Fig Cake I

A cake that makes your whole house smell good.

Recipe by Liz

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch pan. Mix together the flour, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, 1 teaspoon baking soda, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together 1 cup butter and 1 1/2 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Stir in the eggs. Beat in the flour mixture alternately with the buttermilk, mixing just until incorporated. Fold in the chopped figs and pecans.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • To make the icing: In a large saucepan, mix together butter, sugar, evaporated milk and baking soda. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Then cook without stirring until the mixture turns brown, or until it reaches the soft ball stage on a candy thermometer (234 degrees F - 115 degrees C). Cool to lukewarm (110 degrees F). Pour into a small bowl and beat until it thickens to spreading consistency. Quickly spread icing onto the cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 74.2mg; sodium 332.5mg. Full Nutrition
