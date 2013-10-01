Chocolate Bread Pudding
This is a rich dessert, but well worth the calories. I serve with a creme anglaise sauce, too.
Yum, yum, yum! I was looking for a more "traditional" holiday dessert, and this was perfect. Unbelievably good. One thing I did differently was I heated the pudding before serving (recipe says just warm bottom). I highly recommend it.
Did not care for this recipe. Bread did not soak well in the pudding mixture so it turned out tough and the color of the pudding was not pleasant. Tasted OK, though. If I make it again, I will use bread with softer crust and cube it instead of slicing.
Oh my goodness, this was marvelous!!!
Very, very good. The chocolate sauce really makes the dessert superb. I can't wait to have some of this with a hot coffee. Thanks for posting this!
Very good recipe. Turns out wonderfully every time I make it!
YUMMY!! My MIL usually makes a white choc. bread pudding with a butter whisky sauce. I am taking this one over for dinner tonight - I think it will be a nice change. The chocolate sauce it FAB. I did not, however, butter and bake the bread - my bread was already a leftover, stale loaf, & I didn't feel the need to toast it. I just added a couple TBS of butter to the egg/milk mix. Also, I used 1C heavy cream a 3C vanilla soy. As it is what I had on hand.
This was not to my liking. The bread did not soak up the batter and floated at the top of the mixture. The result: soupy chocolate egg custard with stale bread on top.
