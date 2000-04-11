Easy Four Cheese Lasagna
This makes a very authentic tasting lasagna, rich, cheesy and very filling.
This is a simple and easy to follow recipe. However, it is impossible to make a lasagna that big with only one can of pasta sauce. Definitely use two! I used low-fat ricotta instead of cottage cheese and didn't mix it into the sauce. Add onions/vegetables/spices for extra texture/flavor.Read More
Edible, though not visually appealing. It also quite bland, wish I didn't follow the recipe and had added some spices. I added spinach to this to get a little veggie action, but we really didn't care for this. Will look for a different cheese lasagna recipe.Read More
Very tasty and super easy!! I modified the recipe a bit by getting the "oven ready" lasagna that doesn't need pre-boiling. I added an extra 1/2 cup water to the sauce to make sure the noodle cooked correctly, then set it on 425, put a double-wrap of tight foil, and baked it for 60 minutes. After baking, allow it to sit still wrapped in foil for an additional 10 minutes. Overall prep time is almost the same, but less pots and pans to wash!! :-)
I gave this five stars because it was pretty inexpensive and very easy to make. I used cottage cheese as the recipe called for, but it did make the sauce a little sweeter than I prefer. I also used two jars of pasta sauce as other reviewers said there wasn't enough sauce using one jar, and I was glad I used two. I also did not blend the cottage cheese with the pasta sauce since I like the chunkier sauces and the sauce I used had vegetables in it. Overall it made a fine meal and I will make it again.
Just a quick note for those of you looking to save a step and some time! I have been making lasagna for years, one of my favorite dishes, and I have NEVER cooked the lasagna noodles- I always just use them raw. If you layer the lasagna as stated in this recipe (or any other) with noodles, meat sauce, cheese of choice and again, the noodles will come out perfect every time. The juices from the tomato sauce actually cook the noodles, and this is a huge time saver (and one less pot to wash). Trust me, just try it! I then bake the lasagna covered with foil for 50 minutes, uncover and top with cheese, then bake for an additional 10 minutes to melt the cheese on top!
Really easy to make, although I seemed to run out of sauce at the end. I used ricotta instead of cottage cheese, mostly just because I had never heard of using cottage cheese. Very very good, the cheddar adds a nice flavor.
This was very easy lasagna to make. I would suggest using a little more sauce, and I would also put a layer of sauce on top of the last layer of pasta, otherwise the layers of pasta and cheese dry out.
amazing lasagna, perfect for vegetarians, but i'm not vegetarian and i still loved it! i added sliced mushrooms to the recipe and used ricotta cheese in place of cottage cheese (much much better, more authentic). i also added monterey jack cheese and doubled the mozzarella. yum!!! NOT for the lactose intolerant...
Fantastic! My fiance called it "brilliant." I was in a hurry and messed it up -- I forgot to add the sauce in the layers so it was only on the bottom and the top, and it was still delicious.
This is very easy and very good. It was a great recipe for my first try at lasagna. My husband loves it. I doctored up the store boughten sauce with oregano, fresh basil leaves, and three cloves of minced garlic in a blender. It adds a little kick to the dish, makes it more interesting. I also found that using the cook-it yourself lasagna noodles was better than the pre-cooked lasagna noodles. Great recipe!
This was very easy to make and enjoyed by all. I used ricotta cheese instead of the cottage cheese and used an extra 1/2 jar of pasta sauce. Turned out great!
This lasagna is really easy !!!!!!
Ok, so I made some adjustments to this recipe. I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage, and instead of mixing it with the spaghetti sauce I spread it on uncooked noodles before laying them in the pan and putting sauce and cheese over them. I made this the night before with uncooked noodles, refrigerated it, and cooked it the next night and it came out PERFECT. I used parmesan and an italian blend of cheese, and one and a half cans of spaghetti sauce, baked it covered with foil for 45 mins, then baked it uncovered for 15 mins. IT.WAS.DELICIOUS. My boyfriend loved it too, and I have leftovers to enjoy later!
My husband an I loved it and it was filling!
the only drawback with this lasagna is that it made me very critical of every other lasagna i taste.. simply delicious and sooo easy
This was real easy and my family of 9 loved it.
Delicious & Easy! I always use 2 jars of sauce, sub ricotta, and use the soft mozzarella that I shred. I love mixing the ricotta into the sauce :).
