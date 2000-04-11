Easy Four Cheese Lasagna

This was excellent but I made a LOT of changes, so here goes, I sauteed 3 cloves of garlic in some canola oil, then added one chopped onion and cooked it with the garlic, then I added about 300 grams of ground beef, once beef cooked I added some italian seasoning and salt and pepper. I beat the cottage cheese (which is delicious in this recipe, I was actually unsure as I had never used cottage cheese in lasagna and I like it better than Ricotta cheese now that I know what it tastes like in this dish!) with 26 oz of pasta sauce, added the sauce to the meat mixture, and added another 1/2 can of pasta sauce to the mix, brought it to a boil, then let it simmer for 20 minutes. I used the oven ready pasta as that's what I had, and it's so much easier than the other kind. I followed the recipes in terms of the layering the same as it suggested, I covered the pan with foil as the oven ready pasta needs more moisture, uncovered after 30 minutes, let it cook for another 15 then broiled the top for a minute or two. It was DIVINE!!! Will definitely make again and again!! Highly recommended - this way :)