Fig Cake I
A cake that makes your whole house smell good.
This cake is WONDERFUL! Very moist and flavorful. I used a cream cheese frosting instead of the frosting in the recipe. I know I will be making this every year my fig tree produces!Read More
I made this cake for the first time tonight and am very disappointed. The cake itself is mainly a spice cake which is fine but you cannot taste any figs (I even put 1 extra cup of figs). I tried to make the icing 2 times with no success. So if your main reason for making a fig cake is to taste the figs, forget this recipe.Read More
This cake was great. I did not use the frosting because I used one from another recipe. It was 1/4 cup packed brown sugar, 1/4 cup water, 2 cups chopped fresh figs,1tablespoon lemon juice. Bring to boil then simmer for 20 min. It came out great. Also, I only had walnuts so I used those. I will make this again!
This is delicious!! It is very moist and full of flavor. I think when the figs are gone I'll try this with another fruit, maybe apples. I was a bit concerned when I made the frosting, but, once on the cake and after setting awhile it was great.. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Liz!!
I have a similar receipe...that is wonderful....What I like to do with this iciing is after you've taken the cake out of the oven..let it sit for 15 min....get a fork and jab the top of the cake, all over...I jab all thru the cake the deeper the better...cause when you pour this delicious icing over it...it oozes down thru the holes you jabbed and it really makes the cake jucier....
This cake was delish...very moist and the topping was wonderful...I have never cooked with fresh figs til this recipe... and this is for sure a keeper...Many enjoyed this recipe.....MANY Thanks to Liz
Not particularly a fig fan myself, I thought this was great and my family loved it even more! It's akin to a spice cake but is so heavy and moist that it's even better. We prefer cream cheese frosting but it's good either way. Great recipe.
Very good....very moist. I added about 2 1/2 cups of figs, and probably could have added a bit more flour, it is moist and very good. I think its a little sweet, though my figs were very sweet too....taking that in mind, I'd cut the sugar a bit next time...frosting was delish. Alot like caramel....very yummy overall!
This is the biggest win! I have suitably impressed my roommates, neighbours, colleagues and friends. Everyone LOVES this recipe. NOTE to anyone trying out the icing for the first time. I was not expecting the icing to foam before turning rich brown. My judgment told me to turn down the heat, but I trusted the thermometer.
Really tasty, and a great way to use up my fresh figs. It freezes very well also!
Wonderful recipe!! I thought the icing was ready, but the thermometer was registering 215. By the time I found my candy thermometer, it had gone past the hard ball stage! Yikes! But it still turned out fine -- delicious, in fact. I highly recommend this cake to anyone who likes spice-type cakes. It's moist, fragrant, and delicious. (My house smells marvelous!) Thanks, Liz!
5 stars for the cake..the BEST spice cake I have ever had!!! I made a cream cheese frosting (2 c. powdered sugar, 1/4 c. butter, 8 oz. cream cheese, 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla) and it was absolutely the best cake. I <3 this cake!!!
I was not pleased with this cake, and I'm ordinarily a fan of figs and spice/fruit cakes. The icing just didn't work out (very oily), so I ended up dusting the cake with powdered sugar.
my whole family really enjoyed this. as others have said, the fig taste is not overpowering, but for us that is a good thing! i was trying to find a way to use a bunch of figs given to me that were surplus from someone's fig tree and had no idea what to do with them. this cake had great texture and was very moist. i made a different (and simpler!) glaze for the top but i think the cake would be just as good without a topping. thanks!!
My parents have 2 fig trees and ever since I found this recipe several years ago, it is expected that I make a couple of these cakes during the season - the year I tried the fig upside down cake recipe, I was met with great disappointment! You really don't get a big fig flavor from this cake, so if that's what you're looking for, you might want to try a different recipe. You get more of a spice cake taste with this. But, it is a very tasty cake, and a great way to use fresh figs. As for the icing, I don't have a candy thermometer, so I just eyeball it by color. I usually leave it a little on thin side, that way it soaks into the cake and makes it super moist. Yum!!
This cake is excellent. My kids and husband all loved this. I agree with other reviewers that the figs are not a big part of the flavor, more of a moist spice cake. I did not change anything except to leave out the pecans as my family are not fond of nuts in baked goods.
THE CAKE WAS WONDERFUL, A DENSE, MOIST, SPICE LIKE FLAVOR. I LIKED THE FROSTING, BUT THINK A CREAM CHEESE FROSTING WOULD WORK BETTER. THE CAKE IS SWEET AND THE CANDY LIKE TOPPING MADE IT A BIT TO SWEET. I THOUGHT THE SERVING SIZE FOR 18 WOULD BE TO MANY SLICES, BUT THIS CAKE IS RICH ENOUGH IT COULD SERVE 18 EASILY. EVERYONE REALLY ENJOYED THIS CAKE, AND THERE WERE FEW CRUMBS FOR OUR DOG TO LICK. I WOULD MAKE AGAIN , ALSO WOULD BE A NICE DESERT FOR A GROUP. I USED SOME FIGS OFF MY TREE, JUST NEED TO COOK SOME MORE UP NOW IN ANOTHER DISH. ENJOY THIS YUMMMY CAKE.