I thought this tasted like melted cheese and not much else. It might be better if vegetables were added. Yet at the same time, I find myself wanting another helping.
This tasted really good. I too like the previous reviewer used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese since I had used cottage cheese in a lasagna recipe before and my husband hated it. I think spinach could be added for a really tasty spinach lasagna.
I mixed 1/2 spaghetti sauce and 1/2 alfredo sauce. It was quick, easy and fantastic!
A very good basic recipe that can be altered easily. In mine, I used no bake noodles. Then, I subbed cottage cheese for ricotta and pepper jack cheese for parmesan. I mixed the ricotta with Ragu roasted onion spaghetti sauce (instead of plain tomato), then I mixed in some fresh garlic, Italian seasonings, black pepper and sea salt and some paprika into the sauce. Super tasty and cheesy!
I love this one and have made it multiple times. I have my own tomato/spaghetti sauce, so I don't really follow the sauce amounts. I also just use as many noodles as I need, which is usually less than specified. It always makes such a nice flavor.
Whenever I start craving lasagna, this is the recipe I turn to! To make it more hearty, I always add a large can of diced tomatoes and a couple cloves of garlic in addition to the sauce. I also like to use the "oven ready" pasta, so I add a cup of water to the sauce so that the pasta will cook as it bakes. Leave the last layer of cheese off. Wrap tightly with foil, bake at 425ºF for an hour, remove foil and add the last layer of cheese and return to the oven just long enough to let it melt. Mmm... absolutely heavenly!
This was very good but too cheesy for us.
Very very good. Looks and tastes better than regular lasagna. I used ricotta instead of cottage and had extra mozzarella so i used that too. Seemed like there wasnt enough sauce but the lasagana still came out very nice. Sprinkled some italian seasoning on top and some in the sauce mixture. Everyone loved it. Thanks.
Awesome and super easy. I did the no boil lasagna noodles, used two jars of sauce and subbed ricotta cheese for the cottage cheese. Loved the mix of the cheeses as well. My family really enjoyed it and it was so simple to throw together. Now we can have lasagna on a week night.
I had over half of the noodles left over and like others have said, needs more sauce. It tasted excellent though and was really easy to make!
This was absolutely fabulous! My husband even said, "It looks great!" I have cooked this twice. For Christmas I browned ground sirlon with fresh mushrooms and onion, seasoned with a dash of salt and black pepper. Looked magnificent and tasted cheesy. Definite keeper in my recipe box..
These was the best lasagna I have ever eaten. I used one can of sauce and only about 1cup of sauce from the 2nd can I bought. I followed the recipe exact except adding a layer of filling on top of each noodle which I made of cooked broccoli that I ran through the food processor to make sort of mashed, I also minced onion, green bell pepper and mushroom and stirred it into the broccoli mixture. It was the PERFECT blend of flavors and the most wonderful lasagna ever. Thank You Thank You Thank You.
This recipe was delicious. I added a bag of frozen fancy vegetables for some texture and color. Everyone loved it!
I can't believe how many five stars this recipe received. This was mediocore at best - trust me - if you're hungry for lasagne stick with the traditional, this was a waste of ingredients.
This is my favorite lasagna recipe...my kids really like this one too since we are not much of meat eaters. The first time I made it, I thought it was too flat, this time it came out better for some reason maybe because I paid no attention to measurements and just made it to what looked right. Not really sure but anyways this is very easy and very tasty. Will make it many more times.
Great recipe! I am a beginner cook, and it was so easy for me to follow! I followed the advice of a lot of the reviewers and used ricotta cheese. I also hafed the recipe since it is just my husband and I. I still used one jar of sauce and used it all up. If I did the whole recipe I would use two jars of sauce. My husband loved this and enjoys the leftovers!
