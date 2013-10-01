Chocolate Bread Pudding

3.9
11 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 0
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This is a rich dessert, but well worth the calories. I serve with a creme anglaise sauce, too.

Recipe by Mina

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
additional:
5 hrs 45 mins
total:
8 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pudding
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
PUDDING
SAUCE

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Slice baguette in 1/4 inch slices and brush one side with melted butter. Place on a baking sheet and into preheated oven until golden, about 1 minute.

  • Melt chocolate chips in microwave or double boiler. Set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan over low heat, heat cream and milk until warm. Do not scald.

  • In a large bowl beat eggs, egg yolks, 1/2 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon vanilla until smooth. Blend in warm cream mixture a little at a time. Whisk egg mixture into melted chocolate until smooth.

  • Arrange toasted bread slices, buttered side up, in prepared dish until dish is full. Pour chocolate mixture over bread and let rest 40 minutes, until liquid is absorbed.

  • Line a roasting pan with a damp kitchen towel. Place baking dish on towel, inside roasting pan, and place roasting pan on oven rack. Fill roasting pan with boiling water to reach halfway up the sides of the baking dish. Bake 40 to 50 minutes, until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let rest 8 hours or overnight.

  • To make sauce, melt unsweetened chocolate in small saucepan over low heat. Stir in 1 tablespoon butter until melted. Stir in boiling water, 1/2 cup sugar and corn syrup until smooth. Increase heat to medium and bring to a boil Boil gently 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla.

  • To serve: Warm bottom of baking dish, loosen edges of pudding with a knife then invert cold pudding onto a serving platter. Serve with warm chocolate sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
850 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 67.1g; fat 62.7g; cholesterol 410.4mg; sodium 276.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022