Fig Cake I

Wonderful! This is my first time baking with fresh figs and this cake was moist and I loved the spices in it. Next time I might add more figs to get more fig taste, but overall quite delicious. Instead of the butter I used 1/2 cup of light olive oil and it was perfect. My 5 year old pronounced it his favorite and wants it for his birthday cake in a few months. The icing was fun to make. As soon as it turns rich golden brown I pulled it off the heat and beat it. It turned into a smooth carmel topping. I accidentally used salted butter and would not do that again. The cake would even be fine without the frosting as it is so moist, but it is fun to have. Great recipe!