This was excellent but I made a LOT of changes, so here goes, I sauteed 3 cloves of garlic in some canola oil, then added one chopped onion and cooked it with the garlic, then I added about 300 grams of ground beef, once beef cooked I added some italian seasoning and salt and pepper. I beat the cottage cheese (which is delicious in this recipe, I was actually unsure as I had never used cottage cheese in lasagna and I like it better than Ricotta cheese now that I know what it tastes like in this dish!) with 26 oz of pasta sauce, added the sauce to the meat mixture, and added another 1/2 can of pasta sauce to the mix, brought it to a boil, then let it simmer for 20 minutes. I used the oven ready pasta as that's what I had, and it's so much easier than the other kind. I followed the recipes in terms of the layering the same as it suggested, I covered the pan with foil as the oven ready pasta needs more moisture, uncovered after 30 minutes, let it cook for another 15 then broiled the top for a minute or two. It was DIVINE!!! Will definitely make again and again!! Highly recommended - this way :)
It was very good. I am a vegetarian and my husband who loves meat ate almost half the pan. I did not think he would even like it. I kept telling him he was going to get sick. It's soo good though, "he says". About 1 hour later, he's sick from eating too much. HeHe. Thank you poster.
Excellent recipe. As many of the others have mentioned, you will need some more sauce. I used an Italian blend of cheese instead of the cheddar for a slightly different flavor, and I used the Ragu sauce that has vegetables in it. Yum!
just made this and it is good used regular lasagna noodles and used them bone dry. filled the spaghetti sauce can half full with water and mixed the water into the sauce to thin it out covered bottom of baking pan with some sauce put dry regular lasagna noodles on top continued to layer according to recipe ending with sauce covered with foil and baked at 350 for twice the length of time called for in the recipe 1 1/2 hrs removed foil topped with shredded cheese baked uncovered til cheese on top was melted and the lasagna noodles cooked perfectly no need to even soak in hot tap water first!!!
Nice recipe, very cheesy. I doubled the sauce (2 26oz cans), but it ended up being way to much liquid. I also added 1lb ground beef and diced tomatoes. This was great as a leftover
My husband who doesn't even like lasagna loved this! Thanks, it is super!
so i used riccotta AND the cottage cheese.. wonderful! i used a bottled sauce that also had chunky veggies in to.. my vegetarian friends LOVED this!! ( i just hand mixed the sauce so that the veggies didnt get all chopped up..)
I don't understand why this recipe got so many good reviews. It was not very good and looked quite unappetizing, but I ate it anyway.
Seriously good!!! Just don't consider this diet food. All that cheese is delicious, and my vegetarian son was thrilled that I made dinner for him. But my lactose intollerant sister in law could not even have a taste! That said, I may try to lighten it in the future.
How could this be any less than 5 stars? Such a basic dish, but sooo cheesy and delicious. I didn't mix the cottage cheese into the sauce--I put it between the layers. Yum!
It was good, I used oven ready lasagna pasta and it turned out very dry, but after adding a little bit of water it was just great! I used low fat cheeses (all of them) to reduce the fat in it, it tastes just as great and it is not so fattening. The cottage cheese adds a special flavour to it!
Are you kidding me?!?! A jar of sauce, some noodles and some cheese? Where are the spices?! Garlic, oregano, italian spices, anything!!!! for flavor! Flavor is EVERYTHING in lasagna and this, my friends, lacks EVERYTHING and ANYTHING for ANY flavor...not to be tried unless you are a level 0 cook that can only boil water or an egg.....A waste of time and money...
As written, quite bland. Added all kinds of spices (garlic, onion powder, oregano, salt, black pepper and italian seasoning.) The seasonings make this a 5 star recipe!!! VERY good!
I am a culinary idiot and this recipe was so easy & delicious that my husband & 2 1/2 year old loved it..made great leftovers too. =)
tasty---used sausage cut into coins
I had this at a party. I had to have the recipe. Little did I know it would be so easy and so good. I added fresh mushrooms. I will make this over and over.
As a busy mom, I love this recipe. It is sooo easy and inexpensive without the cost of ricotta and meat. Next time I'm going to try to add zuchini and see if it last so I can have a piece!
I had doubts about this because usually cheese, lasagna noodles and sauce don't hold up well, but this was not runny at all. This is a great basic lasagna that is really pretty good for what ingredients it has in it. It had a nice flavor and wasn't bland at all because I used a garlic flavored spaghetti sauce. This could be transformed into a nice veggie lasagna or a meaty lasagna if you want. I liked this served with a salad and it was cheap and easy. Perfect if you are cutting meat from your diet.
I love this recipe! it's so simple, so easy to make, it's just great!
One of my husbands favorite dishes is lasagna, so I wanted to be sure to find the right one. I tried this one because it seemed rather popular and quick to fix...something that comes in handy when you dont have a lot of time. My husband tried this and LOVED it-he told me I better give this one 5 stars. Thanks for the recipe-the only change I made was I added more cheese.
