A great appetizer that is loved by all, especially men. Serve these meaty, cheesy delights on game day! For later use, place the topped bread on a cookie sheet in the freezer for 1 hour. Once frozen, the slices may be stored in freezer bags.
Polish Mistakes are a family favorite we have been making for YEARS! I can't believe I found them on here, I thought they were a family secret!! I make these frequently for appetizers usually around Christmas time and they are a HUGE hit. We, however do not use onion, instead we use basil, a pinch of fennel, onion powder, and garlic powder (TBS of each). I have never once heard the complaint that they are bland. Velveeta is the best cheese to use, i wouldn't substitute with store brand
The main reason I tried these was because you could make ahead, followed the recipe to the letter but they came out dry and not at all cheesy. My hubby who will eat most anything did not like these at all, will not make again
We made this to freeze and put in individual bags for a quick snack or lunch. They are great. The only thing I would point out is to put the pan on the bottom rack in the oven. This may be obvious to some people since it's being broiled but it was not obvious to me and I tried to put both pans on the top rack. Luckily, they didn't fit side by side but my first batch was scorched by the broiler. The second, which was on the bottom rack turned out perfect!
My family also made these for years at the holidays for big gatherings - lost the recipe and excited to find it here. Yes, you must add some garlic powder to it. Also, a friend of mine does a variation of this recipe by putting all of the ingredients in the crockpot (brown the meat first) and serving it warm with the bread on the side for people to serve themselves. She calls it Hanky Panky. Excellent.
This has been a family recipe of ours for YEARS! Ours is a bit more simple though - just a pound of ground beef, pound of italian sausage, and a pound of Velveeta all cooked together. We put it on either rye or wheat bread and bake for 20-25 minutes at 350.
Love this recipe. I've always made these, and this year I could not find the cocktail rye break anywhere!!! So I bought a loaf of regular rye bread and used holiday cookie cutters to cut out small pieces. I toasted the bread and left the meat mixture in the crock pot for guests to dish out themselves. It was a big hit and everyone loved the different shapes of bread.
I have made a version of this recipe for years. Great SuperBowl snack! The recipe I use just uses Italian Seasoning and garlic, rather than the onion, oregano and Worchestershire. I also use both cocktail rye and cocktail pumpernickel. The pumpernickel is a great alternative.
Thank you for sharing this recipe!! I had these at a party YEARS ago (but they were on pumpernickel) and since then, could never find a recipe. (I'm gonna try the alternative recipe too.) Thanks for sharing!!
I used this as a main dish instead of an appetizer. I followed the recipe exactly, but served it over mashed potatoes instead of putting it on rye bread. It was sooo awesome. Will definitely be making this over and over again!!!
We made this for one of our Christmas Eve snackies. It was a huge hit with my family. Thanks!
I'm giving this a 4 because hubby loved it. I, however, thought it was just weird tasting. The combo is off or something for my taste. I would probably prefer it without the sausage and oregano. However, as is, I will probably not make again.
I had no idea what these are called. I've made them for years but omit the ground beef (mostly because I never thought of adding it) #1 son eats them for breakfast if I have frozen leftovers. He just pops them in the microwave until heated thru.
Very good!! I served as a main dish (made half the recipe for 4 people) I used regular cheddar and shredded it, because that is what we had. Also - it only took about 5 min under the broiler. Thanks for this!
Wow we thought this was scrumptious! I served this for dinner on a thick piece of Texas Toast along with mashed potatoes and garlic butter broccoli. I used the recipe as is except for the addition of 1 TBs each of garlic powder and onion powder(omitted the chopped onion). I also added a little black pepper. My husband went crazy over this and I thought it was fantastic as well. Very filling and also tasted good over mashed potatoes. Not bland in anyway! Loved it thanks for the post.
I Make a hugh batch and freeze. 2 pounds of each: 2 # good ground beef and a 1# each of spicy and 1 mild BREAKFAST sausage. Usually Jimmy Dean, drain and blot well and 2 # velveeta, 2 loafs party rye. They freeze great and actually broil better when frozen. We pop in the toaster oven for a quick "dinner" of apps. Yummy
I was unable to find cheeze whiz or other processed cheese, so I just used shredded chedder. They were good, but a little bland. Next time (and there will be a next time) I'll add some garlic, more onions, and plenty of salt and pepper.
Again, my family has been making these for years. I've introduced it to the in-laws and now they can't get enough. Velveeta is most definitely the way to go. Try spicing it up with hot sausage. I will usually double the sausage and leave out the ground beef. Either way, they never last and are among the first thing at a party to run out.
A friend told me of this dish but didn't have the recipe. I looked it up on this site and there it was! Made it. Loved it! Am not a fan of rye bread but it was great in this recipe. Have made again and will make yet again. It's great for a snack, family get together, or a carry in somewhere.
I make these all the time. Guys love them, even for a meal, rather than just a party appetizer. They're best out-of-the-oven, but I freeze them, too. I also melt the cheese in a double boiler and add all the spices while cooking and draining the meat in another pan. Then I pour the cheese mixture over the meat and stir together. Easy!!!
Loved these…………….My Ann-Ann used to make these a lot when I was growing up. For the processed cheese in this recipe, I used an eight ounce block of cream cheese. The flavors blended nicely and broiled up nice and tasty. I broil with the oven door open and did not need the full 10 minutes to achieve the color I was looking for. It took about 5 minutes. We actually did a recipe comparison with this recipe and another AR recipe ‘Hanky Pankies’ – same idea, different mixture. The ‘Polish Mistakes’ was my favorite. We enjoyed these on a cold, lazy Sunday afternoon, and they brought back fond memories of my aunt. You can also make up the mixture, spread on the cocktail rye bread, flash freeze and bag them up, once frozen. To use at a later time, pull out what you need and broil until they reach the golden color you want.
Like Lyndsay, we've made these for YEARS - and also thought it was a "family secret recipe." I assemble them on cookie sheets, put in freezer, then throw them into zip-lock bags. We pull them out and bake on an as-needed basis...they don't last long! YUM!
My grandmother used to make this all the time and I lost her recipe, and unfortunately she has passed. I could remember some of it but it was missing something, (Worcestershire. we just served it as a hot spread and let everyone make their own.
