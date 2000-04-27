Polish Mistakes

4.7
61 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A great appetizer that is loved by all, especially men. Serve these meaty, cheesy delights on game day! For later use, place the topped bread on a cookie sheet in the freezer for 1 hour. Once frozen, the slices may be stored in freezer bags.

Recipe by Candy

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the broiler.

    Advertisement

  • Place ground beef, sausage and onion in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until meat is evenly brown and onions are soft. Drain liquid.

  • Mix in the processed cheese food, oregano and Worcestershire sauce. Stir continuously until the cheese is melted.

  • If the bread is not sliced, cut it into thin slices. Spoon approximately 1 tablespoon of the mixture onto each slice. Place the slices in a single layer on a baking pan.

  • Broil the slices 10 minutes, or until the cheese is slightly browned and the bread is toasted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 14.9g; carbohydrates 3.3g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 62.7mg; sodium 532.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022