This turned out perfect, and I made the recipe exactly as stated!
YUM! This is a great base recipe, easy to add to or change to your own tastes. I for one LOVE that this uses cottage cheese (I can't stand ricotta, I put my Italian heritage to shame ;) ). I kept the cheddar and cottage cheeses but instead of parmesan and mozzarella I used a blend of 6 white cheeses (the prepackaged preshredded kind, including parmesan, mozzarella, romano and a few others). I used a jar of chunky vegetable spaghetti sauce rather than plain tomato sauce, and hand mixed in the cottage cheese to keep the chunks of cheese and vegetables. I also added a layer of shredded carrot and bell peppers and sliced mushrooms. Came out kinda soupy, but I think that's mostly due to the fresh vegetables I put in. Would definitely make this again (in a larger pan next time :D )
Loved it. Very simple and surprisingly tasty. I added parsley flakes, fresh garlic and Italian spices to the sauce.
Super easy and wonderful! Kids and hubby loved it. Only thing I did differently was add hamburger meat to the sauce.
I made this for my boyfriend and myself using ricotta instead of the cottage cheese and it turned out well. Not difficult and tasty.
This was my first time making lasagna, but I found the recipe to be rather simple and the meal came out great. However, instead of cottage cheese, we used ricotta and added italian sausage and fresh mushrooms to the sauce. Feeding 3 grown men we doubled the ingredients, and it made plenty for 2 days worth of great meals.
I didn't run out of sauce but I did run out of cheese! I ended up throwing leftover fresh mozzarella & a bit of mexican shredded cheese that I found in the fridge on top. My DH loved it (he used to be a chef, btw) & he said the fresh mozzarella was the best part. I noticed NO difference after using the hand mixer, so if you don't want little white cottage cheese chunks, then use a blender. Next time I will just mix with a fork bc I don't really care. I used a tomato basil jar of sauce and I wanted it to be a bit more spicy or tangy. Maybe a meat sauce, or maybe a sprinkling of pizza peppers or something.
I used ricotta instead of cottage cheese, made my own sauce and used the no boil noodles. Will make again for another meatless Monday meal
I usually make lasagna with ricotta but I gave the cottage cheese a try and it was good! Everyone loved this dish.
LOVE TO COOK IT FOR MY HUSBAND SUPPER OKAY.
Kids loved this. I followed advice and used ricotta in place of cottage cheese and instead of can sauce I made "Best Marinara Sauce Yet" also from this site.
Fabuloso!!!!! Excellent! Great! Nothing left, no leftovers, no happiness in Mudville.I did not mix sauce and cottage cheese together--like to see the sauce. My not so picky husband, except for lasagna recipes, was scraping the pan. Have to put this on my regular recipe rolodex and make again very soon. Thanks for the recipe!
This was delicious !! My child loved it and it was so fun to make together
This was my first lasagna, and I really loved it! I used ricotta cheese instead and I added spinach, mushrooms, garlic and onion. ALSO used double the sauce (garlc&onion here as well). I had WAY TOO MUCH pasta left over. Really loved the chedder flavor. Will make again.
This recipe was very good, and it was incredibly easy to prepare. Instead of using cottage cheese and possibly having runny results, I opted to use ricotta cheese. Also, as other reviewers have said, you need at least two jars of sauce for this recipe. One jar is not nearly enough for all of the layers. I also didn't use all of the noodles the recipe calls for. I probably only used a little over half. Other that the few tweaks I made, this recipe is amazing. Kudos to poster!
At the end of this meal there are no left overs it is so good the entire family loves it!!!
THis was wonderful, but I put some hamburger meat in with the sauce. My husband said that it was the best that he had ever eaten.
This was so great...a bit heavy but everyone I have made it for loves it. I did add some layers of ricotta cheese...
Family loved it. Was so easy. I didn't even have to go to the store to get anything, I already had everything for it in the cupboards. I only had a jar of sauce so I added a can of diced tomatoes with juice into it. Very yummy!
New Family Favorite - Everyone wanted to take the leftovers!!!! Easy to make ahead so Mom can enjoy quality time, too.
Holy Freakin' Yum! This is even more incredible the next day and doesn't make a mess of your kitchen.