I used the cream cheese icing from a previous review and it turned out great! This is a delicious cake regardless of whether the person has a dislike of figs. You're sure to impress with this one.
Great cake. Made it as an upside down cake and it wowed the guests. Served it with whipped cream Yum.
I made this cake for the first time and thought it was okay, but it wasn't what I was looking for. The cake itself is mainly a spice cake which is fine but you cannot taste any figs. I made the icing but wasn't crazy about it. I probably would have like a cream cheese frosting better as mentioned in other recipes. As someone else, if your main reason for making a fig cake is to taste the figs, forget this recipe. I had my sone take it to work and they liked it. One gal asked for the recipe, so to each their own.
This cake is divine. the icing was a little tricky. I added some more milk at the end because it separated. its more like a sauce you'd put on bread pudding. i think if i make this for a dinner party dessert, i would add a little bourbon to the icing at the end. My husband is still talking about this cake. thank you for sharing this recipe.
Very good! I love making cakes with buttermilk, they come out so moist and rich. Like other reviewers mentioned, the fig taste is understated. I wonder if that would change if we used dried figs?
Wonderful! This is my first time baking with fresh figs and this cake was moist and I loved the spices in it. Next time I might add more figs to get more fig taste, but overall quite delicious. Instead of the butter I used 1/2 cup of light olive oil and it was perfect. My 5 year old pronounced it his favorite and wants it for his birthday cake in a few months. The icing was fun to make. As soon as it turns rich golden brown I pulled it off the heat and beat it. It turned into a smooth carmel topping. I accidentally used salted butter and would not do that again. The cake would even be fine without the frosting as it is so moist, but it is fun to have. Great recipe!
This recipe makes a delicious and very moist cake. I imagine that a variety of fruits could be substituted (dates, raisins), but fresh figs are perfect for this recipe. I did have some trouble with the frosting--I wasn't sure what constituted "spreading consistency," so I believe that I overmixed the frosting, and it ended up pulling up bits of cake as I tried to ice it. Still, I would make this again.
We loved this. It was a great spice cake although the fig flavor was subtle. We didn't put any icing on it as a personal preference. The only modification I made was that I use half the cloves and nutmeg but added a little more cinnamon.
this was a very moist and flavorful cake. I did make a few changes. I decided to make this cake when a relative gave me some jarred figs she had canned from her own tree, I patted them dry and chopped them up i ended up having almost two cups and decided to use it all. I also put 1 cup of sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar...seemed to add to flavor and moist factor. and for the frosting i made a cinnamon cream cheese frosting. overall this cake is delicious.
A very good cake. We have fig trees so I am interested in trying new recipes to use them. I did however make the mistake of putting bought cream cheese frosting on it. I like (homemade) cream cheese frosting on carrot and spice cake and since this was similar I though it would work. But sometimes being lazy doesn't work. I will try the frosting recipe given if I make it again. My husband said the cake was good - he did not like the frosting tho.
Thank you for this great cake recipe. I made 2 big cakes for a party and everybody loved them.I didn't have a lot of time so I made a cream cheese frosting instead of the cooked one. This cake reminds me of banana cake in it's texture.Great way to use all the figs from my tree.
The husband went back for fourths. I didn't have buttermilk, so I substituted plain milk mixed with my last two tablespoons of plain yogurt and about a teaspoon of lemon juice. It worked great.
Made this today...excellent cake. I skipped the icing and it's wonderful as is, right out of the pan.
Superb! Very moist and a big hit! I used the "Cream Cheese Frosting II" instead of the called for frosting. I wanted something easy and fast. Excellent! Thanks!
My husband and neighbors really liked this cake...I thought it was pretty good too...I used my fresh figs from my tree.
very moist and yummy ... used cream cheese frosting too ... and did about half and half all purpose flour and whole wheat flour ... much like a spice cake
This cake was excellent. Fresh figs do not have a strong flavor, so the taste was basically a light, moist spice cake. I used the whipped cream cheese frosting from this website and it was perfect. Definitely a great way to use fresh figs!
This cake was awesome! I have a fig tree and every year need to find things to make with figs, so a friend of mine and I gave this a try last night. We didn't make the icing. We tried it while it was pretty hot, so the flavors didn't immediately come through--- but by the third bite, we were hooked! Will definitely make again!
I live in a remote location off grid, with no local access to a grocery store for recipe ingredients, so for this I substituted walnuts for pecans and powdered for condensed milk, and I made no frosting. The result is the most delicious cake I have ever made, very moist, with a bold texture and nicely accented with cinnamon and nutmeg. I used fresh figs from my garden.
Love this moist yummy cake.?????? Used a bundt pan just because it reminds me of my mom when she baked with it. Bake time was the same. Iced it with a lemon butter icing. Delicious are the compliments I get.
Full of flavour!! I added lest cloves (cloves usually take over the flavours) and it does taste like a spice cake, but the figs are a great addition
This recipe was excellent! I got many compliments, even from non fig lovers!
I added more figs and I didn't have nutmeg, so I used ginger, as that's still a complementary spice for this wonderful seasonal dessert.
