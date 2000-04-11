Easy Four Cheese Lasagna

4.4
145 Ratings
  • 5 92
  • 4 35
  • 3 14
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This makes a very authentic tasting lasagna, rich, cheesy and very filling.

Recipe by Witched

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9x13 dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a blender or with an electric mixer, blend tomato sauce and cottage cheese together until smooth. Spoon a little of the sauce mixture in the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish. Place a layer of cooked noodles over the sauce, and sprinkle a portion of the mozzarella, the cheddar and the parmesan over the noodles. Repeat layering of sauce, noodles and cheese; finish with a cheese layer.

  • Bake in preheated oven 30 to 45 minutes, until cheese is bubbly and golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
568 calories; protein 33.9g; carbohydrates 56.4g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 67mg; sodium 1110.3mg. Full Nutrition
