fun!
Great base recipe. In addition to the ingredients listed I added a can of chick peas and a can of black beans. Also, I added a 1/2 TBS of cumin, 1/2 TBS of crushed red pepper, 1 TBS of chili powder, 1 extra minced clove of garlic, 1 TSP of tobasco sauce, and substituted coriander for the parsley. I cooked in the crockpot on low for four hours. Turned out great!
This a great base recipe. I used three kinds of beans, kidney, black and northern beans. I also added a ton of epices. I added tons of cumin and chili powder. I also added garlic powder and some hot sauce. I topped with sour cream and some cheese since I am lacto-ovo.
Being new to the vegan world, I still have the hankern' for meat on my palate when I eat chili. So, I used baby portobello mushrooms to "beef" up the flavor. I think that's what gave it an odd earthy taste on the first bite. However, that quickly fades as I ate more and more. And I couldn't stop shoveling it in because this chili recipe is so satisfying with following a few of the reviewers' suggestions. As it stands, it was too weak for our spicey-lovin' palates. So, we added cayenne pepper and chili powders AND tabasco sauce to taste (I heated these spices in a pan to allow the flavors to blossom before I added it to the chili). I also added about a 1/2 tbsp. cocoa powder and it did round out and blend the flavors quite nicely, but not where you'd say, "Did someone put cocoa in here?" I added about 2 c. each of homemade black beans and chickpeas to really thicken it up. I gave it only 4 stars though just because of that funky earthy taste right at the beginning. If you're not ready for it, it could cause you to not allow yourself to dig further into the pot. But keep going - it's worth it! So filling and delicious. Tastes great the following day(s) and freezes great. Daiya brand shredded cheddar was a great topper. (I refuse to use any other kind of vegan "cheese".) DELICIOUS - highly recommend.
I loved this recipe. Just one question, where's the taco?? Anyway, this was easy, makes a lot and you can literally add or subtract ingredients to your liking. For example, I added one additional can of mexi corn and omitted mushrooms. Alo, I added a pk of mild chili seasoning mix. And 1 lb of Morningstar veggie crumbles, sautéed lightly first. Threw in crockpot, cooked for 90 minutes and done. Will be making another batch soon. This one is a keeper! Oh, and you can decide how the tacos fit in!
This is a keeper. As often as I make chili, and despite this recipe using many of the same ingredients I tend to use, this tasted different! In a good, more flavorful way. Uses more tomato sauce than I usually do, for one. Also because I didn't have as much tomato sauce as the recipe calls for, I subbed a can of Rotel. Since I was using stuff with a little kick already, I didn't add any spices. My family enjoyed it over Fritos with shredded cheese and sour cream. (Ouch.) I had mine plain!