This was great! I subbed ricotta for the cottage cheese and used 2 jars of sauce; and I received a ton of compliments. I'll definitely make it again.
Quick, easy, and inexpensive. Just needed a little more flavor. Will add seasonings & garlic next time
I cannot cook..but am trying - so that is why I picked this basic recipe. I am also a single mom so the ingredients were fairly inexpensive..and I thought this recipe was a good place to begin my road to learning how to cook and make things for my son - I figured I couldn't really mess it up..one guy on here said you shouldn't use this unless the most you can do is boil water..well that is me unfortunately.. I just recently learned how to boil an egg and I'm not kidding... that being said...I used one and a half jars of sauce...seemed to run out of mozz. cheese at the end. And it was a bit runny. Oh and I didn't use all the noodles - I have never ever made lasagna but it tasted great - and next time I will tweak it a little more and maybe add some veggies or something- or more layers of noodles...but my son loved it and I loved it..next time I might half the recipe as well since it is just us two. It was exactly what I was looking for though..and yummy with some garlic bread: )
I read quite a few of the reviews before I made this and this is what I found: Everyone said that one can of sauce was not enough so I used almost 2 10 oz cans of sauce. The actual recipe only calls for one can but it's a 26 oz can that it called for which would have been plenty. Someone had said that one box of noodles was too much so I used about 3/4 a box and that wasn't quite enough, I wish I had used the whole thing. Instead, I got lasagna soup...the flavor was good but the measurements were way off. I also ended up using more cheese because I didn't feel like the recipe called for enough. Hope that helps.
This tastes very similar to what my mom used to make. Yes, it is a bit runny, but the taste and simplicity make up for not having perfect layers.
My daughter (a picky 4 year old) can't get enough of this. Excellent recipe.
This was prety good. I look forward to adding veggies, and meat next time. A great starter lasagna. The kids loved it. Hubby went back and forth between a 4 & 5.
Delicious! This was my first time making lasagna from scratch, and it turned out well. Easy to follow recipe and nice results.
Very easy and very delicious.
Not too bad...could use a little bit more of a kick though. Still tastes good but you should definitly get 2 cans of tomato sauce. I would also recommend adding a little bit of cumin to the sauce to make it taste less basic. Overall, not too bad.
Very good!
Very good - I switched cottage cheese to ricotta, but otherwise the same - perfect!
I thought it was just okay. It came out very runny. I'm guessing it was the cottage cheese. The cheeses added nice flavor to the lasagna, but I still felt like it needed something.
This was very good and super easy, espeically if you're using pre-shredded cheese. I totally agree that one jar of pasta sauce isn't enough. I halved the recipe and used a full jar just on that. I'll make this again!
Easy and delicious, I have added ground beef while making it as well.
A really great lasagna! My boyfriend is a vegetarian and is generally pretty picky about lasagnas, however this one has won him over. He now asks for it over and over again.
Great Lasagna! best iv ever had way better then what you find at stores =]. Family loved it!
Not the worst lasagna I've ever made, but the filling wasn't super tasty.
i used this recipe as a base for a meat lasagna and everyone loved it will make it again
This recipe is really good! I used ricotta instead of cottage cheese and it turned out well. I'll make this again!
Pretty good, didn't make hardly any changes and it turned out very well. (Had to substitute Montery Jack cheese for the Parmesan) Also, added ground beef and a couple tbsp's each of leftover broccoli and peppers. Next time I will put a little more tomato in the tomato sauce/cottage cheese mix, but I dont think as much as twice as much tomato. Definitely worth making again.
My family loved this. I used more mozzarella cheese, but less cheddar cheese. I also used freshly shredded Parmesan cheese. It is easier to serve if you wait at least 5 minutes before cutting into squares.
This recipe puts all those 'lasagna is too much work' whiners to shame. I loved it. My husband loved it. Quick, easy, and delicious!
This was delicious and super easy. Even my picky kids liked it. I did add extra sauce and an egg, and I did not cook the noodles before putting it all together. I also used ricotta instead of cottage cheese. Since you're not adding spices, a lot of the flavor comes from the sauce so pick a good one! Love the four cheese combination.
I'm a college student and had no trouble making this recipe... and it's great lasagna! I'm glad that I happened to have an extra half jar of spaghetti sauce in the refrigerator -- else it would have run out of sauce.
