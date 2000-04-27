Loved these…………….My Ann-Ann used to make these a lot when I was growing up. For the processed cheese in this recipe, I used an eight ounce block of cream cheese. The flavors blended nicely and broiled up nice and tasty. I broil with the oven door open and did not need the full 10 minutes to achieve the color I was looking for. It took about 5 minutes. We actually did a recipe comparison with this recipe and another AR recipe ‘Hanky Pankies’ – same idea, different mixture. The ‘Polish Mistakes’ was my favorite. We enjoyed these on a cold, lazy Sunday afternoon, and they brought back fond memories of my aunt. You can also make up the mixture, spread on the cocktail rye bread, flash freeze and bag them up, once frozen. To use at a later time, pull out what you need and broil until they reach the golden color you want.